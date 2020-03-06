WATCH: MSNBC and NYT news stars fail at basic math
MSNBC’s Brian Williams went on air with New York Times Editorial Board Member Mara Gay and dedicated an entire news segment to a tweet from writer Mekita Rivas.
“Bloomberg spent $500 million on ads,” Rivas’ tweet says. “The U.S. population is 327 million. He could have given each American $1 million and still have money left over. I feel like a $1 million check would be life-changing for most people. Yet he wasted it all on ads and STILL LOST.”
If Bloomberg took $500 million and divided it among 327 million Americans, that would be $1.53 per person. $500 million would only give $1 million to 500 people.
Neither Williams nor Gay noticed this bad math on live television. Nor did the producer who gave them the tweet to discuss on air. No one in the studio that fed this erroneous tweet to the pundits realized that Rivas’ math was 100 percent bogus.
Rivas has since locked her Twitter account and protected her tweets, but updated her bio to say “I know, I’m bad at math.”
Rivas blamed Bloomberg for not being able to buy the American presidential election with his $500 million. But that is not a failing of the former New York City mayor, but a credit to the American people.
Mekita Rivas, Brian Williams, and Mara Gay have all been verified by Twitter, a blue check mark added to their names. As Twitter rolls out its new plans to protect the public against fake news, it intends to enable verified accounts to discern the difference from truth and fiction.
Twitter’s new rules: ‘OK Boomer’ not OK but Trump-bashing may continue
Twitter is expanding upon its never-ceasing, ever-worsening terms of service that do nothing to protect its users from actual harm, by adding several new clauses to its hateful conduct rules.
In addition to the already present anti-misgendering rules that ban users for accidentally referring to Jessica Yaniv as a “he,” the social media platform is now going to include “language that dehumanizes on the basis of age, disability or disease.”
This means that the remark, “OK boomer,” may result in a swift suspension, as will jokes about former Vice President and current Democratic presidential forerunner Joe Biden, who may or may not be showing signs of early onset dementia.
While the rules can be broadly misinterpreted depending on who’s doing the reporting (see: Yaniv), some blue checkmarks on Twitter have expressed approval of the new policy. Writing on Twitter, NBC reporter Ben Collins implied that the only people upset by the changes are going to be gamers.
“A lot of people whose entire identities are tied to being disproportionately mean on Twitter to anyone who makes them feel deeply insecure while eating Doritos at 3 in the morning are furious at this,” he wrote.
The new policy also raises questions as to whether anyone who responds to jokes by disabled comedians like legally blind Johnny Walsh, and Ricky Berwick and Donovan Castillo (aka RealYungCripp), could be banned if reported for making jokes that could be interpreted as dehumanizing.
According to Twitter, the company is instituting its new policy because “research shows that dehumanizing language increases [the risks of offline harm].” The company provided examples of tweets that could get users suspended, including:
“All [Age Group] are leeches and don’t deserve any support from us.”
“People with [Disease] are rats that contaminate everyone around them.”
“People with [Disability] are subhuman and shouldn’t be seen in public.”
“[Religious Group] should be punished. We are not doing enough to get rid of those filthy animals.”
The company says that based on feedback, it is going to narrow down what is considered an “identifiable group,” as users complained that they should be “allowed to engage with political groups, hate groups, and other non-marginalized groups with this type of language.” According to the company, many people wanted to “call out hate groups in any way, any time, without fear.”
Twitter says it plans to protect those who have conversations within marginalized groups, including people who use “reclaimed terminology,” and that it plans to account for “power dynamics that come into play across different groups.”
In other words, don’t expect anyone to be banned for calling for the eradication of white Trump-supporting conservatives, but do expect to be suspended for speaking out against illegal immigration.
The mobbing of Debbie Hayton
It is a well-known fact that the moment one steps out of line in their social group, consequences will inevitably occur.
However, in this age of social media, coupled with an increasingly aggressive progressive politics, “stepping out of line” now simply means speaking realities and truths that cause the slightest discomfort to the “group.” Consequences can often be dire.
Without question, a modern social line that is absolutely not to be crossed is that of sex and gender. Anything from expressing concerns about the safety and future of children being pressured into hormone therapy, to simply asserting the biological reality of differences in sex are met with immediate hostilities and extreme abuse.
Even being transgender or experiencing gender dysphoria is not a protection from the imminent cancellation that follows expressing a dangerous opinion such as “women are adult human females.”
