Second case of coronavirus in Canada confirmed in wife of first suspect
Ontario health officials have confirmed the second case of the Wuhan coronavirus.
Officials were able to confirm the case is the wife of the man who was diagnosed with the first case earlier this week, as the wife has also tested positive for the virus at an Ontario public health laboratory.
The woman has been in self-isolation since returning home to Toronto from China with her husband.
Chief medical officer Dr. David Williams says the risk for Ontarians “remains low,” as the woman remained in self-isolation.
“We are working alongside Toronto Public Health, who has been in regular contact with the individual during their self-isolation period,” Williams said in a statement.
The province’s website currently shows that there are nine cases of the coronavirus under investigation. The website outlines six steps that the province is outlining in order to prevent the spread of the virus and to ensure the safety of Ontarians.
Public health officials say the husband, who failed to disclose that he was feeling ill upon arriving in Toronto from China, was taken to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre after a family member reported to authorities that he was ill following recent travel to Wuhan. The man was put into immediate isolation, and is now in stable condition.
An update to the province’s situation is expected before noon on Monday.
First coronavirus case in Canada confirmed
Ontario health officials announced that a “presumptive case” of coronavirus is confirmed at Toronto’s Sunnybrook hospital.
Ontario’s chief medical officer, Dr. David Williams made the announcement Saturday afternoon alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott. Williams said, “”It’s our first presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus virus. The risk to Ontarians is still low. The system is working as it should.”
The patient is a man in his fifties who travelled to Canada recently from Wuhan, China.
The full press conference can be viewed here:
This is the first official case of the deadly viral strain in Canada. More than 1400 people have been infected worldwide.
The Ontario government has launched a website where you can see all the updates of the coronavirus.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated
Quebec politician praises coronavirus for reducing carbon footprint in Wuhan
Quebec politician and radio talk show host Luc Ferrandez has suggested that the coronavirus has had one “positive” outcome for the city of Wuhan, China—it’s reduced the carbon footprint.
On Saturday, he tweeted: “Wuhan. No automobile traffic. No air flights. The only city on the planet that will meet its GHG reduction targets. The way to this necessary degrowth will happen when all the debates have been in vain.”
Many social media users criticized Ferrandez for the tweet, calling him “brainwashed” and suggesting that he consider moving to the epicentre of the deadly new coronavirus.
Ferrandez later attempted to clarify his tweet, claiming that he was trying to convey that we must take action on the climate before we end up with extreme conditions like in Wuhan.
Previously, Ferrandez had been widely criticized for promoting the idea of committing suicide to help the fight against climate change, asking in a Facebook post, “Could we, for environmental, social and economic reasons, decide that we want to receive help to die so as not to be a burden for our family and society in general?”
Ferrandez is currently a radio host in Quebec and is the former mayor of Plateau Mont-Royal.
Doctor on the front line of coronavirus outbreak dies in Wuhan
According to Reuters, a doctor who has been fighting on the front line of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan has died from the virus. Liang Wudong was 62 years old.
The doctor had recently retired back in March 2019 but came out of retirement when the outbreak occurred.
According to The Guardian, “the Chinese government stepped up efforts to battle the growing epidemic and sent 1,200 extra medical personnel to Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, to ease the burden on local staff.”
More than 1400 people have been infected worldwide.
Why hasn’t Canada restricted incoming flights from China?
When it comes to assessing a government, particularly an authoritarian government, it’s essential to look at actions, not words.
So, with the Coronavirus spreading, the actions of the Chinese government betray a clear sense of panic.
The words are relatively calm, with the government saying they have the situation relatively under control, and that action is being taken swiftly.
That’s what we would expect them to say.
But when it comes to the actions, another story emerges.
The entire city of Wuhan–with a population of 11 million people–is being quarantined. Including neighbouring cities, over 25 million people are in lockdown.
The airport is being shut down.
Train stations are shut down.
Buses, ferries, and other forms of inter-city transportation are being shut down.
Citizens are being told not to travel.
And all of this follows weeks in which Chinese authorities downplayed the threat of the virus, saying only 41 people had it, in what increasingly looks like a desperate cover-up.
Clearly, China’s authorities are afraid.
That raises the following question:
If China is shutting down an entire city, why isn’t Canada restricting incoming flights from China?
With the Lunar New Year travel rush on the way, there is going to be a surge of people flying to Canada from China, and people from Canada travelling to China, and then flying back.
It’s a ready-made recipe for a huge potential spread of the virus in Canada.
And while there is no guarantee of stopping it, the odds can certainly be raised in our favour.
A total restriction in incoming flights from cities around Wuhan would be a good place to start. Additionally, setting up ad-hoc quarantine and testing centres at all major airports, and diverting incoming individuals from incoming flights from China to those centres would be another key step.
Finally, if the virus continues to spread out of control, a total ban on flights from China would have to be considered.
Some may see this as “harsh” or “going too far,” but in reality it’s about the basic job of the Canadian government: Protecting the security and health of the Canadian People.
We are all hoping for the best, hoping that this doesn’t become a pandemic and that the spread is contained. But while we hope for the best, we must prepare for the worst, and that means taking swift action to restrict flights from China.
If you agree, contact your MP and demand that they push for flight restrictions now.
