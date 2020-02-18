WATCH: Toronto pizza guy calls customer gay slur, refuses service
Ontario pizza chain Gino’s Pizza has been embroiled in a scandal with the LGBTQ community after a customer posted a video on Twitter of him being referred to as a f*ggot by a Gino’s employee after an altercation of which the root cause is still not entirely known according to Blog T.O.
Jeremy Mizu, filmed the Gino’s Pizza employee in what appears to be mid-way through their altercation at a Young and Eglinton location on Friday night. Rob Gill is a local LGBTQ rights advocate who shared the video on his Twitter the following morning, writing that Mizu had been denied service for “being gay” and that a homophobic slur had been said to him.
Mizu retweeted the clip with the caption, “Last night I was called a f***ot and told to leave store because I opened the door and it was cold,”
“This is the worker after the manager had been standing up for him. Here he is calling me a f*ggot and smirking.”
The video shows a Gino’s Pizza employee standing behind the restaurant’s counter arguing with Mizu, it’s not clear why the two men are arguing and it’s difficult to understand what the employee is saying in the beginning.
“Yeah, I can film here, I’m allowed,” says Mizu to the pizza shop worker at one point.
“You are?” the Gino’s employee responds. “Because you are a f*ggot?”
The employee then proceeds to walk away after utter the homophobic slur. Someone else in the restaurant can be heard asking Mizu and his friends to leave.
Mizu gave his rendition of the events claiming that the employee was upset that he’d opened the store door. “I opened the door once,” said Mizu later on Twitter in response to someone who said that the staff member “was just pissed that he was coming in and out of the store.”
“The Irish girls were with me and were telling the manager how it’s unacceptable and we want a refund,” he continued. “They did not give us said refund.”
“But either way to call me a faggot several times for opening the door? Still unacceptable.”
Gino’s Pizza issued a statement of apology following the incident.
“After being altered to this situation by the Twitter community, Gino’s Pizza management has been investigating this issue,” reads the statement. “This was clearly a violation of our staff conduct policies and code of ethics that all of our employees must adhere to.”
“We take this matter extremely seriously and as a result the employee involved has been terminated,” the statement continues.
“Gino’s Pizza is a supporter of the LGBTQ community and apologizes for the actions of this former employee.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Star baseball player shunned from World Series reunion because of tweets, Trump support
Aubrey Huff is a two time World Series champion and a key component of the 2010 San Francisco Giants World Series championship team. But he has been told by the Giants not to turn up for the team’s 10-year World Series anniversary because of his controversial tweets.
Huff took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his disappointment at being disinvited and also to reveal that among the reasons he was shunned was his support for President Donald Trump.
In a media statement, the Giants said, “Aubrey has made multiple comments on social media that are unacceptable and run counter to the values of our organization. While we appreciate the many contributions that Aubrey made to the 2010 championship season, we stand by our decision.”
Huff has made many politically incorrect jokes on Twitter as well as expressing his love for the second amendment and the 45th president.
Huff pointed out the hypocrisy of the Giants’ position considering the fact that the current President and CEO, Larry Baer, is a domestic abuser, and all Huff did was exercise his right to free speech on Twitter: “I find this whole thing hypocritical coming from a man who has had his share of real controversy for pushing his wife for which he had to take a break from the Giants and issue a formal apology. All I did was tweet.”
“We live in a country that is under attack,” Huff went on to say, “Society is desperately trying to take away our 1st Amendment, our freedom of speech, and our freedom of political association.”
In 2019, Larry Baer knocked his wife, Pam Baer, to the ground during a heated argument.
“He took me by surprise,” Huff said, “When he told me I was unanimously voted against attending the 2010 Giants World Series Championship reunion.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Conservative actor and commentator James Woods returns to Twitter
American actor and conservative commentator James Woods has returned to Twitter, the censorious social media platform that suspended him last year.
The occasion for his return? Woods claims that he was inspired by a recent soundbite by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Woods tweeted: “I’ve tried so hard this past year to live without the wealth of knowledge available on Twitter, but this kind of blazing insight can be found nowhere else, so… I’m back!”
Woods shared a clip of AOC ruminating on the metaphor of “pulling yourself up by your bootstraps” that went viral earlier today.
