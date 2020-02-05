Trump puts on a clinic at State of the Union address
No matter how much you hate President Trump—and I have some world-class Trump haters in my immediate circle of family and friends, so I know how deeply authentic and ferociously visceral that particular hatred is—you have to admit he has some great speech writers.
As Stephen Kruiser put it in a PJ Media morning briefing following Trump’s third State of the Union address Tuesday night, “The president’s speech hit more high notes than the Vienna Boys’ Choir during a Christmas program practice.”
Amongst the highlights: “The years of economic decay are over…we have shattered the mentality of American decline… our economy is the best it has ever been… Our borders are secure. … We are advancing with unbridled optimism and lifting high our citizens of every race, colour, religion, and creed… 7 million new jobs—5 million more than Government experts projected during the previous administration…unemployment rate under my Administration is lower than any administration in the history of our country…African-American poverty has declined to the lowest rate ever recorded.… women filled 72 percent of all new jobs added.” And so forth.
Whether or not Trump exaggerated his accomplishments, there was enough truth to justify a victory lap, and he did so in soaring, eloquent rhetoric. Of course, he didn’t write the speech, but his direction guided its themes and its mood. The man is in love with the American Dream. Of course, it isn’t a fully recognized dream, and sure, we all knew we were complicit in sentimentality by giving in to the buoyancy of it all, but isn’t extolling a half-recognized dream better than ramming a nightmare down American throats, as has become the habit of the left for more than six decades?
Trump was betting his relentlessly optimistic pitch, not to mention frequent references to God and the sanctity of life, would go down well with his base, especially Evangelical Christians. But he was shrewd enough to reckon—accurately, I believe—that his God-talk and sanctity-of-life allusions would not offend ordinary Americans, who find God-talk perfectly benign, whatever their beliefs, and are appalled by such obscenities as late-term abortion. He might not have gained new votes from the left in tipping his hat to social conservatives, but he may have scored a hit with some normally passive centrists troubled by rapidly disintegrating cultural norms.
His choice of guests—a beautifully diverse group on so many levels, including those beloved of leftists – was inspired, showcasing in their lived experience the ambitions, love of democracy, attitudes to adversity, grace under pressure, belief in redemption, and muscular patriotism that represent American life at its best, even when coping with life at its most challenging:
- a single black mom who wants to get her gifted daughter out of a failing public school and into one that will encourage her creativity;
- the democratically elected leader of Venezuela’s National Assembly Juan Guaido (whom even the Dems stood and applauded for);
- a military widow and her son whose husband had been killed in Iraq by a roadside bomb provided by the late, Trump-whacked arch-terrorist leader Qasem Soleimani;
- the brother of a man murdered by an illegal alien with many previous crimes on his rap sheet, but who was at large because of California’s sanctuary-state policy (Trump intends to legislate a policy giving victims of such crimes the right to sue states on sanctuary-policy grounds);
- the ambitious young grandson of a remarkable black Air Force pilot, also honoured;
- a long-serving border patrol agent;
- a black Army veteran of Afghanistan suffering from PTSD who struggled with addiction and triumphed over it;
- the parents of Kayla Mueller, a humanitarian aid worker in Syria, captured, enslaved and murdered by ISIS;
- the youngest U.S. baby (21 weeks gestation) ever to survive and thrive, with her joyous mother;
- Venezuela’s top cop, imprisoned for protecting protesters, now a U.S. immigrant; the brother of a teenager goaded to suicide by cyber bullies;
- the family of a military man on his fourth deployment, away eight months, reunited (a surprise to his wife) at the SOTU.
Also inspired was the decision to award cancer-stricken Rush Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom, presented by Melania Trump. It was an emotional moment for the popular radio host. Limbaugh’s hard-line conservatism may be anathema to liberals, but the smart ones understand that respect is due to the host of the most beloved long-term radio show in the U.S., with an estimated 27 million listeners per week, who may not have very long to live.
Symbols are so important on these occasions, are they not?
