Trudeau admits Scheer was right in calling for blockades to end
Does Justin Trudeau’s new tone on the Canadian blockades, which have embarrassingly paralyzed our nation’s economy for two weeks, sound familiar to you? It should.
Trudeau’s new approach on the matter is that every attempt has been made at reaching an agreement to peacefully end the blockades. But what Trudeau seemingly failed to realize is that the people hijacking Canada’s economy do not want peace. They aren’t ones for reasonable discourse. They want the complete shutdown of Canada’s natural resource industry, and it’s something that Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer correctly called them out for from the get-go.
Trudeau’s response this time around is the correct one, somewhat. There’s still nothing concrete in place, and he is more so acting on faith based on the false pretense that Trudeau’s word will clear the railways on their own.
In reality, he’s implying the police should finally do their jobs, something the leader of any nation should do immediately when a group of citizens decide to start breaking the law–threatening thousands of jobs and the entire country’s economy.
But this still is too little, much too late. With every comment that Trudeau gave on the matter, up until this point, were all the same copy-and-paste that we’d expect from a politician cautious to give any concrete answer.
Each answer touched on Canada being a rule of law, yet when asked by reporters or by Bloc Quebecois Party Leader in the House of Commons when this issue would be resolved. Each time, Trudeau insisted that he was meeting with opposing voices to find a solution.
It was always clear that Trudeau needed to take from Andrew Scheer’s approach—one that Trudeau himself called a “willful misrepresentation” of reconciliation.
What action did Trudeau call for today that Andrew Scheer was not calling for nearly four days ago? Scheer correctly identified the opposing voices as a small group of radical activists with little to no connection to First Nations communities—restless radicals who want nothing but to see Canada’s oil and gas industry shut down.
“Canadians have been patient. Our government has been patient. The barricades must come done now,” said Trudeau of the matter. “The injunctions must be obeyed. The law must be upheld.” A fine sentiment, but when dealing with reconciliation, how much should we be willing to sacrifice?
VIA Rail has temporarily laid off roughly 1,000 employees amidst the illegal blockades, and CN Rail has laid off an additional 450. On top of this, last week’s predictions had that over 83,000 travellers had been inconvenienced by train cancellations, including myself and two of my colleagues, who have had to book last-minute rideshares or planes to get to Toronto from Montreal—a typically painless endeavour.
This is something that Scheer himself understands. While addressing media shortly after Trudeau’s response, Scheer correctly called out Trudeau for allowing this entire mess to happen in the first place.
“Justin Trudeau has caused this problem. He elevated these protests to the same level as efforts for reconciliation as recently as this Tuesday, and now, he’s finally realized that there are two different things at play here,” said Scheer, before once again calling out the eco-radicals stunting our country. “Justin Trudeau has already taken force off the table. He has refused to use the authority that he has, and is relying on the goodwill of protestors to take down the barricades. This is not leadership. This is nothing but phony resolve.”
The ball is, was, and always has been in Justin Trudeau’s court, and he has failed Canadians at every turn once again. Let’s hope that for the good of our economy and our communities that Trudeau doesn’t continue to fail when finally getting major Canadian infrastructure up and running again.
BREAKING: Trudeau calls for end of blockades
Justin Trudeau addressed media Friday afternoon regarding the ongoing rail blockades which have brought Canada to a grinding halt.
Trudeau officially called for the blockades to come down. “All Canadians are paying the price … Essential goods cannot get to where they need to go. The situation where it currently stands is unacceptable and untenable,” said Trudeau.
“Canadians have been patient. Our government has been patient. The barricades must come done now. ” said Trudeau of the matter. The injunctions must be obeyed. The law must be upheld,” said Trudeau.
Trudeau’s comments had a strong emphasis on his party’s focus on making civil, productive conversation with a focus on reconciliation. Unfortunately for Trudeau, it seems as though the two groups walked away with very little in terms of progress.
“Every attempt at dialogue has been made, but discussions have not been productive. We cant have dialogue when only one party is coming to the table. For this reason, we have no choice but to stop making the same overtures,” said Trudeau. “Of course, we will never close the door on dialogue and our hand remains extended should someone want to reach for it… The fact remains. The barricades must now come down. The injunctions must be obeyed. And the law must be upheld.”
Our resolve to pursue the reconciliation agenda with and peoples is as strong as ever. there are historic wrongs to right,” continued Trudeau. “Canadians want this, but hurting Canadian families from coast to coast to coast does nothing to advance the cause of reconciliation.”
A meeting with (most) party leaders
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Trudeau held a meeting with opposition parties, excluding Andrew Scheer, in an attempt to find solutions on the matter.
Trudeau explained that it was the CPC’s deliberate misunderstanding of reconciliation that was behind the exclusion.
Scheer’s comments included strong words on activists who were “wilfully misrepresenting” reconciliation.
“Let me be clear Mr. Speaker, standing between our country and prosperity is a small group of radical activists, many of whom have little to no connection to First Nations communities. A bunch of radical activists who won’t rest until our oil and gas industry is entirely shut down,” said Scheer.
“Now they may have the luxury of not having to go to work every day. They may have the luxury of not facing repercussions for skipping class, but they are blockading our ports, our railways, and our borders and roads and highways. They are appropriating an Indigenous agenda which they are willfully misrepresenting.”
This is a breaking news article and will be updated.
Open letter by 41 Nobel Prize winners demands Trudeau stop Teck Mine
A list of 41 Nobel Prize winners have signed a petition urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to stop the Teck Frontier mine in Alberta.
The petition, published in an open letter via The Guardian, is signed by Peace Prize winners, made up of 10 winners in chemistry, three in literature, 12 in medicine, nine Peace Prize winners, and seven physicists.
The letter argues that the enabling of the fossil fuel industry’s growth is “an affront to our state of climate emergency,” going so far as to call it a “disgrace” that Canada is even “considering them.”
“The response to the climate crisis will define and destroy legacies in the coming years, and the qualifications for being on the right side of history are clear: an immediate end to fossil-fuel financing and expansion along with an ambitious and just transition away from oil and gas production towards zero-carbon well before mid-century,” the letter argues.
When asked about whether or not the Teck Mine Project would come to fruition, the PM told reporters that his government was deciding whether or not the mine would be in the nation’s best interest.
The mine is set to bring in roughly 7,000 workers during construction, as well as 2,500 full-time workers upon its completion.
Additionally, Finance Minister Bill Morneau revealed that a potential aid package was in the works if the Trudeau government were to decide against the mine.
“I would never think to characterize this as anything other than creating opportunities… Alberta is a province where we have great entrepreneurs who have built a strong economy and I think what we need to do is address the economy as challenged right now and create a path forward that will have hope for this generation and the next generation. I look at it very differently,” said Morneau on CBC’s Power & Politics.
The mine’s potential construction has caused somewhat of a schism within the Liberal Party, as environmentally-minded MPs rally against the project.
“There will be a big fight inside cabinet over this,” said the source familiar with the difficult situation to Reuters.
The mayors for both Edmonton and Calgary made their ways to Ottawa recently, calling for the mines to be built. Alberta premier Jason Kenney also backed the mine, citing the job creation and the project’s backing by Indigenous communities. Kenney stated that there was no reason to reject the mine, as there had been ten years of reviews to green-light the project.
Trudeau's offer to swap RCMP for Indigenous cops is turned down by Wet'suwet'en chief
Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are sticking to their demands of the withdrawal of the RCMP and construction workers from their land before they will meet with government leaders to bring a two-week rail stoppage to an end according to the Star.
No deadline or outlined plan has been publicly announced by the Trudeau government to lift the blockades. But on Wednesday, while talking with the BC government, he considered the idea of replacing the RCMP that are on Wet’suwet’en land with an Indigenous police force.
“This is an issue that obviously comes under the decision of the police forces and the province where the RCMP works as provincial police. This is exactly the kind of discussion and reflection that we are having to resolve this situation peacefully,” said Trudeau.
The idea was shut down by chief Na’Moks, who also goes by John Ridsdale. On Wednesday, he told the Star that they have not requested that the RCMP completely pull out of their territory but just the detachment that is situated near the blockade.
He said, “Not out there, they have no reason out there” when referring to the RCMP. He added that they must withdraw the detachment or no meetings can be held with government ministers.
“You can’t have that all weighing on you and make clear and concise decisions. That’s not free, prior and informed consent in any way shape or form. When we say free, well, when you’re under duress that’s not free,” he said on Wednesday.
