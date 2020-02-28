The future of Canadian energy is nuclear: Liberal minister
In order for Canada to reach its climate targets the Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O’Regan says Canada must expand its capacity for nuclear power.
“As the world tackles a changing climate, nuclear power is poised to provide the next wave of clean, affordable, safe and reliable power,” said O’Regan, speaking at the annual Canadian Nuclear Association conference.
There were over 900 people in attendance at the conference, the largest in the industry. Held in Ottawa, there were dozens of major companies present as well as provincial cabinet minister from Saskatchewan and Ontario. Last December, Saskatchewan, Ontario and New Brunswick signed a memorandum to work on small modular reactor technology together.
Small modular reactors was one of the main subjects of discussion because although those units produce less power than large generating stations, they can be constructed easier and are expected to operate more safely. Currently there are six proposed reactors being pushed through the regulatory process by Canadian firms, according to the National Post.
The long term goal would be to have the larger units replaced with a group of smaller units. The industry is also hoping to install units in rural or isolated communities, oilsands projects and mines which could potentially phase out diesel powered generators.
“We have been working so hard to support this industry. We are placing nuclear energy front and centre, something that has never been done before.” said O’Regan at the conference on Thursday.
“People need to know that it’s safe. They need to know that it’s regulated. They need to know that it’s safe for them,” he said.
The switch to small modular reactors would also help with the Liberal’s campaign promise that they would gradually reduce Canada’s carbon emissions. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he expects Canada to be carbon neutral by 2050.
How such a goal will be achieved is still unclear however, nuclear energy playing a major part is now being widely understood.
“I have not seen a credible plan for net zero without nuclear as part of the mix. I don’t think we are going to be relying on any one technology. I think it’s going to be a whole host of things.”
It will be countries on track to net zero emissions that will get the largest investors interested said O’Regan.
“Everybody has their shirt sleeves rolled up and we know we need to work on this, not only do we have to work on this for the urgency of the planet, but we have to work on it for Canadian jobs.”
He added, “We must focus on those areas where Canada can and should lead, like nuclear.”
BLIZZARD warning for southern Ontario with possible 'sudden reduced visibility' in GTA
A blizzard warning is in effect for certain areas off Lake Huron this evening.
The warning has been issued for Hanover, Dundlak, Southern Grey County, Saugeen Shores, Kincardine and Southern Bruce County.
The conditions are expected to include poor visibility and widespread whiteout conditions that are expected to worsen throughout the night and carry into Friday.
Travel conditions in the area will be poor due to the snow blowing off of Lake Huron, which will create the near whiteout conditions in some areas.
Snowfall is expected to reach more than 50 cm.
Environment Canada expects the squall to start to move southward and become less intense by Friday afternoon.
If you find yourself in these areas, Environment Canada suggests that you “protect yourself from wind, cold and disorientation by staying sheltered, indoors or with your vehicle. If you become stranded in a vehicle do not leave.”
The Weather Network suggests that the squalls may also continue to spread throughout the GTA with possibilities of “sudden reduced visibility.”
Russia oil project eight times bigger than cancelled Alberta oil sands mine
The Teck Frontier oil sands project was set to be a $20 billion deal until it came to swift halt. The decision has resulted in a big hit to the Canadian economy, but that didn’t stop environmentalists championing the cancellation as a victory.
The environmentalists were happy, understanding Frontier’s failure as the correct decision in a world moving away from fossil fuels yet that announcement came just days before a Russian news outlet released plans for the country to develop a $157-billion Vostok Oil project in the Arctic.
Had the Frontier project been approved, it would have been the biggest oil sands project in Canadian history. The Vostok, to put it into perspective, is a project eight times bigger than that. So there appears to be no end in sight for a world dependent on fossil fuels.
Moving forward, Canada will continue to require oil, as will the rest of the world. Each barrel of oil used will continue to have an impact on the planet although rather than Canada’s economy reaping the benefits it will have to be bought from some of the most repressed countries in the world such as Iran, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela and Russia.
The Alberta governtment’s throne speech on Tuesday referred to the dilemma as “dictator oil” and that many Canadians are starting to see the bigger picture. Teck was cancelled because financial institutions are worried about putting money into projects that may get stalled or delayed with Canada’s ever-changing climate regulations or more recently, vigilantes and protestors.
