#TrudeauIsNotFitForOffice trends nationally on Twitter
Amidst the constant inaction over the railway blockades which have stunted Canada’s economy, a new hashtag has emerged displaying the frustration of Canadians.
In recent hours, thousands of tweets have flooded in with the hashtag #TrudeauIsNotFitForOffice, with the slogan trending at number five nationally.
Gas prices expected to spike amid pipeline protests
Analysts are suggesting that the anti-pipeline protests that have blockaded railways, roads and certain ports are likely to result in a spike in gas prices.
The railroad tracks in Belleville, Ont. have now been halted for the last 12 straight days and don’t have an end date in sight at this time. The protestors vow to remain there until the government cancels the proposed Coastal GasLink pipeline that will partially run through the unceded land of the Wet’suwet’en First Nations.
The consequences of these blockades are already being felt across the country as the movement of goods has been greatly delayed. Experts now say that gas prices in Lower Mainland BC are expected to rise as a result of these protests.
Kent Fellows, an Alberta-based economist at the University of Calgary predicts the spike could be anywhere from 10 to 30 cents per litre. “If blockades persist you will definitely see an increase in fuel prices… A lot of the volume that is coming in from Alberta refineries to the Lower Mainland is now on rail.”
CTV News Vancouver interviewed commuters in the Vancouver area and they expressed their frustration.
“I mean, everything goes up all the time. Especially in this city (Vancouver). So it’s just another thing to endure,” driver Mike Freides said.
“You can’t go without gas, much like you can’t go without utilities or food. It’s above my paygrade to solve that problem.”
Trudeau recently held a meeting to attempt to remedy the problem of growing frustrations on both sides of the issue.
“I understand how worrisome this is, and difficult. We are going to continue to focus on resolving this situation quickly and peacefully,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The Port of Vancouver has also been affected by the demonstrations, preventing the loading and unloading of cargo.
“Demand for anchorage is currently exceeding the availability, causing a backlog of ships waiting to get into port,” said a spokesperson for the Port.
WATCH: Scheer RIPS Trudeau for pipeline inaction
Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer ripped Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s inaction over anti-pipeline blockades in the House of Commons Tuesday.
“Will our country be one of the rule of law? Or will our country be one of the rule of the mob?” Andrew Scheer said in response to Prime Minister Trudeau’s recent statement regarding the anti-pipeline protestors who are currently blockading several railways and ports.
“Let me be clear Mr. Speaker, standing between our country and prosperity is a small group of radical activists, many of whom have little to no connection to First Nations communities. A bunch of radical activists who won’t rest until our oil and gas industry is entirely shut down.”
“Now they may have the luxury of not having to go to work every day. They may have the luxury of not facing repercussions for skipping class, but they are blockading our ports, our railways, and our borders and roads and highways. They are appropriating an Indigenous agenda which they are willfully misrepresenting.”
This comes in response to Trudeau’s statement on February 17, wherein Trudeau gave little insight into what action would be taken. “We had a good meeting with morning with the incident response group, discussions with ministers, I made some phone calls to Indigenous leadership as well as a number of premiers. I understand how worrisome this is for so many Canadians and difficult for many families across the country. We’re going to continue to focus on resolving the situation quickly and peacefully, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
Protestors at this point remain blockading several crucial areas of travel for Canadians as well as routes necessary for transporting millions of dollars worth of goods.
Scheer called Trudeau’s inaction the “Weakest response to a national crisis in Canadian history.”
“I listened to the Prime Minister’s word salad just now, and at least two key things were missing: a clear denunciation that the actions of these radical activists are illegal, and some kind of an action plan that will put an end to the illegal blockades and get our economy back on track.”
Scheer called the statement a “complete advocation of responsibility and of leadership.”
Scheer also highlighted that the majority of members of the Wet’suwet’en people were in support of the coastal gas link project. “every single elected band council on the gas link route supports this project. The majority of hereditary chiefs support this project.”
