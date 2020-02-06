Toronto is packed with striking teachers after breakdown in talks
Downtown Toronto is packed with striking teachers today after elementary teachers went on strike across the province.
The striking teachers have staged a march down Front Street, which is where Ontario’s Ministry of Education is located. Over one thousand teachers gathered outside the ministry—holding advocacy signs and chanting pro-teacher slogans.
Nearly 83,000 teachers are on strike today throughout Ontario, leaving nearly 1 million students out of school. This latest round of strikes follows a cut-off of negations between Doug Ford’s Ontario government and the teacher’s unions.
The OSSTF released a statement last week after a failed round of negotiations, stating that “OSSTF/FEESO members are not the only ones who understand the enormity of the damage that will ensue if this government’s education agenda is allowed to unfold.”
In response to these claims, Ontario’s minister of education Stephen Lecce, said that “after fulfilling their request through the mediator, a Ministry of Labour mediator, they suggested it was insufficient, so I think there’s a moving sort of benchmark of success.”
Canada's first coronavirus victim released from Toronto hospital
A patient who was the first confirmed to have the coronavirus in Canada has been discharged from a Toronto hospital, according to CBC News.
The patient came from China last week on a flight, and after suffering symptoms, was whisked away to the Toronto hospital, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.
In a public statement on Friday morning, the hospital informed Canadians over the status of the patient: “Over the course of the week, his status continued to improve to the point where he no longer required in-patient care.”
The patient’s wife also contracted the coronavirus, but isn’t showing any symptoms anymore and was in quarantine at the family home.
Toronto Mayor calls for crackdown on illegal handguns, no mention of Trudeau gun ban
Toronto Mayor John Tory has urged “all governments” to take “further action” in stopping gang crime and gun violence. These steps, however, did not mention or advocate for the Liberals’ gun ban.
In a joint statement signed by the GTA mayors and regional chairs, Tory stated, “We must all invest in addressing the roots of violence – in kids and families in our communities who are at risk … municipalities will need additional investment from the provincial and federal governments to help fund these initiatives.”
Tory additionally mentioned that “the vast majority of guns being seized are illegal guns from the U.S. … we must urge the government to take further action.”
Notably, however, Tory did not mention his support for a proposed handgun ban, which he has done previously. Tory has, for example, called for a Toronto-wide ban on handguns, which has been criticized for being entirely ineffective.
Tory’s most recent statement has received praise from many gun experts—including firearm advocates. Tracy Wilson, for example, who works at the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights, stated that Tory’s proposals was “everything I’ve been lobbying for … and all without gun bans.”
Tory’s statement stands as a sharp contrast to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s position, who is currently forcing through anti-gun legislation as quickly as possible.
Trudeau’s anti-gun legislation will involve banning “assault rifles”, adding more regulations to the storage of firearms, and introducing a system that flags those who buy guns. As well as this, Trudeau hopes to “limit the glorification of violence by changing the way firearms are advertised, marketed and sold in Canada.”
Ontario school teachers to commence one-day walkouts if negations do not resume
The Ontario elementary school union has announced that they will commence a once-a-week province-wide walkout starting February 6, if contract talks with the Ford government do not resume.
ETFO (Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario) gave a media release stating the union will be escalating its “rotating strikes across the province beginning Monday, Feb. 3, if central agreements are not reached by the end of January.”
“There is nothing to be gained by Minister Stephen Lecce avoiding meaningful and fair contract talks other than further damaging the reputation of the Ford government,” said ETFO President Sam Hammond in the release. “Educators and parents are not going to accept the government’s deep cuts to public education that only serve to harm the quality of education for generations to come.”
The ETFO had previously said that talks between the government and the unions had stagnated thanks in part to disagreements regarding class sizes and online education. Education Minister Steven Lecce noted that compensation was the primary sticking point.
The ETFO said the following walkouts will take place if an agreement is not reached by January 31, as outlined by Global News.
