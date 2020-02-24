WATCH: OPP arrest protestors at anti-pipeline rail blockades in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police have moved in on blockaders on Mohawk territory after a deadline calling for them to clear the Belleville, Ontario railway expired.
Blockaders have stopped trains from running for three weeks in support of the Wet’suwet’en Nation and the construction of a natural gas pipeline.
OPP informed the protestors that they had to clear the tracks before midnight EST. The blockade has still not been cleared as of Monday morning.
One person told Global News that the blockaders would not be leaving the tracks, and that they were anticipating police arrival.
OPP vehicles arrived on the scene at roughly 8 a.m. Monday morning.
An unknown number of protestors have been arrested, as they continue to form a “human wall” on the tracks, partially to keep media away, as well as police.
The call for the end of the blockades came on Friday, when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for their deconstruction.
“Every attempt at dialogue has been made but discussions have not been productive. We cannot have dialogue when only one party is coming to the table … The fact remains, the barricades must now come down. The injunctions must be obeyed and the law must be upheld.”
Sources in the Mohawk territory told Global News that there has been outreach from the government, also saying that protestors are growing tired of protesting after three weeks on the tracks.
The Mohawk community of Tyendinaga told media tht they would not be leaving the tracks unil:
• The RCMP leaves the Wetsuwet’en territory in British Columbia.
• A follow-up meeting between Indigenous Service Minister Marc Miller and Indigenous communities.
• A concern for the safety of families if police force were to be used.
Ontario NDP leader says singing God Save the Queen is DRAGGING Ontario closer to colonialism
The leader of of the official opposition in Ontario is saying that singing God Save the Queen drags Canada closer to colonialism.
Andrea Horwath who leads the NDP in Canada’s largest province, has said in a tweet that she “fully supports the Indigenous NDP MPPs’ decision to abstain [from singing the anthem].”
What was perhaps more controversial was when Howarth suggested the singing of this song dragged Ontario closer to Canadians: “Dragging us closer to colonialism is not in the spirit of reconciliation,” she said indignantly.
Despite Howarth’s insistence on flamboyant displays of anti-colonial virtue signalling, her NDP party has recently been suffering in the polls—coming in a distant third behind both the leaderless Liberal Party of Ontario and the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario.
An Ontario teacher's response to those thinking they have it made
I saw an opinion piece posted a few days ago on The Post Millennial titled “Ontario teachers need to realize how great they have it” and it started to really bug me.
I am a secondary teacher in Ontario and am proudly walking the picket line to fight for my students. I am used to seeing all the misinformation posted online when it comes to our recent job action with the province and I have gotten pretty good at brushing it off. I was unable to with this particular opinion piece because of the amount of stereotyping and general misinformation that the author chose to write about. I want to provide some key context for what was said and what is actually happening in our schools.
First, I would like to point out that teaching is not a part-time job. I am at my school from 7:30 a.m. until at least 3:30 p.m. in the afternoon. I often work through my “lunch” break as I am spending time with students, in meetings, marking, or preparing lessons. I worked it out once and between the time that I am actually at school, preparing, marking at home, and supervising extra curricular activities, I work approximately 50 hours a week. I am only paid for the classes I teach.
While I am on the subject of pay, in order to reach the top end of the pay scale, you have to be 10-plus years in, a department head or some other administrative type role, have taken a number of of additional qualification courses at your own cost, and more often than not, have a master’s degree. Those that the author cite as making over $100,000 are principals, vice-principals and superintendents who do not fall into our union. I’m four years in and have yet to make more than $40,000.
This leads me to my next point regarding “vacation”. It’s true there are 11 weeks of the year where we are not in school, but they are not vacation days. We are unemployed during those times. We have our 10-month salary distributed over 12 months. The money that we receive during the summer is for hours we have already worked. Most of us spend our summers taking upgrading courses or seminars to improve our practice. We also spend time preparing for the next year. I spend at least two unpaid weeks in August in my school getting prepared for the year ahead.
When you look at what we are asking for in our negotiation in terms of pay, it is to keep up with the cost of inflation. Inflation is around 2-2.5 percent a year. That is all we are asking for. As one of my students said, “So you’re asking to make the same amount of money that you already do?”
Yes, we want to keep the salary that we have so we can keep up with the rising cost of everything around us.
That cushy pension and benefits you mention, I pay for it. I put about as much into my pension each pay as I do to income tax. So yes, some of us can afford to retire early, but that is because we have paid into it. As for benefits, I pay into those as well. I am not ETFO so I cannot comment on what the author listed there but I will tell you that if you are not full-time, the benefits cost outweigh what you are given. In my four years, I have only had a full benefit package for one semester (5 months).
