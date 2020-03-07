Safeguards are needed for those seeking Medical Assistance in Dying
Proposed amendments to the Medical Assistance in Dying laws were brought to Parliament on February 27. If passed, they would remove the requirement of a ten-day reflection period before the request for death was acted upon, and change the requirement that there be two witnesses to testify to the consent of the patient who made the request. Euthanasia has been legal in Canada since the passing of Bill C-14 in 2016, but these new provisions would not protect those seeking death, but put them at further risk.
When Canada legalized euthanasia under the misleading moniker Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID), the Liberals argued that it represented a fine-tuned balance. The idea was that the legislation was aimed at facilitating access while also providing safeguards and protecting vulnerable people from being pressured into an unnatural, early death.
Annual rates of euthanasia went up by more than five times between 2016 and 2019, which indicates that the current safeguards are working. This follows similar trends in Belgium, where the further expansion of euthanasia eligibility has resulted in a drastic increases in rate of assisted suicide. As minimal as they are, existing Canadian safeguards play an important role in protecting vulnerable people.
Now, less than 5 years after the implementation of MAID, and in advance of a scheduled statutory review, the Trudeau government is already taking steps to remove safeguards. So much for the so-called balance the Liberals created. The new euthanasia bill eliminates two vital safeguards: the ten day reflection period before a person’s life is ended, and the requirement for two independent witnesses to confirm the consent for death.
These new provisions are not in response to any court decision, and it’s hard to fathom what benefit seekers of early death will gain in removing a reflection period or witnesses to confirm their choice.
The ten day reflection period was meant to acknowledge that a person who is suffering may go through periods of extreme agony or despair which make them think they want to end their life, but are not representative of their overall experience or wishes. Feelings change. A wish to die doesn’t always last
It is still possible to allow for individual autonomy while requiring that they have a period of reflection before acting upon a decision as irreversible as ending life. All of us who have accompanied people dealing with severe illnesses know the natural variations that can exist in a person’s response. An expressed desire to die may be a sustained and consistent intention, but it may also be a short-term cry for help – for better care, better management of pain, or more love and support from others.
I was trained in suicide prevention in preparation for taking on a leadership role in my university residence. We were taught to treat every expressed desire for death as a cry for help and to look for ways to address the cause of the person’s suffering. This legal change makes things murkier. The desire for death by certain people is now met with suicide facilitation instead of suicide prevention.
How should we decide which people should receive suicide facilitation and which people should receive suicide prevention? We should always tend toward the latter. Preventing suicide should be our first impulse.
The way to distinguish between a sustained desire for death and a short-term cry for help is to protect the existing reflection period. The removal of the reflection period will allow someone to ask for and receive euthanasia in the same day.
If someone’s pain management is off for a brief period of time, they could quickly be moved from the beginning to the end of the process, without any engagement of independent witnesses or family members.
Independent witnesses confirming consent can guard against the small number of “envelope-pushing” healthcare providers who can be over-represented in problematic cases. Safeguards that require the presence of independent witnesses might not be necessary in most cases, but the risk of lives being taken under improper circumstances in a minority of cases by a small number of activist euthanizers is real and dangerous.
The purpose of safeguards is to address exceptional cases. The reason we need law enforcement is not because most people are lawbreakers, but because some people are. The reason we have fire departments and expansive rules and protocols around fire prevention is not because most houses are on fire, but because some houses will catch fire.
Advocating for safeguards is not rooted in a mistrust of healthcare professionals in general, but rather in a recognition that abuse can happen in the case of euthanasia it is deadly. It’s hard to believe that the presence of a couple independent witnesses could be seen as a serious impediment for someone who is clear in their desire to be dead.
Dr. Ellen Wiebe euthanized Barry Hyman on June 29, 2018. She did so after entering the Jewish nursing home where he lived, closing his door, and without informing or consulting with nursing home staff. His primary caregivers had no idea what was happening. Dr. Wiebe snuck into Hyman’s nursing home and administered euthanasia, after which she asks the public, Hyman’s friends, family, and primary care doctors, to trust her own notes that this was his wish. This raises serious concerns about consent.
In the case of Hyman’s death, Wiebe failed to consider the traumatic effects on other residents.
“Imagine the implications for our staff and our residents and their families,” said the nursing home’s CEO following Hyman’s death. “We have a lot of Holocaust survivors. To have a doctor sneak in and kill someone without telling anyone. They’re going to feel like they’re at risk when you learn someone was sneaking in and killing someone.”
We need to preserve the waiting period as well as the witnesses confirming consent. It is wrong for the Trudeau government to be trying to remove the limited safeguards that protect Canadian’s from being euthanized either against their wishes, or their better judgement.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
CORONAVIRUS: Latest epidemic updates
The World Health Organization puts the global death rate from the Covid-19 coronavirus at 3.4 percent. There are an estimated 93,000 cases, and more than 3,200 have died from the various outbreaks. Over 80,000 of these cases are located in China, and that country has experienced 95 percent of global deaths from the virus.
World leaders should note that China, the locus of the outbreak, has reported a decline in cases. The drastic restrictions that Chinese officials have put on citizens and their daily lives has shown to be effective. WHO’s Maria Van Kerkhove, an outbreak expert, visited China and stated that “We scrutinized this data and we believe this decline is real.”
Japan’s current count is at 1,000, primarily from the infections aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Haruhiko Kuroda, Bank of Japan Governor, noted concerns over potential economic damage.
In South Korea, where secretive religious sect Shincheonji is being held accountable for the growing outbreak, there are over 5,600 cases.
In the Middle East, Iran has cancelled weekly prayers for the second week running. The death toll in Iran is currently at 92, while the number of cases continues to increase. It is currently at 2,922. There have been concerns that officials have not been accurate in their reporting when it turned out that official figures and local counts didn’t match up.
