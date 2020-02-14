Trending

14 Feb 2020

WASTE: $1 BILLION Trudeau government grant created ‘zero’ jobs
Nico Johnson, 1 min ago 1 min read  

Liberal Minister Navdeep Bains’ Department of Industry managed to create “zero” jobs for a $1 billion subsidy according to an internal document obtained by Blacklock’s Reporter.

Much of this comes down to a lack of order in the Department of Industry. They did not fill in what they considered to be unnecessary data brackets: these being, “estimated jobs created,” “estimated jobs maintained,” and “actual jobs created.”

