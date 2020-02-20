Trudeau’s offer to swap RCMP for Indigenous cops is turned down by Wet’suwet’en chief
Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are sticking to their demands of the withdrawal of the RCMP and construction workers from their land before they will meet with government leaders to bring a two-week rail stoppage to an end according to the Star.
No deadline or outlined plan has been publicly announced by the Trudeau government to lift the blockades. But on Wednesday, while talking with the BC government, he considered the idea of replacing the RCMP that are on Wet’suwet’en land with an Indigenous police force.
“This is an issue that obviously comes under the decision of the police forces and the province where the RCMP works as provincial police. This is exactly the kind of discussion and reflection that we are having to resolve this situation peacefully,” said Trudeau.
The idea was shut down by chief Na’Moks, who also goes by John Ridsdale. On Wednesday, he told the Star that they have not requested that the RCMP completely pull out of their territory but just the detachment that is situated near the blockade.
He said, “Not out there, they have no reason out there” when referring to the RCMP. He added that they must withdraw the detachment or no meetings can be held with government ministers.
“You can’t have that all weighing on you and make clear and concise decisions. That’s not free, prior and informed consent in any way shape or form. When we say free, well, when you’re under duress that’s not free,” he said on Wednesday.
Na’Moks also mentioned that some of the hereditary chiefs were on their way to meet up with Mohawk communities in Montreal and thank them for their support in opposition to the pipeline.
When speaking of a meeting with Trudeau, Na’Moks said, “If we’re going to do a meeting, it should be on our territory. This is what we’re talking about. He should come and see how pristine and beautiful it is. Right now I’m looking at a blue sky and sunshine with snowcapped peaks.”
“You won’t know what we’re trying to do unless you put feet on the ground, breathe the air, have a look at the beautiful river, and eat the food here.”
Jagmeet Singh, the NDP leader addressed the issue saying, “Will the prime minister meet with the hereditary chiefs and appoint a special mediator?”
“The RCMP need to stand down to allow these conversations and dialogues to happen.”
According to a senior federal official, the option of using a mediator has not been ruled out though they are still waiting for a response to the offers made by the BC and federal governments to arrange a meeting.
Wilson-Raybould has asked the Wet’suwet’en to let Canadians know exactly who speaks for the community.
Trudeau has asked for patience as the blockades continue though many cannot afford patience at the moment.
Because of the blockades, Via Rail has been forced to lay off approximately 1,000 employees.
Cynthia Garneau, the President and CEO of Via said, “In 42 years of existence, it is the first time that Via Rail . . . has to interrupt most of its services across the country.”
Despite the calls for action, the Trudeau government has not set a deadline.
The Star reported Public Safety Minister, Bill Blair saying, “I’m reluctant to put a deadline to something because I find that that’s not a very effective means of negotiation.”
Trudeau said, “We know that people are facing shortages. They’re facing disruptions. They’re facing layoffs. That’s unacceptable. That’s why we are going to continue working extremely hard with everyone involved to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.”
“We understand how difficult this is for so many people who are facing shortages and layoffs right now, but we know we need to resolve this in a way that will not create more problems months from now and over the coming years,” he said in question period.
“That is why we are taking every step necessary to resolve this constructively, peacefully and rapidly.”
Mark Strahl, a Conservative MP referred to Trudeau saying, “He’s made promises to Indigenous communities about how different it was going to be with him as the prime minister. It hasn’t happened. He hasn’t resolved these long-standing issues. So the patience — patience to what end?” Strahl told reporters.
“Just simply so he can drag this out longer and hope that they get tired and go home seems to be the strategy.”
Trudeau to hold meeting with premiers over anti-pipeline blockades
Prime Minister Trudeau will hold a meeting with all the Canadian premiers in order to update what the federal government’s plan is to deal with the anti-pipeline protestors various blockades. Across the nation, railroads have been unusable for over the past two weeks.
Via Rail and CN Rail have now been shut down for 15 consecutive days, resulting in both companies being forced to lay off more than 1,000 total employees according to Global News.
“Today the prime minister will again engage with premiers in a call with the Council of the Federation. We’re working hard to reach a peaceful and lasting resolution.” said Cameron Ahmad, director of communications for the Prime Minister’s Office.“From Day 1 the prime minister and ministers have been directly engaging with provincial governments to resolve this complex situation,”
Protestors behind the blockades claim they are acting in solidarity with some of the hereditary chiefs of B.C.’s Wet’suwet’en First Nation who are opposed to the Coastal GasLink natural gas line project. This claim remains despite the fact that the majority of Wet’suwet’en people voted to approve the project.
The five hereditary chiefs who oppose the project are a minority of the 13 total hereditary chiefs of the community who do support the project. Members of the Mohawk community in Tyendinaga and Kahnawake said they are protesting in solidarity with those five Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who stand against the Coastal GasLink project.
The elected band council for the Wet’suwet’en people also support the pipeline, as do 20 other First Nations that are along the proposed route.
Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller is confident that this new meeting will bring a resolution to this ongoing dispute.
“These are opportunities to come to a peaceful resolution,” Miller told reporters in Ottawa. “I think this will give us an increased opportunity to have those discussions so we can de-escalate.”
RCMP in B.C. offered to leave the area of the territory the Wet’suwet’en claim as their traditional lands despite having a court injunction to remove the protestors from the area.
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said he feels the RCMP’s move will show some good faith, “the conditions have now been met” for a resolution. “I believe the time has come for the barricades to come down,” he said.
#TrudeauIsNotFitForOffice trends nationally on Twitter
Amidst the constant inaction over the railway blockades which have stunted Canada’s economy, a new hashtag has emerged displaying the frustration of Canadians.
In recent hours, thousands of tweets have flooded in with the hashtag #TrudeauIsNotFitForOffice, with the slogan trending at number five nationally.
Of course, along with the trend, memes have begun to emerge mocking the PM for what Andrew Scheer called “the weakest response to a national crisis in Canadian history.”
Accusations that the tweets are being generated by bots have also occurred.
This is in spite of the fact that on previous occasions, trends like #TrudeauMustGo have been verified by Twitter to not be because of bots, and rather by disgruntled Canadians making their voices heard in the form of a hashtag.
When asked by CTV News, Yoel Roth, who has served as Twitter’s head of site integrity since last summer, gave an answer that may be surprising to some.
“Our initial investigations have not found substantial bot activity amplifying the cited hashtag,” Roth told CTVNews via email.
“The overwhelming majority of discussions are from organic, authentic users—including people both inside and outside of Canada.”
Roth went on to say that Twitter’s algorithms analyze thousands of different behaviours to determine if an account is legitimate.
Roth went on to say that “These indicators alone aren’t sufficient to determine whether or not an account is automated or behaving maliciously.”
WATCH: Quebec man confronts anti-pipeline blockaders
A frustrated Quebec man confronted protestors at a railway in Quebec Thursday, giving blockaders an earful about the damage they have done to the economy.
“You are blocking billions of dollars from our economy. A thousand people have just lost their jobs. I don’t care about Legault and Trudeau, what I want is that you leave here safely, that’s all,” said David Skitt to protestors, translated from French.
According to TVA Nouvelles, the confrontation ended with a handshake, as the Skitt encouraged protestors to clear the path and to demonstrate without blocking the railway.
Skitt called the situation “unacceptable.”
“I don’t want to make a big deal out of it, but it’s my city, I love my city, I’ve been here since I was born. They are blocking a main artery and it’s just unacceptable,” said Skitt, calling the atmosphere at the event “carnival-like.”
CN confirmed that it has obtained an injunction to clear blockades on their Saint-Lambert railways.
CN Rail obtains injunction to remove blockade in Quebec
CN Rail has acquired an injunction to remove a blockade on the rails of Montreal’s South Shore according to CBC News.
A statement released by the company says, “We’ve obtained the injunction and are hoping for a swift resolution of this incident so that passenger commuter rail service can resume.”
On Thursday, François Legault, the Premier of Quebec said, “Once the injunction is granted, we will dismantle the blockade.”
The injunction was filed by CN Rail on Wednesday because a blockade was formed on the Mont-Saint-Hilaire train line close to Saint-Lambert station.
According to Legault, the Longueuil police were responsible for removing the blockade and would apply force if they had to.
The story in BC is very different with the RCMP offering to remove themselves from the Wet’suwet’en territory.
Service on the Mont-Saint-Hilaire train line was cancelled by transit operator, Exo, who said it was not possible “due to the shortage of buses and drivers in the metropolitan area.”
This train is the second to encounter difficulties in the Montreal area. In Kahnawake, a blockade caused Exo to discontinue travel on the Candiac line. The travel has been discontinued since February 10.
According to Legault, the Quebec government is not going to dismantle that blockade because it is located on Mohawk territory.
A protestor named Pierre-Oliver Parent noted that he felt he should be at the blockade to condemn the government’s actions.
“I’m a white settler, I’m a construction worker,” said Parent. “It’s a huge issue … it’s not the Canada that I want to live in.”
On Thursday, one man decided to attempt to take down the Saint-Lambert blockade on his own while swearing and yelling at the protestors. The man tore a cord that was supporting the banners and said that the protestors didn’t have the right to be blocking trains.
Marie-Therese Belanger, who lives close to the blockade said that she supports what the protestors are doing. She went to the blockade to show her support.
“Someone has to stand up and talk, and if it doesn’t work, this is what you have to do,” said Belanger. “I hope they’ll win.”
Parent said he hopes that the blockades prove to the government that “a large solidarity” is shared with the Wet’suwet’en people.
“We see that people are being touched by the injustice … and injustice to one is an injustice to all,” said Parent.
“All our brothers from each nation, we need to stand together.” he said
