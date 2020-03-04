WATCH: Phony Democrats use FAKE ACCENTS when speaking to southerners
A video of former Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg speaking in an odd southern drawl has some confused, as the small-town Indiana mayor had previously only spoken in his native midwestern twang (or Obama impression).
The video, which came from a CNN broadcast, shows Buttigieg emphasizing odd words to his southern crowd; but this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a Democratic Candidate “turn on” their southern charm for the sake of likability.
Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has a well-documented history of using different southern twangs when speaking to them.
In the video below, Clinton is caught using what some describe as an “AAVE” accent (African American Vernacular English) to a crowd in Selma, Alabama.
Though Clinton was a resident of Arkansas for two decades, the native New Yorker appears to have the ability to flick the switch when convenient.
The same can be said of controversial congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was caught using AAVE at the Al Sharpton dinner. Though the word “cringe” has been beaten to death, it’s the only word that comes to mind when watching AOC use it.
Pete Buttigieg drops out of Democratic race
Democrat presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has quit the race to become the nominee to run against President Donald Trump, according to the New York Times.
This, reportedly, had to do with the loss in South Carolina, particularly amongst black Democrats. This, however, may come as quite a shock, as Buttigieg had previously performed strongly in both Iowa and New Hampshire.
Buttigieg was the first openly gay major presidential candidate and at one point was considered a strong contender to beat frontrunner Bernie Sanders. Buttigieg was the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.
Buttigieg could play kingmaker if the race comes down to the wire as he picked up delegates while in the contest.
The Democrats will lose in 2020. This is why.
Now forgive me, I may be a cis-gendered male, but between you and me, my political rhetoric swings both ways. Setting aside political leanings, I do not want to see any political party implode for the sake of national stability.
I’m not so mean that I wish to see the democrats veer off into political schizophrenia: a highly contagious mental disorder of a type involving a discontinuity between thought, feeling, and conduct, manifesting itself into a faulty reality. For far too long, the Democrats kicked the can down the road, and looming over the horizon on a collision course with the Left is a rude awakening.
It’s a come-to-Jesus moment that the establishment left refuses to accept; meanwhile, the Republican Party not only passed their identity crisis, but they are unanimously behind Trumpism at a staggering 90% support level. The left is experiencing a severe identity crisis and it was on high display during the recent Democratic debate. Not knowing whether to be moderate or socialist will cost them the election no matter which way they go, because a substantial group will be alienated during the gruelling nomination process. Against my better judgement, let’s peel the layers back and prep the democrats against the inevitable: Donald Trump will be re-elected
According to the most recent polling data aggregator, Real Clear Politics (RCP), a self-identified socialist who honeymooned in the Soviet Union is leading the pack nationally. Oh, did I mention he’s not even a registered democrat, only 4 in 10 Americans support socialism, and even his fellow Democrats don’t know how he’s going to pay for all his policies?
It gets better. Batter up on second is the 77-year-old former Vice-President Joe Biden—and he can barely hold the bat up.
In a virtual tie, the obscenely wealthy billionaire Mike Bloomberg has risen in the polls to third. Demonstrating a clear threat to all, Bloomberg provoked a massive frontal assault on his financial success by every candidate in the recent NBC debate. In the upside-down world where Bloomberg is unsuccessful in nearly all his endeavors, never held a private-sector job, never employed a single person, became a millionaire as a politician and wore Birkenstocks, he’d be Bernie Sanders, and absolutely adored.
Ranking third and pitching for the Cleveland Indians, we have Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is unaffiliated with any tribe. However, I heard she drives a Jeep Cherokee—it so happens to be a rental. In an alternative reality, she would be considered the only remaining person-of-colour (minority) standing on the democratic stage—the last of the Mohicans, if you will. But, in her infinite academic wisdom, she accepted Donald Trump’s challenge to take a DNA test to substantiate her claims that she was Native American.
