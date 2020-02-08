WATCH: ER protestor rails against “white faces, white lies, white sheets” says she’s “not proud to be Canadian”
A protestor at Saturday’s Extinction Rebellion blockade of the Toronto railway took to the microphone to explain the significance of the Canadian colours “white and red.” The woman claimed that the white stood for “the hands that stole this land … for every Prime Minister that came after the fact … white faces, white lies, white sheets.”
She continued: “The red is no better. Red for the bloodshed of the people you call redskins. Red for the bloodshed of slaves. Red for the bloodshed of young black boys targeted by the police. Red for the bloodshed of missing and murdered indigenous women. Red for the bloodshed brown people labelled as terrorists.
The only red and white I can wear is the white knuckles in my clenched fist held high in the air and the red in my angry face as I demand to see change. I am not proud to be a Canadian. I am not a Canadian.”
Extinction Rebellion gathered in downtown Toronto today to block the rails and prevent CP trains from running.
This is the latest in a series of actions taken by anti-pipeline protestors to express their anger over an early morning raid and a number of arrests at an anti-pipeline camp on Thursday.
GO Transit had to suspend service on the Barrie line as a result. The group claimed during the protest that they were blocking pipeline materials.
WATCH: 'You're a bunch of losers!' Toronto man yells at Extinction Rebellion
As Extinction Rebellion took over the rails in downtown Toronto on Saturday afternoon to block railway traffic and protest pipelines, one Toronto man was fed up enough to voice his anger at the group.
“You’re a bunch of losers!” the man yelled. “You guys are a bunch of f*cking losers. The trains have a right to go through … You guys ruin this goddamn country.”
The man was met by a few dancing protestors and screams and hollers from the crowd. As a few young men and women danced mockingly in front of him, he dared them to “throw the first punch,” adding that he “had a right to protest their protest.”
The man continued: “You guys are like a f*cking mob!”
The protestors chanted “OK Boomer!” and clapped and laughed until the man left the scene.
The altercation took place as Extinction Rebellion blocked a Canadian Pacific train from passing. GO Transit had to suspend service on the Barrie line as a result. The group claimed during the protest that they were blocking pipeline materials.
BREAKING: Extinction Rebellion blocks rails in Toronto
Extinction Rebellion gathered in downtown Toronto today to block the rails and prevent CP trains from running.
This is the latest in a series of actions taken by anti-pipeline protestors to express their anger over an early morning raid and a number of arrests at an anti-pipeline camp on Thursday.
Chanting, “When justice fails, block the rails,” the group walked from Dovercourt Park to the train tracks where they proceeded to block a Canadian Pacific train from passing.
GO Transit had to suspend service on the Barrie line as a result. The group claimed during the protest that they were blocking pipeline materials.
Extinction Rebellion and other groups have been protesting all over Canada since the RCMP raid of the northern B.C. anti-pipeline camp. At least six people were arrested according to the protestors.
On Friday evening, the same group blocked rush hour traffic in downtown Toronto,
On Thursday, protestors shut down train travel between Toronto and Montreal.
Another set of protestors surrounded Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland’s office.
BREAKING: Extinction Rebellion protestors block Toronto traffic, chant 'Justin Trudeau's got to go'
Extinction Rebellion took to the streets of downtown Toronto Friday evening to block rush-hour traffic and express their anger over an early morning raid and a number of arrests at an anti-pipeline camp yesterday.
The protestors chanted slogans like “No more coal, no more oil, keep that carbon in the soil,” “No pipelines, no pipelines, no pipelines on stolen land,” and “Justin Trudeau’s got to go!”
RCMP raided the anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C. early Thursday morning. At least six people were arrested according to the protestors.
Friday’s action was just the latest in a series of protests since the early morning raid in northern B.C on Thursday. Yesterday, protestors shut down train travel between Toronto and Montreal.
Another set of protestors surrounded Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland’s office.
The protest lasted around an hour and a half, and no arrests were made.
Chair Girl: Crown suggests 4 to 6 months of jail time for chair-tossing incident
Crown prosecutors argue that ‘Chair Girl’ deserves four to six months in jail, saying that she is “extraordinary lucky that she didn’t kill someone.”
The Crown’s prosecutors will also suggest that the judge order Chair Girl to do six months probation, have no contact with the person who reported the incident, as well as a ban her use of social media for limited period of time.
Chair Girl (as the name suggests) shot to infamy after tossing a wooden seat off of a balcony onto the Gardiner Expressway—endangering the lives of drivers.
Chair Girl’s real name is Marcella Zola. She pleaded guilty to a mischief charge for throwing a patio chair from a downtown Toronto balcony in late 2019
After her video went viral, she turned herself in to the police a few days later.
Zola gained a large Instagram following after all of the publicity she received for the chair-tossing incident. She has received criticism online for her partying lifestyle, including taking a trip to Punta Cana while the court case was still ongoing.
