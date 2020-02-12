BREAKING: Terrorist tied to Trudeau arrested
The attempted assassin who was invited to a state dinner at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s infamous India trip was arrested in British Columbia on Monday.
Jaspal Atwal, the convicted of attempted murder for his role in the 1986 attempt to assassinate Punjab minister Malkiat Singh Sidhu, allegedly made threats to a former coworker of his.
According to True North News, Atwal allegedly threatened a former colleague of his from Media Waves Radio, Ashiana Khan, while having dinner with a small group at the Civic Hotel in Surrey, BC.
According to a source, Atwal threatened the group by telling them that he would “finish them all off.” He then threatened to take photos. Atwal then took photos of Khan’s vehicle in the building’s parking facility. Atwal was then arrested and taken into custody by Surrey RCMP.
This isn’t the first arrest for Atwal since Trudeau’s disastrous India trip—a trip in which Atwal was an invited guest to dinners, and was even photographed with Sophie Trudeau.
“His Excellency Nadir Patel, High Commissioner for Canada to India, is pleased to invite Jaspal Atwal to a dinner reception celebrating Canada-India ties on the occasion of the visit of The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada,” read an invitation to the dinner reception.
According to a report by the Toronto Sun, Atwal was arrested in April of 2018, again for allegedly uttering threats. Atwal appeared in Surrey Provincial Court in July, 2019.
Atwal was formerly a member of a Khalistani separatist group, the International Sikh Youth Federation. That group was designated a terrorist entity by the Canadian government.
Atwal’s invitation to the dinner prompted backlash from both Indian media and government, as party officials expressed anger that a convicted terrorist was invited to a state dinner. Backbencher Randeep Sarai eventually claimed responsibility for the invitation, eventually stepping down from his position as Pacific caucus chair.
Trudeau, Bill Blair fail to submit private interest reports to ethics commissioner
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has missed the deadline for filing financial disclosure statement with the ethics commissioner “due to an oversight”. It was confirmed by the Prime Minister’s Office.
Disclosure statements are to be filed within 60 days of any MPs election and is to be published in the Canada Gazette. Though Trudeau’s deadline was January 13, no report has been submitted.
Trudeau is one of only 13 MPs to not submit his report. Of those 13, nine are Liberal Party members, including Public Safety Minister Bill Blair. Three are Conservative Party Members, and one one is Bloc Quebecois.
There is no penalty for missing the deadline for filing the statement. The purpose of the statement is to outline which MPs’ families have private interests that could, later on, be seen as conflicts of interests.
Trudeau has previously been found to be in violation of the Conflict of Interest Act—once by accepting a family vacation to the billionaire religious leader Aga Khan’s island, whom Trudeau described as a family friend; and by inappropriately pressuring former Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould during the SNC-Lavalin affair.
The full report of who did and did not submit their report can be read here.
Trudeau flies to the Caribbean to win support for a seat on UN Security Council
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be flying to the Caribbean to court support for Canada gaining a seat on the UN Security Council, according to Global News.
Trudeau also plans to speak to the Caribbean leaders about climate change. Although, Canada’s prospective seat will be a more prominent issue during these meetings.
This comes after Trudeau’s trip to Ethiopia, where he attempted to garner support for Canada’s new role in the world with government leaders in the African Union.
During his Africa trip, Trudeau also granted a $10 million package to empower African women. Having said this, the more cynical commentators have seen this as a ploy to improve Canada’s chances of receiving a seat at the Security Council.
Canada is not the only country attempting that is attempting to procure a seat at the table. Both Ireland and Norway are also vying for a seat in the Security Council. The country that receives the most votes will occupy the seat for a two-year period.
Canada has not sat on the UN Security Council since 2000 under the leadership of Prime Minister Jean Chretien.
Trudeau promises $10 million to African Nations for gender equality
On Saturday, Justin Trudeau promised Ethiopia an investment agreement as well as $10 million to Africa in order to assist in gender equality and the empowerment of African women, Global News reports. He made the announcements as he continues to attempt to obtain a seat for Canada on the United Nations Security Council.
Trudeau spent three days in Ethiopia’s capital of Addis Ababa and met with many notable people from the African Union. This was the 33rd union meeting in the capital.
Trudeau also spent a fair amount of time with the Prime Minister of Ethiopia—Abiy Ahmed. After meetings between the two, they eventually went on a private tour where they walked through the Prime Minister’s residence. Abiy made no indication as to where his security council vote was leaning.
He mentioned to Trudeau that the country is thankful for the support that Canada has provided in the past.
“We Ethiopians have a deep sense of friendship to Canada,” said Abiy
Abiy received the Nobel Peace Prize last fall and is considered one of Africa’s most influential leaders.
Trudeau noted that the two countries were planning to work together more closely in the future and will soon begin to negotiate a Foreign Investment Protection Agreement.
The current trade relationship between Canada and Ethiopia has been fairly small with only $170 million traded between the countries in 2018. Over the course of the last 20 years, Ethiopia’s economy has been well on the rise and the city of Addis Ababa is growing at a fast pace.
Trudeau was involved in several other meetings mostly involving talk of economic growth opportunities but also of gender equality and climate change.
After revealing the commitment of $10 million towards the African Nations, Trudeau received support from President Zewde who is thought to be among the most powerful women in Africa. Zewde told Trudeau that she valued his “strong female policy.”
Canada is currently competing with Norway and Ireland for the two available seats.
Many of the continent’s scholars are skeptical of Trudeau and believe that he has not attempted to forge a relationship with Africa in the past and is only doing so now to receive their votes. Africa has 54 of the 193 total votes to determine the non-permanent seats of the Security Council.
The trip was the first that Trudeau has made to Ethiopia.
Trudeau-appointed ambassador gets railed for supporting Chinese regime
Canada’s Ambassador to China Dominic Barton was lampooned this Thursday for being an apologist to the Chinese communist regime, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
Before he was appointed to a diplomatic position, Barton advised numerous Communist Party officials and even welcomed Chinese authorities to a corporate retreat taking place near an internment camp.
Conservative MP Garnett Genuis told the Commons Special Committee on Canada-China Relations that he felt Barton was “I still feel you are a completely inappropriate choice as ambassador … I look at the track record with McKinsey and some of the things McKinsey was involved in, and those raise big red flags with me.”
Barton worked for the financial goliath McKinsey & Company who invited communist big shots for a banquet in Xinjiang. These corporate banquets were held only four miles away from a detention camp holding thousands of Muslim Uyghur prisoners.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said “I have tremendous confidence in Mr. Barton. He is an excellent public servant, an excellent ambassador.”