Although telling Harvard that she had high-cheek bones was enough to boast having the first female professor of colour, Elizabeth Warren made public a DNA test that revealed that she is impressively 1/1,024th Native American. She has since apologized to the Native American community for “the harm [she] has caused” by committing one of the most egregious offences that the left has prioritized in combatting: cultural appropriation.
As a Latino, this is utterly offensive. However, I assure you, the leftist who is reading this article is fuming beyond belief, attempting to justify their emotional hate for a President who has achieved the lowest unemployment rate for African Americans and Latinos.
Pete Buttigieg, a Navy veteran, is the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana and has consistently polled in the single digits among Hispanics. In a recent Quinnipiac survey, the polished and Harvard-educated mayor polled at an impressively secure 4 percent among black democrats. Must I say it? He has a problem with minorities, and without the minority vote, no Democrat can win the presidency.
Moving on, the relatively reasonable moderate Amy Klobuchar seems fine and ranks at 6th in the most recent RCP average. But, who knows how long that will last considering she did not fair well against Mayor Pete’s relentless attacks in the latest debate. Quickly highlighting incompetency, Klobuchar was unable to name the President of Mexico, even though she is on the committee that oversees border security and trade with Mexico. Lastly, not that it matters much, but she nervously shakes while on camera, and that makes me nervous.
Believe it or not, there are actually two billionaires competing for the “working” party’s nomination to fight against poverty and the unequal distribution of wealth. Think about that.
According to the most recent RCP average, Tom Steyer is 7th with 2.3 percent support nationally. But, I must admit he certainly virtue signals his climate change activism like a true baller.
Tulsi Gabbard is an Army National Guard officer and currently the representative for the 2nd district of Hawaii. Highlighting the dysfunction and political cannibalism on the left, prominent democrats such as Hillary Clinton are accusing Gabbard of being a Russian agent. Ironically, after failing to prove that Donald Trump colluded with Russians, we now have democrats accusing other democrats of being Russian agents.
Jesus, please take the wheel away from the Democrats.
The Iowa caucuses prove that the DNC is broken
The Iowa Caucuses were meant to launch a front runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, but instead, it resulted in a total disaster. Without a clear winner, the candidates packed up their private jets and headed for New Hampshire, the site of the next contest. The Democratic National Committee had one job, to show us the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, and they couldn’t even do that.
There’s a controversy emerging, which is that this failure to name a caucus winner clearly helps Joe Biden’s candidacy, and it was lagging. After the Des Moines Register declined to release the results of their final poll Friday night, due to a Buttigieg snafu that made the pollsters less than confident in the results, speculation began that Biden was running 4th or 5th in the tally. By rights, this polling data should have started a snowball effect to discredit his candidacy.
Last night and today should have been all about the collapse of Biden’s campaign. But because there are no results, and won’t likely be until later tonight, it didn’t happen. The question of whether or not Biden’s campaign is viable will be washed away by President Trump’s State of the Union address tonight, the wrap up of the impeachment tomorrow, and the New Hampshire primary on Thursday.
As horrible as it is to think that this could be some sort of intentional effort by the Democratic National Committee to keep Bernie at bay, it’s hard to think that the DNC was unable to count votes in one of the smallest states in the union. Yes, there were app screw-ups, and there are all sorts of problems to be had when technologically enhancing a system that otherwise works quite well, but Iowans know how their caucus system works, even if the rest of us need a refresher every four years. They know how to do their job.
Lindsay Graham raises some red flags. Is this a little fishy or is it just total DNC incompetence? Either way, it’s not good.
The candidates know what the results are. Each campaign has reps in the 1600 sites that report back, and though they’re not going to release that info. But it did lead Buttigieg to declare victory, sort of. “We were looking at the internal numbers that we had and beginning to realize that something extraordinary had happened last night,” he claimed. Indeed, the absolute masterpiece of incompetence that has still yielded no results could be considered extraordinary.
