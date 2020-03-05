Trudeau not yet considering travel restrictions for Canada amidst coronavirus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is advising the public to stay calm amidst the coronavirus epidemic, which has now infected close to 100,000 worldwide.
Trudeau said on Thursday that “knee-jerk reactions” like closing Canadian borders to foreign nationals coming from infected areas weren’t currently in consideration.
“We’re going to stay focused on doing the things that actually matter: on empowering Canadians to make the right decisions for their own health, for their families’ health, listening to experts, working to co-ordinate with health authorities across the country, including in all provinces and territories and ensuring that our response is active and up to date every step of the way.”
Elsewhere in the world, Australia has banned travelers from South Korea who aren’t Australian citizens/permanent residents, as well as travelers from China and Iran, as the country deals with the 55 cases within their borders. Turkey has border restrictions in place as well.
Trudeau, though, has decided not to follow Australia’s lead on the matter.
“We know that keeping Canadians safe needs to be done in the right way and we’re going to keep doing the things that actually keep Canadians safe,” he said. “There is a lot of misinformation out there, there is a lot of knee-jerk reaction that isn’t keeping people safe, that is having real challenging impacts on communities and on community safety.”
So far, Canada has put out a travel warning to Iran due to the virus, as all non-essential travel is strongly advised against.
Chief of Iranian Revolutionary Guard makes unevidenced claims that coronavirus outbreak may be due to US 'biological invasion'
The head of the Revolutionary Guards in Iran has made the claim that the outbreak of coronavirus may be a biological attack on China and Iran by the United States according to the Daily Mail.
When addressing a crowd in Kerman on Thursday, Hossein Salami said that the outbreak in Iran, “may be the product of the American biological invasion.”
Salami did not provide any evidence to support his claims about the virus, which scientists believe was transferred from animals to humans last year in China.
“We will win in the fight against the virus, which may be the product of the American biological invasion, which first spread to China and then to Iran and the rest of the world,” he said.
“Today the country is engaged in a biological battle,” said Salami, according to a ISNA news agency. “Even today, we will win, even in the fight against the virus. The U.S. must know that if it did it, [the virus] will return to it.”
Theories like these are common among the Islamic Revolutionary Guard and has become more usual since the death of Quassem Soleimani, which was a result of U.S. drone strike in January.
On Tuesday, it was also suggested by Gholam Reza Jalali, an Iranian civil defence chief, that the outbreak of the virus is a “biological attack” against the Iran and China.
There are still scientific investigations under way on the virus, though there is no evidence to show that it was deliberately manufactured. The origin of the virus, which emerged from near a seafood market the city of Wuhan, in China, is still unknown.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, “Early on, many of the patients at the epicenter of the outbreak in Wuhan had some link to a large seafood and live animal market, suggesting animal-to-person spread.”
“Later, a growing number of patients reportedly did not have exposure to animal markets, indicating person-to-person spread.”
There were 15 deaths announced in Iran Today, bringing the total number to 107. Iran has the highest reported death toll outside of China. There were 591 cases of coronavirus reported by the Islamic republic, which brings the total number to 3,513.
Many suspect that the figures provided by the regime are lower than the actual numbers.
Brian Hook, U.S. Special Representative for Iran and Senior Policy Advisor to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, told European reporters that “Iran lied to its own people about the coronavirus.”
“It told them it was not anything to worry about but at the same time the virus was spreading throughout Iran.”
There is also a shortage of medical equipment, face masks, and ventilators in Iran, and Friday prayers have been canceled in the country’s major cities for a few weeks running.
Health minister Saeed Namaki noted that “Schools and universities will be closed until the end” of the school year.
“People should not consider this as an opportunity to go traveling,” said Namaki. “They should stay home and take our warnings seriously.”
“This virus is highly contagious. It is a serious matter, do not joke about it.”
According to Namaki, the country has started implementing a national plan to fight the virus and will start in the locations most affected by it. “Our method is not going into homes,” Namaki said. “We can use digital communications and ultimately the telephone. So we don’t see a reason to go to the doors of peoples’ homes.”