Speaking of which, no response to the SOTU address would be complete without a word about House Leader Nancy Pelosi’s unbelievably dumb gesture at the end of the speech. With the camera still steady on a radiantly happy Trump and her, plainly visible behind him, she ripped the pages of his speech in half.
Whatever possessed her? Had she already planned to do it before she arrived? Hard to believe that with time to consider, such a seasoned politician wouldn’t see the obvious danger of unintended consequences inherent in that symbolic act. Or was it Trump’s insulting refusal to shake her proffered hand before the speech that triggered her ill-considered thirst for revenge? Even then, she had a full hour to contemplate the gesture’s attendant risk.
Whatever, Pelosi’s “Nantrum” (thanks, witty tweeter) is the meme that will live in infamy. Trump was wrong to ignore her hand, but that was only an insult to her personally – or perhaps to her party. Tearing up the speech was an insult not only to Trump and Republicans, but to his guests. And in any case, there is no tit-for-tat possible here, because the expression implies that Trump and Pelosi are peers. They are not. He is the duly elected president of the United States. She is a party appointee, not even a candidate for president.
Pelosi does represent her party on such ritual occasions, and if there were some of her colleagues present who thought the tearing was a brave gesture, there had to be others who closed their eyes in mortification. They would be the ones who immediately understood that many Americans, a lot of them undecided, would see the gesture as an offence to the office of the presidency. After all, she had gotten a dig in by refusing to intone the usual introduction with the words “honour” and “privilege,” so she had already riposted the handshake refusal. I’m pretty sure Pelosi handed Trump a significant number of votes with that moment of uncontainable malice.
Never a dull moment in American politics, eh? Even without impeachment dramas, an Iowa primary disaster and a SOTU spat meme gone viral, it’s a circus like no other.
The greatest gift the Jewish nation could ever ask for
One week ago, US President Donald Trump released his long-awaited Peace to Prosperity plan. This plan will finally bring peace to Israelis and Palestinians alike after a conflict that has been occurring for more than 71 years. It is a bold plan that no other US President or world leader has introduced.
A moment in time that staunch Zionists have their entire lives for. To see a future of peace, a future where all of the lands that have always been known as Israel on a map with no backlash, rather with praise.
Israel, the home of hope now has even more hope for peace with this deal.
There is now a vision in place by one of the world’s greatest friends of the Jewish people and of the Jewish homeland, ensuring that there is a positive and ever-lasting Jewish future, with a homeland reflecting exactly where their indigenous roots lie, in the Holy Land.
The plan recognizes territory that is both vital currently for Israel’s security but also recognizes significant Biblical and historical claims that Israel has to the land. Israelis and Zionists should be rejoicing with immense pride in knowing that for the first time in history there is a plan implemented by the leader of the free world who understands that the indigenous land of the Jewish people extends into Judea and Samaria.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during the announcement, said that “for too long—far too long—the very heart of the Land of Israel where our patriarchs prayed, our prophets preached, and our kings ruled, has been outrageously branded as illegally occupied territory. Well, today, Mr. President, you are puncturing this big lie.”
The obvious is revealed, that the Jewish people are indigenous to the land Judea. The word “Jew” comes from the tribe of Judah, and the land they inhabited 3,000 years ago, the land of Judea.
Trump lays out a plan that lays out the truth, there is no way around the fact that the Jewish people are native to Judea and Samaria, where a rich history going back more than three millennia can finally be considered legitimate.
This opportunity truly is the best of both worlds. Israelis now can secure their border with certainty on the eastern side, through sovereignty over the pivotal Jordan Valley. This was a key part of the speech given by Trump during the release of the plan when he said: “the United States will recognize Israeli sovereignty over the territory that my plan provides to be part of the State of Israel.”
The Jordan Valley can now be secured by Israel as an important security asset and ensure it can prosper, alongside a demilitarized and autonomous Palestinian state. No longer will this piece of land be disputed territory, but rather as legitimate and sovereign land that is part of Israel. The Golan Heights will remain recognized as sovereign Israeli territory, a piece of land that the US first acknowledged as part of Israel in March of 2019.
