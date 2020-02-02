WATCH: Arrests made as antifa, trans protestors disrupt free speech event in Seattle
On February 1, feminist group Women’s Liberation Front held a panel discussion at the Seattle Public Library on the impact of transgender activism on women’s sex-based rights. Featuring Sabina Malik, Kara Dansky, and Twitter-banned Meghan Murphy, the sold-out talk was met with resounding support, but trans rights activists and antifa made their resentment and hostility clear.
Masked protestors wielding signs and chanting misogynistic slurs were monitored closely by Seattle police, who were out in full force to detail the crowd outside of the library.
As the night continued, the protests grew louder. Protestors began to use drums, whistles, and amplifiers in an attempt to disrupt the peaceful women’s rights-related talk occurring inside.
Several of the protestors managed to breach the security barriers and were shouted down by the crowd while police took action and removed them from the premises.
The Seattle Public Library event represents a disturbing trend in peaceful talks being shouted down by social justice mobs. In November of 2019, #GIDYVR had to relocate to the Pan Pacific after its Simon Fraser University sponsor, Mark Collard, withdrew access to the venue due to the overwhelming threat of violence.
In January 2020, Andy Ngo’s lecture at the University of British Columbia was cancelled citing similar concerns about campus safety.
All photos property of Amy Eileen Hamm (@preta_6) and used with consent.
Elizabeth Warren wants transgender child to pick education secretary
HBO late-night host Bill Maher shredded Elizabeth Warren’s latest woke antics as “crazy stuff,” asking if she’s running for president of the United States or “running for president of Berkeley.” The liberal comedian’s well-deserved rebuke of Warren shows that her identity politics obsession is reaching such absurd levels that even her own side is rolling their eyes.
The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate faces this widespread mockery after stating on Jan. 30 that she would delegate her selection of education secretary to a transgender child. Yes, seriously: This sounds like a parody headline in the Onion or the Babylon Bee, but it’s actually real.
Warren promised during a campaign event to select as education secretary “someone who’s taught in a public school,” and assured voters that her selection would be subject to the approval of a “young trans person.” She appears to have been referencing a 9-year-old transgender-identifying child, Jacob, who asked a question during one of the Democratic presidential debates.
She continued: “I’m going to have a Secretary of Education that this young trans person interviews on my behalf, and only if this person believes that our Secretary or Secretary of Education nominee is absolutely committed to creating a welcoming environment, a safe environment, and a full educational curriculum for everyone will that person actually be advanced to be Secretary of Education.”
This is almost beyond parody.
Yes, Warren is slipping in the polls, and it’s not exactly shocking to see her grasping at straws as her bid for the White House looks increasingly bleak. But to literally promise that you will outsource your cabinet selection to children is a shockingly unserious position for the supposed “policy wonk” candidate to take.
Why not have trans children select the secretary of defence? The vice president? Better yet, Warren could just take a straw poll of her local kindergarten class and see who they think should fill her cabinet.
The transgender aspect of this is almost irrelevant. Transgender or not, trusting the management of the federal government to a literal child is absurd.
There’s also something just oddly inconsistent about Warren’s point. Do all transgender children think the same? Surely not. It’s likely that certain trans children would approve of a nominee while others would not approve of the same nominee. In what universe is the arbitrary chance that a particular token trans child approves of a random nominee at all worthy of being a decisive factor?
This is fantasy land nonsense, straight out of the gender studies department at Berkeley.
I still can’t believe an actual, leading presidential candidate for a major U.S. political party made this statement. Heck, we might as well just make the trans child president at this point. Even a child is likely to be much more sensible than Warren.
Brad Polumbo is Deputy Opinion Contributors Editor for the Washington Examiner. You can follow him on Twitter @Brad_Polumbo.
BREAKING: Jessica Yaniv sues more immigrant salon workers—tribunal says 'enough'
The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms has announced that Jessica Yaniv is pursuing yet another immigrant-woman owned salon at the B.C Human Rights Tribunals. Despite this, Yaniv is now being penalized by the BCHRT for refusing to pay outstanding fines.
Yaniv approached Top Touch, a Vancouver- area salon, on August 1 2019—just five days after the hearings had concluded on the initial complaints at the BCHRT. Yaniv demanded a Brazilian wax, a genital wax that would require the handling of Yaniv’s scrotum, and leg wax.
Top Touch aestheticians declined and eventually told Yaniv they would call the police if Yaniv continued to call.
The JCCF is representing Top Touch in addition to She Point, another Sikh-owned beauty salon which Yaniv has also launched a BCHRT complaint against after similarly declining Yaniv a Brazilian wax. The complaint against She Point was announced one month ago, shocking many people as it appeared to be a repeat of the cases Yaniv had just lost on the basis of racial animus and vexatious litigation.
Yaniv maintained on social media that She Point was requested only to perform a leg wax, but verification from JCCF confirmed that She Point aestheticians were first asked to perform the scrotal wax.
In total, Yaniv has pursued 16 primarily South-Asian immigrant-owned salons at the B.C Human Rights Tribunal.
In today’s news release, the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms has noted that these latest human rights complaints by Yaniv will be deferred by the BCHRT if Yaniv does not pay the outstanding $6,000 owed from Yaniv’s 2019 tribunal suits. Yaniv was ordered by the Tribunal to pay $2,000 to each of 3 salon owners Yaniv pursued after the Tribunal found Yaniv had acted “inappropriately” and that Yaniv’s conduct had been “extortionary” and “calculated.”
The deferral means the complaints Yaniv has brought to the BCHRT will not be heard or considered for six months, this time period intended to give Yaniv time to pay the women owed. If the fees are not paid, the cases currently on hold may be dismissed.
Jay Cameron, a lawyer with the JCCF working on these cases commented: “We contend this second wave of complaints is equally as abusive and unmeritorious as Yaniv’s other complaints, and await further developments.”
WATCH: Antifa protestor arrested in NYC and yells "My dad works for the court!"
Multiple arrests were made in New York City Friday night as far-left and antifa protestors clashed during the #FTP (F*ck the Police) protests that started at Grand Central Station.
One protestor had a curious message for his arresting officers as he was cuffed and dragged off. “My dad works for the courts,” he repeated as he was escorted out of the subway station.
The protests were organized online, with one far-left Twitter account tweeting: “The streets are ours. The trains our [sic] ours. The walls are ours. This moment is ours. How will you and your crew build and fuck shit up for #FTP3 on #J31 (THIS FRIDAY)?”
Far-left activists, antifa swarm NYC—multiple arrests made
Multiple people were arrested on Friday night as antifa and far-left “decolonization” activists converged on Grand Central Station in New York City as part of their “F*ck the Police” protest.
One masked protestor screamed “F*ck the police” as she was arrested.
After arrests were made in Grand Central Station, protestors took to the streets to march, chanting “How do you spell racist? NYPD!”
Others chanted “No justice, no peace! F*ck these racist-*ss police!”
At one point, the protestors tried to storm a subway stop. Police quickly mobilized and prevented their entry.
The protests were organized online, with one far-left Twitter account tweeting: “The streets are ours. The trains our [sic] ours. The walls are ours. This moment is ours. How will you and your crew build and fuck shit up for #FTP3 on #J31 (THIS FRIDAY)?”
