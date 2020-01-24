Rapper YG, who shamed a kid for not disavowing Trump, has been arrested
Rapper YG, short for Young Gangster, had Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies arrived at the rapper’s home this morning, as police say they have a search and arrest warrant related to a robbery case, according to TMZ.
The Sheriff’s department reportedly said they were close to cracking a murder case that has YG as a suspect, as the rapper’s van was involved in a police chase across Los Angeles that sadly ended in the death of a 65-year-old man biking through the city.
It’s currently unclear if the raid is related to the case.
The behaviour from YG, though, contradicts his public persona as a virtuous and highly moral person. Take for example the strong moral stance YG takes on the song “FDT,” short for Fuck Donald Trump.
Though the song is in line with the popular opinion of most rappers, YG took it one step further when he infamously publicly shamed then-17-year-old Austin Joyner at one of his concerts for refusing to yell the catchy chorus to his song. The boy, named Keenon Jackson, believes that he was singled out and brought on stage for his staying silent while the rest of the crowd chanted “Fuck Trump.”
The event was captured on video and went viral with TMZ reporting on the event. Joyner says “all I did was stand there.” He didn’t participate in the chant because he didn’t feel comfortable and as a result, he says he was hauled on stage and publicly humiliated.
Joyner stated then that he didn’t want to make any political statements.
Joyner respects freedom of speech but feels that YG “crossed a line” by trying to force him to say words on demand that he didn’t agree with. Joyner stated that “every person is entitled to their own beliefs, unfortunately not everyone respects that.”
Joyner later released a letter on Twitter giving his perspective, writing that he only spoke for himself, and not as the “white boy” that YG called him.
Joyner finishes his post by wishing YG well, hoping the rapper can learn from the experience and become a better person.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Twitter blue checkmarks tried to mock Trump’s Space Force uniforms—it backfired
The United States Space Force unveiled utility uniforms for the newly established branch of the military. As the first new armed service since the establishment of the U.S. Air Force in 1947, the USSF is organized to command space-based operations as the world’s superpowers venture into the final frontier.
Naturally, with Trump Derangement Syndrome at an all time high—and with Trump being the man to have created the USSF—all the blue checkmarks on Twitter were quick to point out that there are, “no trees in space.”
The USSF’s new uniform isn’t all that new. It’s simply the current Army/Air Force uniform repurposed with U.S. Space Force nametags and patches. The reasoning behind the recycled uniform is simple: it would cost a lot of money to design a new uniform for command officers who are going to be working with their joint counterparts on the ground.
“USSF is utilizing current Army/Air Force uniforms, saving costs of designing/producing a new one. Members will look like their joint counterparts they’ll be working with, on the ground,” wrote the USSF on Twitter.
They’re not going to space. As such, there’s no reason to design new uniforms. It’s worth pointing out that the U.S. Army’s “Universal Camouflage Pattern” was introduced at an estimated cost of $5 billion—a boondoggle that’s been described as an absolute failure that failed to hide its soldiers.
Originally intended to camouflage troops in both desert and temperate terrain, the pattern suffered from an optical effect called “isoluminance” that made soldiers wearing the UCP easy to spot at a distance due to the complexity of the camouflage. Failure to include black in the pattern also made it look flat against three-dimensional surfaces. The Army has since ditched the pattern.
Now you might be wondering why I’d go into any sort of detail about the $5b camo—well the truth is simple: there’s not going to be any ground warfare in space until we start killing each other on other planets. As it stands, any sort of warfare to occur in space is going to be done through the deployment of hypersonic missiles and low-orbit spaceplanes. So why would you waste any money on uniforms when the ones the airforce uses right now will suffice just as well? Prestige?
There’s no reason why the USSF should dress up like the Imperial military, Federation officers, or whatever else sci-fi writers can come up with when green patterned camo will work just as well.
If Donald Trump ordered the creation of special uniforms, the same people making fun of the USSF for there being “no trees in space” would be making all these same points—and they’d be correct.
But as it stands, all they have are complaints about how there’s no trees in space. None of these takes are original—each of them regurgitating the other with some way to rephrase the point that the void in all its darkness doesn’t have any greenery for soldiers to hide in.
All these tweets need to be launched directly into the sun.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Top Bernie staffer champions street-violence, compares MAGA voters to Nazis
A staffer for the Democrat presidential candidate, Bernie Sanders, was videoed appearing to advocate for street violence in a video recorded by Project Veritas.