World Health Organization members recently landed in Tehran to assess the situation.
Starbucks REFUSING to serve customers with reusable mugs due to coronavirus
Starbucks is temporally refusing to serve customers who bring in their own reusable mugs over fears that they may be spreading coronavirus, according to the CBC.
Starbucks is bringing in multiple new policies which intend to combat the virus, however, their stance on using only single-use mugs is sure to be contentious, owing to their effect on the environment.
Starbucks has over 1,400 chains in Canada and this policy will be in place at all of them.
So far, Canada has a total of 31 cases, with 1 person in Quebec, 8 people in British Columbia, and 22 in Ontario.
These cases are reportedly travel-related, and those who have been diagnosed with the virus have been quarantined.
All those who have been infected tend to be middle-aged or elderly. The new cases in Toronto, for example, were between the ages of 40 and 70. Young people, then, can let out a sigh of breath.
So far, the coronavirus epidemic has affected 89,000 people around the world. 3,000 have been declared dead.
How you react to the coronavirus threat is up to you
Rumours and fears about the Covid-19 coronavirus are spreading quickly online. Individual reports on twitter about an individual’s inability to get tested for the virus are countered by reports that the test in the U.S. isn’t effective anyway. Many others offer common sense tips for how to prevent not just transmission of this illness, but all contagions. The CDC advises caution, meanwhile outlets in affected areas posit that infection rates are higher than they appear. Individuals find themselves unsure how to proceed in terms of travel, stocking up on provisions, or attending group gatherings.
We have no lack of science fiction tales showing us the horrifying catastrophic effects of unchecked pandemics, from Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Masque of the Red Death” about plague spreading at a party, to films like Will Smith’s I Am Legend where an unknown pathogen turns people into monsters, to the famous Star Trek episode “The Naked Time” where the crew races against time for a cure. As much a part of our discourse about the coronavirus is our shared narrative history. It is this collective chronicle that both puts us on edge, and incites is to chill out.
What we’ve seen in Wuhan is that as China has locked down areas with the highest number of cases, their daily reports of new cases have begun to decline. However, when I mentioned this to a friend, he said there was no way to tell if we were getting accurate information from China. A statement from the World Health Organization as to the accuracy of China’s reporting wasn’t enough to convince him.
A vaccine is a year away, those most at risk are over 30. If we have a serious outbreak, the U.S. is very short on ventilators. Many people and organizations are canceling trips and events across the board. The Canadian military has halted all non essential travel for all personnel, for example. Turkey closed its borders. Some are saying we have to brace for a pandemic, others are saying hey let’s not freak out because freaking out makes things worse.
China has had the highest number of deaths so far, with most of those being older men who smoke. When you read that fact, your first thought is probably that you’re not an older man who smokes, so no reason to freak out, and it’s a fair thought. We want to mentally exclude ourselves personally, locally, and nationally from concern.
In the UK, the Telegraph reported that there’s reason to believe the coronavirus is spreading within London hospitals. The Independent details plans for a potential Parliamentary shut down in the event of widespread contagion. On one hand, we think to our level headed selves, that sounds pretty alarmist. On the other hand, if it’s true, well then that’s rather alarming.
There have been extreme measures implemented, such as in the case of Turkey which has locked down its borders to some countries rather than risk a viral entry. Measures in China seem rather draconian, and have had unavoidable economic ramifications. School closures are happening in many communities, while in Italy fans are barred from sporting events. Constant updates increase uncertainty and anxiety, but this is the news, and it must be reported.
We creatures of habit cling strongly to the repetition of our lives. The prospect of massive disruptions to so much of daily life, as we’ve seen in Wuhan, is unfathomable. Despite our shared stories of what that could look like, we cannot actually visualize it in our own lives, or on the landscape of our national economies.