The idea of a nation-state also is at play here, with Trump enforcing the idea that the Palestinians must agree that Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people and vice versa. This is a great initiative to ensure that both states recognize the fact that their territory is the de-facto and rightful homeland of their people.
Israel now can keep portions of the land they gained from the Six-Day War in 1967. No longer will Israel be obliged to give all territories back to the Palestinians. Every settlement now will be under Israeli control and 15 other confined communities that will be within Palestinian territory. An innovative new security barrier will ensure that all borders are realigned securely. The contentious “right of return” of Palestinian refugees becomes nullified, as they will now be able to have a state of their own.
Jerusalem is the eternal and sovereign capital of Israel, and the Jewish people. It will stay that way. As will it be Israel’s responsibility to secure the religious sites in Jerusalem. There is encouragement for the Temple Mount to be open to all faiths as a place of worship, a change from the status quo of only allowing Muslims to pray at the Temple Mount. It is very positive to hear that the United States’ embassy will remain put in the holy city, in the Talpiot neighbourhood.
Multiple Biblical connotations have come from this important step, with Moshe Feiglin, the leader of the Zehut Party in Israel stating that “the Trump statement is the declaration of Cyrus of our days.” Former Likud Party politician, Rabbi Yehuda Glick compared this announcement to the Book of Ezra, regarding the construction of the Third Temple in the foreseeable future.
It really should be known that within the world’s most pro-Israel administration, a team of top advisors truly deserve immense credit for their behind-the-scenes work. They include Jared Kushner, Jason Greenblatt, and Avi Berkowitz.
Many other important figures contributed, but this group of three advisors did what should be considered the most important accomplishment of Trump’s presidency to this point, and that is ensuring there is a future full of optimism for Israel, as well as the Palestinians.
In total, 29 countries so far have accepted this historic plan for peace, including eight countries who are members of the Arab League (Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates). The only nations or bodies known so far to reject the plan are the Palestinian Authority, Iran, Turkey, Venezuela, Russia, and the Arab League body.
Even though members of the Arab League were present at the announcement at the White House, and initially provided support for this game-changing plan, it seems that they had a change of heart at the emergency Arab League meeting on the weekend.
Canada has been mostly neutral on this plan from the get-go. Besides a brief statement by Minister of Foreign Affairs, François-Philippe Champagne, that did not endorse the plan but did not directly go against the plan. Other G20 countries who at least at the UN, seem to be more critical of Israel have offered their support, such as Australia, the UK, France, Italy, India, Japan, South Korea, and the previously mentioned Saudi Arabia.
It is in the best interest of the Canada-Israel relationship for Canada to endorse this plan to stand on the right side of history, even though this relationship has been disfigured recently with Canada voting against Israel at the UN last year.
Trump and his administration have offered an opportunity that does not come around often, or even at all for that matter. The plan is of the best interest for everlasting peace in the Middle East, for both the Israelis and the Palestinians. For the Jewish nation, in particular, it is a gift that no other world leader has ever offered and is both generous and reasonable.
This plan to be more than simply about peace, but the chance to start anew. This special plan is not nicknamed the “Deal of the Century” for no reason, this deal does not come around just once a century, it likely will never come again in centuries or even millennia.
The time is now for the world to realize that there is no time like the present to support and endorse this historic plan, for it is a gift and an opportunity that the Jewish nation has been longing for, since its modern-day inception.
WATCH: Nancy Pelosi rips up State of the Union speech
As Donald Trump finished his well-received State of the Union speech on Tuesday night, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi tore up her own copy of the speech.
Progressives on Twitter rejoiced at Pelosi’s unprecedented move while most viewed the act as disrespectful.
When asked why she did it, Pelosi claimed it was the “courteous thing to do.”
Former U.S. ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley tweeted, “Disappointed to see @SpeakerPelosi rip up the speech that mentioned lives we’ve lost and heroes we celebrated at the SOTU. No matter how you feel or what you disagree with, remember others are watching. This was unbecoming of someone at her level in office.”
