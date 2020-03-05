Warren Buffett’s company backs out of Quebec energy project due to anti-pipeline blockades
Berkshire Hathaway has pulled out of a proposed large investment in the liquid natural gas pipeline near Quebec’s Saguenay port. Warren Buffetts’s investment company had been planning to invest $4 billion in the project.
The $9.5 billion LNG project is meant to be built about 230 kilometers northeast of Quebec City, according to CBC News. The marine terminal will be used to ship LNG overseas from the Saguenay port.
GNL Quebec’s head of communication Stephanie Fortin previously noted that the company had lost a major potential investor, but did not specify who.
She said that the reason the investor backed out was due to the “current Canadian political context.”
Fortin added that foreign investors are becoming nervous because of the “instability” in the country, caused by the ongoing anti-pipeline blockades.
Fortin said that the project will move forward and no job losses are projected in the immediate future. Fortin noted that the loss will leave a big impact.
The LNG project will involve the building of a pipeline from Northern Ontario to Saguenay. It will be 782 kilometers and used to bring natural gas from the west.
Eleven million tonnes of LNG is expected to be exported per year.
Saguenay’s deputy mayor Michel Potvin told Radio-Canada that losing the investment will be a major setback.
“It’s concerning when we talk about an investor putting in $4 billion of $9 billion. It’s clear that Mr. Buffet has good reasons. We’re seeing the rail crisis — that’s surely one of the reasons.”
Potvin said that he understands Buffett’s decision given that the Coastal GasLink pipeline is facing major hurdles in BC.
The pipeline is meant to be built on Innu territory, and some members of that community have shown opposition to the LNG project in Quebec.
“It takes the acceptance of Indigenous people,” said Potvin. “In our head, here in Saguenay, we thought we had it. We thought it was accepted by the people. What we’re seeing is that actually nothing is certain.”
According to GNL Quebec, turning the gas into a liquid using hydroelectricity will make it a clean project, though some environmental groups have opposed that idea.
There is also concern about how the project will impact the endangered beluga whales in the St. Lawrence Estuary. The escalated tanker traffic, combined with the added noise pollution in the Saguenay River, are the main reasons for these concerns.
The environmental review agency in Quebec will hold public hearings to discuss the project later this month. The agency, BAPE, will begin the hearings in Saguenay.
A report will be put together by BAPE and will be given to the Environmental Ministry.
The Quebec government has the final say on the continuation of the project.
WATCH: Bricks fall from Montreal building, nearly CRUSH woman
A woman was nearly crushed in Montreal’s Mile End neighbourhood, as a wall of bricks fell from an ageing building.
The short video shows the moments before the bricks fell near Montreal’s Parc and Bernard street. If you watch carefully, you can see one or two bricks landing on the ground before the rest of them collapsed.
According to trusted sources, no one was injured—though it was close to disaster. The woman was standing much closer to the falling bricks, before taking a few steps back upon seeing the first few bricks land.
Anti-pipeline blockade in Mohawk community still active after agreement reached
A railway blockade in a Mohawk community south of Montreal is still in place after an agreement on land rights was reached by government ministers and Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs according to Global News.
The blockade will reportedly stay in place in Kahnawake until details of the agreement are learned by the community. The agreement still needs to be approved by the Wet’suwet’en people.
The secretary of Kahnawake, Kenneth Deer noted that there will be a meeting taking place on Monday night and residents have been asked to join in the discussion.
“It is a big decision whether or not to dismantle a barricade,” said Deer on Sunday. “They want to make sure they have all the details of the deal before making this decision.”
The arrangement took three days of negotiations though the draft accord details weren’t disclosed.
Federal and British Columbia governments and the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs released a joint statement saying that an agreement concerning pipeline construction was not reached.
The $6.6 billion Coastal GasLink pipeline project has caused protests to spread throughout the country. Commuter and freight trains have been halted as a result of the anti-pipeline protests.
The blockade in the Mohawk community of Kahnawake has been present for over three weeks. It started on Feb. 10 and has blocked a train line that brings passengers to and from Montreal.
Mohawk activists noted that they will stay at the blockade for as long as it takes to fight for their rights and their land.
Do Albertans deserve art?
After more than a century of perceived mistreatment at the hands of the federal government, a handful of Alberta MPs have decided that enough is enough. Michelle Rempel Garner, Blake Richards, Glen Motz, and Arnold Viersen have, with their publication of the Buffalo Declaration, drawn a line in the sand. Alberta has been stiffed for the last time.