The Post Millennial‘s Andy Ngo has also revealed that Jurek was arrested last week in Iowa and charged with drunk driving and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In the video, Sander’s Field organizer, Kyle Jurek, says that he wants to “throw down” (meaning to fight In hipster) with “the billionaire class, the f**king media, pundits … walk into MSNBC studios, drag those motherf**kers out by their hair and light them on fire in the street.”
The staffer went on to say in another video that “f**king Milwaukee will burn” if Sander’s didn’t receive the nomination or if the competition were to go to the second round. “I’ll start in Milwaukee … and when the police push back on that other cities will just [explosion sound], Jurek added.
When the investigative journalist asked whether Trump supporters could be “ed-educated” Jurek began to compare Republicans to Nazi supporters: “In Nazi Germany, after the fall of the Nazi party, there was a s**t-ton of the populace that was f**king nazi-fied. Germany had to spend billions of dollars re-educating their f**king people to not be Nazis … we’re probably going to have to do the same f**king thing.”
Other Bernie staffers have called Jurek a “top-tier organizer,” however, the campaign has since attempted to erase all online connections with the man.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Maple Leaf Foods CEO blames Trump for Iran shooting down plane
The official Twitter account of Maple Leaf Foods released a statement from its CEO condemning U.S. President Donald Trump for the Ukrainian passenger airline being shot down a week ago, which killed 176 people, including 57 Canadians.
“I’m Michael McCain, CEO of Maple Leaf Foods, and these are personal reflections. I am very angry, and time isn’t making me less angry. A MLF colleague of mine lost his wife and family this week to a needless, irresponsible series of events in Iran…” said McCain in the first tweet of a Twitter thread issued Sunday evening that went viral, accumulating thousands of retweets and likes.
“…U.S. government leaders unconstrained by checks/balances, concocted an ill-conceived plan to divert focus from political woes. The world knows Iran is a dangerous state, but the world found a path to contain it; not perfect but by most accounts it was the right direction…
“..A narcissist in Washington tears world accomplishments apart; destabilizes region. US now unwelcomed everywhere in the area including Iraq; tensions escalated to feverish pitch. Taking out despicable military leader terrorist? There are a hundred like him, standing next in line.”
“…The collateral damage of this irresponsible, dangerous, ill-conceived behavior? 63 Canadians needlessly lost their lives in the crossfire, including the family of one of my MLF colleagues (his wife + 11 year old son)! We are mourning and I am livid. Michael McCain,” the Maple Leaf Foods CEO signed off.
Some in the media questioned why a corporate account would be making such a politically charged statement.
Toronto Sun Editor in Chief Adrienne Batra pointed out that McCain was head of Maple Leaf Foods in 2008 when the company was responsible for 22 people dying and many more falling seriously ill from listeriosis contamination.
McCain is just the latest prominent Canadian to blame Trump for Iran shooting down the passenger jet. Also on Sunday, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh condemned Trump, failing to call out Iran for shooting the plane down. Late last week journalists were repeatedly suggesting Trump was to blame for the plane being shot down.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
NDP statement on plane tragedy condemns Trump, not Iran
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s late response to Friday’s news of Iran admitting to accidentally shooting down the Ukranian plane that killed 176 was released Sunday evening. The statement condemns “Trump’s actions” without once mentioning Iran shooting down the plane.
“While we remain focused on the needs of those who mourn, we cannot forget our responsibilities to Canadians and to the international calls for peace. Canadians have served bravely and proudly in the Middle East, working to deescalate the violence and build toward that peace,” said part of the statement attributed to Singh and released Sunday.
“Now, with tensions so high in the region and the unpredictability and President Trump’s actions, it will not be easy to get back to that work, but we have a responsibility to make sure that we do. Canada can be a leader in making the horrific tragedy of Flight 752 the end of the latest increase in violence and not the beginning of another misguided and disastrous war.”
Iran initially falsely claimed the plane crashed due to an engine failure, but after the Pentagon and others with intelligence announced the plane was shot down by anti-aircraft missiles, the country’s regime admitted its military accidentally shot down the plane.
The NDP are just the latest to place blame on U.S. President Donald Trump for Iran shooting down the Ukrainian plane that resulted in 57 Canadians being killed. Over the past few days, Canadian journalists have also been suggesting Trump is at fault for Iran shooting down the passenger plane because he increased tensions after giving the greenlight for a drone strike that killed terrorist Qasem Soleimani.
These same critics of Trump also fail to mention the injustices and lack of freedom in Iran’s theocratic dictatorship.
Social Media