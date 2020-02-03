The Liberals’ dangerous toward the media must be challenged
With the Liberals pushing for a Communist-style media registration program, every media organization and journalist will soon face a choice.
Will they register with the government, in effect throwing away their independence and announcing their submissiveness to the state?
Or will they fight back, denounce the scheme, and make clear that the “free press” and “free speech” actually means something?
This isn’t even about partisanship or ideology.
It’s about doing what’s right, and standing up against something that authoritarian governments around the world try to do, which is to turn the formerly free media into an extension of the state.
And for those who may be Liberal supporters, and are considering supporting the Liberals attempts to “register” media and use government power to say who and who isn’t a “trusted” organization, just consider this: What happens when the Liberals are no longer in power?
Liberals may be thinking that this expanded government power will be used against media organizations, journalists, and commentators that they don’t like. But if the power exists, it will be used down the road by governments who may go after the very media figures the Liberals currently love.
And all of us, regardless of ideology, can agree that government corruption must be exposed. And we can agree that all politicians will have a huge incentive to give government protection to people who do what the government wants, while also having an incentive to punish those who report things or say things they don’t want the public to hear.
That dangerous incentive is why the power of government must be shackled when it comes to exerting control over the media. Without a free media, without a clear line between the state and the press, a country is not really free.
The Liberals have already been moving in a more and more dangerous direction. Their $600 million media bailout was a clear effort to make a large portion of the media subservient to the state. Then, with Unifor head Jerry Dias—who represents thousands of unionized journalists—taking an active partisan role in the election, the line between the government and the media blurred even further.
And now, with the Liberals pushing for media to register, that line risks being erased entirely. As a result of this growing threat to Canadian freedom, everyone who values the free press must stand up and be counted.
If we wait, it will be too late.
Bill Blair's office says Liberals 'will not target guns designed for hunting'
Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair’s office told The Post Millennial the Liberals fast-tracked gun ban will not target hunters.
“Our government’s top priority is keeping Canadians safe. Too often, Canadians experience firsthand the devastating impact that gun violence has on our communities. We must take decisive action to strengthen gun control. That includes ending the proliferation of military-style assault rifles in Canada,” Blair’s spokesperson told The Post Millennial.
The proposed gun ban has received heavy backlash as over 141,000 Canadians have signed an official parliamentary petition that’s opposing the ban. The petition is now the most signed official petition in Canadian history.
“We will not bring back the long-gun registry, and we will not target guns designed for hunting. Hunters, farmers, and law-abiding recreational gun owners will be treated with fairness and respect as we work together to keep our communities safe,” Blair’s spokesperson continued.
“In the last mandate, we invested $327 million to give police and prosecutors new resources and tools to fight gang-related violence and address gun smuggling. We also brought in legislation that ensures stronger background checks.
“In this new mandate, we will take further steps to address gun violence, including strengthening our border, giving cities the ability to ban or restrict handguns, and doing even more to tackle gang violence.
“We will be announcing details of our government’s agenda on firearms in the near future, which will come as each step is ready to be implemented.”
The Post Millennial reached out to Tracey Wilson, who is a gun rights advocate from the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights. She was not convinced by the public safety minister’s spokesperson’s words.
“They never did release all that funding … but they did promise it. It’s a drop in the bucket compared to what they will waste buying legal guns out of the locked safes of licensed Canadian gun owners.”
“There is zero evidence that these measures like gun bans will reduce gun violence. It is noted that they have yet to actually define what their ‘version’ of an ‘assault rifles’ is,” said Wilson.
“The standard, internationally-accepted definition saw a ban of those in 1978. This is simply political theatre to appease an aggressive anti-gun lobby movement in Canada, and continue to cop out of working on actual crime, instead targeting legal owners.”
“If there is legitimacy to gun bans, then let’s debate that democratically by utilizing the appropriate method of legislation rather than an OIC.”
The petition against the gun ban has been open since Dec. 17, 2019 and will close on Feb. 15 2020.
Petitions calling for the gun ban only managed to acquire fewer than 24,000 signatures.
Liberals' laughs at The Post Millennial sound forced
The Post Millennial published a report yesterday on how the chief MasterCard lobbyist was previously a top Liberal aide under the Chretien government and also appears to have donated to the Liberal Party of Canada 19 times.
In Question Period on Friday, the Liberals were repeatedly grilled by the Opposition about this lobbyist’s connections to their party and the incredibly generous $49 million taxpayer gift of corporate welfare they gave MasterCard; a company that rakes in billions of dollars profit every year and has a CEO who received $20 million in compensation in 2019.