Debbie Hayton, a high school teacher from Birmingham, England – and person who also happens to be transgender—was recently the subject of an extreme slurry of abuse from so-called “trans rights activists.”
Like apostates from religious cults, transgender people who speak sense and reason are often harassed, intimidated and abused.
While this certainly is not the first time Hayton has faced such treatment, Hayton’s most recent crime was calling into question BBC’s platforming of notorious British transgender activist Stephanie Hayden.
Like Jessica Yaniv, Hayden has a ready appetite for litigation when they do not immediately get their own way. As a self-styled lawyer, they have used their knowledge of the law to frighten and intimidate opponents who have settled out of court to avoid the stress of a hearing in front of a judge. The writer, Graham Linehan—creator of Father Ted and the IT crowd —was subjected to this treatment last year when he shared a Facebook post from a previous victim of Hayden’s behaviour.
To this, Linehan wanted to lend his voice. “Hayden is the perfect example of a fraudster using trans rights as a cover for their activities, and to escape scrutiny of their past. [Hayden is] also a frightening example of what happens when one group is said to be beyond criticism.” He says. “If self-ID ever passed, it would be a charter for opportunists like him to take advantage of the vulnerable and unwary.”
In a recent criminal case where a mother of two was arrested in front of her children and put on trial for misgendering and insulting Hayden, Hayden’s criminal past became public knowledge. Hayden had been before criminal courts on 11 occasions for 21 offences and had spent six months in prison for obtaining property deception. In 1999, Hayden had been convicted of an affray with a golf club.
Considering Hayden’s history of abusing the rights of others, Debbie Hayton took a view that Hayden was not a suitable guest to represent the transgender community and said so:
In normal society, that would be quite unremarkable. But it seems that we do not live in normal times.
In response to the conflicting opinions on guest selection, the BBC decided not include any transgender voices on the programme, and Hayden went on to threaten further legal action towards Hayton.
While Hayden is content to continue to chip away at whatever legitimacy the courts might have by using it as a personal nanny and emotional support system, others take to the dark underbelly of the internet to bark viciously.
Operating though anonymous profiles, they latch on to such action and take the threats to new levels. Unsolicited emails are the new poisoned pen letters – sinister in the extreme. After Hayden was deplatformed from BBC, Hayton began to receive disturbing emails from those who opposed Hayton’s opposition to Hayden’s appearance.
Others ditch the anonymity. However they choose to advertise themselves, the message is loud, clear, and proud: Conform or suffer the consequences.
The supreme irony is that the demands for conformity in the arena of trans rights come in the name of tolerance and progressivism.
But does this sound like a community that is open and inclusive, or one that is fearful and hostile? A community that not only shrieks #nodebate but actively tries to silence those who disagree?
DERANGED: Councilwoman tweets support for the spread of coronavirus to Trump supporters
Denver Councilwoman, Candi CdeBaca is receiving backlash after her response to a controversial tweet posted on Friday.
CdeBaca quoted a since-deleted tweet that said, “For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can.”
The Councilwoman responded by saying, “#Solidarity Yaaaas!!”
Thousands of people responded to CdeBaca’s surprising tweet.
A statement was released by CdeBaca’s office dismissing the tweet as a joke. “Councilwoman CdeBaca made a sarcastic tweet on Twitter to call attention to the Trump administration’s downplaying of the Coronavirus outbreak as a ‘hoax’ no more dangerous than the common flu.”
It’s important to note, though, that Trump did not call the coronavirus a hoax. The full quote, which Trump gave during a rally in Charleston, South Carolina.
“One of my people came up to me and said, ‘Mr. President, they tried to beat you on Russia. That didn’t work out too well. They couldn’t do it. They tried the impeachment hoax. That was on a perfect conversation. They tried anything. They tried it over and over. They’ve been doing it since you got in. It’s all turning. They lost, it’s all turning. Think of it, and this is their new hoax.’”
The news that Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax” spread like wildfire, tricking many, including Councilwoman CdeBaca. This omits the fact that even Facebook fact-checkers called the story fake news.
CdeBaca’s comment continued, “Rather than conservative outlets making a four-day-old Tweet their focus on Super Tuesday, they should focus their energy on demanding a competent Federal response to this public health crisis instead.”
The Colorado Republican Party responded to CdeBaca’s tweet with a statement saying, “Councilwoman CdeBaca praising a social media post calling for Trump supporters to be infected with the coronavirus is simply disgusting.”
“There can be no room in our politics for wishing harm on Americans who have different political beliefs. Democrats in Colorado and across the country need to condemn this evil statement. In light of these comments, the Colorado Republican Party is calling on Councilwoman CdeBaca to resign immediately.”
