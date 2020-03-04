The west is bracing for maximum coronavirus impact
As deaths from the Covid-19 coronavirus outside of China exceed those within that nation’s borders, and the illness has migrated to all continents but Antarctica, the west braces for impact.
Media reports have been somewhat even handed as the press tries not to freak out the public. While this is a departure from their usual tack, it has created a situation where neither the alarmist nor calm and collected approach seem entirely accurate.
At the higher levels of industry and politics, however, action is being taken.
President Trump has given his 4th quarter salary to the Department of Health and Human Services to aid the efforts at prevention and treatment of the virus.
Vice President Mike Pence, who is taking the lead on the federal government’s response to Covid-19, said that testing should be widespread, and not isolated to either extreme cases or to those individuals who can be tracked to someone or someplace that has an outbreak.
“When I talked to some state officials,” Pence said to reporters at the White House, “there was a sense that the tests would not be administered to people that were mildly symptomatic. We’re issuing clear guidance that subject to doctors’ orders, any American can be tested.”
This is a welcome directive to those who have sought testing and found it difficult to access.
The Federal Reserve is releasing a report today that will give a sense of the effect the virus is having on global supply chains. The Fed cut interest rates by half a percentage point yesterday, in anticipation of these findings, and in hopes that this will curb the economic impact of the virus on U.S. markets.
Mark Zuckerberg took to his platform Facebook to announce that “Through a partnership between [the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative] and the Gates Foundation, researchers in Cambodia were able to sequence the full genome of the virus that causes COVID-19 in days, making it much easier and faster for them to identify if people had the virus.”
He went on to say that “The team created a new public version of the IDSeq tool so scientists everywhere can study the full genome within the broader context of coronavirus sequences uploaded around the world.”
Facebook has offered free ad space to the World Health Organization (WHO) as well, so that they can get information out to the public with ease.
At a press conference in Switzerland, the WHO’s director general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that while Covid-19 results in more fatalities than the seasonal flu, it is not as easily transmitted.
“Globally, about 3.4 percent of reported Covid-19 cases have died,” Dr. Tedros said. “By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1 percent of those infected.” Included in this estimate are the increasing cases in Iran, Italy, and South Korea.
Italy has closed schools and universities, India has halted export of many pharmaceuticals, France may have to dispense with kissing. As cases begin popping up in New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio has said that he could do something if he wanted to. Meanwhile, each state in the union appears to be taking their own version of precautions. Strong government and industry leadership are essential in efforts to curb outbreaks and prevent fatalities.
WATCH: Trudeau announces new cabinet to fight coronavirus
The Trudeau government has released its plan for dealing with coronavirus by announcing the creation of a new cabinet committee on COVID-19.
With the rapid spread of coronavirus worldwide and several recent cases in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia, Canadians are looking to the government for a sound response.
On Wednesday Prime Minister Trudeau released a statement to the press outlining their plan of action.
The government stated that their, “top priority is the wellbeing and safety of all Canadians. With the COVID-19 outbreak evolving rapidly internationally, we need to continue working closely with local, provincial, territorial, and international partners to reduce potential risks to Canadians and our economy.”
The press release stated, “The Cabinet Committee will be on the federal response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will complement the work being done by the Incident Response Group. It will meet regularly to ensure whole-of-government leadership, coordination, and preparedness for a response to the health and economic impacts of the virus. This includes coordination of efforts with other orders of government.”
Canada has fortunately not yet felt the impacts of the virus the way some other countries have however the statement said, “we must be prepared for all scenarios and closely follow best practices around the world.”
“We take the international spread of COVID-19 seriously, and Canadians can be assured that their government and health officials are working tirelessly to keep them safe. This new committee will continue to monitor the health and economic impacts of the virus, and make sure our response takes all possible measures to prevent and limit the spread of the virus in Canada.”
“The Committee will continue the measures already taken by the Government of Canada to limit the spread of the virus, and to make sure we are protecting the health and safety of all Canadians. Canadians are encouraged to follow regular updates and technical briefings that will continue to be led by the Public Health Agency of Canada.”
The members of the Cabinet Committee are:
- The Hon. Chrystia Freeland (Chair)
- The Hon. Jean-Yves Duclos (Vice-Chair)
- The Hon. Navdeep Singh Bains
- The Hon. William Sterling Blair
- The Hon. Patricia Hajdu
- The Hon. Mélanie Joly
- The Hon. William Francis Morneau
- The Hon. Carla Qualtrough
- The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Deputy Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, will also be a core participant of the meetings.
