WATCH: Eco-radicals sing epic ‘tree murder’ song in front of Seattle City Council
“There’s a hole in the sky where the tree once was / Somebody’s making money!” Eco-activists burst into song at Seattle City Council on Wednesday to protest trees being “murdered.”
The group called “Save Our Trees” was led by Suzanne Grant whose lead vocals were raw and powerful. Her fellow tree rights activists included one woman dressed as a tree.
“After the performance, Grant was given a verbal warning for disrupting the meeting by leading others in song. Councilmember Andrew J. Lewis, who represents District 7 from Pioneer Square to Magnolia, thanked Grant for her time and said he would follow up about the ordinance. Watch tree activists break into song at Seattle City Council meeting,” K5 News reports.
Save Our Trees claims that “With increasing development Seattle is losing its trees and tree canopy volume,” and they are demanding that Seattle pass an ordinance to protect its trees.
Radical blogs are instructing activists on how to sabotage Canada's train tracks
Left-wing blogs have been offering instructions and maps during the #ShutDownCanada protests on how to blockade and destroy train tracks and other pieces of Canada’s infrastructure, according to True North.
Two websites in particular, these being North Shore and Warrior Up, have instructed demonstrators how to damage Canada’s pipelines, roads and railways.
In some of North Shore’s posts, for instance, they told their readers to stand in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en tribe by destroying train tracks. In this article, the author makes it perfectly clear that he wants to damage Canada’s economy at large.
More absurdly, however, the article then went on to instruct the reader on how to compose a chemical mixture that destroys steel rail tracks—taking particular care to describe how not to leaving fingerprint or DNA evidence.
The far-left blog Warrior Up also gave instructions on how to sabotage the Canadian economy. The website describes itself as a how-to-guide for “for anarchists and other rebels carrying out actions against the economy of death.”
Warrior Up went on to say that they were calling on “all warriors and revolutionaries around the world to immediately orient themselves around blockading infrastructure.”
“Collectives must research infrastructure to find the most vulnerable chokepoints and get organized to block them in effective ways,” it adds.
Via Rail says service will take at least 36 hours to resume once blockades clear
Via Rail has stated that the rail service will take around 36 hours to recommence once the solidarity blockades are gone, according to CTV News.
On Wednesday, Marie-Anna Murat, a spokesperson for the company said, “Via Rail is working with the infrastructure owner on the specifics of the resumption of service which is estimated to take at least 36 hours from the time the line is cleared.”
The company announced on Tuesday that all services from Via Rail will be cancelled from Toronto-Ottawa and Toronto-Montreal until Thursday.
The protesters have been active for many days and caused a lot of interferences with travel throughout Canada. The protests are being held to show support for those of the Wet’suwet’en Nation who do not want the pipeline to be built on their land.
The 20 elected band councils along the route of the pipeline have allowed Coastal GasLink permission to follow through with the pipeline. However, there are some hereditary chiefs who don’t want the 670-kilometer pipeline project to go through.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touched on the subject in Senegal, saying, “We recognize the important democratic right—and we will always defend it—of peaceful protests. This is an important part of our democracy in Canada, but we are also a country of the rule of law and we need to make sure those laws are respected.”
“That’s why I am encouraging all parties to dialogue to resolve this as quickly as possible,” he said.
It has now been five days since the railway service has been active. According to Via Rail, approximately 34,000 passengers will have been inconvenienced by the 223 trains that they have had to cancel.
“We know that this unfortunate situation has an impact on our passengers travelling plans and we apologize for the inconvenience it is causing,” said Via Rail.
“We encourage them, if they need to travel in the affected areas over the next 2 days, to use alternative modes of transportation.”
Conflict began last week when the RCMP made their way into the Wet’suwet’en land attempting to stop the protesters from obstructing roadways.
Via said, “since the blockade continues near New Hazelton, B.C., normal rail activities are interrupted between Prince Rupert-Prince George, in both directions until further notice.”
The company also made it clear that they would be giving customers full refunds for their inconvenience and because of the amount of requests this could take close to ten days for some.
WATCH: Wet'suwet'en Nation members explain why they support pipelines
Not all Wet’suwet’en Nation members support the anti-pipeline protests and Shirley Wilson of Francois Lake, B.C. has shared her reasons for supporting the project. She noted that a lot of people involved in the protest are not from the Wet’suwet’en area but come from all over.
“I’m here in support of industry, whether it’s forestry, logging, mining and right now pipelines,” Wilson said.
“I don’t agree with the protests at all because for one thing it’s all one sided.”
The anti-pipeline protesters have been all around Canada recently. There are groups blocking ports in the Vancouver area and also protesters in construction areas for the pipeline. Many are in Ontario as well blocking freight trains and passenger trains around Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa.
“I just don’t agree with it. I think they’ve brought a lot of disruption and disunity and everything to our culture. That’s not the way the Wer’suwet’en’s operate,” said Wilson.
“We also care for the land, but we have to live a balanced lifestyle.”
Another Wet’suwet’en Nation member named Vernon Mitchell said that he is for the pipeline because it will create jobs for younger members and bring more money into the area.
Five hereditary chiefs have shown their disapproval for the project. But the Coastal GasLink $40 billion pipeline has been approved by 20 elected councils of First Nations people between Kitimat and Dawson Creek.
City of Seattle officials are dismantling property rights of landlords
Ari Hoffman is an Op-ed contributor to the Post Millennial and the host of the Canary in a Coal Mine Podcast. He has been featured on 60 Minutes with Anderson Cooper, Fox and Friends, The Dr. Drew Show and The Glen Beck Program.