Social media used to silence the debate on women’s civil rights
This past December, Transgender Trend published the children’s book, My Body is Me!, written by Rachel Rooney. Since its release, Rooney has been the center of targeted attacks launched by transgender rights activists for having written a book which informs children to love their bodies. Social media gives the trans lobby power that would be impossible to maintain if it were merely operating in real life.
One would think such a book would be fitting in an era where wider society is becoming conscious of the dangers of big pharma’s hold over our lives. Through the construction of non-illnesses, big pharma creates the economic lifeline of an industry on the hunt for lifelong clients. Despite that, Rooney has been accused of peddling “terrorist propaganda” and has been the focus of a rather vicious social media attack since the book’s release last Autumn.
Rooney is only latest victim in what can only be described as string of orchestrated attacks by a political lobby that tenaciously embraces a tenor of regressive anti-democratic and misogynist politics. It is no exaggeration to state that any woman, journalist or children’s author who speaks to the importance of empirical scientific evidence in discussing the human body and the reality of sex in relation to sex-based oppression is reduced to a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) and likened to the KKK. This just keeps happening.
References to racism, membership to the KKK and other anti-racist tropes are regularly used by the transgender lobby, which is largely white and male. They have launched a full-out war on women, where recycled tropes linking a belief in biology to horrible racists of yore gain support. The recent string of no-platforming and protests against women who speak in opposition to gender ideology is a wide-spread practice rampant throughout the English-speaking world today.
Yet, to anyone who has spent five seconds looking at the snail-like progress of civil rights in the US, for instance, the transgender movement’s accumulation of funds and power from North America to the UK and Australia has happened at breakneck speed. Last week, Labour MPs in the UK came under fire for making anti-science claims. They asserted that babies are born without a sex and that male rapists should be moved to women’s prisons even as feminist activists are accused of bigotry for stating that sex is a physical reality with contiguous social and political repercussions.
While this debate goes back many years, it has had recent, remarkable shifts and turns within the medical, educational and legal fields. These have been hotly debated on social media since 2013, with the transgender lobby underscoring that anyone who undertakes feminist arguments on this issue is a “bigot” by definition. The political landscape in the UK, however, has shifted radically in recent months with more and more people speaking out about what very much resembles compelled speech and forced religious orthodoxy in the form of gender ideology.
Lynsey McCarthy-Calvert, a doula who left Doula UK last year over differences about what can be said about transgender identity, has eloquently explained why we cannot live in a democratic society while insisting that people hold certain beliefs that are contrary to science, to include the belief in gender. Doctors working in transgender healthcare are facing callouts being labelled “transphobic” and “bigots” while many more are fearful of speaking out about current healthcare practices notes Marcus Evans, a psychotherapist and ex-governor of the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust.
Over the past eight years, the battlefield of gender has largely played out on Twitter and Facebook with the public slowly becoming schooled in the art of flexing one’s misogyny. In fact, this battlefield has shifted the valences of left and right entirely: No more can we securely state that the left holds progressive ideals for women or that the right is regressive on women’s rights. Social media has demonstrated how much disdain the left has for women and how the neoliberal drum banging of the left’s identity politics simply mirrors Jesse Helms’ insistence in the 1980s that art can be considered “obscene” or “indecent” (because he said so).
Some thirty years after the culture wars in the US and the UK, many self-declared leftist voices on Twitter inform us that “sex is on a spectrum.” If you don’t agree, the lefty logic goes, then chances are you are told to “die in a fire,” or are reported to Twitter for account suspension. In fact, the general public has become educated the art of dissing women, by calling them names like TERF (trans exclusionary radical feminist).
Most of the people critiquing gender are not radical feminists, and don’t see how the very notion of exclusion is not alien to human cogitation (eg. we exclude when we decide what to eat, who to kiss, what to purchase). They dispense with rational discussion or dialogue and prefer to hurl epithets while harassing others online.
Social media has given us far more than a language of insults that closet misogynists can hurl at women. It has served as a vehicle for sexists and homophobes to contact women’s employers, besmirch members of the community, and even call the police for “wrong pronoun” usage. The harassment of women—especially of feminists—has been a social media norm for the past seven years, at least since I have been writing about the pervasive and regressive issues endemic to the concept of “gender identity.”