Many investment firms now evaluate investments based on the company’s record of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues as a point of focus rather than just their prior economic performance.
Premier Jason Kenney told the Edmonton Journal that his government is focused on combating the negative ESG myths about the Alberta’s energy sector. He has been speaking in Mexico, Toronto and New York.
Kenney recently claimed his government had retained experts on the subject who could validate major reductions in Alberta’s emissions. “Oilsands have reduced carbon intensity by 40 per cent since Kyoto (Accord on global emissions) was signed in 1997 … And we’re on track to reduce it by another 20 per cent.”
Kenney said that even with fossil fuel alternatives that will help with the reduction of oil use, by 2040, humans will still require almost 70 million barrels per day.
“In that world, would you rather that a liberal democracy with the highest environmental, human rights and labour standards in the world be a major part of the source of that 70 million barrels per day, or do you want to abandon global energy markets to the OPEC dictatorships and Putin’s Russia?” poised Kenney to potential investors.
“At the top of the top, CNRL, MEG, Cenovus, Suncor. At the bottom Saudi Aramco, Petro China and Gazprom. But guess which actors are being boycotted by capital markets? The best performers. Why? Because often these investment decisions are not being made on a company-specific basis but based on a misinformed campaign of defamation against the ‘tar sands’ by environmental groups in Europe, which are seeking to equate the oilsands with coal, which is completely unscientific.” Kenney said in an investment meeting in New York after a presentation involving a list of companies in order of their ESG ranking.
Kenney agrees with other conservative premiers in Ontario, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick, on the push to build new nuclear, small modular reactors. The new reactors offer a safe, plentiful and carbon-free source of power.
“I understand that the single most powerful tool for reducing global greenhouse gas emissions is nuclear power,” Kenney said. “The second greatest is natural gas, both of which are opposed by Greta Thunberg, Extinction Rebellion and most of the people who claim that there is a climate emergency. For me, the ultimate test of your seriousness about climate issues is whether you support or oppose nuclear power and natural-gas firepower.”
Ontario train derailment leads to leaking crude oil
CN has made an announcement that approximately 30 cars are leaking crude oil after a train derailed Tuesday night, just west of Fort Frances, Ont.
There have been no reports of any serious injuries by CN so far although there is an ongoing investigation into what exactly happened.
OPP stated that there is no danger to public safety however they began to evacuate people from their homes with an 800-metre radius of the accident.
The incident is said to have taken place near Emo however provincial authorities and emergency responders didn’t arrive at the scene until early Wednesday morning. Police have closed down Highway 602 from both directions.
Mayor of Emo Township, Harold McQuaker, told CBC he was informed of the incident on Tuesday night, shortly after 9 p.m. “Contractors are on-site, CN is on site. Everybody is coordinated and doing a wonderful job and there’s no immediate danger or anything. Basically, everything is contained and we’re just dealing with it and moving forward,” he said.
'FROST QUAKES': severe cold alert for Greater Toronto
The drop in temperature has been a bit much for many, including the earth’s surface. Toronto experienced what are known as “frost quakes” Friday, a rare weather phenomenon.
“My girlfriend and I were sleeping—and my girlfriend is a very heavy sleeper—but this boom woke up the two of us,” said Joel Lopez, who lives near Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue to the Toronto Star.
“It was really loud.”
Lopez described the crack as sounding like a water pipe burst which he heard around 2 a.m. and again at around 7 a.m. Lopez heard another crack that he said sounded like someone dropping a dumbbell through his bathroom vent which seemed to cause a vibration.
The scientific name is “cryoseism,” and it occurs when there is a sudden drop in temperature that goes from above freezing to below 0 degrees Celcius which causes the water in the ground to freeze.
Kelly Sonnenberg a Weather Network meteorologist, explained the process of frost quakes, “The rapid cool-down allows groundwater to freeze and then expand causing loud cracking or popping sounds of the ground splitting,” Sonnenburg said. “Even minor shaking or rattling can be occasionally felt.”
Sonnenburg said that quakes are most common during midnight and dawn, when the temperatures hit their lowest overnight lows. Soil and rock that are saturated with water begin to expand which puts pressure on the soil and rock until an explosion occurs.
An extreme cold alert for Toronto has been issued by Environment Canada for Friday. Temperatures are expected to drop to -30 C with windchill for the GTA.