What’s clear is that Monday night was a bad night for Biden, and the DNC really doesn’t want Sanders. The Democratic party establishment does not want a socialist leading the party. Not only is this not reflective of the party at large, but a Sanders presidential run in the general election would also change the party in seriously substantial ways. The DNC knows how hard it would be for Democratic moderates to run to retain their seats on a Bernie ballot. People on the left and the right are united in their distrust of the DNC.
The problem is, you can’t hide the fact that the people want Sanders. Given the established fact that the DNC rigged the 2016 nomination process in favour of Hillary Clinton, screwing over Sanders and his supporters and essentially handing the White House to Trump, how could anyone trust the DNC this time around? They can’t even get a coin toss right.
Under Tom Perez’s leadership, it’s clear that the rot is still there. Just one day before the Iowa caucuses the DNC continues its corrupt two-step with establishment Democrats, and as a result, the Democratic party is on life support. The Democratic party needs to mend these fractures in a way that accepts the will of its constituents even if that’s Bernie. Because of these and other rule changes, some people are calling on Tom Perez to resign as Dem chair.
The corruption of the DNC will result in many losers, but one clear winner will be President Trump. As we write this, the president has hit the highest Gallup approval rating of his presidency, at 49 percent. If the DNC decides that getting the candidate they want as the nom is more important than running the people’s choice, the people will re-elect Trump in a landslide. The DNC can do whatever it wants, but there is a cost, and watching them behave in the most undemocratic way possible erodes what little trust their base had left.
Far-left activists are taking over the Democratic Party
Chase Cross is the Vice Chair of the 37th District Democrats and a member of the leadership for the King County Young Democrats (KCYD). When Cross isn’t hanging out with Democrat Senators like Patty Murray and Cory Booker he is protesting with Antifa.
In a video taken by conservative activist Katie Daviscourt, Cross and Antifa are seen cursing and hurling racial insults at conservative African Americans and immigrants at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. In another video, Cross is seen embracing Jamal Williams, a known Antifa leader, agitator and extremist, while Williams is energizing his masked Antifa protestors approaching a police line. In October, Williams was arrested for hate crimes and criminal harassment after he allegedly assaulted two Jews in Seattle, one of which was a Rabbi. According to court documents, Williams “maliciously and intentionally” followed, threatened to kill and assaulted the men in multiple attacks in October because of their perceived religion. The Post Millennial was the only media outlet to cover these attacks and William’s arrest. No elected officials condemned the attacks.
When asked about the behavior, Cross has no regrets. In fact, he is quite proud of it.
The KCYD doubled down on their support of Cross once the videos went public and tweeted:
This is the leadership of Seattle’s Democratic party. Violent socialist extremists have taken over the Democratic party in Seattle and elsewhere. Blue dog, moderate, even liberal Democrats are now labeled, “Alt right”, “white supremacist”, “white nationalist”, “fascist”, “Nazis”, “Republicans” and “conservatives” by these fringe activists.
Michael Maddux is a former office staffer of Seattle Council Member Teresa Mosqueda. He “resigned” at the end of 2018 after he targeted deputy Seattle Mayor Shefali Ranganathan, an Indian America Woman working in a Democrat Mayor’s administration, with a series of racially charged tweets like this one:
Even with the resignation, Maddux was still working with Mosqueda as late as February 2019 and with then Council Member, newly named Council President, Lorena Gonzalez.
If you look at Maddux’s Twitter handle, you will notice three arrows. The Three Arrows is a social-democratic political symbol first conceived for the social democrat-dominated Iron Front as a symbol of the social democratic resistance against Nazism in 1932. It became an official symbol of the Social Democratic Party during the parliamentary elections the same year that represented the resistance against Nazism, communism and reactionary conservatism. Most recently the symbol has been used within the Antifa movement. How ironic that these self described “anti fascists” in Antifa, who based their symbol on an anti socialist/communist group, now attack anyone who does not support their violent socialist/communist extremist agenda.