Pelosi has been at the forefront of the effort to remove the president from office on impeachment charges. The effort is expected to fail as early as tomorrow.
Rick Peterson: Let’s beat Trump at his own game
Rick Peterson is an Edmonton businessman and a Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate.
The Trump years have not been kind to Canada.
Canada has fallen behind the Americans in terms of our living standards and economic growth. We were forced into a NAFTA renegotiation that bound us even closer to the US and reduced trade opportunities elsewhere. Our Prime Minister has a shaky relationship with President Trump himself and our influence in Washington is likewise on the wane.
The era of Lester Pearson had an outsized role for Canada on the global stage feels very far away. Because it is.
Some will say that this is all we can hope for when dealing with an unpredictable American president. Maybe. Buts simply shrugging our shoulders and moving to a defensive crouch is a failed policy and that is exactly what we have seen from the Trudeau Liberals.
The essence of good public policy and a true test of leadership is to overcome these challenges and deliver on our country’s great promise.
We can see the mounting cost of inadequate and incoherent policy in our national debt levels, in the cost of living, and in the yawning gap between American and Canadian prosperity. We seem stuck in the status quo, unable to imagine and execute new approaches that will turbocharge our economy and restore Canadian vitality.
We need a bold vision for Canada. One that will allow us to not only catch up to the Americans but to beat them at their own game. Trump’s approach to revitalizing the US economy has famously employed tax cuts and deregulation, but the real story has been his impact on consumer and investor confidence. That tangible faith in the future has sent the stock market to new highs, supported by new investments and spending that have overcome the downsides of Trump’s trade policies with China and others.
We need to restore Canadian pride in our economy, but without the other aberrant American policies like high tariffs and rising debt. The best way to do that is to create wide open horizons for Canadian and global businesses and dramatically reduce the cost of living for all of us.
These are both votes of confidence in ourselves and in our country and its potential.
My plan as Canada’s next Conservative Prime Minister is to dramatically cut costs for all Canadians. I will start by eliminating corporate income tax, thus addressing the needs of investors and global job creators who will see Canada as the very best place in the world to do business and create wealth. And I will reduce the costs of everyday essentials like mortgages, banking, television and the internet by opening those protected sectors to the winds of competition.
Under my plan, our economy will see a burst of growth. This will initially raise our incomes and then become self-sustaining because these bold changes will raise our value of the future. Lower cost investments, cheaper finance, leaner and healthier companies, and better access to the digital world–these are exactly what we need to move our living standards to the next level.
What does this mean to all of us? Lower fees, faster and better service and more choice on everything. Fewer bank fees. Smaller cell phone bills. Quicker access to better and more health care services. High speed rural internet.
As always, there will be Nervous Nellies who will argue that this is impossible. That it will cost too much. That it will be too hard. To them, I say this: just watch us. A Conservative government under my leadership will quickly execute a responsible fiscal plan that will pay for tax cuts and reduce government deficits at the same time.
This will clearly demonstrate to Canada’s businesses that it’s in their interest to work harder, sharpen their pencils, drop prices, give better service and offer more choice. It makes no sense that Canadians should pay more and accept less in today’s globalized markets.
Canada does not need to rely on the US, as we do now, to set our future. What we need instead are new, bold policies and new leadership to set those ideas into play.
We need to get our own house in order. And the first steps to take cannot be small and timid.
My promise to all Canadians is this: I will promote and fight for the policies that are needed to secure this very achievable future. We will emerge from the timid crouch that the Liberal government is in now, and step out onto the world stage with energy, confidence and strength.
We will be winners. We will be bold.
Israel should walk away from the fantasy of peace
A single clause at the end of the Trump Administration’s Peace Plan released last Monday seems to highlight an unspoken understanding that there is unlikely to ever be long lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.
It states, “The State of Israel will maintain the right to dismantle and destroy any facility in the State of Palestine that is used for the production of prohibited weapons or for other hostile purposes… the State of Israel will retain the right to engage in necessary security measures to ensure that the State of Palestine remains demilitarized and non-threatening to the State of Israel, including from terrorist threats.”
