02 Mar 2020

Blog Post

WATCH: Chris Matthews issues apology, retires from MSNBC
Barrett Wilson, 2 mins ago 1 min read  

Chris Matthews issued an apology after a string of embarrassing on-air appearances and renewed charges of sexual harassment plagued the longtime political anchor. He also gave notice of his retirement.

“Compliments on a woman’s appearance that some men—including me—might have once incorrectly thought were okay were never okay. Not then and certainly not today and for making such comments in the past, I’m sorry,” Matthews said.