“Feb. 3: One-day strikes in Bluewater, Grand Erie, Halton, Ontario North East, Renfrew County, Superior Greenstone and Trillium Lakelands school boards
Feb. 4: One-day strikes in Avon Maitland, Durham, Durham Catholic, Hastings-Prince Edward, Lambton Kent, Peel, Rainbow, Thames Valley and Upper Grand school boards and Campbell Children’s School Authority
Feb. 5: One-day strikes in Kawartha Pine Ridge, Keewatin-Patricia, Lakehead, Near North, Ottawa-Carleton, Penetanguishene Protestant Separate, Rainy River, Simcoe County and Upper Canada school boards and Ottawa Children’s Treatment Centre
Feb. 6: One-day strike of all 83,000 ETFO members
Feb. 7: One-day strikes in Algoma, Greater Essex County, Hamilton-Wentworth, Limestone, Niagara, Toronto, Toronto Catholic, Waterloo Region and York Region school boards as well as Bloorview, John McGivney Children’s Centre, KidsAbility, Moosonee, Moose Factory and Niagara Peninsula Children’s Centre school authorities.”
Bargaining has not commenced since December 2019.
ONTARIO TEACHER STRIKE: 7 facts you NEED to know
The Ontario teachers’ strikes are proving to be more acrimonious than anyone expected. Some Elementary teachers have now opted out of sending report cards to parents, and have already begun to engage in rotating strikes.
The Ontario government, on the other hand, have offered up to $60 per day for parents who are feeling the fiscal consequences of the strike, and rumours of back to work legislation is being floated around the corridors of Queen’s Park.
The teachers’ strikes are deeply consequential and have affected the day-to-day lives of 13 million Ontarians who live in the most populace province in Canada. Due to the vast impact this strike, and the mainstream media’s lack of balance in the coverage (often siding with the unions and tecahers), The Post Millennial has compiled a list of things you need to know about the Ontario teachers’ strikes.
1. Ontario’s teachers are among the highest paid in the country
Ontario’s teachers are among the best paid in the country. In the Greater Toronto Area, for instance, top teachers can expect to get paid up to $96,000 a year. The average salary for a teachers in Ontario is $89,300 for elementary teachers and $92,900 for high school teachers. In contrast, the average Ontarian earns $55,000 per year.
2. Ontario teachers are taking more and more sick days
A 2017 study found that teachers have been taking more and more sick days over the past five years. On average, sick days have increased by over 30 percent. In 2020, another report revealed even starker results with teachers taking 70 percent more sick days than over a decade ago.
3. Teachers get a whole lot of time off
Ontario’s teacher’s have a pretty great job. Not only do they get paid a wage that is far higher than the average Ontarian, they also get a lot of time off. Due to breaks in the school year, teachers are allowed three whole months off, on top of the aforementioned sick days.
4. Teachers’ Unions are spending big bucks to win the PR war
So far, the OSSTF has spent $336,389 on Facebook ads alone. These ads usually attack the Ford government and have been running since June. In one week alone, they spent over $40,000. They’re also waging a war of words against Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce through the mainstream press.
5. The Ontario government has already made concessions, but unions won’t meet in the middle
Premier Doug Ford has offered numerous concessions to the teachers’ unions from the government’s initial demands. Ford, for example, offered to meet the teachers half-way on classroom size. This, however, was not good enough for the teachers, and they walked away from the negotiation table. They’re also refusing to send report cards to parents and help out in after school activities, despite claiming the strikes are primarily for the students, not their pay cheques.
6. Ontario’s students are flunking math tests
If you’re going to teach mathematics to a new generation of students, you should probably have to prove that you have some basic ability to do so. This hardly unreasonable request, however, created some tension with the teachers’ unions. Despite EQAO tests showing all-time lows, the unions were upset that teachers had to score at least 70 percent in a math test.
7. Ontario’s debt is astronomically high
After a decade of Liberal government, Ontario’s debt stands at over $350,000,000,000. This figure constitutes one of the highest sub-national debts in the world. Due to this, the Ford government is trying to cut back public sector salaries, which means slowing down the rate at which teachers are paid. Teachers in Ontario also have what many experts consider to be a great pension package.
