Via Rail says service will take at least 36 hours to resume once blockades clear
Via Rail has stated that the rail service will take around 36 hours to recommence once the solidarity blockades are gone, according to CTV News.
On Wednesday, Marie-Anna Murat, a spokesperson for the company said, “Via Rail is working with the infrastructure owner on the specifics of the resumption of service which is estimated to take at least 36 hours from the time the line is cleared.”
The company announced on Tuesday that all services from Via Rail will be cancelled from Toronto-Ottawa and Toronto-Montreal until Thursday.
The protesters have been active for many days and caused a lot of interferences with travel throughout Canada. The protests are being held to show support for those of the Wet’suwet’en Nation who do not want the pipeline to be built on their land.
The 20 elected band councils along the route of the pipeline have allowed Coastal GasLink permission to follow through with the pipeline. However, there are some hereditary chiefs who don’t want the 670-kilometer pipeline project to go through.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touched on the subject in Senegal, saying, “We recognize the important democratic right—and we will always defend it—of peaceful protests. This is an important part of our democracy in Canada, but we are also a country of the rule of law and we need to make sure those laws are respected.”
“That’s why I am encouraging all parties to dialogue to resolve this as quickly as possible,” he said.
It has now been five days since the railway service has been active. According to Via Rail, approximately 34,000 passengers will have been inconvenienced by the 223 trains that they have had to cancel.
“We know that this unfortunate situation has an impact on our passengers travelling plans and we apologize for the inconvenience it is causing,” said Via Rail.
“We encourage them, if they need to travel in the affected areas over the next 2 days, to use alternative modes of transportation.”
Conflict began last week when the RCMP made their way into the Wet’suwet’en land attempting to stop the protesters from obstructing roadways.
Via said, “since the blockade continues near New Hazelton, B.C., normal rail activities are interrupted between Prince Rupert-Prince George, in both directions until further notice.”
The company also made it clear that they would be giving customers full refunds for their inconvenience and because of the amount of requests this could take close to ten days for some.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
WATCH: Wet'suwet'en Nation members explain why they support pipelines
Not all Wet’suwet’en Nation members support the anti-pipeline protests and Shirley Wilson of Francois Lake, B.C. has shared her reasons for supporting the project. She noted that a lot of people involved in the protest are not from the Wet’suwet’en area but come from all over.
“I’m here in support of industry, whether it’s forestry, logging, mining and right now pipelines,” Wilson said.
“I don’t agree with the protests at all because for one thing it’s all one sided.”
The anti-pipeline protesters have been all around Canada recently. There are groups blocking ports in the Vancouver area and also protesters in construction areas for the pipeline. Many are in Ontario as well blocking freight trains and passenger trains around Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa.
“I just don’t agree with it. I think they’ve brought a lot of disruption and disunity and everything to our culture. That’s not the way the Wer’suwet’en’s operate,” said Wilson.
“We also care for the land, but we have to live a balanced lifestyle.”
Another Wet’suwet’en Nation member named Vernon Mitchell said that he is for the pipeline because it will create jobs for younger members and bring more money into the area.
Five hereditary chiefs have shown their disapproval for the project. But the Coastal GasLink $40 billion pipeline has been approved by 20 elected councils of First Nations people between Kitimat and Dawson Creek.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
BREAKING: VIA suspends Toronto - Montreal travel until Thursday due to anti-pipeline blockade
VIA Rail has announced that it is suspending train travel between Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal as a result of the ongoing blockade by anti-pipeline protestors.
“In view of the current uncertainty due to the blockade near Belleville, ON, VIA is cancelling all departures until Thursday end of day on between MTL-TOR & TOR-OTT. Affected passengers will receive an email & full refund.” VIA tweeted Tuesday evening.
VIA spokesperson Marie-Anna Murat said, “We know that this unfortunate situation has an impact on our passengers travelling plans and we apologize for the inconvenience it is causing. We encourage them, if they need to travel in the affected areas over the next 2 days, to use alternative modes of transportation.”
“Via has cancelled 157 trains since the blockade began along CN Rail tracks on Thursday, affecting at least 24,500 passengers,” CBC reports.
Liberal Transport Minister Marc Garneau said he “very concerned” by the anti-pipeline protestors, but has taken no action to remedy the situation thus far.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
BREAKING: Liberal Transport Minister says he is 'very concerned' by train blockades
Liberal Transport Minister Marc Garneau is “very concerned” by the anti-pipeline protestors who have blocked the tracks between Ottawa, Toronto, and Montreal, according to CBC News.
These protests have crippled Canada’s infrastructure, particularly due to the fact that the protestors are blocking one of the busiest intersections of the countries transport network.
The protestors have blocked the tracks in Bellville, Ontario, which serves as the epicentre for all routes between Canada’s two largest cities and the capital of the nation. All passenger trains and freight trains have been blocked.
CN has chosen to shut down all train travel until the dispute is resolved, despite the fact that the train company received an injunction to remove the protestors from the tracks.
These protests have effectively shut down all passenger travel between these cities, and are having a significant impact on the transport of food and commercial goods. The effect on the economy if this blockade continues will be severe.
These protests have been ongoing since Thursday when demonstrators began to gather at the tracks. Since then, the protests have only gained more traction and attracted more demonstrators to the scene.
The demonstrators say that they are standing in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en chiefs. However, the northern B.C.First Nation officially supports the Coastal GasLink pipeline.
So far, Via Rail has had to cancel 157 trips in the Toronto-to-Montreal corridor: 24,500 passengers have been affected.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
WATCH: Anti-pipeline protestors block journalists and politicians from entering BC Legislature
Video has emerged from the British Columbia Legislature of BC press gallery secretary and Global News journalist Richard Zussman being denied entry from the building by anti-pipeline activists.
They also blocked British Columbian politicians from entering the building.
The video, which was posted from the province late Tuesday morning by Sean Craig, is the latest in a flood of activist-led demonstrations which have taken over newsreels.
Zussman was later seen entering the building with help from security.
Protestors have left Canada stagnated, as Via Rail trains stopped by blockages on Ontario railways have left the company and passengers in difficult situations. Initially, interruptions were only between Montreal and Ottawa, as well as trains in both directions.
The Belleville blockade is also in solidarity with those who don’t want the Coastal GasLink pipeline. Despite the protests, the Wet’suwet’en Tribal Council and most hereditary chiefs support the pipeline project.
Additionally, anti-pipeline protestors took over the offices of the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Tuesday, Carolyn Bennett in downtown Toronto.
A large group of Climate Justice Toronto and Extinction Rebellion protestors later joined them.
On their way to Bennett’s office, they chanted “How do you spell racist? RCMP” “Racist Canadian Mounted Pricks” and “You can’t drink oil; leave it in the soil.”
After taking over Bennett’s office, protestors dined on pizza and taped makeshift posters in her window that read, “RCMP back down” and “Carolyn Bennett: Will you arrest Indigenous youth?”
Outside, the protestors chanted “shut it down” in support of those who made it inside. The protest leader declared, “The bravest thing we can do here today is say that Canada is an illegitimate, violent, colonialist state.”
Social Media