Canada has multiple systems in place to prepare for, prevent, detect, and respond to the spread of COVID-19. These include the following:
- The Public Health Agency of Canada activated the Health Portfolio Operations Centre to ensure effective planning and coordination of the Agency’s response efforts, in collaboration with international, federal, provincial, and territorial partners.
- The Public Health Agency of Canada, through Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, is also in close contact with provincial and territorial Chief Medical Officers of Health to share information, coordinate response efforts, and support informed vigilance as the situation evolves.
- A Special Advisory Committee of Canada’s Chief Medical Officers of Health and senior public health officials is in place and focused on the coordination of federal, provincial and territorial preparedness and response across Canada’s health systems.
- Public Safety Canada has initiated the Government of Canada Operations Centre to coordinate activities across federal departments and agencies.
- Routine traveller screening procedures are in place at all of Canada’s ports of entry, and additional border screening measures have been expanded to all international airports in Canada to help identify any travellers returning to Canada who may be ill, and to raise awareness among travellers about what they should do if they become sick.
There is currently a total of 33 cases of confirmed coronavirus in Canada.
BREAKING: Two new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ontario
Ontario has confirmed that there are two more confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the number of cases in Ontario up to 20.
The total number of confirmed cases in Canada has risen to 29 cases, with 1 person in Quebec and 8 people in British Columbia.
There is some positive news, however. Three patients who had been infected with the virus have had their cases “resolved,” with no confirmed fatalities.
All of these cases are reportedly travel-related, and those who have been diagnosed with the virus have been quarantined.
All those who have been infected tend to be middle-aged or elderly. The new cases in Toronto, for example, were between the ages of 40 and 70.
So far, the coronavirus epidemic has affected 89,000 people around the world. 3,000 have died.
CORONAVIRUS: Three new cases in Ontario, 19 cases now confirmed in the province
Coronavirus is continuing to spread in Canada. In Toronto, three new cases have been confirmed—bringing the total cases in the province to 18, according to the CBC.
Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams will make an announcement later today so to provide further details for concerned Canadians.
As a result of these new infections, Canada now has 27 confirmed cases—eight of which are in B.C., and one more in Quebec.
These cases are reportedly travel-related, and those who have been diagnosed with the virus have been quarantined.
Ontario’s number of cases, however, pales in comparison to that of Italy‘s who—somewhat inexplicably—have had 52 deaths and 2,000 confirmed cases of the virus.
Indeed, as a result of Italy’s jaw-dropping infection rates, the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised travellers to avoid all non-essential travel to northern Italy.
Despite all this, health officials believe that Coronavirus is not spreading locally in Canada, instead coming directly from high-risk countries.
All those who have been infected tend to be middle-age or elderly. The new cases in Toronto, for example, were between the ages of 40 and 70. Young people, then, can let out a sigh of breath.
So far, the coronavirus epidemic has affected 89,000 people around the world. 3,000 have been declared dead.
Canadians overwhelming Costco in midst of coronavirus panic
Costco and other bulk buy stores in Canada are having trouble keeping the shelves stocked amid the COVID-19 coronavirus entering the country.
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam urged Canadians to make some preparations for a potential outbreak of the virus by “keeping extra food and medication on hand, managing childcare arrangements, and preparing alternate arrangements for work.”
She also said that the risk to Canadians remains low, however, as of March 1, there are 24 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Canada. Provinces that have confirmed cases are Ontario with 15 cases, British Columbia with eight cases, and Quebec which has only one case.
There are also an additional forty-seven Canadians abroad, who have been quarantined on the Princess Diamond cruise ship that have also tested positive for the virus.
Many Canadian heeded her advice to stock up on essentials, making it difficult for customers to even get into stores because they were so jam-packed. The photo below shows the Costco in Burlington, Ontario, where the line to enter has stretched around the block.
The Costco in Burnaby, BC saw shoppers swarm their aisles looking to stock up their homes for a potential outbreak. The top item sold were spam, black beans, Lysol wipes and toilet paper, according to Fresh Daily.
Not everybody was stocking up on the bare essentials however, one shopper was spotted leaving a Costco in Vancouver with 16 boxes of condoms and a big jar of coconut oil. Some of us are planning for a good time in the post-apocalyptic world.