Trudeau has no answers when asked about anti-pipeline protestors
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s answers, when asked about what he was doing to deal with anti-pipeline protestors, has barely updated—despite Monday being the 12th day of the #ShutDownCanada protests.
Across the country, “Wet’suwet’en solidarity protests” have halted Canadian cargo and passenger trains, and have frequently blocked streets and highways, throwing a major wrench into Canada’s economy.
On Feb. 13, Trudeau told media in Munich that the protests would be dealt with promptly.
“We’re following very closely, I had a long and constructive conversation with Premier Horgan… Obviously, we’re a country of the rule of law, and we need to make sure those laws are followed.”
Now, after arriving from his week-long tour of several African nations, Trudeau re-appeared with a new, familiar message—one that gives no insight as to when or how these problems will be taken care of.
“We had a good meeting with morning with the incident response group, discussions with ministers, I made some phone calls to Indigenous leadership as well as a number of premiers. I understand how worrisome this is for so many Canadians and difficult for many families across the country. We’re going to continue to focus on resolving the situation quickly and peacefully, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
Since Trudeau’s first response, CN Rail has been put in a situation where they have to temporarily lay off employees after ceasing operations of its whole network east of Toronto due to protests. VIA Rail has since cancelled over 400 trains nationwide, and these protests, in a country where ‘we need to make sure [the] laws are followed,” has affected over 83,000 passengers.
A number of demonstrations continue to take place important bridges as well, including the International Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls.
Videos have also emerged of street blockades becoming potentially dangerous, as frustrated commuters have been seen keeping their foot on the gas pedal amidst a crowd.
Blockades have continued to cut off trains to the Maritimes, who are now feeling the serious effects.
On Sunday, Nathalie St-Pierre, the Canadian Propane Association president and CEO, told CBC that propane shortages will start to be seen in days, if things do not return to normal promptly.
“This is an emergency. People have to understand that, and those that are protesting have to understand that there needs to be a resumption of the services,” She said.
“We haven’t seen any progress in terms of finding solutions now for the issues of getting the transportation to be back to normal. So it’s very troublesome.”
“Some industries can switch back to oil or other sources, but that’s also going to run out eventually.”
Trudeau govt spent nearly $10,000 on Cirque du Soleil tickets for foreign investors
The Trudeau government spent nearly $120,000 on tickets to events, concerts and galas in only six months time during 2019.
Nearly $10,000 (roughly $247 each) was spent on bringing 35 foreign investors to see the world-famous Cirque du Soleil, as well as tickets for Bryan Adams concert tickets for the Canadian ambassador to Serbia.
The Liberals tallied up a total of $118,700 on tickets for fundraisers, film festivals, and Roughriders games, according to a new breakdown released following a Conservative Party order paper submitted.
Global Affairs Canada calls the bills spending put towards “cultural diplomacy.”
“It is a means to advancing our foreign policy objectives through increased access to decision-makers and influencers,” the response reads.
“Where relations are strong, cultural diplomacy has the capacity to reaffirm common values. It also has the potential to build trust, convey content in an alternative way, engage different segments of society, create safe spaces, address sensitive issues and even prepare the ground for difficult discussions.”
That guest list included corporate CEOs, presidents, managing partners, and government relations workers.
The federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, Aaron Wudrick, believes the money spent isn’t as much a red flag as is the difficulty of obtaining the documents, which he chalks up to a lack of transparency.
“Canadians shouldn’t have to rely on order paper questions to get this information. It should be posted proactively, as a rule, so that everything is transparent,” Wudrick said to Global.
“If taxpayers have to spend a few thousand dollars to wine and dine some CEOs in the hopes it leads to business contracts, the government should say so, and it also needs to track whether it actually works,” he continued.
“It doesn’t mean every single expenditure has to yield a concrete result, but if, say, there are 20 cases of buying tickets to sports games that yield zero tangible results, maybe it’s time to rethink the value of doing it.”
Spending totals for the past year and a half total roughly $269,110, amounting to roughly double the amount spent from May to December 2019.
Not all off the responses necessarily include funds provided by taxpayers.
