07 Mar 2020

WATCH: Hotel in China holding quarantined coronavirus patients collapses
Barrett Wilson, 48 mins ago 1 min read  

A hotel that was housing quarantined coronavirus patients has collapsed in Fujian province, China according to officials. 70 people have been trapped inside. Xinjia Hotel in Quanzhou City collapse occurred 7:30 pm local time on Saturday.

The hotel has 80-rooms and was converted to house quarantined both coronavirus patients and the people who were in contact with them. 23 people have been rescued according to local authorities.

