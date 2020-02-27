Vandals spray-paint ‘KKKanada’ and ‘F**k RCMP’ on statue and buildings
Vandals have spray-painted several buildings in Winnipeg during Tuesday night. The Canadian Museum for Human Rights, the local RCMP Headquarters and Liberal MP Dan Vandal’s office. All of the messages were pointed towards the ongoing protests of the proposed Coastal GasLink pipeline.
Liberal MP Dan Vandal’s office had the phrases “Stolen land,” “Shut down KKKanada” and “land back” all written in graffiti .
The RCMP monument dedicated to mounties who’d died in the line of duty was also vandalized with the words “F–k RCMP”. The monument is located outside the RCMP “D” Division headquarters on Portage Avenue.
The monument was erected in 1998 and cost $100,000, of the money was raised through fundraising and by employee donations.
RCMP spokesperson, Sgt. Paul Manaigre described the general reaction of the officers as shocked after seeing the defaced monument. “Anger sets in afterwards,” he said.
“We understand … if you want to send a message. But I’m not sure why you would want to target a monument that honours those that gave their lives for the people in this province.”
“It’s upsetting,” he said.
All three acts of vandalism are being investigated as related incidents according to Winnipeg police spokesman Rob Carver. Winnipeg police will be taking on the case with the help of security footage provided by the RCMP. Carver has yet to name any suspects in the case, according to CBC.
The vandalism could potentially be a response to the 10 protestors arrested near Belleville, Ont. on Monday at a rail blockade.
“I do know the group Indigenous Youth and Allies for Wet’suwet’en only [acts] out of a place of peace and love for the land and land protectors,” wrote a member of the Winnipeg group that supports the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.
The Canadian Museum for Human Rights had the question, “Is this the future you want?” graffitied on the wall in red paint.
“To be honest, my first instinct was a little of blood boils,” he said. “But our mandate is to cultivate reflection, and as we think about it, I think this is a reflection of a very important conversation that is going on in Canada,” said John Young, the museum’s chief executive officer.
“This is something that we need to wrestle with better as Canadians, the realities of colonization,” he said.
“I don’t condone graffiti, but I think … we need to recognize this is an effort to make expression.”
Graffiti painted on Liberal MP Vandal’s office read, “stolen land,” “U fail us” and “do better.” Vandal is the federal minister of Northern Affairs.
“It’s disappointing when that happens, because the way out of this issue is through dialogue — not vandalizing something or violence,” he said. Vandal is also the minister of Northern Affairs. “We need to talk to one another, and we need to set the right stage and the right table for that.”
President of the Manitoba Metis Federation, David Chartrand, said in a written statement that he was saddened by the graffiti although not surprised.
“I challenge the people who did this, to think how they would feel if someone broke into a graveyard at night and did this to a relative’s headstone or gravesite,” he wrote.
“People who commit violent acts and vandalize property will never represent nor receive support from the Métis Nation or other democratically elected Indigenous governments.”
New Alberta bill proposes fines of up to $25,000 for protestors
A new bill tabled by Jason Kenney and the UCP government proposes protestors that block rail lines and highways in Alberta face fines of up to $25,000, according to the Edmonton Journal.
With the introduction of Bill 1, the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act, police and prosecutors would have the ability to enforce more provincial penalties.
“Apparently those disincentives haven’t been strong enough for some people,” said Jason Kenney. “Albertans and Canadians respect our constitutionally protected freedoms of expression, of assembly, and to protest but blocking railways, roadways, and commuter trains and critical infrastructure is simply and plainly illegal.”
Kenney again suggested that Sunday’s withdrawal of the Teck Frontier mine was partly caused by protestors against the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern BC.
“If this carries on it will have devastating impacts on our economy here in Alberta and in the rest of the country. Albertans will not tolerate this kind of lawless mockery of our democratic principles and this attack on our nations and our province’s prosperity,” he said.
Bill 1 adds to the legislation introduced by the UCP in the fall which heightens maximum trespassing penalties.
If the Bill passes it would introduce larger fines as well as prison terms reaching up to six months. Bill 1 would also introduce fines that could be added on to initial fines each day that protests continue.
Some of the “essential infrastructure” that the bill would apply to includes oil and gas sites, water utilities and dams and telephone lines.
Justice minister Doug Schweitzer said, “Each day that (this) goes on, it would be a new offence, so the fines would compound over time … We want to send a clear signal that this will not be tolerated.”
Initial fines would begin at $1,000 and reach up to $25,000 by just the second day of a blockade. Corporations that aid or direct blockades could see fines as large as $200,000.
Schweitzer noted that the onsite police would have to power to decide whether or not the law would be applied to these protests.
The bill was criticized by NDP leader, Rachel Notley who said that the bill could potentially be used to shut down other types of protests that the government disagrees with such as teacher’s protests.
