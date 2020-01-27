Twitter reactions to Kobe’s death reveal the worst elements of our culture
Kobe Bryant died in a tragic crash and most of the civilized world mourned the loss of a sports legend and cultural icon. Twitter, however, was ground zero for people who used the tragedy to further their own agendas and trash their ideological opponents.
Much of our culture is so perverse and narcissistic right now that people saw it as an opportunity for their own personal glory while an entire culture is grieving. Whether it was pointing out long-settled civil litigation involving sexual assault, to calling out the president for expressing condolences, to policing who was allowed to mourn, the Twitterverse piped up instantly with reasons why Bryant’s was “problematic.” Let’s be clear about the whole spectacle. This was self-aggrandizing, posturing, attention-seeking shit-posting.
Comedian Jamie Kilstein broached the topic on his latest podcast. “There’s a group of journalists on the internet that, the second tragedy happens, they go ‘how can I make this about me?’ And they’re garbage.” While we may not entirely agree that the people are garbage, their behaviour certainly is.
Talbert Swan, who is somehow a Bishop and the head of the NAACP, used the tragedy of Kobe’s death to score some cheap shots against the American president, suggesting that Kobe’s death was made worse by Trump’s presidency. “You don’t respect black athletes. Keep Kobe’s name out of your lying, racist mouth, you vile, disgusting, white nationalist demagogue,” the man of God tweeted.
The President has as much right to mourn a national sports hero and cultural icon as anyone else. No one gets to tell someone else how and when to reflect on Bryant’s passing. His untimely death, and the president’s election to office, don’t actually have anything to do with each other.
Washington Post reporter Felicia Sonmez was one of those who wanted to make sure that Bryant’s past became part of the conversation. She posted an article from years’ ago detailing the 2003 allegations against Bryant. The criminal case was dropped and the civil suit was settled long ago. After receiving death threats and hate tweets, she followed up with “Any public figure is worth remembering in their totality even if that public figure is beloved and that totality unsettling. That folks are responding with rage & threats toward me… speaks volumes about the pressure people come under to stay silent in these cases.” She later deleted these tweets.
This take was not limited to Sonmez.
Initial reports were that Sonmez had been suspended by the Washington Post for the tweets. Matthew Keys tweeted, “Washington Post suspends reporter Felicia Sonmez over Kobe Bryant tweets, launches investigation into whether tweets – which were posted a few hours after Bryant’s death – violated the Post’s social media policy.” This was later amended to say that the suspension was due to her tweeting out a screenshot from her Washington Post email address, showing full names.
It may look empathetic, dredging up the past, posing with concern for those who have experienced sexual assault having to witness this grief. The tone of these missives is couched in consideration, but that’s not what it’s about. It’s selective empathy for those who align with a particular narrative or cause. Those in mourning are shunned from this kind of empathy. Or even pitied for having loved this man.
It’s not rape apologism to mourn a great man with a complicated legacy. Most of us have complicated legacies and we’re not even that great. As The Stranger’s Katie Herzog pointed out, when Stefan Molyneux and Felicia Somnez are on the same side, both pissing on the recently dead to further their agendas, you know we’re in trouble.
There were other unfortunate social media trainwrecks as well. An MSNBC anchor flubbed her words, and it was wildly overblown. No one who spoke out against her, calling for her to be fired, could actually think she either meant what was heard or believed in using racist terminology, but it doesn’t matter. Nothing but perfection will be tolerated in anyone other than ourselves.
If your first thought after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven other people, is to score political points by dredging up old allegations or trying to shame someone online, then you are part of the problem—you are part of the empathy deficit that is plaguing our culture. It’s not social justice and it doesn’t help anyone to deny a man’s family empathy in their very public time of grief.
We hold each other to standards of conduct when it suits us. Kobe dealt with the accusations against him, and he continued his career. Now in his tragic death, those accusations are being rehashed. Whether it’s to warn about the triggering impact of seeing him in the news, or to drag his remembrance through the dirt, he was not of any concern to activists a few days ago. It’s only by capitalizing on the morbid attention death brings that people screech out their unwillingness to grieve, interrupting the grief that so many share on this sombre occasion.
The media would like us to believe that cancel culture isn’t real, and then they try to destroy a man’s legacy before his funeral has yet been set. A flubbed word is reason to get someone fired. And grieving families need to be rebuked for their pain. Walk away from all of it. We can hold two things at once. Establishment media and social media are designed to make you feel small and act smaller. In moments like this, when an icon who is larger than life is no longer with us, it drives home the truth that we can and should, like Kobe, strive for greatness.
Prince Charles flew 16,000 miles in 11 days before Greta Thunberg meeting
Prince Charles is known for many things, one of them being an outspoken climate change activist. He recently travelled to Davos for the World Economic Forum last week where he met with activist Greta Thunberg.
Upon his arrival, he drove an electric Jaguar car to the Swiss resort where the convention was being held. Prince Charles gave a speech on Wednesday in which he urged world leaders to take “bold and imaginative action” when it comes to their environmental practices according to the Daily Mail.
It was an appearance and a speech that didn’t corroborate very well with the Prince’s lifestyle. The Ministry of Supply revealed that in just the 11 days leading up to the convention Prince Charles took three flights on private jets and one additional flight via private helicopter for the purpose of official government business.
The Paramount Business Jet calculator, a program that allows passengers to understand and calculate their carbon emissions tallied that the air travel of those 11 days alone amounted to 162 metric tons of carbon emissions. That is 18 times the amount that the average Brit uses a year, and it cost approximately 270,000 British Pounds.
Clarence House spokesman said, “Global travel is an inescapable part of the Prince’s role as a senior member of the Royal Family representing the UK overseas.
