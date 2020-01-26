SNC-Lavalin given $1.6 billion contract in Ottawa despite failing tests
The controversial Quebec-based corporation SNC-Lavalin was awarded a $1.6 billion contract for Ottawa’s LRT train line project despite there being a unanimous consensus amongst auditors that the corporation should not be chosen for the project, according to CBC News.
SNC-Lavalin’s proposal reportedly failed to include necessary features, such as a signalling, train control system, and had no plan for snow removal. As well as this, SNC-Lavalin believed that the trains were run through electricity, not diesel.
The report on SNC-Lavalin’s bid also stated their displeasure with the corporation failed to provide a plan for Ottawa’s existing train lines. The other corporations who were in competition with SNC-Lavalin managed address this.
The auditing team stated starkly that SNC-Lavalin’s plan “failed all four technical categories.”
Despite failing to achieve 70 percent that the firm needed to further participate in the competition, the engineering firm still managed to win it. Later on, the City of Ottawa admitted that SNC-Lavalin only achieved 67 percent.
The reason why SNC’s bid managed to progress was due to their financial evaluations. Its bid was cheaper then the other competitors, and was thus placed as the preferred candidate.
Why hasn’t Canada restricted incoming flights from China?
When it comes to assessing a government, particularly an authoritarian government, it’s essential to look at actions, not words.
So, with the Coronavirus spreading, the actions of the Chinese government betray a clear sense of panic.
The words are relatively calm, with the government saying they have the situation relatively under control, and that action is being taken swiftly.
That’s what we would expect them to say.
But when it comes to the actions, another story emerges.
The entire city of Wuhan–with a population of 11 million people–is being quarantined. Including neighbouring cities, over 25 million people are in lockdown.
The airport is being shut down.
Train stations are shut down.
Buses, ferries, and other forms of inter-city transportation are being shut down.
Citizens are being told not to travel.
And all of this follows weeks in which Chinese authorities downplayed the threat of the virus, saying only 41 people had it, in what increasingly looks like a desperate cover-up.
Clearly, China’s authorities are afraid.
That raises the following question:
If China is shutting down an entire city, why isn’t Canada restricting incoming flights from China?
With the Lunar New Year travel rush on the way, there is going to be a surge of people flying to Canada from China, and people from Canada travelling to China, and then flying back.
It’s a ready-made recipe for a huge potential spread of the virus in Canada.
And while there is no guarantee of stopping it, the odds can certainly be raised in our favour.
A total restriction in incoming flights from cities around Wuhan would be a good place to start. Additionally, setting up ad-hoc quarantine and testing centres at all major airports, and diverting incoming individuals from incoming flights from China to those centres would be another key step.
Finally, if the virus continues to spread out of control, a total ban on flights from China would have to be considered.
Some may see this as “harsh” or “going too far,” but in reality it’s about the basic job of the Canadian government: Protecting the security and health of the Canadian People.
We are all hoping for the best, hoping that this doesn’t become a pandemic and that the spread is contained. But while we hope for the best, we must prepare for the worst, and that means taking swift action to restrict flights from China.
If you agree, contact your MP and demand that they push for flight restrictions now.
Ottawa approves construction of LGBTQ2+ monument
The National Capital Commission passed a vote Thursday which gives the green light for a national monument to the LGBTQ2+ community in Ottawa.
The monument is planned to be located on the south shore of the Ottawa River by the Fleet Street Pumping Station next to the Portage Bridge near the Royal Canadian Navy Monument.
The monument is being built to acknowledge public servants who were purged from their positions in the 1950s all the way out into the 1960s.
The monument will be covered by the LGBT Purge Fund, a not-for-profit corporation that was established in Canada in October 2018 to manage a $15–25 million fund.
The money for the fund was provided from a settlement of a class-action lawsuit between the Government of Canada and the LGBTQ2+ community once employed by the Canadian Armed Forces, the RCMP, and the Canadian federal public service.
“LGBT members of the Canadian Armed Forces, the RCMP, and the federal public service were systemically discriminated against, harassed and often fired as a matter of policy and sanctioned practice. They were followed, interrogated and abused. This shameful period is known as the “LGBT purge” and it generally took place in Canada from the 1950’s to the mid-1990’s,” reads the Purge Fund’s website.
LGBT Purge Fund Executive Director Michelle Douglas told CTV News Ottawa that “more than a symbol, building a permanent monument to mark the discrimination experienced by LGBTQ2+ Canadians will create opportunities to educate and inspire its visitors.”
There will be a two-stage competition to determine the design of the monument.
