With all the chaos and uncertainty flying around these days, one small town in Colorado decided to take a chance on a new leader: a dog.

On Feb. 18, the town named Parker the Snow Dog its honorary mayor, serving Georgetown’s population of 1,072 according to the pooch’s official Facebook page.

Photos of the ceremony were posted to Facebook by Clear Creek County townspeople, writing: “It was a packed house Tuesday night at the Georgetown Community Center for Parker’s inauguration ceremony.”

“A friend is one of the nicest things you can have and one of the best things you can be.”

— Winnie The Pooh🐶❤️ pic.twitter.com/7fx4KWUvrY — Mayor Parker The Snow Dog (@officialsnowdog) March 5, 2020

“Local law enforcement, citizens of Georgetown and fans of Parker the Snow Dog attended the event. Police Judge Lynette Kelsey administered the mayor oath to Parker the Snow Dog.”

Parker the Snow Dog, a three-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog, was dressed for the occasion and looking like a true gentleman. He was wearing a pair of glasses and donning an American-flag tie.

Don’t be alarmed folks, he’s not your typical sleaze ball politician who keeps a nefarious agenda, his official website clearly states his pawlitical goal which is “bringing hugs, love and cookies” to his beloved hometown people.

We support these priorities https://t.co/VjN8cePPpp — Colorado Outdoors (@coloradoutdoors) February 28, 2020

Parker’s past has been well documented on his Instagram account, which boasts more than 20,000 followers so you know he’s no waffler when it comes to bringing hugs. In fact, he has a history of it!

“Spencer wants to know if Parker needs an administrative assistant,” one person wrote, sharing a photo of Spencer the dog with his firefighting colleagues. It looks like Parker could expand his office to have more mutts on the payroll.

This is just one responsibility on Parker’s roster of titles.

Parker The Snow Dog is now the honorary mayor of Georgetown, Colorado!



A swearing-in ceremony was held for the Bernese Mountain Dog on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/32TQclEI2i — KVAL News (@KVALnews) February 22, 2020

Parker has a busy life as he is also the Loveland Ski Area mascot, a therapy dog at Easter Seals Rocky Mountain Village Camp and Beer Dog for Guanella Pass Brewery. Yet somehow, he still has time to run the town, amazing.