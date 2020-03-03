Trudeau’s environment minister blames climate change for low birth rate
Justin Trudeau’s Minister for the Environment Jonathan Wilkinson has said that climate change is to blame for Canada’s low birth rate, despite all evidence pointing to the contrary.
During a speech to the Vancouver Board of Trade, Wilkinson said “It is no wonder that youth around the world are fed up with our generation,” according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“We’re not acting on the science we have before us,” Continued Wilkinson, “And many question whether they see a future in which they can have children of their own.”
Speaking of not acting on science, Wilkinson did not make not that data shows the same rate of births as there were thirty-five years ago—long before climate change and entered the national subconscious.
As well as this, and according to Statistics Canada surveys, Canada’s low—albeit stagnant—birthrate derives from economic reasons. These can include rising house prices, slow wage growth, and a decline in job security.
Despite all this, Wilkinson reached his enviro-crescendo with a personal anecdote: “I am the father of two teenage daughters … My youngest who is in Grade 12 comes home many evenings and says to me, ‘Dad, you’re not doing enough to fight climate change.”
Grade 12 teenagers seem to be Wilkinson’s only point of reference. Statistics Canada, for example, has shown that birthrates remained the same since 1985, with an average of 1.6 children per mother.
The Trudeau government just legitimized men silencing Indigenous women
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has already shown that he only likes strong Indigenous women when they agree with him.
The moment a strong Indigenous women like Jody Wilson-Raybould stands up for what they think is right, he silences them and puts a stooge in their place.
So, perhaps that’s why Trudeau feels such solidarity with some of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, a group of dudes who appear to have done a Trudeau-style move in removing Indigenous women who disagreed with them.
As the Globe and Mail had reported on June 9, a group of Wet’suwet’en women with hereditary titles were stripped of those titles by the same guys the Liberals are now negotiating with.
The women, Theresa Tait-Day, Darlene Glaim, and Gloria George had founded a Matrilineal Coalition to help deal with issues in the community.
And it just so happens that those women support the Coastal GasLink project, while the male chiefs are against it.
Those same male chiefs stripped the women of their titles:
Apparently, creating the Matrilineal Coalition was against “proper authority”, and had their titles stripped. The women strongly argued that the disciplinary action went way too far, noting that the titles are meant to be hereditary and shouldn’t be stripped away from anyone.
Amazingly–and something that hasn’t been reported nearly enough – is the fact that many consider Ms. Glaim to be the actual Chief Woos, a title that was stripped from her and given to Frank Alec, who has been the same guy negotiating with the Liberals.
In short, the Liberals have legitimized a group of hereditary chiefs–all male–who stripped female hereditary leaders of their titles.
It’s quite an irony for a supposedly “feminist” Liberal government to be aiding and abetting the silencing of Indigenous women, yet another blow to reconciliation.
This shows a few things.
First, it shows the hypocrisy of the Liberals.
Second, it shows their ignorance of what’s actually happening in Wet’suwet’en territory, leaving it looking like the Liberals have been effectively tricked into giving legitimacy to a group that is opposed to the majority of the community.
And third, we can see how this goes to show the incompetence of the Liberal government. They simply waited to see who would be the loudest, then negotiated with that group, despite all the above factors that should have been taken into account.
Once again, the Liberals show their inability to handle any complexity whatsoever, and they’ve done even further damage to all of Canada.
Wet'suwet'en chiefs reach agreement with Trudeau government
The Trudeau government and the Wet’suwet’en chiefs have reached an agreement regarding the Coastal GasLink pipeline, according to CTV News.
This comes after weeks of crippling protests, which have paralyzed Canadian infrastructure across multiple provinces.
Despite coming to this agreement, the government would not go into further detail, saying it had to first be reviewed by the Wet’suwet’en people.
As well as this, the government has said that these negotiations would help solve future protests such as this in the future. The hereditary chiefs, however, still have not granted their consent.
This may mean the success of the negations are futile, as the hereditary chiefs hold a significant voice in this debate—despite the fact they are unelected, unaccountable, and oppose the majority of the Wet’suwet’en who would like to see this pipeline being built.
Lead climate change advocate in Senate billed $16,778 for flights
Records released yesterday show that the leading climate advocate for the Senate billed close to $17,000 last year for air travel, as first reported by Blacklock’s Reporter. Nova Scotia Senator Mary Coyle has asked Canadians to take action in fighting climate change.
In a statement released on Feb. 6 Coyle wrote, “We inch closer and closer to irreversible damage. There is a need to act now and to take bold steps in addressing this crisis.”
Coyle was appointed by the Trudeau government to the Senate in 2017 after serving as the vice president at St. Francis Xavier University. Her total bill came to $16,778 for air travel. Thousands of the kilometers traveled were for events which were listed as business meetings.
Executive assistant Lili-Anne Delage Larson said, “Senator Coyle is very conscious of the effect of Senate travel on greenhouse gas emissions and as a result limits her travel when possible.”
A Notice of Inquiry was sponsored by Coyle to show a necessity to “reverse human-caused climate change to ensure a healthy planet”.
“We have ten years to quickly steer ourselves onto the right pathways,” Coyle said to the Senate. “In order to do this, we will need everyone on board moving in the same direction. We need to be bold, smart, innovative, wise, fair, inclusive and collaborative.”
“Let us be inspired by the wise Iroquoian principle that decisions we make today should result in a sustainable world seven generations into the future.”
“I am extending an open hand to invite each of you to join in the inquiry and demonstrate to all Canadians and our global neighbours our interest and commitment.”
From September to November 2019, Coyle made multiple flights for “business meetings.” She flew to St. John’s and made a trip to Ottawa when Parliament wasn’t in session.
Coyle has pushed Canadians to take responsibility for their actions to reduce greenhouse emissions.
On Feb. 12, she tweeted “Time to come together on a global green new deal.”
“Our children and grandchildren are already judging our inaction,” Coyle wrote on February 12. “As they witness the damage to the earth and live through catastrophic weather events in their own hometowns, they are telling our country’s leaders that our house is on fire and something urgently needs to be done.”
In the Feb. 6 statement, Coyle wrote, “What is needed is a willingness to be bold and take decisive action in every sector and every facet of Canadian life.”
“Action may not be easy and our path may not be linear, but we are far past the time for debate on the merits of action versus inaction. All Canadians can be leaders in this challenge of the millennium.”
“We the Senate of Canada have a tremendous opportunity to take a leadership role in examining and influencing action on the defining issue of this century, climate change.”
“We have a duty to serve the public good of all Canadians.”
Trudeau minister says government WILL regulate online media, AGAIN
Trudeau’s Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault said on Monday that he would introduce a bill that will follow the recommendations for the registration of internet news sites, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
This comes despite Guilbeault backtracking earlier this year, saying that he would not license news outlets after a CTV interview where he said he would. Now, Guilbeault is trying to do the same thing, again.
Despite the controversy that Guilbeault created by these comments, he is now attempting again to register news sites.
This legislation comes after a report by a cabinet advisory panel, where they recommended that the Trudeau government should force news outlets, like The Post Millennial, to register with the government.
This panel believed news reporting that was “accurate, reliable and trusted news content is in peril.” In order to fix this, they belived that a government body, in this case the Radio Television and Telecommunications Commission, should monitor outlets.
Martin Shields, the Conservative Member of Parliment for Bow River, said that Guilbeault’s proposals “scare the hell out of me.”
