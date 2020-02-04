The Iowa caucuses prove that the DNC is broken 

Chase Cross is the Vice Chair of the 37th District Democrats and a member of the leadership for the King County Young Democrats (KCYD). When Cross isn’t hanging out with Democrat Senators like Patty Murray and Cory Booker he is protesting with Antifa.

In a video taken by conservative activist Katie Daviscourt, Cross and Antifa are seen cursing and hurling racial insults at conservative African Americans and immigrants at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. In another video, Cross is seen embracing Jamal Williams, a known Antifa leader, agitator and extremist, while Williams is energizing his masked Antifa protestors approaching a police line. In October, Williams was arrested for hate crimes and criminal harassment after he allegedly assaulted two Jews in Seattle, one of which was a Rabbi. According to court documents, Williams “maliciously and intentionally” followed, threatened to kill and assaulted the men in multiple attacks in October because of their perceived religion. The Post Millennial was the only media outlet to cover these attacks and William’s arrest. No elected officials condemned the attacks.

When asked about the behavior, Cross has no regrets. In fact, he is quite proud of it. Chase Cross (middle) posing with Senator Cory Booker and Senator Patty Murray.

The KCYD doubled down on their support of Cross once the videos went public and tweeted:

This is the leadership of Seattle’s Democratic party. Violent socialist extremists have taken over the Democratic party in Seattle and elsewhere. Blue dog, moderate, even liberal Democrats are now labeled, “Alt right”, “white supremacist”, “white nationalist”, “fascist”, “Nazis”, “Republicans” and “conservatives” by these fringe activists.

Michael Maddux is a former office staffer of Seattle Council Member Teresa Mosqueda. He “resigned” at the end of 2018 after he targeted deputy Seattle Mayor Shefali Ranganathan, an Indian America Woman working in a Democrat Mayor’s administration, with a series of racially charged tweets like this one:

Even with the resignation, Maddux was still working with Mosqueda as late as February 2019 and with then Council Member, newly named Council President, Lorena Gonzalez.

If you look at Maddux’s Twitter handle, you will notice three arrows. The Three Arrows is a social-democratic political symbol first conceived for the social democrat-dominated Iron Front as a symbol of the social democratic resistance against Nazism in 1932. It became an official symbol of the Social Democratic Party during the parliamentary elections the same year that represented the resistance against Nazism, communism and reactionary conservatism. Most recently the symbol has been used within the Antifa movement. How ironic that these self described “anti fascists” in Antifa, who based their symbol on an anti socialist/communist group, now attack anyone who does not support their violent socialist/communist extremist agenda.

Antifa first gained national attention following the 2017 incident over the removal of a statue of General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, North Carolina. Since then, there have been many documented incidents of Antifa members assaulting, threatening and harassing people at events across North America. Their violent efforts to silence anyone who does not subscribe to their violent extremist socialist agenda have not been condemned by any of the socialists posing as Democrats they support.

The other night Maddux dropped off a present for Mosqueda’s new baby, an Iron Front Onesie featuring the Antifa/Iron Front 3 arrows symbol. Mosqueda posted a picture of the child in the outfit on Twitter and said:

Why is a sitting council member who is supposed to represent all Seattle constituents in a city-wide position, encouraging a violent domestic terrorist organization aimed at shutting down viewpoints they don’t agree with? Rumors are circulating that Mosqueda is considering a run for Seattle Mayor in 2021. While on the council, Mosqueda has been the most frequent ally of extreme socialist council members.

Kshama Sawant burst onto the scene by winning a seat on the Seattle city council in 2013 as a member of the radical Socialist Alternative. She was the first socialist to win a city-wide election in Seattle since 1916. Even though all of the major local Democratic parties endorsed her opponent, many prominent members of those local groups, including officers, endorsed Sawant. A rift formed in these local parties as activists and officers began handing out Sawant campaign material at party meetings and while door-knocking for other Democrat candidates. By the time of her re- election campaign in 2019, Sawant was endorsed by The King County Young Democrats, the 43rd Legislative District Democrats, 3 Democrat Seattle City Council members, 2 Democrat Washington State Senators and a long serving Democrat King County Council Member.

Recent elections in Seattle have been between liberal Democrats and far-left socialists identifying as Democrats. The 37th District Democrats, after a raucous meeting where members of the Democratic Socialist of America and the Socialist Alternative packed the house to get Sawant endorsed, could not come to a consensus. They eventually voted for a no endorsement in the race between Sawant and her liberal challenger, Egan Orion. Long-time local Democrats like Pat Murakami, who helped run President Obama’s campaign out of her home, were labelled as “conservatives” and passed over in favor of fringe left candidates.

Phil Tavel, a Jewish Democrat challenger to Sawant’s council ally, Council Member Lisa Herbold, was accused of “being supported by Nazis” by the Chair of the 34th District Democrats during an endorsement meeting of the group. Later in the evening a drink was thrown in a Tavel supporter’s face by the Chair’s partner.

Ann Davison Sattler, a long-time Democrat and former candidate for Seattle City Council, recently wrote an op-ed explaining that she is now switching to the Republican party:

“All my life I assumed that the Democratic Party believed in acceptance and tolerance, but that was not my experience in this race. Those claiming to be the most tolerant, through their political party affiliation, showed their intolerance to differing political thought and approaches to problems. They had to shame me and many others, including thousands of voters, for having such political thoughts. I say that is the opposite of tolerance and in fact harms our democracy more than a lot of other things. Claiming to have a virtue while doing the opposite is what should not be tolerated.”

The Democratic party no longer exists as we knew it. It has been taken over by fringe activists and violent socialists bent on the destruction of the free market economy. The average voter is so focused on the national elections, they are missing what is going on in their own neighborhoods. It is no longer enough to just vote.

To stop radical socialists, moderate Democrats need to get involved with their local parties and become officers. Local GOP groups in Democrat strongholds need to stop accepting the status quo of “unwinnable” districts. Engage new members in order to stop destructive policies like the war against the police department and the $15 minimum wage, which in Seattle, led to worker shifts being cut and replaced by automation.

It is the unengaged voter and the citizen who is not even registered that need to be reached in order to turn the tide. Local extremists are what is fueling and steering our national conversation because so many are not engaged. We are seeing a movement to fundamentally change America. We can either sit by and do nothing or we can be part of the solution.

Ari Hoffman is an Op-ed contributor to the Post Millennial and the host of the Canary in a Coal Mine Podcast. He has been featured on 60 Minutes with Anderson Cooper, Fox and Friends, The Dr. Drew Show and The Glen Beck Program.