WATCH: Police raid anti-pipeline camp and arrest protestors 

RCMP raided an anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C. early Thursday morning. At least four people were arrested according to the protestors.

URGENT UPDATE: It's not yet 5am – still totally dark out – and we've just heard RCMP made their first arrest at the #Wetsuweten monitoring post at 39KM. Cops are surrounding people there and beginning to clear the road to the @Gidimten checkpoint.#WetsuwetenStrong. — Unist'ot'en Camp (@UnistotenCamp) February 6, 2020

The land is traditional Wet’suwet’en territory and the protestors established the camp in order to protest the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

CBC reports: “Protesters said more than a dozen RCMP officers moved in past the police checkpoint on Morice Forest Service Road in the pitch dark well before dawn on Thursday.”

B.C., Gidimt’en clan spokesperson Molly Wickham said, “They’re clearing out 39-kilometre camp, which is the supply camp. We have word they started tearing down the tents … [We’re] frustrated and worried about people.”

A Facebook page associated with the camp left the following message: “Again—we are not protestors CBC News… we are Wet’suwet’en people, and guests of Wet’suwet’en, defending our land.”

The RCMP released a statement about enforcement of the Coastal GasLink court-ordered injunction that read: “The RCMP’s planning for potential enforcement has been ongoing to ensure the right resources were present, briefed, and trained to support a measured and scalable approach in keeping everyone safe. Given the remoteness of the area and the difficulty of predicting how many resources we will need to respond to any situation, it is necessary to have the right resources available and then scale them back based on a continuous assessment.”

Toronto-based activist group @TOforFuture has called on protestors to mobilize and demonstrate outside of Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland’s office as a response to the raid.

Today is the day of the RCMP raid on Wet’suwet’en. We need you. Mobilize today at 4pm at Chrystia Freeland’s office! #WetsuwetenStrong pic.twitter.com/Qp7NUeEXX4 — Fridays for Future Toronto (@TOforFuture) February 6, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated.