TrudeauIsNotFitForOffice trends nationally on Twitter 

Analysts are suggesting that the anti-pipeline protests that have blockaded railways, roads and certain ports are likely to result in a spike in gas prices.

The railroad tracks in Belleville, Ont. have now been halted for the last 12 straight days and don’t have an end date in sight at this time. The protestors vow to remain there until the government cancels the proposed Coastal GasLink pipeline that will partially run through the unceded land of the Wet’suwet’en First Nations.

The consequences of these blockades are already being felt across the country as the movement of goods has been greatly delayed. Experts now say that gas prices in Lower Mainland BC are expected to rise as a result of these protests.

Kent Fellows, an Alberta-based economist at the University of Calgary predicts the spike could be anywhere from 10 to 30 cents per litre. “If blockades persist you will definitely see an increase in fuel prices… A lot of the volume that is coming in from Alberta refineries to the Lower Mainland is now on rail.”

"…experts now say it could lead to higher gas prices in BC's Lower Mainland…a spike somewhere between 10 to 30 cents per litre was possible. 'If blockades persist you will definitely see an increase in fuel prices.'" https://t.co/cKtARE4LTA— Matt Wolf (@MattWolfAB) February 18, 2020

CTV News Vancouver interviewed commuters in the Vancouver area and they expressed their frustration.

“I mean, everything goes up all the time. Especially in this city (Vancouver). So it’s just another thing to endure,” driver Mike Freides said.

“You can’t go without gas, much like you can’t go without utilities or food. It’s above my paygrade to solve that problem.”

Trudeau recently held a meeting to attempt to remedy the problem of growing frustrations on both sides of the issue.

“I understand how worrisome this is, and difficult. We are going to continue to focus on resolving this situation quickly and peacefully,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Port of Vancouver has also been affected by the demonstrations, preventing the loading and unloading of cargo.

“Demand for anchorage is currently exceeding the availability, causing a backlog of ships waiting to get into port,” said a spokesperson for the Port.