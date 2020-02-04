WATCH: Peter MacKay bails on interview after being questioned over tweet
Peter MacKay’s campaign team abruptly ended an interview after the journalist asked MacKay about a video that was sent out from his Twitter regarding Justin Trudeau’s yoga expenses, according to CTV News.
The interview, which happened on Monday, touched upon whether MacKay’s tweet was civil, to which MaKay responded, “That was something that happened that I’m not proud of.”
“I don’t have the opportunity always to vet every single thing that goes on that social media account and so we are going to do better,” MacKay added.
Immediately after this, MacKay’s staffers shut down the interview, saying, “I think we’re done” to the journalist. Another one of his staffers added, “You just went way over. I’m sorry.”
MacKay went on to protest this with his staffers: “She’s just doing her job, she’s a journalist,” said the leadership candidate.
Nevertheless, the staffers were determined, and they shut down the interview despite MacKay’s protests.
EXCLUSIVE: MacKay won't commit to move Canadian embassy to Jerusalem, breaking with Conservative Party policy
Peter MacKay told The Post Millennial he would not commit to moving the Canadian embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a Conservative Party of Canada official policy that was passed in a near-unanimous vote of the party membership.
“I said that there is a lot of priorities, and I want to hear more about those priorities before I make these pronouncements on a whole range of issues and so we’re in this process now—consulting broadly, hearing from experts who are well-informed on these issues and I’m very much interested in hearing their perspectives and that’s what I’m doing right now.”
When The Post Millennial asked MacKay the circumstances in which he would move the Canadian embassy to Jerusalem, MacKay said, “Well that’s where we need to talk to people and find out what the various perspectives and circumstances would be.”
“This is a complicated subject and I’m not in a position to do it, so I can’t be presumptuous in making these kind of commitments until I hear from people. I think that would be understood that consultation just over a week into a leadership contest—it would be rather presumptuous for me to say this is what I’m gonna do based on the outcome that’s yet to arrive,” MacKay added.
In a conversation between Peter MacKay and members of the Toronto Jewish community, according to a source at the meeting who spoke to The Post Millennial on the condition of confidentiality, MacKay said that he would not immediately move the embassy to the Israeli capital, despite the majority of the Israeli government being located in the holy city.
MacKay had this conversation during a meet-and-greet with members of the Toronto Jewish community in January.
According to the source, when MacKay was further pressed to provide more clarity on his position at the meeting in January, the source claims the Conservative leadership candidate stated that he would only move the embassy when the Israeli state asked the Canadian government to do so.
The source says that MacKay was then told the Israeli government is actively campaigning for more countries to move their diplomatic buildings to Jerusalem and that MacKay responded by saying that’s the position of the current government of Israel.
The two candidates who are most likely to win power in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz, have the same stance on the embassy issue—with both politicians encouraging other countries to move their embassy to Jerusalem.
Conservative Party’s official position is to move the embassy to Jerusalem. The party membership overwhelmingly voted in favour of the motion.
Other major Conservative candidates told The Post Millennial that they would move the Canadian embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
“I fully support moving the Canadian embassy to Jerusalem because it is the capital of Israel,” said Conservative leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu to The Post Millennial.
“I have been absolutely clear about this and my views have not changed. Jerusalem is the capital of Israel,” said Erin O’Toole, another top Conservative leadership candidate.
“The strong presence of the Jewish people there is thousands of years old. But the modern era of Israel—the Knesset is in Jerusalem, the Supreme Court, most of the foreign affairs and government ministries in West Jerusalem.”
Under the presidency of Donald Trump, the United States government moved their embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem—causing other governments to also plan a re-location to the capital.
So far, only two countries have moved their embassy to Jerusalem: this being Guatemala and the United States. Having said this, four more countries are reportedly in talks to follow in Trump’s direction.
Erin O'Toole pledges to cancel Trudeau's media bailout
Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole has pledged to cancel the Liberal Government’s “media bailout” after Unifor boss Jerry Dias ran an attack ad against him.
In a post on Twitter, O’Toole alerted his audience to the attack ad campaign: “Look who’s running attack ads against me—media union boss Jerry Dias. He’s right to be worried.”
Jerry Dias is a controversial figure who did not disguise his antipathy for Scheer’s Conservatives during the 2019 election; Unifor ran an ad campaign against the Conservatives. Unifor is the union that represents thousands of Canadian journalists. Earlier this month, Dias was arrested for violating a court injunction and failing to remove vehicles that were blocking access during his role in a Regina picket line strike.
More importantly, however, O’Toole went on to pledge that if he became the prime minister of Canada, he would “cancel Trudeau’s media bailout.”
In 2019, the Liberal government vowed to spend nearly $600 million in subsidies to media outlets across Canada over five years. Speaking in defence of these subsidies, Finance Minister Bill Morneau stated that the subsidies would “protect the vital role that independent news media play in our democracy and in our communities.”