On Monday, the Seattle City Council unanimously passed the “Winter Evictions Ban”, legislation that prevents property owners from evicting tenants during the winter in Seattle. The sponsor of the bill, Council Member Kshama Sawant, cites the large percentage of evicted tenants who end up homeless, and the grave danger to their health from being exposed to the elements during winter.
The bill is the first of its kind in the United States, for good reason: It will create less housing options in Seattle while driving up the cost of housing.
Ironically, one of the biggest causes of Sawant’s eviction grievances is Seattle’s Public Housing, the Seattle Housing Authority, which has been written up for evicting tenants over small amounts of owed rent.
The average property owner will now have to assume that a tenant will not pay rent for three months. As such, small landlords will increase the price of units to compensate. Seattle already limits the maximum security deposit to one month’s rent less any nonrefundable fees charged. Additionally, the use of criminal history in tenant screening is prohibited and housing providers must screen applicants in the order the housing provider receives the completed applications, and offer tenancy to the first applicant that provides a completed application and qualifies under the housing provider’s screening criteria. Housing providers will now have to assume the “worst case scenario” about every applicant and adjust pricing accordingly. What is the incentive for anyone to pay their rent during the winter months with this legislation in place? A person can qualify for a unit in October, move into the unit in November, not pay rent through March and then vanish after having wrecked the unit and the expense will fall on the property’s owner. This legislation sends a message to property owners loud and clear, you only get the protection of the law three-quarters of the year.
The average small property owner wants to keep a good tenant and help tenants stay, otherwise they have an empty unit not earning revenue. They often take a good tenant at a lower rate. They work with struggling tenants to keep them because it is more expensive to evict a tenant than find a way to help them through a short rough financial patch. When faced with increasing costly and onerous regulations, property owners will find work arounds and raise their qualification requirements leading to more people without access to housing.
According to the city, over 20,000 of the city’s 32,000 registered rental properties are single-unit properties (out of 367,800 housing units altogether in the city, of which about 53 percent are rented out), many of which are owned by a small landlord. Many property owners count on rental income to pay mortgages, utilities, education and other bills so now the onus of this legislation falls on them. This will hit smaller property owners harder than it will larger property ownership companies that can spread out the loss over more units. Many retirees have spent a lifetime investing in every dime into a few properties and count on the revenue for their day to day expenses.
In Seattle, there are already housing vouchers and rental assistance solutions that could have been augmented to address the eviction concern. Instead, an amendment was added to the final bill to create a new mitigation fund to provide rent assistance to property owners during the months that the eviction ban is in place. While a property owner is going through government channels, waiting on a theoretical new fund, their unpaid expenses continue to accumulate. Now you have a landlord and a tenant in dire financial straits.
Developers will question building units in Seattle when faced with the possibility that tenants will abuse the legislation and cause developers to lose money on projects. Instead they will invest in neighboring cities that do not have this legislation and have less onerous building regulations. This removes the incentive to create more units and as a result of less inventory, costs on available units will rise. Small landlords are already selling their units because of the onerous and costly landlord/tenant regulations. Due to the high cost of home ownership in Seattle, duplex units are bought as single family homes because they cannot be made profitable as rentals and in doing so decrease the amount of available rentals.
Solutions to evictions could have included tax deductions for average property owners to offset low income tenants. Easier access and more funding for vouchers and diversion funds, aka housing assistance for tenants could be provided. The Home Base program at United Way is an excellent example of emergency funding for tenants. This is similar to how the SNAP program and area food banks help subsidize groceries, rather than requiring stores to provide free food. Tax deductions and raising height restrictions for developers who build low income housing as part of a development could have increased the supply of units thereby reducing the cost of units.
The sponsor of the legislation, Council Member Sawant, is a Marxist.
According to Karl Marx in the Communist Manifesto: “The communist theory can be summed up in the single phrase: abolition of private property.”
This legislation is an early step in that process. Sawant was joined in her support of this legislation, and opposition of amendments, by new Council Member Tammy Morales. Morales, who claimed not to be a member of the Democratic Socialists of America(DSA) and pulled out of events with Sawant last minute to get through the primaries, changed her tune heading into the general election and proudly proclaimed she was a member of DSA. She was also endorsed by Sawant’s radical extremist group the Socialist Alternative and supported by Bernie Sanders.
Morales lives in a 4,750 Sqft, six-bedroom, $2.1 million house that she bought for $1.8 million after the “McMansion” had been developed by bulldozing a $500,000 home. The house has a “Mother In Law” apartment with separate entrance–perfect for a rental.
From the listing: “This immaculate 6+bd, 4.5ba craftsman w/ separate MIL apt is a rarity.” Interestingly, the apartment is not registered as an approved rental unit, so it is either not being rented or being rented illegally. Ironically, Morales recently did an interview with The Stranger where one of the lines in the article was: “It seems like every other house in Columbia City gets replaced by ugly glassy mansions.” Morales continued “…allowing backyard cottages and the city’s Housing Affordability and Livability plan as possible solutions to reducing displacement.”
So why does she not practice what she preaches? The apartment could help alleviate housing constraints in a manner she advocates for, in her own neighborhood, which has very few rentals. Yet, it appears she chooses not to rent out her spare apartment.
Seattle officials including the Mayor have called the legislation an “…unworkable starting point.” And yet Morales and Sawant along with the rest of the council pushed it through, knowing the negative effects it would have on property owners and the people the council is claiming to want to help. If this was truly designed to help the over 11,000 unsheltered individuals and family members on the streets of Seattle, it would address the opioid crisis which according to Seattle officials in a lawsuit against Perdue Pharma account for “…80% of the unsheltered.”
Instead, this is just another step towards the abolition of property rights in Seattle.