The 13-page declaration describes the myriad ways in which the province has historically been mistreated in Confederation. It also proposes solutions—some concrete, and some more esoteric—that the federal government must adopt in order to right past wrongs.
Generally speaking, the nation’s pundits have agreed that the declaration is the same sort of knackered whining that has always come from loose-lipped Albertan conservatives. Generation after generation after generation, there seems to be a limitless cache of grievances to air and rabble to rouse. Assuredly, the rabble has been roused.
The National Post‘s Colby Cosh could do little more than mock the message put forth by the Conservative politicians—that struggling Albertans and their sensible neighbours ought to address the systemic inequities of Confederation.
“Is this the sort of language that you would expect to hear from a band of self-reliant classical-liberal pluralists who believe in equality of opportunity rather than redistributive egalitarianism? It savours more of post-war post-Marxism to me; Wexit with a sprinkling of Frantz Fanon, or Pamela Palmater,” wrote Cosh.
Jason Markusoff of Maclean’s chided the declaration as “wholly an Alberta-first distinct society document.”
Chris Turner painted the authors as the same breed of lamebrained ranchers who subscribe to the folk wisdom of the Stampede:
To the extent that the declaration occasionally wanders into adage and aphorism, as all documents branded as declarations tend to do, it will fail to persuade sceptical Buffalonians and oppositional Laurentians alike. Normally, the only way Western separatist movements gain traction is by pointing to tangible issues like transfer payments, provincial jurisdiction, underrepresentation in federal government, etc., etc.
But one of the specific proposals of the declaration that is often overlooked, despite being incredibly difficult to rebuke, is increased arts and cultural spending in Alberta. In the text of their declaration, the four MPs demand that the federal government “mandate equitable regional distribution of funding to arts and culture as part of federal spending programs.”
A look at the Canada Council for the Arts’ most recent funding overview reveals that current spending—as anyone familiar with Canada’s cultural sector intuitively knows—is far from equitable. In their 2018/2019 reporting year, the organization spent less per capita on Albertans than they did on the citizens of any other province or territory, not even a third of what was spent on Quebeckers.
Could this have anything to do with the Canada Council’s governance?
Is it possible that having Quebeckers in the roles of CEO, Director, Chair, and Vice Chair—every single senior position—has any impact on funding decisions? Perhaps. Or, as Cosh supposes, to ask such a question is merely to display the “unnatural argot of victimhood” that has come to infect so many Albertans. Whatever the case may be, it is disparities such as this that make the untold billions in transfer payments so difficult for Albertans to send off to Ottawa.
Would it be reasonable for Albertans to demand from their federal leaders some sort of minimum funding amount, or would doing so constitute a brash attack on national unity?
Many have been quick to mock the Buffalo Declaration and gaslight its signatories, but the fact remains that there are clear inequities in the way mother Canada treats her children. Some of these inequities are big, others are small. Some are squishy and a matter of interprovincial contention; others (like arts funding) can be ascertained quite clearly.
First presumptive case of COVID-19 announced in Quebec
The first presumptive case of coronavirus(COVID-19) in Quebec was announced on Thursday by Health Minister Danielle McCann.
A woman who lives in the Montreal area is thought to have the disease. She recently returned to Canada from Iran. At a press conference the Health Minister announced that the woman entered a health clinic close to Montreal where proper protocol was followed.
She was tested by public health officials in Quebec, and tested positive. The results will still have to be confirmed in Winnipeg at a national laboratory.
The woman is thought to have a relatively mild case of the virus. She has returned to her home and is in isolation there. Health officials noted that it is unlikely that the woman has used public transit or worked and hasn’t had much contact with others since she returned from Iran.
“There is no need to worry,” said McCann, according to CTV News. “All measures are being taken to protect the population.”
Quebec health officials are attempting to track down people who may have been in contact with her. The woman’s immediate family has also been placed in isolation.
If the case is confirmed in Winnipeg, it will be Canada’s 14th. Ontario has confirmed six cases and BC has confirmed seven. The Quebec woman’s results are expected to be in Sunday.
Five countries have been added to Quebec’s watch list after the virus began to spread to countries like Iran and Italy. Iran has currently confirmed approximately 250 cases, while it is believed by global health authorities that there may be more than the reported number.
There are 21 more people being tested for the virus in Quebec. So far dozens of people have been tested and all of the results have come back negative until this case.
Health officials noted that it was inevitable that the disease would spread to Quebec. Many travel plans have been canceled and citizens have been collecting respiratory masks and even selling stocks despite officials previously saying that the risk to the population remains low.
Over 80,000 people around the world now have the disease and close to 3000 have died.
