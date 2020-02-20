Trending

#TrudeauIsNotFitForOffice trends nationally on Twitter
#TrudeauIsNotFitForOffice trends nationally on Twitter 

Roberto Wakerell-Cruz  

Amidst the constant inaction over the railway blockades which have stunted Canada’s economy, a new hashtag has emerged displaying the frustration of Canadians.

In recent hours, thousands of tweets have flooded in with the hashtag #TrudeauIsNotFitForOffice, with the slogan trending at number five nationally.