The Liberals created an “independent panel” to decide which media outlets would be eligible for government subsidies early. Eight groups, all with conflicts of interst, including Dias’ Unifor, were chosen by the Liberals to divy out the taxpayer money. The other seven groups on the “independent panel” include: News Media Canada, the Association de la presse francophone, the Quebec Community Newspaper Association, the National Ethnic Press and Media Council of Canada, the Fédération professionnelle des journalistes du Québec, Canadian Association of Journalists and the Fédération nationale des communications.
The media bailout, however, came under immediate scrutiny from the Conservative Party and the commentariat who viewed it as a threat to independent journalism.
Speaking to The Post Millennial, Erin O’Toole said, “The whole media bailout package was created because the private sector media—including small town papers and radio—couldn’t compete against the CBC after the Liberals gave them $1 billion for digital and TV.”
“Why are tax dollars paying for CBC to push local news out of the market? They are even competing for the same advertising revenue, which is crazy!” O’Toole went on to add, “The Toronto Star is already attacking me—but I have thick skin and I won’t cave.”
O'Toole questions MacKay's ability to speak French and lead Quebeckers
Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole has criticized fellow leadership contender Peter MacKay on his ability to speak French.
Writing on Twitter, O’Toole asked his followers, “How can you represent Quebeckers when you can’t speak their language?” In this tweet, he also shared a Maclean’s article that had the headline, “Why Can’t Peter MacKay speak French?”
As well as this, O’Toole has been sharing articles that feature critical opinions of the native Nova Scotian. O’Toole, for instance, shared a National Post article that had the headline, “Erin O’Toole warns that Peter MacKay would turn Conservatives into ‘Liberal party lite’”
The French language issue has popped up as a major point of contention within the Conservative leadership race. When MacKay officially announced his leadership bid, the commentariat quickly pointed out MacKay’s errors: “Peter MacKay’s French is an insult to Canada’s French speaking people,” said one Quebec-based journalist, Sophie Durocher.
Having said this, Peter Mackay has not yet answered questions in French—making it difficult to gauge the current quality of the candidate’s bilingualism.
Some political observers, such as publisher Ken Whyte and Washington Post columnist J.J. McCullough have argued a leader doesn’t need to speak French or need to win Quebec in order to become prime minister.
O’Toole, who represents the riding of Durham in Ontario, has pitched himself as a leader who could unite the Conservative factions in western and central Canada. To do this, O’Toole is reaching out to Conservative members who would have previously voted for Pierre Poilievre.
Now that Poilievre is out of the race, the large and powerful western Canada voting bloc is up for grabs. O’Toole followed this tune on Tuesday, by saying “this Ontarian will stand up for Albertans.”
Correction: a previous version of this article claimed that Erin O’Toole had not yet answered questions in French. O’Toole has answered questions in French.
CBC's Rosemary Barton taken to task for biased article labelled analysis
Controversial CBC journalist Rosemary Barton has been criticized for writing an opinion piece when the former host is mandated to remain impartial and maintains she is above reproach in giving fair political coverage.
The article’s headline read, “Yes, prime ministers should be fluently bilingual”—which is quite clearly a statement of political opinion. Barton, however, defended her position, stating, “It’s not an opinion piece. It’s an analysis piece based on facts. There’s a difference.”
Despite this pronouncement, Barton did accept that the original headline was a statement of opinion: “The headline has been changed because it declared an opinion.”
A question to consider would be whether Barton originally wrote that headline herself, thereby declaring to Canada her thoughts on the necessity of bilingualism in the PMO. If this is indeed the case, then Barton has made clear her preference for Justin Trudeau over other Conservative leaders— who, according to Barton “are all able to speak French … but we’d be hard-pressed to call any of them fluent.”
Rosemary’s op-ed received immediate criticism from journalism experts. Carleton University professor Paul Adams, for instance, stated “the CBC’s Chief Political Correspondent writing an opinion piece … I wonder what the thinking is behind that.”
After Barton defended her article as cold-hard analysis, Adams again pointed out that “the piece did not note any views to the contrary: e.g., the exclusion of most Canadians and many federal politicians from eligibility, and the loss of potential talent that entails.”
Publisher and former chief editor of the National Post and Maclean’s Ken Whyte also took Barton to task for claiming her opinion was not fact-based but her own tautological, circular reasoning.
Whyte recently wrote an opinion piece–correctly labeled such–in The Globe and Mail that referenced history, pointing out that both Stephen Harper and John Diefenbaker won power without needing Quebec, proving Barton’s “analysis” completely faulty.
Barton was recently dropped from CBC’s flagship show The National after the four-anchor program consistently lost viewership. She was instead given the position as CBC’s chief political correspondent.
Barton has a long pattern of anti-Conservative partisanship, including being named as a plaintiff on a lawsuit against the Conservative Party of Canada during the last election. Barton’s name would eventually be removed.
