WATCH: Chris Matthews issues apology, retires from MSNBC 

Thousands of gun rights activist have traveled from across the United States to gather today in Richmond, Virginia, to protest against gun-control laws being advanced by the commonwealth’s new Democratic majority in the General Assembly. Following reports of “threats” and potential “violence,” VA Governor Ralph Northam (D) ordered a state of emergency and banned guns from Capitol Square—but gun rights activists have not been deterred by the order to protest Northam’s infringement of the 2nd Amendment.

As the protest in the commonwealth’s capitol begins in earnest, liberal journalists and public figures have taken to smearing its attendees. Pam Keith, a former Democratic candidate for Congress in Florida condemned the 2nd Amendment marchers, referring to them as “a bunch of incel ammosexuals.” She misrepresented the gathering, which has remained peaceful since it began earlier this morning, as “threatening goon squads.”

So! I see a bunch of incel ammosexuals have gathered in Virginia.



While I believe in the right of the people to protest peacefully. I reject threatening goon squads.#IStandWithVirgina— Pam Keith (@PamKeithFL) January 20, 2020

A day ahead of the protest, NBC News reporter Ben Collins falsely described the then-upcoming march as a “white nationalist rally in Virginia.” He wrote: “Verify information before you send it out tomorrow, even if it’s a very sensational rumor you heard from a cop. Don’t become a hero in neo-Nazi propaganda circles with made-up stuff.”

An NBC reporter just blatantly lied and labelled the Virginia 2A supporters as neo-Nazis pic.twitter.com/oxERP153gp— Endorsement Salesman Poso (@JackPosobiec) January 19, 2020

Perhaps Collins should consider taking his own advice next time. Collins later deleted the tweet, but doubled down on referring to the protesters as “white nationalists.” The reporter justified it by calling it a white nationalist rally due to white nationalist organizations’ alleged plans to attend the Lobby Day protest.

Hi everybody! I’m deleting a tweet so I can be super clear about tomorrow’s rally in Virginia.



The Lobby Day protest is and has traditionally been a gun rights rally, but white nationalists, including militant group The Base, have been planning violent action at the event.— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) January 19, 2020

Gabe Gutierrez, an NBC News correspondent, openly lied about the protesters’ chants. In a clip shared by Gutierrez, protesters can be heard reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Gutierrez wrote instead that they were chanting “we will not comply”—a phrase unheard anywhere in the clip.

You know we can also watch the video, right?— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 20, 2020

In a segment for MSNBC, news reporter Craig Melvin falsely claimed that “thousands” of “white nationalists and militia groups” were “swarming the state capitol in Richmond.” His incendiary language is identical to the terms used by other journalists who’ve been gunning for a showdown between Antifa and the Alt-Right in the Virginia state capitol. FAKE NEWS -> @MSNBC's @CraigMelvin who just claimed that "thousands" of "white nationalists" and "militia groups" are "swarming the state capitol in Richmond" (along with "guns rights activists") #2A #LobbyDay2020 #VirginiaRally pic.twitter.com/9cgymITqe4— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 20, 2020

Democracy doesn’t simply die in darkness—it dies when journalists lie about the things they write about.