The mere mention of The Post Millennial appeared to draw half-hearted laughter from some risible Liberals.
We at The Post Millennial understand how this particular story would put the Liberals in a difficult bind. But the Liberals thinking the easiest solution is to feign laughter at the mention of The Post Millennial and dismiss us as a “right-wing blog” is yet another example of their out-of-touch arrogance.
It’s much easier to laugh off the story than explain to cash-strapped Canadians, half of whom are only $200 away from being unable to pay their bills, that the Trudeau government thought it a good idea to announce at swanky Davos they were going to give away $49 million of Canadians’ hard-earned money to a highly profitable credit card company; (a credit card company many Canadians are undoubtedly getting fleeced by each month by nightmarish interest rates).
Unfortunately for the Liberals, though, their boss Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has already maxed out his political capital with Canadians.
It’s confounding that journalists and political pundits were left scratching their heads at Trudeau getting pilloried for buying gourmet doughnuts earlier this month. NEWS FLASH: Canadians have grown weary of Trudeau carelessly wasting money, e.g. flying a chef to India, giving millions to a failing Bombardier, taking expensive vacations, taking journalists to court, etc. You would think his government being reduced to a minority and losing the popular vote would’ve clued these people in that 70 percent of Canadians are not in a Trudeau mania stupor.
As for the Liberals laughing derisively at The Post Millennial, they have repeatedly shown they have zero respect for journalists who actually hold their feet to the fire.
The Trudeau government has done nothing to address government departments and agencies stealing the copyright of scrappy startup Blacklock’s Reporter. Instead, and I surmise it’s because Blacklock’s Reporter routinely exposes the graft and corruption of this Liberal government, they’ve allowed Blacklock’s Reporter‘s legitimate lawsuits to languish for years, all while departments still steal their copyright.
The Liberal Party of Canada also disgracefully shut out True North journalist Andrew Lawton from covering Trudeau’s re-election campaign, even sicking the RCMP on him. When Lawton and a Rebel Media journalist applied to cover the government-run official leadership debates, the Trudeau government’s Leaders’ Deabtes Commissions–filled with Liberal friends–tried and failed to block them.
When ace Globe and Mail reporter Robert Fife dropped the first bombshell SNC-Lavalin report Trudeau essentially called him a liar. Last time I checked there are no corrections in that report.
And to top it all off, the Trudeau government has corrupted the entire profession of journalism in Canada by offering $600 million to be divided out by special interest groups, including Unifor, which represents thousands of mainstream journalists across the country. And just this week, a government report recommended the CBC–notoriously bad at crediting other news outlets and known for routinely publishing Liberal propaganda–should police other journalists’ work.
As grim as all of this news is for independent Canadian journalists who actually want to hold the ruling Liberals to account, we at The Post Millennial see a glimmer of hope.
Our news outlet punches well above its weight and gets an average of 5 million visitors to our website every month.
If the Liberals want to laugh derisively at The Post Millennial when asked in the House of Commons about our reporting (on their giving a gift of $49 million to MasterCard after a lobbyist tied to their party had several meetings with Liberal ministers) that’s their prerogative.
But everyday Canadians certainly aren’t laughing.
Toronto Sun journalist Brian Lilley’s column on news of the Liberals proudly announcing giving MasterCard $49 million was the top article in Canada for much of Thursday. Not to be out done, The Post Millennial found its own story.
The MasterCard lobbyist hanging up on a Post Millennial reporter and the Liberals laughing at the mere mention of us in the House of Commons speaks volumes; it’s a slap in the face of journalism and everyday Canadians alike.
But trust me, the laughter in The Post Millennial office today while watching Question Period was a lot more hearty than the Liberals’ weak, glib guffaws.
WATCH: Liberal MPs laugh at TPM report on MasterCard lobbyist's ties to Liberals
The Liberal Party laughed at The Post Millennial‘s reporting of ties between chief MasterCard lobbyist and the Liberal Party of Canada on Friday in the House of Commons.
Rachael Harder, who is the Member of Parliament for Lethbridge, asked this during Question Period: “The current government recently gave MasterCard almost $50 million dollars–bear in mind this is taxpayer dollars–now as if this wasn’t enough, the story continues.”
“We recently found out, thanks to The Post Millennial [Liberal Laughter] that actually it was a former chief of staff within the Liberal party who is now functioning as the chief lobbyist for MasterCard who received this money. Now she also happens to be a maximum donor to the Liberal Party of Canada: coincidence? I think not. Why is it that Liberals always seem to get paid and Canadians always have to foot the bill?” Harder added.
Liberal MP William Amos responded without answering the question.