“Bill 1 should have been completely focused on jobs, and as we know when it comes to protesters that this premier claims to be concerned about, the law already prohibited that kind of work and the law already allowed for them to be arrested,” Notley said.
Schweitzer told the federal government to follow their lead and take a similar approach with their legislative action.
BREAKING: Police move in on anti-pipeline blockaders in Toronto
UPDATE: Around 8 pm on Tuesday evening, police moved in on blockaders who were blocking the train tracks. Independent photojournalist Beth Baisch continues to try to cover the blockade and continues to be followed by a harassing anti-pipeline activist.
An anti-pipeline blockade was established in Toronto near the corner of Jane and Dundas at the end of the workday on Tuesday. Police were quick to respond and are currently facing off against the blockaders.
Police took some blockaders off the tracks but others remain and the tracks are still blocked as blockaders are demanding an Indigenous liaison.
Photojournalist Beth Baisch, who has freelanced for The Post Millennial, is on the scene, is being blocked from taking video by activists.
The blockade was set up by Toronto group Rising Tide Toronto and was one of a few blockades that prevented thousands of people from getting home from work.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
CN Rail and CP team up to evade anti-pipeline blockades
CN and Canadian Pacific, Canada’s two largest railways have been sharing each other’s rail lines in an effort to keep the transportation of essential supplies moving through the protest blockades.
The protests continue with new blockades as anti-pipeline protestors halt the transportation of goods and people in an attempt to shut down the proposed Coastal GasLink pipeline that will cross through territory belonging to the Wet’suwet’en people.
The two rail rivals decided to work together after some quiet talks brokered by a government desperate to dampen the growing economic threat caused by the protestors according to CN and government sources.
Ontario Provincial Police arrested 10 of the demonstrators on Monday in order to get service back up and running on the line near Belleville, Ont.
CN trains are bypassing the blockades using alternate routes, travelling through the U.S. to continue deliveries to Quebec and the Maritimes. Communities in those provinces are facing shortages of essential goods such as propane for heating and chemicals for water treatment facilities.
The deal was negotiated by Transport Minister Marc Garneau’s office, Transport Canada, CN Rail and Canada Pacific all in private out of fears that more blockades would be set up in response according to CBC.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alluded to the CN/CP side deal en route to question period in the House of Commons yesterday saying, “Over the past number of days we’ve been working with rail carriers to ensure that many trains continue to use alternate routes to get through and that’s one of the reasons we’ve been able to avoid some of the most serious shortages,” said Trudeau.
The Retail Council of Canada’s senior vice president, Karl Littler, commented after hearing of the news, “We’re talking about foods, we’re talking about fuel to keep people heating in what can be a cold winter,” said Littler.
“You’re talking about a lot of stuff that Canadians need everyday. I think it’s the responsible thing to look to see what alternative channels exist and if that means collaboration in these circumstances, so much the better.”
Wet'suwet'en matriarch upset with anti-pipeline protestors
Rita George, a Wet’suwet’en hereditary subchief has decided to come forward to voice her opinion about the anti-pipeline protestors who are not affiliated with the Wet’suwet’en First Nation. George is both a band member and part of the hereditary system. She also previously helped translate a major Supreme Court decision that gave greater control to Indigenous communities over their land.
She says she is opposed to the blockades that have been set up throughout the country according to an interview with the Globe and Mail.
“I want the world to know what’s been happening to us. We are being bullied, it’s so shameful, so hurtful. We are being humiliated.” said George.
George was only a young woman when she was selected by her community for a Wet’suwet’en leadership role. A role that George says she knew she would be fulfilling for the rest of her life.
George was initially very apprehensive about speaking out against what is happening in her community. She didn’t want to cause any further pain surrounding this issue however she said she feels it is also important that the truth be told.
“I want the world to know why I am stepping forward as a matriarch,” spoke George at the Pleasant Valley Cafe in Houston, B.C. “The world thinks the matriarchs are behind all the protests going on and that’s not true. None of the matriarchs were contacted.”
“There is no love, there is no respect. That’s not the way of our ancestors,” Ms. George said, saying she is speaking on behalf of the matriarchs and elders of her community. “If I keep quiet, if I don’t come forward to address our point of view, it will look like we are supporters. We are not.”
George expressed having great difficulty speaking out against some of her own and the unaffiliated anti-pipeline protestors who have turned her community into a battleground over issues of climate change policy. She said even the elders are afraid to voice their concerns.
Ms. George said the current influx of outside protesters who are pushing their own agenda via her community has muddled the exchange of opinions within the Wet’suwet’en community. Instead, George feels it would be much more appropriate if the Wet’suwet’en community had time and the privacy to discuss this important issue.
“It hurts me to see them [pipeline opponents] wearing regalia in the snow and mud and marching in the cities. That’s not right. That’s affecting all of us. Our ancestors would say they are dirtying the names and the regalia.”