Yet, 2019 has ushered in a change where the masses are starting to understand that self-ID in the UK, Canada and the US has left a blackhole in legal protections for women and girls. Groups like Woman’s Place UK and Fair Play For Women have been working to address this in public forums about politics, sports, privacy and safety. Feminist stalwarts like Julia Long addressed this issue long before the social media debates which erupted in 2013.
Stephanie Davies-Arai, Founder and Director of Transgender Trend, has worked tirelessly since 2015 to “encourage the widest possible public debate and engagement on the ethical issues of medical transition of children and the teaching of unscientific ‘innate gender identity’ ideology to children.” Davies-Arai has much to add on the impact that social media has had on her organization and Rooney’s book which it published, stating:
Rachel Rooney is a very well-respected children’s poet and teacher and she has written the most joyful and inspiring book for children. The fact that a book that challenges sex stereotypes while encouraging children to feel comfortable in their own skin has been characterized as “terrorist propaganda” is revealing of the aims of a movement that has specifically targeted children. Why would you not want a child to feel good about their own body? Transgender Trend has been subject to a high level of this kind of harassment and defamation over the years but we will continue to centre the welfare of children and young people in our work. To recognize and respond to children as children is not bigotry.
“Harassment has had a big impact on free speech on social media,” Davies-Arai says. “When even icons such as Martina Navratilova are accused of transphobia for speaking out on women’s sport, it sends a clear message to others to keep quiet.”
Nonetheless, it would be an understatement to say that 2019 has been a turning point on the medicalization of gender in children and the voters have spoken back. Before last December’s election in the UK, it was confirmed that the Liberal Democrats accepted donations from a puberty-blocker drug company. This calls into question the way that transgender ideology has been trafficked as a lobby into contemporary politics.
Last fall, the British Medical Journal confirmed that there are ethical concerns about children’s ability to make medical decisions that will have a lifelong effect on their bodies and reproductive ability.
“Gender dysphoric children and teens are experiencing a crisis of identity,” wrote Deborah Cohen and Hannah Barnes. “Young people generally struggle to think about the long term consequences of life choices.” They conclude that “unsurprisingly, questions are asked about the ability of these young people to make decisions with informed consent.”
Central to this discussion is how big pharma, service providers and health services are responding to what many refer to as a social contagion. The study affirms “the greater issue [is] how commissioners, service providers, and research institutions have failed this vulnerable group of people who deserve equitable standards of research.”
Where research and medical institutions are buttressing a neoliberal approach to medicine, this throws a wrench into the works forcing us to question which sorts of research ought to be funded and why. Where hormone treatments for adults are already highly debated, it seems that the support for the medicalization of children for what is widely understood as a social contagion, it is imperative that debate around this issue be allowed and not hijacked by those on social media, to include the gatekeepers to membership in these social media forums. Or that everything related to medical access is defined in either having access to a credit card or having enough woke points to access purity politics.
Despite the scores of women and men banned on Twitter in recent months or the left-wing publications printing epithets directed specifically at women, there seems to be a disconnect between the free speech that social media was ostensibly set up to nurture and the reality of how social media today is serving to shut down debate over issues which disproportionately affect women and children.
The women and men of the UK were recently handed two bizarre and quite contradictory readings of the law pertaining to gender identity—one criminal and one civil. What these decisions reveal about the way social media has not only emboldened the transgender lobby in the UK is bone chilling and the measured difference of who was told what speaks volumes to the imprint that sexism still maintains within the criminal and civil legal system of the UK where women are facing some of the greatest challenges since the Suffragettes.
Behind Door Number One is Kate Scottow, a 39 mother who is training as a forensic psychologist. She was put on criminal trial at St Albans Magistrates’ Court for allegedly posting offensive tweets to Stephanie Hayden, a man who identifies as transgender. Hayden has a history of convictions for violence and fraud and has targeted people on social media, putting them at the crosshairs of his legal actions.
Among those he sued or has threatened to sue is Helena Wojtczak, Father Ted writer Graham Linehan, CitizenGO’s Campaign Director for the UK and Ireland Caroline Farrow, and philosopher Louise Moody. These are turning out to be vexatious civil suits in Hayden’s attempt to limit the freedom of speech and conscience which are guaranteed under Article 10 of the EU Charter of Fundamental Right, the UK’s own Human Rights Act, Article 9 (HRA) and Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
It all started when British academic, Kathleen Stock, tweeted on 18 September about an article in The Times to which Hayden called Stock “transphobic,” and the discussion went on until Hayden called a black man a “gross hypocrite,” reminding him that “not so long ago people like you had no civil rights!” Many others joined in, Hayden boasted about calling the West Yorkshire Police to report alleged harassment by “#transgender hostile #feminists” to which Scottow, writing as @bustedwench, responded “Lets hope they take a serious stance on your racism.”