We try to strike a balance. We try not to go into a tailspin of anxiety. We try to stay informed. We are urged to trust our leadership, just as that leadership is pilloried in the press. Yet there are facts. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control have put much information on their website, letting us know what precautions we should be taking, and also plenty of reasons why we should not lose our collective grip.
However, the growing anxiety that comes with the ever present unknowns about how we will be affected personally, locally, nationally, and globally by what has been called by many governments a pandemic, is hard to stomach. There have been reports of empty store shelves, people stocking up on toilet paper, condoms, or other essentials. Still other locales seem virtually unaffected by concern.
The balance many journalists and editors are trying to strike is one of generally not flying off the handle, while still reporting facts, and trying to get a sense of how to give useful, essential information to readers. No one wants to incite public panic, but no one wants to under report, either. We are given “reality checks,” and the advice to trust the experts.
When my son was five months old, he needed cranial surgery for a condition called craniosynostosis. His dad and I knew from only a few days after he was born that he would need treatment for his condition, so we set about to find the right doctors to handle it. Living in New York City, with access to some of the best care worldwide, we thought we would find the best doctor and basically do what they recommended.
When we found that there were two entirely different treatments for the condition, we were flummoxed. Doctors who had been in the field for decades disagreed with each other on the best course of action for my child. After a few consultations, we realized that the decision on how best to treat our son’s cranial condition would lie with us. I’m not a doctor, I’m not an expert, I’m just a person who wanted to do the right thing, and I wanted an expert to tell me what that was. As it turned out, I could not place the responsibility for the medical care of my son with anyone else. I had to take on that responsibility myself.
After weighing all the variables and risks and eating way too much chocolate peanut butter ice cream, we made a decision. A few weeks before my son turned six months old he had a massive, eight hour surgery to correct a skull deformity. I was sure it was the right decision then, and I’m sure now. But the choice was his parents’ alone. If it had turned out badly, I would have had no one to blame for having made the wrong call.
There is a lot of information flying around about the coronavirus. There are facts and figures, there are predictive models and leaders that urge caution as well as those who declare states of emergency. But the responsibility for how you behave, for what action or inaction to take, lies with you.
Don’t freak out, because panic doesn’t actually help anything, but figure out what you need to do to allay anxiety without giving over the responsibility for yourself, your family, and your life to someone else’s decision making process. Assemble the information, make an informed decision, think clearly, and trust yourself to do the right thing.
Canadian military shifts to pre-pandemic planning
As the Covid-19 coronavirus continues its trot around the globe the Canadian military has shifted to “pre-pandemic planning,” according to the Global News.
Preparation for the spread of the virus within Canada has shifted the military’s focus toward planning for the potential of a pandemic, according to Canada’s Chief of Defence, CAF General Jonathan Vance. To date, the virus has infected over 94,000 individuals worldwide, and claimed the lives of over 3,200.
On Wednesday, a military-wide order was issued to all members of the Canadian Armed Forces, stating that there is a pandemic alert, and directives to prevent viral spread both within the military and across the country. General Vance stated that they are expecting about 25 percent of the military to be absent due to contagion.
In the event of an outbreak, this directive is in service both to the military, it’s operational effectiveness, and the civilian population of Canada. “One is to preserve the force and our ability to function, should there be a pandemic, and the other is to support Canadians,” said Vance.
Vance notes that operational changes to CAF procedure include the call for commanders to use “common sense in command judgement,” to judge the need for travel not as a policy but on a per case basis. Non-essential travel will be curbed, and trips to countries where there is a Covid-19 outbreak would only be for reasons like rescuing stranded Canadians, as the military did for citizens stuck in China.
Vacations and vacations requests are being put on hold or cancelled, though reimbursements will be issued. Additionally, the CAF is acting to protect supply chains and to enact effective barriers to restrict movement. Large gatherings will also be reconsidered, since viral spread happens quickly within big groups.
As of writing, there are 33 confirmed coronavirus cases in Canada, though health officials remain cautiously optimistic in their assertion that exposure risk is relatively low. A new cabinet was assembled by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday in an attempt to curb and prevent the spread of Covid-19.
