WATCH: Police raid anti-pipeline camp and arrest protestors
RCMP raided an anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C. early Thursday morning. At least four people were arrested according to the protestors.
The land is traditional Wet’suwet’en territory and the protestors established the camp in order to protest the Coastal GasLink pipeline.
CBC reports: “Protesters said more than a dozen RCMP officers moved in past the police checkpoint on Morice Forest Service Road in the pitch dark well before dawn on Thursday.”
B.C., Gidimt’en clan spokesperson Molly Wickham said, “They’re clearing out 39-kilometre camp, which is the supply camp. We have word they started tearing down the tents … [We’re] frustrated and worried about people.”
A Facebook page associated with the camp left the following message: “Again—we are not protestors CBC News… we are Wet’suwet’en people, and guests of Wet’suwet’en, defending our land.”
The RCMP released a statement about enforcement of the Coastal GasLink court-ordered injunction that read: “The RCMP’s planning for potential enforcement has been ongoing to ensure the right resources were present, briefed, and trained to support a measured and scalable approach in keeping everyone safe. Given the remoteness of the area and the difficulty of predicting how many resources we will need to respond to any situation, it is necessary to have the right resources available and then scale them back based on a continuous assessment.”
Toronto-based activist group @TOforFuture has called on protestors to mobilize and demonstrate outside of Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland’s office as a response to the raid.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
$10 million in cocaine and meth seized by Police in Alberta
Last month, Calgary police worked with the Drumheller RCMP to seize approximately $10 million worth of drugs including cocaine and methamphetamine from a drug trafficker according to CTV News.
In November of 2019, police were given a tip that a Calgary man was possibly involved in transporting drugs across the country. An investigation later took place involving the Gang Enforcement Team.
The suspect was pulled over close to Drumheller, Alberta before being pulled into custody on January 30.
When searching the vehicle, police found:
- 46.9 kg of cocaine with an estimated wholesale value of $2.4 million and about $4.69 million in street value
- 47.5 kg of crystal meth valued at an estimated $2.38 million—$4.75 million in street value
Calgary resident, Jacob Cody Neumann has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The 33-year-old is scheduled to make an appearance in court on February 7.
CPS Staff Sgt. Kyle Grant said, “Drug traffickers be warned—police agencies from across this country are working together to identify, locate and arrest those who traffic in illicit substances causing significant harm to our communities.”
“Drugs fuel violent crime and investigations such as this address both the drugs and the associated violence. We are committed to working with our policing partners to address enforcement, and with our community partners to support prevention and intervention initiatives for vulnerable Calgarians.”
Over $2 million of cocaine seized at Toronto airport
Canadian border officials have announced the seizure of over 20 kilograms of what appears to be cocaine at Toronto’s Pearson Airport early January.
Officers discovered a man carrying a duffel bag with 15 brick-shaped objects returning from a flight in St. Marteen.
Border officials believe the drugs are believed to contain more than $2.5 million worth of the drug. Evidence was turned over to the RCMP.
The investigation is ongoing and the RCMP is asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-800-387-0020 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.
If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.
The RCMP ask that anyone who has information regarding this seizure to contact them at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
Jessica Yaniv arrested, charged with assault
Jessica Yaniv was arrested for the assault of a Canadian journalist on over the weekend. According to Keean Bexte, the journalist who was assaulted by Yaniv on camera outside of the B.C. courts on January 14, 2020, Yaniv spent time behind bars on the charge of assault. She may face up to five years for the assault.
That same day, Yaniv falsely accused TPM‘s own Amy Eileen Hamm of sexual assault while at the courtroom. Hamm is suing Yaniv for defamation.
There was widespread speculation that Yaniv was arrested over the weekend, but The Post Millennial and other outlets were unable to verify the claims at the time. Bexte, being the alleged victim in this particular case, was able to confirm the arrest Wednesday afternoon.
When reached for comment, Bexte said, “Yaniv has been ordered to cease all contact with me, both directly and indirectly. I can’t wait for the day when Yaniv is put away for the long haul. He is dangerous and unpredictable.”
Even if Yaniv is behind bars, the civil litigations brought by Bexte and Hamm against Yaniv for assault and defamation respectively can proceed. According to Bexte, Yaniv would be court-ordered to appear for the civil litigations as planned.
Yaniv was released back into the community after the arrest and will appear in court in February. She will also appear in court in February for two prohibited weapons charges.
Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the JCCF as representing Amy Eileen Hamm in litigation. Hamm is being represented by Carey Linde and lawyer Jay Cameron. The Post Millennial regrets the error.
Pipeline protestors block BC Ferry terminal
After causing many delays, protestors have left the Swartz Bay ferry terminal, located north of Victoria, B.C. They were blocking the terminal and denying people access on Monday.
The protestors claim to be working alongside Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in attempting to cancel a liquified natural gas pipeline being implemented by Coastal GasLink. The pipeline is being built in north central B.C.
NEWS 1130 reported that the group was protesting on Highway 17 and were even in the water in kayaks too.
An online statement released by the protestors says, “In response to the recent call from the Wet’suwet’en for solidarity actions that ‘shut down rail lines, ports, and industrial infrastructure’ this action has targeted BC Ferries because of the corporation’s deepening integration with the Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) industry,”
“BC Ferries has proposed ‘upgrades’ to two of its ferries that will make them reliant on the very product that Coastal GasLink (CGL) threatens to bring through Wet’suwet’en territory.”
Dozens of protestors took part in the event and used their banners to cover signs at the terminal.
Since being proposed, the pipeline has even caused violent encounters between protestors and police.
After coming to agreements with 20 First Nation councils, Coastal GasLink is attempting to build the pipeline from northeastern B.C. all the way to Kitimat, B.C. The pipeline will reportedly stretch 670 kilometers.
According to the hereditary clan chiefs, the project can not continue without their permission.
On Monday, Deborah Marshall from BC Ferries noted, “We fully respect the rights of individuals to protest decisions that they don’t agree with, but our concern is allowing our customers to have safe and unimpeded access to our terminal.”
“At our Swartz Bay terminal right now, the lanes are blocked. The lanes leading into the terminal, so no customers are able to access the terminal at this point, so it’s affecting all of our routes sailing in and out of Swartz Bay right now.”