I also want to mention that the reason I voted in favour of strike action was not about pay. Class size matters. Those that say, “Well I had 35-plus students in class when I was in high school so what does it matter?” were not living during a time of full integration. This means that I have students with a variety of learning needs in my classes that would not have been in a mainstream class 20 years ago. The higher the student to teacher ratio is, the less time I have to support each of my students. Mandatory e-learning won’t work for every student.
How can you expect a 13 year-old with dyslexia to be responsible for a full course online with no direct supervision? You can’t. Yes some students will thrive in that situation but it will hurt more than it will help. There is also the issue of where these students are expected to take these mandatory online course. What if they don’t have access at home? What if they simply cannot learn in that environment, are there exceptions for students who simply can’t do it? These questions have not been answered by the government nearly a year after they announced this proposed change. All we are asking for is more data to ensure that this plan is actually in the best interest of students.
In the final point of the article the author mentioned a pattern of teachers going on strike. That is not true. The last time there was a full withdrawal of services (a walk out/ strike) by any and all of the four unions was in 1997. Since then contracts have been able to be negotiated with only limited withdrawal of service. I work with teachers who are 21 years in and this is the only time it has escalated to this level.
The government and the minister of education have been negotiating in bad faith since the beginning of this process, which got underway last May. They have failed to show up to the table to even talk about meaningful issues that will have lasting impacts on generations of students to come. In three days of negations, the government was present for less than an hour. We have been open and transparent about where we stand from the beginning. Readers can take a look for themselves to learn more about these issues.
We are still dealing with the ramifications of some of the implications from the 1997 strike. What we want is to ensure that what this government wants to implement will not cause lasting damage to one of the top rated education systems.
So next time the author of that article drives by a picket line maybe instead of shouting at us to “quit complaining” and we “have part-time jobs”, engage us in a conversation about what this is actually about and what the conditions are in our classroom that have led us here. There are real issues at play here that the government has yet to address. We are looking out for generations of students.
MILLIONS of Ontario kids out of the classroom as public teachers strike
Ontario is set to have its first ever province-wide teachers strike Friday as about 200,000 teachers and education workers will be on the picket line, which means two million students will be out of school today.
It’s expected that 30,000 union members will strike at Queen’s Park and another 20,000 will be picketing along Highway 10 in Peel Region.
The four main teachers’ unions will strike together after contract negotiations have been as standstill for months. Contract talks have been stalled with the Ford government and the country’s largest education union, the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO). The union has threatened that even more strike action may come next week in a memo to its 83,000 members that a “Phase 6 strike protocol” although details of what that means exactly have been withheld, according to the Globe and Mail.
“I would say that you can be sure that we have everyone’s best interests in mind and certainly we want nothing more than to have the government meet us at the table to negotiate a deal that is positive and constructive for students, for families and for the future of public education,” said Joy Lachica, president of the Elementary Teachers of Toronto.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce disagrees, calling the strike “unhelpful,” and said, “Parents are rightfully frustrated. This has gone on for too long,” Mr. Lecce told reporters at Queen’s Park on Thursday.
“Parents are rightfully frustrated. This has gone on for too long,” Mr. Lecce told reporters at Queen’s Park on Thursday.
The strike is predominantly to do with class-size increases in high school, mandatory online courses for high school students, more funding for special-education supports, a seniority program for supply teachers to gain full time teaching positions and protection of the full day kindergarten program and staffing.
The Elementary Teachers’ Union of Ontario won’t be “releasing any information about phase 6 or what any further job action will look like at this time and as such, there is no comment from [president] Sam Hammond,” according to an email statement sent on Thursday.
Two Ontario men charged after death of 17-year-old driver
Charges have been laid after a Barrie teen was killed in an automotive collision last month.
Barrie Police say a 17-year-old and 19-year-old man were arrested and charged Saturday in connection with the crash that killed 17-year-old Paige Ferreira
Barrie police communications co-ordinator Peter Leon told the Barrie Today that charges were laid based on shocking video evidence, as well as statements from witnesses obtained by investigators.
“All I can say is there was an interaction that took place between the two vehicles prior to the crash,” Leon said. “There was evidence to support the charges.”
Police say the investigation will remain closed “unless something else materializes,” said Leon.
“As a result of the investigation, it should serve as a message that people need to operate their motor vehicles cautiously and in respect of the law.”
The vehicle reportedly left the road before jumping a snowbank and striking a road sign before rolling over multiple times.
After the crash, Simcoe County Paramedics rushed Ferreira to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. One of the drivers was taken to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.
The two men are charged with dangerous driving causing death. Police have yet to confirm what the role of the 19-year-old was in the crash.
