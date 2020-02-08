Trudeau government spends $326 million keeping submarines on dry land
The Trudeau government spent $326 million of taxpayer money keeping the entire Canadian fleet of submarines for a year on dry land, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
The Department of National Defence, which is led by Liberal Minister Harjit Sajjan, admitted that Canada will have to spend more on refits and repairs than it cost to buy the entire fleet in the first place.
Speaking in defence of this use of Canadian’s taxes, Sajjan stated, “The Royal Canadian Navy’s four Victoria-class submarines are one of Canada’s most strategic assets for conducting surveillance of Canadian and international waters.”
“The submarine force’s far-reaching capabilities have also been invaluable in meeting Canada’s international objections and supporting NATO allies, and have been active at sea since 2003.”
In 1995, Jean Chretien’s Liberal government approved the purchase of four British submarines for the price of $750 million. One of these (despite being a vehicle submerged under water) caught fire—killing a Canadian crewman—while the others required expensive maintenance.
Former Liberal MP continuously broke code of conduct
The federal ethics commissioner has said that Joe Peschisolido, a former Liberal MP, continuously broke the MP code of conduct during his time as a member of Parliament.
According to The Canadian Press, commissioner Mario Dion stated in a report that when it came to disclosing his private interests, which is required by the code of conduct, Peschisolido “chronically” failed to do so.
Dion noted that he would recommend “appropriate” sanctions be imposed by Parliament if Peschisolido was still an MP, but he lost his BC seat last fall. Now that he is no longer an MP he is not subject to the same rules.
It is required under the code that MPs file a complete confidential statement containing their private interests as well as their family’s interests. The statement must be provided to the commissioner within a 60 day period after the MP is elected. Any changes to the interests are to be reported to the commissioner within 60 days as well.
According to Dion, Peschisolido did not disclose multiple things, including a shareholders loan as well as a personal guarantee of debt. The commissioner noted that both of these were worth “well in excess of $10,000.” Peschisolido also did not divulge changes in his marital status or in his law corporation.
Dion wrote, “Given Mr. Peschisolido’s chronic failure to comply with the code’s disclosure requirements, there is no doubt in my mind I would have recommended that Parliament impose appropriate sanctions.”
The excuse that Peschisolido gave Dion was that he was focusing so much on his duties as an MP that he failed to care for certain matters regarding his law corporation. This caused him to fail to make the disclosures.
“This prompts me to emphasize how meeting all obligations under the code, including those relating to disclosure, is in fact an integral part of a member’s role,” wrote Dion, who said disclosure “is essential to helping prevent conflicts between public and private interests.”
Only 40 percent of Canadians believe Canada is on right path with Trudeau as PM: Poll
Four in 10 Canadians believe the country is on the right track with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leading the nation—the lowest percentage ever recorded in the annual poll.
In a poll conducted by Nanos Research titled The Mood of Canada, the Institute for Research on Public Policy reveals that Trudeau’s approval rating has slid with each passing year the Liberals have been in power.
The last poll, conducted for The Globe and Mail between Dec. 22 to Dec. 29 2019, found that only 27 percent of Canadians believe the Trudeau Liberals were “very or somewhat good.” Additionally, 27 percent said it was average, while 44 percent said it was “very or somewhat poor.”
The numbers are a significant slide for Trudeau, who upon his election in 2015 had a sizable 60 percent “very or somewhat good” score, while 13 percent believed it was average, and only 23 percent said it was “very or somewhat poor.”
Nik Nanos believes the big drop is due to the government having to make tough decisions that are bound the disappoint somebody.
“As soon as any government starts to do things and has to make decisions about the big files, you’re likely to disappoint someone,” Mr. Nanos said to The Globe and Mail.
“I think whenever you try to satisfy both sides, usually both sides are dissatisfied,” Mr. Nanos said.
Nanos pointed to Trudeau’s compromising approach with being green while also promoting the resources sector. While the Liberals have brought in controversial carbon-pricing taxes that win over the environmentalist crowd, they have also been pro-pipeline, a stance that may have a more significant negative impression on environmentalists.
The poll also revealed that more than 40 percent of respondents believed the country was moving in the right direction. Thirty-four percent believed the country was moving in the wrong direction. The remaining 25 percent said they were unsure.
Nanos conducted the survey of 1,010 Canadian adults by phone and online. The survey has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
Rick Peterson: Let’s beat Trump at his own game
Rick Peterson is an Edmonton businessman and a Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate.
The Trump years have not been kind to Canada.