“When he travels he does so at the request of the British Government. He does not choose the destinations any more than he chooses the means by which the journeys are undertaken.”
A source from within the Royal circle defended the Prince saying, “The Prince has been campaigning against the dangers of global warming for 50 years. As soon as there is a more efficient way of travelling, bearing in mind all the factors involved, he’ll be the first to adopt them.”
However, Muna Suleiman, of Friends Of The Earth, said: ‘Climate targets can’t be met without cutting pollution from aviation emissions, and private jets are a particularly wasteful way to travel.’’
Prince Charles had a Bombardier Global Express fly 944 miles from Austria to pick him up from his Birkhall home in Scotland. He was then flown to Muscat, where he paid his respects to the departed Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said on behalf of the Queen. He then flew 750 miles by private jet from Scotland to Switzerland for the Davos summit days later.
Following the speech, he travelled 1,740 miles to Israel. A private jet was chosen for security reasons and the Prince only accepted the Davos invitation because it was on the way to Israel according to Royal officials.
Ontario school teachers to commence one-day walkouts if negations do not resume
The Ontario elementary school union has announced that they will commence a once-a-week province-wide walkout starting February 6, if contract talks with the Ford government do not resume.
ETFO (Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario) gave a media release stating the union will be escalating its “rotating strikes across the province beginning Monday, Feb. 3, if central agreements are not reached by the end of January.”
“There is nothing to be gained by Minister Stephen Lecce avoiding meaningful and fair contract talks other than further damaging the reputation of the Ford government,” said ETFO President Sam Hammond in the release. “Educators and parents are not going to accept the government’s deep cuts to public education that only serve to harm the quality of education for generations to come.”
The ETFO had previously said that talks between the government and the unions had stagnated thanks in part to disagreements regarding class sizes and online education. Education Minister Steven Lecce noted that compensation was the primary sticking point.
The ETFO said the following walkouts will take place if an agreement is not reached by January 31, as outlined by Global News.
“Feb. 3: One-day strikes in Bluewater, Grand Erie, Halton, Ontario North East, Renfrew County, Superior Greenstone and Trillium Lakelands school boards
Feb. 4: One-day strikes in Avon Maitland, Durham, Durham Catholic, Hastings-Prince Edward, Lambton Kent, Peel, Rainbow, Thames Valley and Upper Grand school boards and Campbell Children’s School Authority
Feb. 5: One-day strikes in Kawartha Pine Ridge, Keewatin-Patricia, Lakehead, Near North, Ottawa-Carleton, Penetanguishene Protestant Separate, Rainy River, Simcoe County and Upper Canada school boards and Ottawa Children’s Treatment Centre
Feb. 6: One-day strike of all 83,000 ETFO members
Feb. 7: One-day strikes in Algoma, Greater Essex County, Hamilton-Wentworth, Limestone, Niagara, Toronto, Toronto Catholic, Waterloo Region and York Region school boards as well as Bloorview, John McGivney Children’s Centre, KidsAbility, Moosonee, Moose Factory and Niagara Peninsula Children’s Centre school authorities.”
Bargaining has not commenced since December 2019.
O'Toole and MacKay launch Conservative leadership campaign
Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole have officially announced their bids to become the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
Erin O’Toole who announced his bid on Monday in Alberta. In his announcement, O’Toole pitched himself as a “true blue” Conservative who could fight for jobs and “defend our history, our institutions against attacks from cancel culture and the radical left.”
On Saturday, Erin O’Toole’s main competitor Peter MacKay also officially announced his candidacy in Nova Scotia where he made the case for a united Canada. He also had a rally in Ottawa with over 400 in attendance.
During the event, MacKay told his audience, “We’ve all lived through the realities of what can happen when Conservatives are not united. We know firsthand how important it is that we do our part not to divide ourselves, our party or our nation.”
“If divided, we falter, we fail. And I’ve done my part and I’ve played my part in uniting the Conservative family into one big blue tent,” he added.
MacKay retired from federal politics in 2015 after a long ministerial career under Harper’s government. The native Nova-Scotian served as the Minister of Justice, the Attorney General, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs. This is MacKay’s first run for the modern Conservative Party, although he previously served as leader of the Progressive Conservatives.
O’Toole, on the other hand, is not a newcomer to leadership contests. In 2017, the Durham MP finished in third position behind Maxime Bernier and Andrew Scheer—finishing with around 20 percent of the vote on the final ballot.
Before entering politics, O’Toole served in the Canadian military and as a lawyer in the private sector. He currently serves as the Official Opposition Critic for Foreign Affairs where he criticized Justin Trudeau’s foreign policy blunders.
BREAKING: Federal prosecutors want to interview Prince Andrew over Epstein scandal
The FBI and federal prosecutors in New York have asked if they can interview Prince Andrew in their ongoing investigation into the Jeffrey Epstein child sex-trafficking scandal.
According to ABC News, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman announced the news Monday: “Standing outside Epstein’s East 71st Street mansion on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, Berman said Prince Andrew, despite his public offer of cooperation, has so far provided none. The FBI has reached out to the prince’s lawyers to no avail so far, he said.”
Prince Andrew has been in hot water since a telling BBC interview put the royal in a negative light surrounding his relationship with prolific multi-millionaire pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
The Prince had also previously defended his relationship with Epstein as recently as August of 2019, two weeks after he had taken his own life while in prison.
In the BBC interview, Prince Andrew stated that knowing Epstein had “some seriously beneficial outcomes,” and that “the people that I met and the opportunities that I was given to learn ,either by him or because of him, were actually very useful.”
In November, Prince Andrew stepped down from his royal duties.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