Antifa first gained national attention following the 2017 incident over the removal of a statue of General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, North Carolina. Since then, there have been many documented incidents of Antifa members assaulting, threatening and harassing people at events across North America. Their violent efforts to silence anyone who does not subscribe to their violent extremist socialist agenda have not been condemned by any of the socialists posing as Democrats they support.
The other night Maddux dropped off a present for Mosqueda’s new baby, an Iron Front Onesie featuring the Antifa/Iron Front 3 arrows symbol. Mosqueda posted a picture of the child in the outfit on Twitter and said:
Why is a sitting council member who is supposed to represent all Seattle constituents in a city-wide position, encouraging a violent domestic terrorist organization aimed at shutting down viewpoints they don’t agree with? Rumors are circulating that Mosqueda is considering a run for Seattle Mayor in 2021. While on the council, Mosqueda has been the most frequent ally of extreme socialist council members.
Kshama Sawant burst onto the scene by winning a seat on the Seattle city council in 2013 as a member of the radical Socialist Alternative. She was the first socialist to win a city-wide election in Seattle since 1916. Even though all of the major local Democratic parties endorsed her opponent, many prominent members of those local groups, including officers, endorsed Sawant. A rift formed in these local parties as activists and officers began handing out Sawant campaign material at party meetings and while door-knocking for other Democrat candidates. By the time of her re- election campaign in 2019, Sawant was endorsed by The King County Young Democrats, the 43rd Legislative District Democrats, 3 Democrat Seattle City Council members, 2 Democrat Washington State Senators and a long serving Democrat King County Council Member.
Recent elections in Seattle have been between liberal Democrats and far-left socialists identifying as Democrats. The 37th District Democrats, after a raucous meeting where members of the Democratic Socialist of America and the Socialist Alternative packed the house to get Sawant endorsed, could not come to a consensus. They eventually voted for a no endorsement in the race between Sawant and her liberal challenger, Egan Orion. Long-time local Democrats like Pat Murakami, who helped run President Obama’s campaign out of her home, were labelled as “conservatives” and passed over in favor of fringe left candidates.
Phil Tavel, a Jewish Democrat challenger to Sawant’s council ally, Council Member Lisa Herbold, was accused of “being supported by Nazis” by the Chair of the 34th District Democrats during an endorsement meeting of the group. Later in the evening a drink was thrown in a Tavel supporter’s face by the Chair’s partner.
Ann Davison Sattler, a long-time Democrat and former candidate for Seattle City Council, recently wrote an op-ed explaining that she is now switching to the Republican party:
“All my life I assumed that the Democratic Party believed in acceptance and tolerance, but that was not my experience in this race. Those claiming to be the most tolerant, through their political party affiliation, showed their intolerance to differing political thought and approaches to problems. They had to shame me and many others, including thousands of voters, for having such political thoughts. I say that is the opposite of tolerance and in fact harms our democracy more than a lot of other things. Claiming to have a virtue while doing the opposite is what should not be tolerated.”
The Democratic party no longer exists as we knew it. It has been taken over by fringe activists and violent socialists bent on the destruction of the free market economy. The average voter is so focused on the national elections, they are missing what is going on in their own neighborhoods. It is no longer enough to just vote.
To stop radical socialists, moderate Democrats need to get involved with their local parties and become officers. Local GOP groups in Democrat strongholds need to stop accepting the status quo of “unwinnable” districts. Engage new members in order to stop destructive policies like the war against the police department and the $15 minimum wage, which in Seattle, led to worker shifts being cut and replaced by automation.
It is the unengaged voter and the citizen who is not even registered that need to be reached in order to turn the tide. Local extremists are what is fueling and steering our national conversation because so many are not engaged. We are seeing a movement to fundamentally change America. We can either sit by and do nothing or we can be part of the solution.
Ari Hoffman is an Op-ed contributor to the Post Millennial and the host of the Canary in a Coal Mine Podcast. He has been featured on 60 Minutes with Anderson Cooper, Fox and Friends, The Dr. Drew Show and The Glen Beck Program.
