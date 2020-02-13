Trump is objectively the most pro-gay president in history
Like it or not, and regardless of whether or not he is perfect on LGBT issues, Donald Trump is objectively the most pro-gay president in American history. If that sounds ridiculous to you, you might only be paying attention to news outlets that are sworn to bashing Trump and his administration. He is definitely due some credit for several actions that positively impact LGBT people at home and abroad. Here are a few:
Trump is the first president in history to support gay marriage at the time of his election
Unlike previous presidents—whether they were Democrats or Republicans —who all were firmly anti-gay marriage at the start of their terms, Trump supported gay couples right to wed from his very first day in office and onward. Many LGBT fearmongered that he would take away this right, but they were wrong. Many people seem to suffer from short term memory loss and can’t recall the time when Barack Obama and Hilary Clinton were arguing about who was more pro-traditional marriage in order to be elected. Trump could have very easily pandered to his traditional conservative base who wouldn’t have batted an eyelash if he said he was against gay marriage, but he did the opposite.
Trump launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality
One of the biggest human rights tragedies that is seen across the globe is the criminalization of being LGBT, particularly in the Middle East and some African countries. When speaking to the United Nations on Sept 24th 2019, Trump said, My administration is working with other nations to stop criminalizing homosexuality. He went on to say, “And we stand in solidarity with LGBT people who live in countries that punish, jail and execute people based upon sexual orientation.”
While many on the right celebrated this initiative, most on the left either didn’t know it happened due to the confirmation bias of the news they consume. Even still, most who were aware refused to give any credit for this historic initiative simply because it came from Trump.
Trump has pledged to end HIV for the LGBT and general communities and is keeping his word
While other presidents would probably be called heroes for the LGBT community for doing the same, no one seems to credit Trump for this. He has secured an absolutely historic donation of free HIV medication for over 200,000 people. Furthermore, he’s invested $716 million into fighting the virus. His progress will objectively save the lives of thousands of LGBT people.
Trump was the first Republican president to celebrate Pride Month
While this may seem like something small, you would have to be completely ignorant of the history of the attitude toward Pride Month and LGBT issues by conservatives to not see that his simple tweet of support for Pride has likely changed hearts and minds within his base. This is unprecedented from a republican President, and is a positive step in the right direction.
Trump continuously nominated LGBT people into government
Patrick Bumatay is the highest-ranking federal judge who is openly a member of the LGBT community. He’s the second LGBT person nominated as a federal judge directly by President Trump. Mary Rowland is the first openly lesbian US District Judge for the Northern District of Illinois, also directly nominated by Trump. If he was truly homophobic, this picks wouldn’t make much sense.
While Trump isn’t perfect (because no president is), we need to stop the hysteria that he somehow has a hatred for LGBT people. The proof is in the pudding, and it simply is not true.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Anti-Trump terrorist van attacker: 'Someone had to take a stand'
A Jacksonville man has been accused of assault after allegedly driving a van through a tent that had senior citizen Trump supporters registering to vote.
According to police, Gregory Timm faces counts of aggravated assault on a victim over the age of 65, one count of criminal mischief, and one count of driving while his license is suspended. His bond has been set at $507,512.
The attack took place at 2:45 Saturday afternoon at a shopping plaza with a Walmart Supercenter. Police say a group of six others “narrowly avoided” being struck by the van before driving off and giving what organizers called an “obscene gesture toward the crowd.”
Timm himself confirmed that the van action was an anti-Trump political attack, which would classify it as a terrorist attack by Florida state law.
According to Chapter 775 of Florida law, terrorism is to “1) Intimidate, injure, or coerce a civilian population; 2) Influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or 3) Affect the conduct of government through destruction of property, assassination, murder, kidnapping, or aircraft piracy.”
Timm also “willingly showed [police] video of himself driving at the stand full of Trump volunteers,” according to OANN’s Jack Posobiec.
“Someone had to take a stand,” said Timm to police. The video did not show the moment the van struck the tent, as Timm stated the video ended before “the good part.”
In response to the attack, the Duval County GOP tweeted the following:”We are outraged by this senseless act of violence toward our great volunteers,” said Duval GOP Chairman Dean Black. “The Republican Party of Duval County will not be intimidated by these cowards and we will not be silenced.”
The organization also tweeted, “The Republican Party of Duval County plans to redouble its efforts to register voters and will continue its fight with renewed intensity to re-elect President Donald Trump… I call on every Republican in our great city to stand up, get involved, and show these radicals that we will not be intimidated from exercising our Constitutional rights.”
In a tweet, GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said, “These unprovoked, senseless attacks on @realDonaldTrump’s supporters need to end.”
President Donald Trump retweeted the tweet, adding, “Be careful tough guys who you play with!”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Why does the left continue to mob LGBT conservatives?
