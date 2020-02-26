WATCH: Anti-pipeline protestors try to light train on FIRE
A group of anti-pipeline protestors attempted to light a train on fire in the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, which temporarily stopped freight train traffic.
Police spokesman Bill Dickson told The Canadian Press the protestors lit a fire by and on the railway tracks as a train train moved through the area around Belleville, Wednesday morning.
Dickson said the individuals threw a few tires on the tracks and lit them.
Video shows they also threw wooden pallets to fuel the fire.
Another video shows other eco-radical anti-pipeline protestors standing on a track as a train came barrelling at them. They only moved out of the way in the last minute after their attempt to stop the train failed.
Protestors occupy the steps of BC legislature in Victoria
The steps of Victoria’s BC legislature building are still being occupied by protestors. They have been camping out at the building since their arrival at approximately 3 p.m. on Monday according to CTV News.
The group is expected to address the public today.
The Indigenous Youth for Wet’suwet’en released a statement saying, “address why reconciliation is dead, and what they plan to do to facilitate immediate provincial and federal action.”
The group of protestors have been showing their support for Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who are against the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern BC.
Among other things, the group is planning to voice their opposition against court injunctions being used to remove protestors from an area of pipeline construction close to Houston, BC.
On Monday, the protestors clashed with police as they charged the buildings entrance. They asked fellow supporters to bring supplies to the building such as tents, blankets, headlamps, propane and water jugs.
An injunction was won by the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of BC on Feb. 13. The injunction prevents people from blocking doorways as well as driveways of the BC legislature. The BC Supreme Court granted the injunction which also does not allow activists to interfere with staff, security or workers on the grounds.
The protestors are allowed to be on the grounds as long as they are not breaking these rules.
Laureen Harper ridicules CBC for being chronically unfunny
This Hour Has 22 Minutes recently posted a tweet stating that “Some Conservatives are afraid of the CBC.” The comedy segment was met with many critical comments by Twitter users including Laureen Harper (former prime minister Stephen Harper’s wife) who is not a fan of the program.
Harper responded to the tweet saying, “Not afraid at all, just bored by mediocre comedy. Come on, make a joke that is funny. You get billions and you can’t make one funny joke.”
This comes just weeks after Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole pledged to privatize the broadcasting company.
When previouslyinterviewed by The Post Millennial, O’Toole said, “We’re announcing today a plan to radically reform and energize the CBC. That will mean cutting CBC digital. That will mean eliminating half the budget of CBC English television—with a view of privatizing it over the course of a four-year government.”
Almost every comment on the tweet is unfavourable towards the CBC program.
According to the Toronto Sun, CBC’s annual report showed that CBC News’s total audience is just 1.4 percent of TV viewers.
The same report showed that advertising revenue has also dropped 21 percent overall. From 2018 to 2019 its revenues went down from $318.2 million to $248.7 million despite heavy funding from the Canadian government.
Air Canada suspends flights to China until April 10
As the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continues to rise, Air Canada has decided to suspend flights between Canada and the Chinese mainland, according to CBC News.
On Tuesday, Canada’s largest airline made the announcement that the company will be cancelling the Shanghai and Beijing flights until April 10. Their original plan was to ground flights throughout February after non-essential travel to China was advised against by the federal government.
A statement from the airline states, “Air Canada will continue to monitor this evolving situation closely in consultation with the Public Health Agency of Canada, Transport Canada and Global Affairs and will adjust its schedule as appropriate.”
Direct flights are usually directed to Shanghai and Beijing from Montreal, Vancouver and the company’s largest hub in Toronto.
Daily flights from Toronto to Hong Kong have also been suspended by Air Canada until April 30 because of low demand. They said that they will make space on their Vancouver to Hong Kong non-stop flights for customers who have already booked flights.
On Tuesday, at the House of Commons, Canada’s Health Minister Patty Hajdu noted that “strict” measures are being taken by Canada. She added that there are now at least 35 countries with the deadly virus.
“Those measures are less effective and it’s time to turn our attention and our resources to making sure we’re prepared on the domestic stage,” said Hajdu.
She added that though Canada does not have many cases of the virus at the moment but that doesn’t mean that the country is in the clear.
Hajdu said that consular support will be given to the Canadians who are still in Iran but it is unlikely that they will be evacuated at this point.
“We should be clear that repatriation efforts are limited at this point. It’s difficult at this point to commit to an ongoing repatriation process. You have to remember that it takes a lot of resources and the resources have to be focused in terms of our domestic response,” said Hajdu.
“It’s important for Canadians to realize this may cause disruptions in their lives.”
On Monday, Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam said that officials are making preparations for a possible pandemic. The epidemic has been declared a global health emergency by The World Health Organization (WHO).
The South Korea travel advisory has been increased by Global Affairs Canada (GAC) after close to 1,000 reported cases. GAC is asking travellers to use a “high degree of caution” when travelling there.
Italy has now reported 320 cases of the virus and the global count has reached approximately 80,000.
GAC also released a travel advisory for Italy on Tuesday telling travellers to “practice special precautions.”
The advisory says, “COVID-19 can spread from person to person, and in Italy cases have been confirmed in multiple regions in the north of the country. Sustained community spread of the virus is being reported. This means it is unknown how or where some people became infected, and the spread is ongoing.”
A statement was issued today by Tam noting that the risk in Canada is still low. She added that the 195 passengers of the evacuation flight out of China who were held under quarantine in Trenton have now been released.
The flight arrived in Canada two weeks ago from Wuhan, China and none of the passengers showed symptoms of the virus.
“As a result, they pose no risk to others and can return to their usual activities,” said Tam’s statement.
“I would like to thank the repatriated Canadians and their families for their patience, cooperation and contribution to public health. They have been through a stressful experience and I urge everyone to treat them with respect and compassion.”
American FCC flooded with Super Bowl halftime show complaints
The 2020 Super Bowl halftime show has drawn many complaints for its explicit sexuality from viewers. Some NFL fans were upset by the duo’s performance of Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. A little over 1,300 complaints were filed with the Federal Communications Commission by viewers.
It’s not a lot when compared to that time Justin Timberlake exposed Janet Jackson’s breast in 2004. That nipple stunt brought in a whopping 540,000 complaints.
The FCC received a total of 1,312 complaints following the February 2 halftime show according to WFAA which acquired the numbers through the Freedom of Information Act.
Over 49 different states had complaints filed from them with the exception of Vermont. Texas on the other hand was the state with the most complaints, coming in at 140.
The majority of the complaints revolved around the halftime show not being family-friendly.
“The 54 Super Bowl Half Time Show with Shakira and JLos [sic] was disgusting. Their overly sexy dancing, full crotch shots, spreading their legs was tasteless,” read one complaint.
“This was club dancing, not a show for a family-watched sporting event. They were performing at the Super Bowl Half Tim [sic], not giving a concert for their fans. I’m shocked their performances were allowed. This was offensive and tasteless.”
“There were people in lingerie doing pole dances on the Superbowl half-time show,” another complaint states. ”This is completely unacceptable and a poor reflection on our country.”