AOC said, “This idea of a bootstrap—you know this idea, this metaphor of a bootstrap started off as a joke because it’s a physical impossibility to lift yourself up by a bootstrap, by your shoelaces. It’s physically impossible!”
Many prominent conservative Twitter voices rejoiced at the news that Woods was back.
At the time of his suspension last year, Woods said, “Until free speech is allowed on Twitter, I will not be permitted to participate in our democracy with my voice. As long as Jack Dorsey remains the coward he seems to be, my Twitter days are in the past.”
it’s clear from the instant reaction on Twitter that many are glad that Woods changed his mind and came back to speak his mind.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
James O'Keefe of Project Veritas suspended from Twitter
On Tuesday evening, journalist and Project Veritas firebrand James O’Keefe was temporarily suspended by Twitter for reporting on the radical activities of Bernie Sanders campaign staff.
The tweet that garnered the suspension was a retraction request directed at Dave Weigel of Washington Post, asking him to retract factually inaccurate information about disgraced Sanders staffers Kyle Jurek and Martin Weissberger.
“To prove the inaccuracy our tweet linked to a page found on the Federal Election Commission website showing the ‘volunteer’ was, in fact, a paid staffer of the Sanders campaign. The Post reporter retracted his story. The information we reported is in the public domain, there is nothing ‘private’ about it,” O’Keefe told The Daily Wire.
O’Keefe’s Project Veritas’ #Expose2020 project has been highlighting the radical activities of various Democratic candidates’ staffers throughout America.
Many of these staffers have links to the violent far-left group antifa.
The Post Millennial has reached out to Twitter for comment but has not heard back by the time of publication.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
MEME POLICE: Twitter announces crackdown on memes
As images and videos depicting President Trump and his political rivals in Congress come under increasing scrutiny by the likes of BuzzFeed and CNN, Twitter has announced its latest effort: cracking down on “manipulated photos or videos that can cause people harm.” In other words, the platform will be tackling political memes it determines to be harmful.
Do memes poking fun at Joe Biden’s bleeding eyes, his confused demeanour, and concerning predilection towards non-consensual touching constitute as harm—particularly if they only affect his reputation as a serious Democratic candidate for President? Perhaps so. To limit this so-called “harm,” Twitter revealed today that it is introducing a new rule and a label to address and “give people more context” around tweets the platform determines requires a closer look.
According to Twitter, which released a video on the matter, altered videos will be labelled as “manipulated media.” Users are encouraged to tap the label, which will be present beneath an edited video or image, “to view info from reputable sources.” One can assume that Fox News, the Daily Caller and other conservative and independent outlets will not be given the privilege of being “reputable,” which is code for the progressive media. As an example, the platform shows how users will be given an “inside look” at how the video has been altered with details on the nature of the edits.
It brings to mind CNN’s investigation into a meme produced by a Reddit user that depicted CNN as Vince McMahon being beaten down by President Trump in a wrestling match. The video, which was shared by the President himself, prompted the cable news organization to dig into the user’s private identity—and even threatened to expose him unless he apologized for producing the meme. As the New York Times reported, “CNN declined to name the user, but said, somewhat mysteriously, that it ‘reserves the right’ to publish his identity in the future if he continued to create offensive content.”
The video was very much in line with the content regularly produced by pro-Trump Twitter users like Carpe Donktum, who BuzzFeed News referred to as “Trump’s favourite meme maker.” For no other discernible reason than to silence him, the news organization doxed the meme maker for his efforts—to no avail. He continues to produce viral videos and has since launched Meme World, a conglomerate of political meme producers.
On a less meme-related note, a video uploaded by Paul Joseph Watson that depicted CNN’s Jim Acosta during his sensationalized physical altercation (if you want to call it that) with a White House staffer became the subject of national conversation after it was shared by the White House’s Sarah Sanders. Members of the press accused Watson of altering the video, speeding it up and adding several frames, per the Wall Street Journal. Given that the video itself was ripped from a livestream and re-encoded for Twitter, it remains to be determined if any of the supposed alterations were deliberate. Whatever the case, it was blown out of proportion.
Twitter claims that this new feature is part of an effort to make the platform “a safer place for conversations.” Well, given their Pravda-like approach to the issue, Twitter will most certainly be less safe for memes and those who make them.
Social Media