“It’s obvious that this is an investment in Canadian’s data protection and Canadian jobs–the government is investing in a new world class cyber security centre in Vancouver averaging $100 million in private sector investment–its going to create hundreds of new jobs, and protect Canadians from cyber attacks in an increasingly digital world. That’s what Canadians are asking us to do and that’s what we’re going to do,” said Amos.
When the question was being asked, there were audible laughs from the Liberal Party members of Parliment. The Conservatives, on the other hand, were not particularly amused by MasterCard’s $49 million gift.
Tracy Gray, who is the Conservative Member of Parliment for Kelowna—Lake Country, asked the Liberal Party spokesperson why do “Canadians get their credit card bills in the mail, MasterCard gets a cheque for $50 million from taxpayers thanks to the Liberals?”
“This is a multi-national, hugely profitable company. Today The Post Millennial reported [more Liberal laughter] that coincidently MasterCard’s chief lobbyist is a former Liberal aide who donated thousands of dollars to the Liberal Party. When will this government stop this wasteful spending of taxpayer dollars?”
These questions come after The Post Millennial discovered that MasterCard’s most senior lobbyist, Jennifer M. Sloan, was a former top Liberal aide during Chretien’s government. She also appears to have donated to the Liberal Party of Canada 19 times, the most recent being $1,500 in 2016.
The other eighteen donations totalled $11,675.
EXCLUSIVE: Former top Liberal aide is lobbyist for MasterCard
MasterCard’s most senior lobbyist, who led the effort to receive $49 million of taxpayer money from the Trudeau government, was a former top Liberal aide during Chretien’s government.
MasterCard lobbyist Jennifer M. Sloan worked as the Liberal-appointed chief of staff and chief of media relations for two federal ministers under Jean Chretien’s administration.
Postmedia’s “Follow the Money Database“, which records political donations in Canada, shows a donation under the name of Jennifer M. Sloan, who contributed $1,500 to Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party in 2016. Similarly, the Elections Canada Database shows this same contribution. Another eighteen donations, totalling $11,675, were also donated from the same postal code under the name “Jennifer Sloan”, without the middle initial.
The Post Millennial reached out by phone to Sloan, who confirmed she worked for MasterCard. She immediately hung up once informed an interview for a news story was being conducted. Follow-up messages asking about her lobbying, the $49 million federal grant to MasterCard and Liberal donations to the Trudeau Liberals under the same name went unanswered.
MasterCard was awarded $49 million by the federal government in order to build a cybersecurity centre in Vancouver. This was given in spite of the American credit card making a net profit of US$4 billion in 2017. Critics have also noted that MasterCard compensated its CEO $20 million in 2019
The Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry Navdeep Bains made the announcement in Davos, Switzerland, at the World Economic Forum last week—an event known for only having the ultra wealthy and elite because of the exorbitant entrance fee.
This gift was a source of contention in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
“Why did the prime minister make taxpayers so sad by giving $50 million to a company that made $16 billion last year off the backs of hard-working Canadians who can’t afford to pay their full balances?” asked Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dodged answering the question.
In the preceding weeks to the announcement, the MasterCard lobbying, which is led by Sloan, met with Minister Bains and Finance Minister Bill Morneau.
These meetings were held on Dec. 5, 2019, where they discussed “Financial Institutions” and “Industry, Privacy and Access to Information, Security.” The lobbying archive did not go into further detail regarding these meetings, however, both of these subjects relate to the multi-million dollar cybersecurity centre.
Speaking to The Post Millennial, the spokesperson for Minister Bains said, “Canadians are using connected devices more and more, including for sensitive financial services like banking. They want to know that their data and privacy are protected.
“Our government is investing in a new cybersecurity centre to develop the technology solutions Canadians and people all over the world need to protect their personal and financial information when they use their devices. The centre in Vancouver represents good quality jobs and will help make Canada a leader in the cybersecurity space.”
The spokesperson declined to comment on questions regarding Sloan’s Liberal past, Sloan’s donation, and did not clarify what was mentioned in the minister’s meeting with MasterCard.
“We’re not going to discuss any specific conversations, but will note that we regularly meet with government officials and others to share perspectives on our industry and issues related to it,” said MasterCard’s vice president of communications Sandra Benjamin.
“We believe it’s imperative that the public and private sectors work together to secure the entire digital ecosystem. The launch of our Vancouver centre and our partnership with the Government of Canada includes our own investment of $510 million in cybersecurity and in Canadian technology talent.”
The Post Millennial also reached out to Minister Morneau’s office for comment but did not hear back before deadline.