Canada has fallen behind the Americans in terms of our living standards and economic growth. We were forced into a NAFTA renegotiation that bound us even closer to the US and reduced trade opportunities elsewhere. Our Prime Minister has a shaky relationship with President Trump himself and our influence in Washington is likewise on the wane.
The era of Lester Pearson had an outsized role for Canada on the global stage feels very far away. Because it is.
Some will say that this is all we can hope for when dealing with an unpredictable American president. Maybe. Buts simply shrugging our shoulders and moving to a defensive crouch is a failed policy and that is exactly what we have seen from the Trudeau Liberals.
The essence of good public policy and a true test of leadership is to overcome these challenges and deliver on our country’s great promise.
We can see the mounting cost of inadequate and incoherent policy in our national debt levels, in the cost of living, and in the yawning gap between American and Canadian prosperity. We seem stuck in the status quo, unable to imagine and execute new approaches that will turbocharge our economy and restore Canadian vitality.
We need a bold vision for Canada. One that will allow us to not only catch up to the Americans but to beat them at their own game. Trump’s approach to revitalizing the US economy has famously employed tax cuts and deregulation, but the real story has been his impact on consumer and investor confidence. That tangible faith in the future has sent the stock market to new highs, supported by new investments and spending that have overcome the downsides of Trump’s trade policies with China and others.
We need to restore Canadian pride in our economy, but without the other aberrant American policies like high tariffs and rising debt. The best way to do that is to create wide open horizons for Canadian and global businesses and dramatically reduce the cost of living for all of us.
These are both votes of confidence in ourselves and in our country and its potential.
My plan as Canada’s next Conservative Prime Minister is to dramatically cut costs for all Canadians. I will start by eliminating corporate income tax, thus addressing the needs of investors and global job creators who will see Canada as the very best place in the world to do business and create wealth. And I will reduce the costs of everyday essentials like mortgages, banking, television and the internet by opening those protected sectors to the winds of competition.
Under my plan, our economy will see a burst of growth. This will initially raise our incomes and then become self-sustaining because these bold changes will raise our value of the future. Lower cost investments, cheaper finance, leaner and healthier companies, and better access to the digital world–these are exactly what we need to move our living standards to the next level.
What does this mean to all of us? Lower fees, faster and better service and more choice on everything. Fewer bank fees. Smaller cell phone bills. Quicker access to better and more health care services. High speed rural internet.
As always, there will be Nervous Nellies who will argue that this is impossible. That it will cost too much. That it will be too hard. To them, I say this: just watch us. A Conservative government under my leadership will quickly execute a responsible fiscal plan that will pay for tax cuts and reduce government deficits at the same time.
This will clearly demonstrate to Canada’s businesses that it’s in their interest to work harder, sharpen their pencils, drop prices, give better service and offer more choice. It makes no sense that Canadians should pay more and accept less in today’s globalized markets.
Canada does not need to rely on the US, as we do now, to set our future. What we need instead are new, bold policies and new leadership to set those ideas into play.
We need to get our own house in order. And the first steps to take cannot be small and timid.
My promise to all Canadians is this: I will promote and fight for the policies that are needed to secure this very achievable future. We will emerge from the timid crouch that the Liberal government is in now, and step out onto the world stage with energy, confidence and strength.
We will be winners. We will be bold.
Middle-class Canadians will save $1.73 a week with new Liberal tax cut
Middle-class Canadians will save $1.73 a week under the Liberal Government’s new middle-class tax cut, totalling out to $90 dollars a year.
“We are lowering taxes for middle-class families and people working hard to join them, which means more money that can be used to do things like buy healthy food, send kids to camp,” said Middle-Class Prosperity Minister Mona Fortier to the Commons Friday. “This is just the next step in our plan to make life more affordable for middle-class Canadians.”
According to Blacklock’s reporter, parliament passed Bill C-2 that would raise the basic personal exemption for tax filers by roughly $3,000 from $12,298 to $15,000 annually by 2023.
“We know that will have an important impact,” said Finance Minister Bill Morneau. “It’s a very significant measure.”
“The government is trying to get extraordinary credit for what is really a very modest tax cut,” said MP Pat Kelly (Calgary Rocky Ridge), deputy Conservative finance critic to Blacklocks. “It’s a tax cut, and I support cutting taxes for Canadians, but this isn’t going to help Canadians get ahead anywhere near to the extent this government is claiming.”
“The budget resembles marketing documents rather than giving Canadians accurate and clear information about what the government actually plans to do,” said Kelly.
A January cost report found that people earning between $104,000 AND $159,000 will benefit most.
“The Liberals are taking from the poor and giving it to the rich,” said MP Peter Julian. “They have got Robin Hood backwards.”
