Update: How to claim your money from the CRA’s $1 billion in uncashed cheques
Canadians have recently learned about an easy way to retrieve money that they didn’t realize they had. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has been sitting on over $1 billion in cheques that have been left uncashed by Canadian taxpayers over the past 20 years, according to the National Post.
According to the CRA, there are about five million Canadians who never cashed their CRA cheques from 1998 to 2018. If you are one of these people then you have money waiting in your CRA account. There are reportedly 7.6 million uncashed cheques.
A new “Uncashed cheques” feature was added to the tax agency’s website last week with the goal to allow people easy access to their missing money.
“There are many reasons Canadians may have an uncashed cheque from the Canada Revenue Agency. For example, someone may have moved and not updated their address, believed the payment was issued to them in error, or the cheque may have been lost, stolen, or destroyed,” the agency explained on its website.
Spokesperson for the minister of National Revenue, Jeremy Bellefeuille, noted that the feature was always available though it was very unknown and more complicated.
To access this feature yourself you can log into your account on the CRA website and click “Uncashed cheques” located at the bottom of “related services” on the agency’s overview page.
Unpaid amounts more than six months old will be included on the page.
“This is money that belongs to Canadians. Each year, the Canada Revenue Agency issues millions of payments in the form of refunds and benefits,” Bellefeuille told the National Post. “In order to help taxpayers reclaim these long lost funds, the CRA soft launched this online feature.”
Bellefeuille revealed that signing up for direct deposit would help to avoid the inconvenience. “If they’re not registered for direct deposit, a new cheque will be mailed to the address on file.”
“As Government cheques never expire or stale-date, the CRA cannot void the original cheque and reissue a new one unless requested by the taxpayer. Taxpayers are encouraged to cash any cheques they have in their possession,” said Bellefeuille.
The unclaimed money is used by the government’s general coffers until it is cashed.
A Twitter user first created a buzz around the subject when he tweeted, “FYI My Account on the CRA website has a section of ‘uncashed cheques’. Highly suggest checking to see if you’ve got any. I had 105 dollars from 2017.”
Many users reported finding cheques in their account that were anywhere from a couple dollars to more than $10,000.
Canada's cost of living goes up, while wages decrease
Canada’s cost of living is going up, despite the fact that wages aren’t, according to Yahoo Finance.
Statistics Canada has revealed that median after-tax income did not change for individuals, remaining at $61,400. That’s virtually unchanged from 2017 and 2018.
This figure shows that wages have not kept up with inflation. It also doesn’t keep up with corporate profit, which rose nine percent in the space of that same period.
This has resulted in more insolvencies as Canadians struggle to keep their heads above water. The only province that did not feel this effect was Doug Ford’s Ontario, which saw incomes raise by 3.3 percent.
Nova Scotia had the lowest personal income, only taking home $52,200, while Alberta took $72,700, which was the highest.
Middle-class Canadians will save $1.73 a week with new Liberal tax cut
Middle-class Canadians will save $1.73 a week under the Liberal Government’s new middle-class tax cut, totalling out to $90 dollars a year.
“We are lowering taxes for middle-class families and people working hard to join them, which means more money that can be used to do things like buy healthy food, send kids to camp,” said Middle-Class Prosperity Minister Mona Fortier to the Commons Friday. “This is just the next step in our plan to make life more affordable for middle-class Canadians.”
According to Blacklock’s reporter, parliament passed Bill C-2 that would raise the basic personal exemption for tax filers by roughly $3,000 from $12,298 to $15,000 annually by 2023.
“We know that will have an important impact,” said Finance Minister Bill Morneau. “It’s a very significant measure.”
“The government is trying to get extraordinary credit for what is really a very modest tax cut,” said MP Pat Kelly (Calgary Rocky Ridge), deputy Conservative finance critic to Blacklocks. “It’s a tax cut, and I support cutting taxes for Canadians, but this isn’t going to help Canadians get ahead anywhere near to the extent this government is claiming.”
“The budget resembles marketing documents rather than giving Canadians accurate and clear information about what the government actually plans to do,” said Kelly.
A January cost report found that people earning between $104,000 AND $159,000 will benefit most.
“The Liberals are taking from the poor and giving it to the rich,” said MP Peter Julian. “They have got Robin Hood backwards.”
Environment Canada suffers tech drought, despite billing taxpayers $19.3 million for new tech
Environment Canada reportedly complained about running out of computers, despite spending a whopping amount of taxpayer money on new computers, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
In a breathless email obtained by an access of information request, Sophie Cimon-Kingsley, the ministry’s head of human resources wrote, “My assistant was informed this afternoon that the department has run out of computers … I’m hearing from my team there are no computers available to deploy to new employees.”
These recent shortages come in despite of the department buying 1,751 new computers in 2012 and then 1,313 more in 2013. This vast expenditure continues: between 2015 to 2018, Environment Canada forked out for another 4,747 computers. The total cost of these purchases were $3.59 million.
More worryingly, however, the department plans to spend another $19.3 million by 2023 for more gadgets. It may come as a surprise then, that the managers of the department are still gasping for more taxpayer money.
In an estimation published this week, The Professional Institute of the Public Service suggested that federal agencies spend a staggering $1.3 billion per year on private computer technicians.
