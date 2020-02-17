WATCH: Transport minister confirms anti-pipeline protestors tampered with railroad crossings
Transport Minister Marc Garneau has confirmed that anti-pipeline protestors tampered with railroad crossings, specifically, the lights that indicate a coming train.
Garneau appeared on CBC’s Power and Politics on Monday, explaining the situation “I have with concerns with respect to safety here. There have been instances with the railroads where people have climbed on railway cars, that happened over the weekend. There have been instances where unexpected blockade was put in an area where a train was, in fact, operating and the railway company was not aware of that, and that can be extremely dangerous,” said Garneau.
Garneau went on to mention tampering instances that have taken place. Tampering with rail is considered a very serious offence, as previous instances of rail tampering involve full police investigations along with the CN Police Service.
“There have also been instances of tampering on the railways… One that concerns me is disabling the signalling that occurs at a road crossing… We accept peaceful protests and demonstrations in this country that are peaceful and lawful, but it is concerning if people aren’t respecting the fact that they injure themselves and other people.”
No further figures or specifics were provided by Garneau.
Hours before, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave an update to the situation to media in Ottawa, though no mention was given of any potential tampering with train tracks or disabled signalling.
“We had a good meeting with morning with the incident response group, discussions with ministers, I made some phone calls to Indigenous leadership as well as a number of premiers,” said Trudeau.
“I understand how worrisome this is for so many Canadians and difficult for many families across the country. We’re going to continue to focus on resolving the situation quickly and peacefully, and that’s what we’re going to do”
Over 83,000 VIA rail passengers have been affected by the blockades. CN has also temporarily laid-off employees in several provinces.
Thousand Islands Bridge reopens after anti-pipeline protests
The Thousand Islands Bridge, which had been closed down due to a blockade from people protesting the Coastal GasLink pipeline, has been reopened. The bridge is located in Gananoque near Kingston Ont.
The bridge allows access to US from Canada however both ways had previously been restricted due to the protests. The traffic restrictions were lifted as of 3 p.m. Monday.
Many commuters were stuck at the border for such as Dan Vance who told Global News he was halted for 45 minutes on his back from the U.S. The 59-year-old was in Canada customs paying taxes when he was delayed.
“Hopefully, it’s no more than an hour or two but right here, this time of year, right around the Thousand Islands nothing is opened because it’s wintertime,” Vance said.
“I’m hoping there’s no emergency where an ambulance or a firetruck has to get through.”
Vance said there were about 30 cars backed up behind him as well as many who just turned around and drove back into the U.S.
The railway blockages and protests have been happening for the last three weeks in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose the pipeline.
The elected Indigenous councils have already signed an agreement with Coastal GasLink to approve the route however some hereditary chiefs oppose it and claim to have rights over the unceded land.
Niagra Falls, Ont. and Niagra Falls, N.Y. also had a group of protestors shut down the border crossing however they left on Sunday of their own accord.
There are other protests currently happening throughout the country.
Anti-pipeline protestors block Niagara Falls bridge to US
Roughly 200 people stopped traffic at the Niagara Falls Rainbow International Bridge on Sunday afternoon, as pro-pipeline protestors caused yet another blockade that has congested streets.
Demonstrations started at around 2 pm, wherein protestors blocked all traffic entering the United States.
In hand, protestors had signs which read, “what about the next generation,” “reconciliation is dead” and “stand with Wet’suwet’en.”
An organizer of the event told CTV that the blockades started as an environmental issue, but has evolved into something that goes “above and beyond that.”
“This is about asserting Indigenous rights, asserting Indigenous sovereignty, to remind the government that they have a legal responsibility to us,” Sean Vanderklis said. “They can’t trample over our rights. They can’t come in and impose these injunctions without proper consultation.”
“We are asserting that we are sovereign and that we are capable of doing what they are capable of doing. If they are preventing people from coming in, we are going to prevent people from coming in,” said Vanderklis.
Vanderklis says that the other issue at hand is Indigenous self-determination, going on to say that the band council system was forced upon Indigenous people.
“Get back to the table and properly negotiate with Wet’suwet’en people,” he said. “We want the freedom to choose.”