Contrary to popular (but also declining) belief, being both LGBT and a Republican is not an oxymoron. Many feel that the permanent home of lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgender people is the Democratic party, but there is an increasing amount of individuals expressing interest and support on the other side of the political spectrum. These individuals face immense backlash from the left as well as skepticism from some on the right.
I’ve been creating content as a transgender Republican for four very turbulent years, and in that time I’ve seen the rise of other LGBT people who have entered the space and spearheaded powerful movements. In fact, some of the most impactful and effective influencers on the right are LGBT.
Brandon Straka, a gay hairdresser turned conservative activist has hit the ground running with the #WalkAway campaign. He has amplified and published the voices of thousands who have chosen to abandon a Democratic party that they feel no longer represents or serves them.
Scott Pressler is another beloved gay conservative, perhaps most well known for his public cleanups of Democrat-ran cities such as Baltimore and most recently San Francisco. His San Francisco clean-up was met with incredibly hostile liberal protestors, who found a way to twist his good deed of removing trash from sidewalks into an act of racism. I was present at the cleanup and witnessed these deranged protestors for myself.
Last weekend, I was scheduled to participate in an LGBT Town Hall, facilitated and organized by Brandon Straka’s #WalkAway Campaign along with Scott Pressler and Mikey Harlow. The event was to be thrown in San Francisco. As you can probably guess, the reaction from the LGBT community and liberals in the area was extreme and volatile. The venue the event was supposed to be held at, The Women’s Building, cancelled just a few hours before the start time.
In a last-ditch effort to stand our ground, we decided to hold the event on the sidewalk in front of the venue, as both a way of sticking it to the unprofessional owners as well as letting it be known that we were not backing down. Chaos ensued. A clash between shrieking activists and LGBT conservatives happened on the street. Around seven cop cars arrived at the scene to try to keep the peace. Tensions were high, and altercations like the one below happened.
Nothing angers liberal LGBT cultists like having one of their own stray from their groupthink. Dissenters face violence and hateful opposition at every turn, all for the crime of thinking for themselves and questioning the status quo. It’s a hatred that is shocking to those who stray from the confines of the liberal LGBT hivemind, as the illusion of acceptance and love they once received is ripped away.
Unfortunately, right-leaning and Republican LGBT individuals often feel politically homeless, as they also commonly face rejection and skepticism from some segments of the Republican party. Recently, the Texas GOP denied a gay republican group called Log Cabin Republicans from having a booth at the Texas state GOP convention. This clearly illustrates the segment of the party that is still grappling with LGBT issues and people.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Donald Trump acquitted on impeachment charges
U.S. President Donald Trump has been acquitted on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, thus ending the third Presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history.
The votes fell in favour of Trump, 48 guilty to 52 not guilty for abuse of power, and 47 guilty to 53 not guilty for obstruction of Congress, as few to one Republican party member were expected to vote to remove Trump from his position in office.
A two-thirds majority is needed for impeachment.
Members who voted against Trump include former U.S. Presidential nominee Mitt Romney, who told Fox News that he believed Trump should be removed from office. Romney, a vocal never-Trumper, was the first and only Republican to support Trump’s removal.
Romney had said that he would vote for the first article of impeachment, but against the second article, obstruction of Congress. Romney argued that the Dems had not exhausted their legal options, but that the president had used his office’s power for personal gain. Mr. Romney did, in fact, end up voting guilty for the first article, and not guilty for the second.
“I believe that attempting to corrupt an election to maintain power is about as egregious an assault on the Constitution as can be made,” said Mr. Romney on FOX. “And for that reason, it is a high crime and misdemeanour, and I have no choice under the oath that I took but to express that conclusion.”
Trump was the third U.S. President to have been impeached, as the House of Representatives made the historic decision to impeach Trump on the two aforementioned articles of impeachment.
Impeachment was based on whether or not Trump had Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Trump puts on a clinic at State of the Union address
No matter how much you hate President Trump—and I have some world-class Trump haters in my immediate circle of family and friends, so I know how deeply authentic and ferociously visceral that particular hatred is—you have to admit he has some great speech writers.
As Stephen Kruiser put it in a PJ Media morning briefing following Trump’s third State of the Union address Tuesday night, “The president’s speech hit more high notes than the Vienna Boys’ Choir during a Christmas program practice.”
Amongst the highlights: “The years of economic decay are over…we have shattered the mentality of American decline… our economy is the best it has ever been… Our borders are secure. … We are advancing with unbridled optimism and lifting high our citizens of every race, colour, religion, and creed… 7 million new jobs—5 million more than Government experts projected during the previous administration…unemployment rate under my Administration is lower than any administration in the history of our country…African-American poverty has declined to the lowest rate ever recorded.… women filled 72 percent of all new jobs added.” And so forth.