Pedo prisoner on the loose in Ottawa after being accidentally released
A dangerous Ottawa sex offender has been set free by accident and is still on the loose.
The sex offender, who’s name is Brendan Wayne Spurrell, was a convicted child predator and was awaiting his trial for sex assault and death threats. It is unclear how the Ottawa police could have accidentally let Spurrell go free.
Spurrell, who is 22-years-old, is wanted on a plethora of charges. The Ottawa police consider him to be dangerous.
Speaking to The Post Millennial, a spokesperson for Ottawa Police stated that Spurrell “is still wanted and we are actively asking the public for any information if they have seen him to contact us. If they do see him, he is considered dangerous … there is an ongoing investigation [about how he was released by accident] by the provincial police.
In an announcement, the Ottawa police commented that “Spurrell was in court on January 13 and was not to be released. Circumstances of his release are being examined by provincial authorities.” They went on to ask the general public for “information on his current whereabouts … Please do not approach him.”
In 2019, Spurrell was sentenced to two years behind bars for sexually assaulting a child. He later was released on parole, however, he was later charged again with sexual assault.
Trudeau government looking at compensation for Canadian victims of online fraud
The Liberal government is discussing introducing a new set of online rights in the wake of many Canadians’ privacy being breached. This would include compensation for victims of online fraud.
When such legislation will be introduced remains unclear, and there is little information on what the compensation would look like, but the government says fines for those found guilty of breaching someone’s personal data are certain.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has assigned mandate letters for Innovation, Science and Industry Minister Navdeep Bains and Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault in order to curb the problem, asking them to work on a “digital charter” that would usher in new legislation to compensate Canadian victims of data breach, according to the CBC.
“It will be significant and meaningful to make it very clear that privacy is important. Compensation, of course, is one aspect of it,” said Bains, explaining that the government would like “to demonstrate to businesses very clearly that there are going to be significant penalties for non-compliance with the law. That’s really my primary goal.”
Compensation for victims would encourage private companies to take these issues more seriously according to privacy lawyer Ryan Berger, of Lawson Lundell in Vancouver. “It will incentivize organizations … to take steps to protect that information and ensure that, for instance, health information is encrypted,” he said. “So right now, there aren’t the sorts of financial implications for them if they fail to do that.”
It is a pressing issue, about 57 per cent of Canadian online reported experiencing a cyber security breach in 2018 according to Statistics Canada.
Lifelabs, a medical services company reported that approximately 15 million customers in Ontario and B.C. could have had their private information accessed during a data breach last month.
The Quebec financial institution Desjardins Group faced a similar scenario a few months earlier when an employee with “ill intention” gathered 4.2 million client’s information and shared it, resulting in a class action lawsuit for both companies.
Teresa Scassa, Canada Research Chair in Information Law and Policy said, “This is becoming a real challenge for courts and businesses to manage.”
“So one of the questions when I see ‘with appropriate compensation’ — I wonder, are they thinking of something other than class-action lawsuits? Are big companies going to be asked to have reserve funds to pay out compensation? Is there going to be a fixed chart of compensation?”
One avenue to preventing privacy breaches would be the government’s talk of a “right to be forgotten” or “right to erasure” law by calling for the “ability to withdraw, remove and erase basic personal data from a platform.”
In 2014 the European Union passed a law that allowed citizens to ask Google to remove web hits that popped up upon their name being searched if they felt they were problematic. The case was brought about by a Spanish lawyer who fought to have material about his past debt troubles scrubbed from the search engine.
Web hits aren’t usually deleted if they are considered, “inadequate, irrelevant or excessive” under the new law but they rather they are hidden by the tech giants in process call de-indexing or de-listing.
Minister Bains said his department will study the EU version of the law as well as a California’s when drawing up the possible model for a Canadian law.
“I find it a little bit odd that they’ve framed the right of erasure in what I think are pretty narrow terms compared to what the emerging standard seems to be internationally,” she said. “There’s a certain lack of clarity here that I think is, well, maybe deliberate, but in some ways I think maybe it’s a bit of a muddled message too.”
A survey conducted last year by an Angus Reid Institute found that 51 per cent of Canadians were in favour of a right to be forgotten online and the right to have search results changed. Not everybody agreed, with 23 percent claiming that erasing negative information would mean “erasing history and facts.”
“I want to hit the ground running. This is a priority for me and our government. We want to move forward to start to see aspects of the digital charter reflected in legislation and new policies and programs as well,” said Minister Bains. “The goal is to work with opposition members sooner rather than later in presenting this legislation in a timely manner.”
There is currently no timeline as to when the proposed legislation would be brought into place.
