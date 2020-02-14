Trending

13 Feb 2020

Blog Post

WATCH: Police officer threatens to arrest journalist covering anti-pipeline blockade
Photo: Twitter
British Columbia

WATCH: Police officer threatens to arrest journalist covering anti-pipeline blockade 

Barrett Wilson, 21 mins ago 1 min read  
You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

Jesse Winter, a photojournalist who has worked with Vice, The Guardian, the Toronto Star and the Globe and Mail, was blocked from trying to cover anti-pipeline protestors in Coquitlam, BC.

“Sgt Waters with the CN police just threatened to arrest me for attempting to cover the #wetsuweten supporters rail blockade in Port Coquitlam,” Winter tweeted.

“If you are a protestor, then you are protesting, right? But if you’re just the media, that’s different. You’re not allowed on private property,” the officer said.

In a follow-up tweet, Winter said, “Specifically Waters said multiple times that if I was a protester I could stay, but that if I was independent from them I was being asked to leave. If I did not, I would be subject to arrest because it is private property. #freepress.”

Winter stood his ground, and the officer did not forcibly remove him from the scene.

The protests and blockades across Canada are a response to the raid of an anti-pipeline camp in Northern British Columbia that was opposed to the building of a pipeline on Wet’suwet’en territory.

The Wet’suwet’en Tribal Council supports the pipeline project.

Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
  1. Become a member
  2. Like our page on Facebook
  3. Follow us on Twitter
Tags #anti-pipeline protests #B.C.
Extended Readings(4)

Related posts

©Copyright 2019 The Post Millennial