Whether or not Trump exaggerated his accomplishments, there was enough truth to justify a victory lap, and he did so in soaring, eloquent rhetoric. Of course, he didn’t write the speech, but his direction guided its themes and its mood. The man is in love with the American Dream. Of course, it isn’t a fully recognized dream, and sure, we all knew we were complicit in sentimentality by giving in to the buoyancy of it all, but isn’t extolling a half-recognized dream better than ramming a nightmare down American throats, as has become the habit of the left for more than six decades?
Trump was betting his relentlessly optimistic pitch, not to mention frequent references to God and the sanctity of life, would go down well with his base, especially Evangelical Christians. But he was shrewd enough to reckon—accurately, I believe—that his God-talk and sanctity-of-life allusions would not offend ordinary Americans, who find God-talk perfectly benign, whatever their beliefs, and are appalled by such obscenities as late-term abortion. He might not have gained new votes from the left in tipping his hat to social conservatives, but he may have scored a hit with some normally passive centrists troubled by rapidly disintegrating cultural norms.
His choice of guests—a beautifully diverse group on so many levels, including those beloved of leftists – was inspired, showcasing in their lived experience the ambitions, love of democracy, attitudes to adversity, grace under pressure, belief in redemption, and muscular patriotism that represent American life at its best, even when coping with life at its most challenging:
- a single black mom who wants to get her gifted daughter out of a failing public school and into one that will encourage her creativity;
- the democratically elected leader of Venezuela’s National Assembly Juan Guaido (whom even the Dems stood and applauded for);
- a military widow and her son whose husband had been killed in Iraq by a roadside bomb provided by the late, Trump-whacked arch-terrorist leader Qasem Soleimani;
- the brother of a man murdered by an illegal alien with many previous crimes on his rap sheet, but who was at large because of California’s sanctuary-state policy (Trump intends to legislate a policy giving victims of such crimes the right to sue states on sanctuary-policy grounds);
- the ambitious young grandson of a remarkable black Air Force pilot, also honoured;
- a long-serving border patrol agent;
- a black Army veteran of Afghanistan suffering from PTSD who struggled with addiction and triumphed over it;
- the parents of Kayla Mueller, a humanitarian aid worker in Syria, captured, enslaved and murdered by ISIS;
- the youngest U.S. baby (21 weeks gestation) ever to survive and thrive, with her joyous mother;
- Venezuela’s top cop, imprisoned for protecting protesters, now a U.S. immigrant; the brother of a teenager goaded to suicide by cyber bullies;
- the family of a military man on his fourth deployment, away eight months, reunited (a surprise to his wife) at the SOTU.
Also inspired was the decision to award cancer-stricken Rush Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom, presented by Melania Trump. It was an emotional moment for the popular radio host. Limbaugh’s hard-line conservatism may be anathema to liberals, but the smart ones understand that respect is due to the host of the most beloved long-term radio show in the U.S., with an estimated 27 million listeners per week, who may not have very long to live.
Symbols are so important on these occasions, are they not?
Speaking of which, no response to the SOTU address would be complete without a word about House Leader Nancy Pelosi’s unbelievably dumb gesture at the end of the speech. With the camera still steady on a radiantly happy Trump and her, plainly visible behind him, she ripped the pages of his speech in half.
Whatever possessed her? Had she already planned to do it before she arrived? Hard to believe that with time to consider, such a seasoned politician wouldn’t see the obvious danger of unintended consequences inherent in that symbolic act. Or was it Trump’s insulting refusal to shake her proffered hand before the speech that triggered her ill-considered thirst for revenge? Even then, she had a full hour to contemplate the gesture’s attendant risk.
Whatever, Pelosi’s “Nantrum” (thanks, witty tweeter) is the meme that will live in infamy. Trump was wrong to ignore her hand, but that was only an insult to her personally – or perhaps to her party. Tearing up the speech was an insult not only to Trump and Republicans, but to his guests. And in any case, there is no tit-for-tat possible here, because the expression implies that Trump and Pelosi are peers. They are not. He is the duly elected president of the United States. She is a party appointee, not even a candidate for president.
Pelosi does represent her party on such ritual occasions, and if there were some of her colleagues present who thought the tearing was a brave gesture, there had to be others who closed their eyes in mortification. They would be the ones who immediately understood that many Americans, a lot of them undecided, would see the gesture as an offence to the office of the presidency. After all, she had gotten a dig in by refusing to intone the usual introduction with the words “honour” and “privilege,” so she had already riposted the handshake refusal. I’m pretty sure Pelosi handed Trump a significant number of votes with that moment of uncontainable malice.
Never a dull moment in American politics, eh? Even without impeachment dramas, an Iowa primary disaster and a SOTU spat meme gone viral, it’s a circus like no other.
Social Media