Nationwide protests in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en have exploded after RCMP arrested pipeline protestors on Wet’suwet’en territory. Protests have effectively shut down VIA Rail and CN Rail, as the companies feel unsafe operating trains near blockades.
Protestors occupy office of Trudeau minister who advocated for media censorship
Roughly 50 Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion Quebec activists have occupied the offices of Minister of Canadian Heritage Steven Guilbeault in Montreal.
The occupation began Friday afternoon to protest against oil sand projects in Alberta.
“Mr. Guilbeault sits in the cabinet of ministers: he has a crucial role to play in ensuring that this project is rejected by the deadline of February 28,” said Greenpeace in a press release to La Presse.
A number of the activists are seen wearing orange jumpsuits reminiscent of the jumpsuit Guilbeault himself wore while climbing the CN tower in Toronto.
Guilbeault—a former Greenpeace activist himself—is the latest in a number of civil servants who have had their offices and spaces occupied by environmental activists, such as the #ShutDownCanada/Wet’suwet’en protestors, a cut of the same cloth.
Organizers say the demonstration is to remind Guilbeault of “his old allegiances to the climate,” pressuring the MP to publicly reject Teck Resources, a mining project the federal government is still deciding on, despite heavy support from Jason Kenney, the Albertan premier.
“CEVES opposes Teck because it is in itself the point of no return,” said Albert Lalonde to La Presse, in a statement translated from French.
“It threatens the security of all by making our water and air toxic, in addition to violating the fundamental rights of indigenous communities on the front line.”
The project is set to be the largest oilsand mine in the country, and would create thousands of jobs for the area which has been battling unemployement rates since at least 2008.
“We are asking Cabinet to reject Teck and ensure a just transition to clean energy and the creation of new sustainable jobs for workers in the oil sector,” said Patrick Bonin, Greenpeace Climate-Energy campaign manager. Canada, the position previously held by Steven Guilbeault.
Guilbeault is reportedly not at his office at the moment, according to police on the scene. The situation is reportedly calm.
Guilbeault to censor media (?)
Recently in an interview with the CTV, Guilbeault told reporters that he would be in favour of journalistic licensing.
“If you’re a distributor of content in Canada and obviously if you’re a very small media organization the requirement probably wouldn’t be the same if you’re Facebook, or Google. There would have to be some proportionality embedded into this.”
“We would ask that they have a licence, yes,” Guilbeault continued.
Guilbeault later walked back the comments, stating that the government had “no intention to impose licensing requirements on news organizations,” nor will the government “regulate news content.”
The Trudeau government also appears to be set to force streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime to pay tax and create and stream a set quota of Canadian content.
“As far as the GST or PST, depending where you are in the country, is concerned, it’s about fairness. Companies aren’t paying PST or GST in Canada, and there’s no reason that the wealthiest companies in the world who are operating on Canadian soil shouldn’t pay for it,” said Guilbeault in the CTV interview.
Protests from Halifax to British Columbia
Protestors have swarmed offices and city halls from Halifax to Toronto in recent weeks. On Wednesday, deputy PM Chrystia Freeland was blocked from entering the Halifax city hall by climate protestors with a similar kinship.
Videos posted had Wet’suwet’en protestors blocking the entrance as Freeland attempted to enter.
Her office was previously blocked a month prior for the same cause.
A total of 19 activists from Climate Justice Toronto occupied Freeland’s constituency office with signs that read “No violence against Indigenous people” and “No trespassing on Wet’suwet’en land.”
“Chrystia Freeland did not answer at all,” said Dafna Cohen, a protestor, to CTVNews.ca. “We really hope that she got the message clear, but we will continue and continue to be in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en.”
Protestors also recently blocked British Columbian politicians from entering the building.
The video was posted from the province late Tuesday morning, eventually showing video of politicians entering the building with the help of security personnel.
Protestors have recently left Canada in a full halt, as Via Rail trains and cargo trains were stopped by blockades throughout Ontario.
Additionally, anti-pipeline protestors took over the offices of the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Carolyn Bennett, in downtown Toronto on Monday.