If the Trump Administration were certain that this would be the Deal to end all deals, why did his Middle East Envoy add that Israel reserves the right to destroy weapon manufacturing facilities and hostile sites in the future State of Palestine?
The Associated Press has asserted in its coverage that the Peace Deal favors Israel. Putting aside the fact that the Plan is only to serve as a basis for negotiations between the two parties, it is undeniably true that the Plan contains many provisions that would be a nightmare for Israel’s security
For example, in order to connect Palestinian areas in Judea and Samaria to the Gaza Strip, tunnels would be built under Israel Proper. Over the past few years Israel has worked very hard to destroy terror tunnels built by Hamas that ran from Gaza into Israel. Now, the Trump Administration proposes to build a tunnel that runs further into Israeli territory and that could potentially be misused for kidnappings and violence.
Another security issue is that the Plan proposes to open up trade between the future State of Palestine and Lebanon, where Iran’s terrorist proxy Hezbollah dominates the government. Iran would likely use this opening to supply illegal weaponry. That inevitability would seem to clash with the Trump Administration’s vision of a demilitarized State of Palestine.
What is also dangerous about Trump’s Peace Plan is that it carries a connotation that Israel’s empowered position will always be as is, and that Israel can afford to boost their enemies’ political status into statehood and maintain its safety at the same time. But recent history warns that the belief that Israel is invincible or safe and stable is an illusion.
Israel’s history since its founding in 1948 is not just of progress and victories, but the appearance of same followed by the shattering of naivete. For example, during some points in its early years, especially true after Israel won a war in six days in 1967, the country appeared to be invincible. But when Israel nearly lost the Yom Kippur War of 1973 it correctly remembered how truly vulnerable it is. Moreover, progress seemed to be occurring when Ehud Barak shook Yasser Arafat’s hand at Camp David. No one expected Arafat to end the talks abruptly and then incite his people to blow themselves up in busses, nightclubs, pizza stores, and ice cream parlors in order to kill Israeli civilians. This bloodbath became known as the Second Intifada. Thousands were killed, and thousands more lost body parts, were permanently maimed, and had long lasting psychological trauma.
Following the Intifada, the Israeli government seized on another moment to show itself as a willing partner in peace. In 2005, it sent in its own military to remove thousands of Jews from their homes in the Gaza Strip. It was not known at the time that this move would pave the way for what would ultimately become an expansive missile launch pad in the Gaza Strip that would be frequently used against Israel.
Until the present time, Israel continues to grapple with the consequences stemming from this concession.
For the last 15 years, thousands of rockets with increasing sophistication and range have terrorized Israeli communities. To cope with the madness wrought by an unpredictable rain of war crimes sent its way, Israel has funded bomb shelters in the homes of its citizens living in vulnerable areas. They also developed the Iron Dome, a missile defense system that intercepts rocket fire midair before it can harm people and destroy property.
True, Israel is capable of developing strategies for its defense when new hostilities, but the Jewish State deserves to simply exist without being pushed into more booby traps in which it is forced to find new ways to protect itself.
Palestinians walked away from peace long ago, if not from the very beginning. After all, a two state solution strongly in favor of the Palestinians was offered in 1947, but this partition plan was rejected. Unsatisfied, Palestinians opted to start a war in order to conquer the Jewish portion for themselves. Also rejected were deals in observance of UN Security Council resolutions, that edged close to the Palestinian demands, and those that went so far as to demand the liquidation of Jewish areas so it can be handed over to Palestinians. This policy of rejectionism irked President Bill Clinton during the Camp David peace talks to a point where he apparently said at Camp David, “What the hell is this?”
Indeed, there simply is no peace to be made with the Palestinians simply because their leaders do not want peace.
That is, if peace includes the existence of the State of Israel.
Regardless of this, It’s time that Netanyahu, or whomever the next prime minister of Israel will be, forget about how it is perceived to the world and focus on what is good for Israelis. The historic moment should not be showing support for a deal that endangers Israel, but the turning point when Israel says “enough is enough” and walks away with dignity and pride.
