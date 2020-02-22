Jon Dziadyk is the Edmonton City Councillor for Ward 3.

The City of Edmonton has approximately 14,000 employees and most departments, as one would expect, do not make money. Revenues arise from a variety of sources, but city operations are supported by a reliance on property taxes. But when a department makes a return, versus a loss, rarely is it scrutinized and that is the flaw. Government isn’t a business, but business principles need apply. We can do better.