Na’Moks also mentioned that some of the hereditary chiefs were on their way to meet up with Mohawk communities in Montreal and thank them for their support in opposition to the pipeline.
When speaking of a meeting with Trudeau, Na’Moks said, “If we’re going to do a meeting, it should be on our territory. This is what we’re talking about. He should come and see how pristine and beautiful it is. Right now I’m looking at a blue sky and sunshine with snowcapped peaks.”
“You won’t know what we’re trying to do unless you put feet on the ground, breathe the air, have a look at the beautiful river, and eat the food here.”
Jagmeet Singh, the NDP leader addressed the issue saying, “Will the prime minister meet with the hereditary chiefs and appoint a special mediator?”
“The RCMP need to stand down to allow these conversations and dialogues to happen.”
According to a senior federal official, the option of using a mediator has not been ruled out though they are still waiting for a response to the offers made by the BC and federal governments to arrange a meeting.
Wilson-Raybould has asked the Wet’suwet’en to let Canadians know exactly who speaks for the community.
Trudeau has asked for patience as the blockades continue though many cannot afford patience at the moment.
Because of the blockades, Via Rail has been forced to lay off approximately 1,000 employees.
Cynthia Garneau, the President and CEO of Via said, “In 42 years of existence, it is the first time that Via Rail . . . has to interrupt most of its services across the country.”
Despite the calls for action, the Trudeau government has not set a deadline.
The Star reported Public Safety Minister, Bill Blair saying, “I’m reluctant to put a deadline to something because I find that that’s not a very effective means of negotiation.”
Trudeau said, “We know that people are facing shortages. They’re facing disruptions. They’re facing layoffs. That’s unacceptable. That’s why we are going to continue working extremely hard with everyone involved to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.”
“We understand how difficult this is for so many people who are facing shortages and layoffs right now, but we know we need to resolve this in a way that will not create more problems months from now and over the coming years,” he said in question period.
“That is why we are taking every step necessary to resolve this constructively, peacefully and rapidly.”
Mark Strahl, a Conservative MP referred to Trudeau saying, “He’s made promises to Indigenous communities about how different it was going to be with him as the prime minister. It hasn’t happened. He hasn’t resolved these long-standing issues. So the patience — patience to what end?” Strahl told reporters.
“Just simply so he can drag this out longer and hope that they get tired and go home seems to be the strategy.”
Trudeau to hold meeting with premiers over anti-pipeline blockades
Prime Minister Trudeau will hold a meeting with all the Canadian premiers in order to update what the federal government’s plan is to deal with the anti-pipeline protestors various blockades. Across the nation, railroads have been unusable for over the past two weeks.
Via Rail and CN Rail have now been shut down for 15 consecutive days, resulting in both companies being forced to lay off more than 1,000 total employees according to Global News.
“Today the prime minister will again engage with premiers in a call with the Council of the Federation. We’re working hard to reach a peaceful and lasting resolution.” said Cameron Ahmad, director of communications for the Prime Minister’s Office.“From Day 1 the prime minister and ministers have been directly engaging with provincial governments to resolve this complex situation,”
Protestors behind the blockades claim they are acting in solidarity with some of the hereditary chiefs of B.C.’s Wet’suwet’en First Nation who are opposed to the Coastal GasLink natural gas line project. This claim remains despite the fact that the majority of Wet’suwet’en people voted to approve the project.
The five hereditary chiefs who oppose the project are a minority of the 13 total hereditary chiefs of the community who do support the project. Members of the Mohawk community in Tyendinaga and Kahnawake said they are protesting in solidarity with those five Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who stand against the Coastal GasLink project.
The elected band council for the Wet’suwet’en people also support the pipeline, as do 20 other First Nations that are along the proposed route.
Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller is confident that this new meeting will bring a resolution to this ongoing dispute.
“These are opportunities to come to a peaceful resolution,” Miller told reporters in Ottawa. “I think this will give us an increased opportunity to have those discussions so we can de-escalate.”
RCMP in B.C. offered to leave the area of the territory the Wet’suwet’en claim as their traditional lands despite having a court injunction to remove the protestors from the area.
Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said he feels the RCMP’s move will show some good faith, “the conditions have now been met” for a resolution. “I believe the time has come for the barricades to come down,” he said.
