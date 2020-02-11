WATCH: Anti-pipeline protestors block journalists and politicians from entering BC Legislature
Video has emerged from the British Columbia Legislature of BC press gallery secretary and Global News journalist Richard Zussman being denied entry from the building by anti-pipeline activists.
They also blocked British Columbian politicians from entering the building.
The video, which was posted from the province late Tuesday morning by Sean Craig, is the latest in a flood of activist-led demonstrations which have taken over newsreels.
Zussman was later seen entering the building with help from security.
Protestors have left Canada stagnated, as Via Rail trains stopped by blockages on Ontario railways have left the company and passengers in difficult situations. Initially, interruptions were only between Montreal and Ottawa, as well as trains in both directions.
The Belleville blockade is also in solidarity with those who don’t want the Coastal GasLink pipeline. Despite the protests, the Wet’suwet’en Tribal Council and most hereditary chiefs support the pipeline project.
Additionally, anti-pipeline protestors took over the offices of the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Tuesday, Carolyn Bennett in downtown Toronto.
A large group of Climate Justice Toronto and Extinction Rebellion protestors later joined them.
On their way to Bennett’s office, they chanted “How do you spell racist? RCMP” “Racist Canadian Mounted Pricks” and “You can’t drink oil; leave it in the soil.”
After taking over Bennett’s office, protestors dined on pizza and taped makeshift posters in her window that read, “RCMP back down” and “Carolyn Bennett: Will you arrest Indigenous youth?”
Outside, the protestors chanted “shut it down” in support of those who made it inside. The protest leader declared, “The bravest thing we can do here today is say that Canada is an illegitimate, violent, colonialist state.”
Trains between Toronto and Montreal still stalled by anti-pipeline blockades
Many Via Rail trains are still being blocked or terminated as protesters continue to blockade the railways near Belleville, Ontario. Via posted a notice on their website this morning warning potential passengers of the dilemma. it stated that trains travelling between Toronto and Montreal and Ottawa and Toronto have been affected in both directions. None of the trains on those two routes will operate until the issue is resolved.
These blockades continue even after Via Rail acquired an injunction to have police remove protesters at least from blockading their rails. RCMP and other police departments have stated that the protests are allowed to continue so long as they don’t blockade the rails. Similar to the protests at the Port of Vancouver.
The Post Millennial reached out to Minister of Transportation Marc Garneau for comment on what the government’s long term strategy is to remedy this situation however we have not yet heard a response.
Anti-pipeline protestors shut down train travel for fourth day
Environmental activists have blocked train tracks for the fourth day now, blocking passenger and freight trains between Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa, according to CTV News.
The train blockade started last week on Thursday. This was in response to similar protests in Northern British Columbia against the building of a pipeline on Wet’suwet’en territory. Despite the protests, the Wet’suwet’en Tribal Council and most hereditary chiefs support the pipeline project.
In a statement on Twitter, Via Rail said that protestors were blocking the tracks near Bellville, Ontario—causing routes to be cancelled between Ottawa, Toronto, and Montreal.
As well as this, Via Rail has said that none of the routes that have been affected by this protest will be running until the protests have been resolved—casting thousands of commuters schedules into disarray.
Despite this, Via Rail has promised to refund all tickets that have been affected by these on-going protests.
These protestors are attacking Via Rail due to their perceived involvement in transporting pipeline material to British Columbia for the construction of the pipeline.
It is so far unclear as to when these protestors will be removed. The Canadian National Railway has been granted an injunction to clear the environmental protestors from the tracks so that normal commuting can continue.
Anti-pipeline protestors shut down train travel between Toronto and Montreal
Train travel between Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal has been shut down by anti-pipeline protestors near Belleville.
The news outlet @kingstonist tweeted: “Via Rail confirms that regional train travel has been cancelled, with no alternate arrangements, as a result of #Wetsuweten solidarity demonstrations in Tyendinaga Territory. #ygk”
CN Rail announced that police were covering the situation. Freight and passenger trains are currently affected.
CN told outlets in an email statement that “train movements are currently stopped and we are monitoring the situation.”
Protestors began protesting on rail lines near Tyrndinaga, Ontario roughly 253 kilometres from Ottawa.
Earlier today, RCMP raided an anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C. At least four people were arrested according to the protestors.
Quebec farmers enraged with Trudeau's inaction on CN rail strike dumped corn outside his office
In a move reminiscent of the Boston Tea Party’s tea dumping, Quebec farmers have dumped their corn outside Prime Minister Trudeau’s Montreal office in protest on Monday. Farmers were upset that Trudeau didn’t step in and use parliamentary powers to send CN employees back to work.
The farmers were protesting the Liberal governemnt’s management of the CN rail strikes which had crippled the Canadian economy. The strike, protesting long working hours and the dangerous nature of the job went on for more than a week.
On Tuesday CN resolved the dispute with the workers’ union, Teamsters Canada, with a tentative deal. Employees were back at work by 2 p.m. on Tuesday and are starting regular operations by Wednesday morning.
The strikes cut off up to 85 percent of Quebec’s propane which is delivered by rail. The strike was particularly damaging to the protesting farmers because propane is needed to power grain dryers, which are vital to ensure that their corn crop can be dried and stored to be sold later. The Grain Farmers of Ontario released a statement urging the Candian government to end the strike as it was vital to ensure the farmers’ crops do not rot.
“This strike could not have come at a worse time for Ontario grain farmers. We are still seeing the majority of corn in the fields and harvest is progressing incredibly slowly. The corn being harvested is very wet and will require extensive drying to be viable, which requires the use of propane and our access is now cut off,” said Markus Haerle, Chair, Grain Farmers of Ontario. “This is devastating.”
The Quebec protestor’s, facing the same disastrous consequences of the strike as the Ontario farmers, held signs demanding the Trudeau and government to react to their need for propane.
In response to farmers’ demands to end the rail strike, Agricultural Minister Marie Claude Bibeau met with grain farmers in Regina to discuss how the strike was negatively affecting their farms.
She told farmers, “We still believe in the negotiation process. They are still around the table, and we are pushing both parties to come to an agreement,” and “This would be the best for every party and the fastest solution as well.”
With the recent tentative deal reached with the union representing CN rail workers, the propane should flow back into Quebec and the farmers crops will be saved.