Hayden went after Scottow such that February 2019 she was arrested at her home in Hitchin, Hertfordshire, in front of her children and then locked in a cell for seven hours, all for having called Hayden “a man” on Twitter. Aside from the appalling treatment received in jail (eg. she was denied sanitary products and access to her infant whom she was breastfeeding), Scottow’s actions were assumed criminal from the start without any regard for EU or UK law jurisprudence.
More disturbing was the decision from a female judge who told Scottow: “We teach our children to be kind.” Scottow’s barrister, Diane Wilson, argued before the court that Scottow tweeted about the Freedom of Speech. Yet the judge ruled that Scottow’s tweets were not about freedom of speech and that they were “unkind,” noting that Scottow had called Hayden “he” during the police interview and on Twitter.
The judge even referred to Scottow’s actions as “misgendering” which is chilling given that Hayden is male and misgendering is as much of a fiction as is gender. Additionally, Scottow was reprimanded for using the Twitter handle “Mandy McGirlDick.” Scottow must pay a victim surcharge of £21 plus £1000 costs and she was given a conditional discharge for two years which will effect her ability to gain future employment as a forensic psychologist. Scottow appealed the ruling.
The second case which was decided the same day was the civil suit of Harry Miller v. The College of Policing and the Chief Constable of Humberside. Miller pursued this cause after he was contacted by Humberside Police in January 2019 following a complaint about his having allegedly posted “transphobic tweets.” Harry Miller, a 55-year-old former police officer, was told that he had not committed a crime but that his tweets were being recorded as a “hate incident.”
Previous to this police visit, Miller was involved in some of the discussions around the reform of the Gender Recognition Act 2004 on Twitter, where he posted a number of tweets between November 2018 and January 2019 about the transgender issues at the heart of this debate. The tweet for which Miller was accused of transphobia was: “I was assigned mammal at birth, but my orientation is fish. Don’t mis-species me.”
Aware of the dangerous precedent established by the police coming to his workplace alerting him that he should “check his thinking,” Miller decided to bring a court case against the College of Policing, whose Hate Crime Operational Guidance (HCOG), first issued in 2014, forms the basis of current practice. During the trial before the High Court last November, Miller told the court that “the idea that a law-abiding citizen can have their name recorded against a hate incident on a crime report when there was neither hate nor crime undermines principles of justice, free expression, democracy and common sense.”
The High Court handed down a judgement over Miller’s legal challenge ruling that the tweets which the police treated as a “hate crime” were lawful, and that the force’s actions were a “disproportionate interference” on Miller’s right to freedom of expression. In a 65-page judgment, Justice Julian Knowles referred to the police policy on recording hate crimes as lawful. However, he noted that the manner in which Harry was treated and how the police dealt with this case was unlawful. The judgement, in fact, is led by Knowles’ quoting George Orwell: “If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.” Knowles writes:
There was not a shred of evidence that the Claimant was at risk of committing a criminal offence. The effect of the police turning up at his place of work because of his political opinions must not be underestimated. To do so would be to undervalue a cardinal democratic freedom. In this country we have never had a Cheka, a Gestapo or a Stasi. We have never lived in an Orwellian society.
Where one judge ruled that the police had interfered with Harry Miller’s civil right to freedom of speech and conscience which need include all that is “contentious, the eccentric, the heretical, the unwelcome and the provocative,” another judge ruled that Kate Scottow was effectively found guilty for a fabricated crime—for not having been “kind. This “misgendering” of a male will likely leave this woman with a criminal record. Scottow will be locked out of employment in her field because she referred to a man as “he.” She was judged for effectively being “unkind,” a valence which is hard proscribed in British law.
If the left has any hope of redeeming itself, we must stand firmly on the side of freedom of conscience and for the freedom of women to speak to the reality of sex-based oppression and to fight for their civil rights. Given that being “unkind” simply means speaking back “to the man,” we must band together across the lines of race- and sex-based discrimination to understand that it is not how we identify that renders one class of humans as oppressed and the other class as oppressors—it is the historical material reality that gives rise to oppression.
It is time that we stand with Kate Scottow and Harry Miller and all other sentient beings out there who appreciate that the “Freedom only to speak inoffensively is not worth having” and who recognize that structural and material reality is the only plateau upon which civil rights can thoughtfully be discussed and won.