The outbreak has impacted every province in Iran, according to President Hassan Rouhani. The director of the World Health Organization’s emergency program noted that while Iran has a considerably able health-care workforce, they lack resources of equipment and medical supplies, including ventilators.
Iran has also moved ahead with releasing more than 54,000 prisoners in hopes of reducing the viruses spread.
The announcement to do so was made by Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili, who said only the inmates who tested negative for the hyper contagious virus that could post bail would be released.
“Security prisoners,” sentenced to more than five years, would not be released.
Pilgrimages to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina have been suspended by Saudi Arabian officials, and Israeli poll workers who tallied recent presidential election results wore masks and gloves while handling ballots cast by quarantined citizens.
Turkey has no cases, and the government has stopped all flights with China, Italy, South Korea, Iraq, and Iran, save for those nations’ citizens who return home. Ministry of Health officials are using thermal cameras to screen travelers at points of entry.
In Europe, Italy has closed schools for two weeks. The nation has seen a drastic increase in cases since the first reported infection on February 19, and is the centre of the European outbreak. Spain has had one death, in Valencia, while there are ongoing quarantines in the Basque region. U.K. numbers are increasing, from 51 to 85.
France has 212 cases, with four deaths, though President Macron believes that this could be just the beginning of a months’ long health crisis.The Louvre was briefly closed, but staffers who had stayed away due to infection fears voted to return to work.
Canada’s Covid-19 case count is at 27 with no fatalities. In the U.S., The Centers for Disease Control shows that 13 states are currently reporting cases, with 80 total infections, and 9 deaths. With 6 cases, Los Angeles has declared a state of emergency. New York City also has 6 cases, but has not.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
COVID-19 cases linked to Iran rise in Canada
Days after the Canadian Health Minister warned citizens to prepare for a possible COVID-19 pandemic, Quebec has reported its first presumptive case of the virus.
Currently, of Canada’s 13 reported cases of COVID-19, six of them, including the recent case in Quebec, are linked to Iran. As of February 23, Iran has been added to the Government of Canada’s Travel and Tourism advisories for nations impacted by the coronavirus. Iran is currently listed as a Level 2 nation, with travellers being warned of an outbreak in the region and to take special precautions for travel.
Per Global News, Professor of Public Health Ashleigh Tuite says the Iranian government’s figures are not to be trusted due to the presence of the disease in Canada originating in Iran.
“Compared to other countries, Canada has relatively low connectivity with Iran via air travel,” she said.
“[The] fact that we’re seeing cases in Canada linked to Iran suggests that the outbreak in Iran is much larger than has been officially reported. It’s likely been circulating in the country for a while.”
According to BBC News, Iranian whistleblowers have reported the death toll from coronavirus at 210–meanwhile the Government of Iran is only reporting 34, and denying a widespread coverup of infections and deaths. The nation currently has the highest mortality rate for the virus anywhere in the world, including China, which has been on a widespread quarantine since December of 2019.
On February 25, Iran’s Minister of Health appeared on national television to dispel public concerns about the coronavirus. Many noted he appeared to look ill. It was confirmed shortly after that he had been infected with COVID-19.
Multiple Iranian politicians, including Iranian Vice-President of Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar, have also been confirmed as having infections. The Iranian parliament has been indefinitely suspended as a result.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Social justice lunatics celebrate Jordan Peterson's struggles
Dr. Jordan B. Peterson’s personal troubles are celebrated by his detractors. After his daughter, Mikhaila Peterson, opened up about the difficulties her father faced during this past year, a torrent of ill-wishes were released to social media.
A data scientist, engineer and social justice activist had this to say: “do I think he deserves sympathy despite him not extending it to others? Also no.”
Peterson’s legacy is evident in just how many people have been helped by his work. His message is simple, to take charge of yourself and your life, to avoid being controlled by aimless desire, and if you don’t know where to start, begin by cleaning your room.
A professor of law and medicine at the University of Ottawa also prefers to show no sympathy. Here’s hoping he doesn’t teach ethics.
Peterson’s message is one that so many who hear it can relate to, and he’s travelled the world speaking to sold-out audiences. His views are rooted in western ideas, stem from our most ancient myths and legends, and embrace the Christian hero story of self-sacrifice as the ultimate strength.
A writer for the Toronto Guardian had this to say.
Some guy with the Twitter username “im nice” who fancies himself a comedian had this to say:
Peterson has been vilified by detractors in media and the public at large about as much as he has been praised. The reasons behind this are that people don’t like to hear that relativism is not the best way to live life. People who are mired in our contemporary driving philosophy of meaninglessness, that no one way to live is better than any other, that no one choice is a better or worse choice than another, don’t want to listen to someone who says that the hard work of life is worth doing.
Yet a podcaster, community organizer, and author from Quebec City wishes eternal damnation on Jordan Peterson.
Peterson says that the idea that we should accept ourselves as we are is misguided, because at our core, we’re all probably monsters. He brings up the genocides and massacres of the 20th century as proof, invoking the memoirs of concentration camp guards to show that any of us are capable of the most horrific of human actions. None of us are safe from our own worst, or best, impulses. He holds us all accountable to ourselves, to each other, and to the people we love. He speaks about marriage as a relationship that must be nurtured and tended, not abandoned. Peterson recommends that you don’t let your kids turn into unlikeable children.
Not everyone wished him harm, and some pushed back.
Through podcasts, books, speaking engagements, interviews, and YouTube videos, he talks about how essential it is that we each take on our own hero’s journey. He brings up the legend of King Arthur’s knights, recommending that we must seek our journey in the dark place—meaning we must face our fears, not so that we can overcome them, but so that we can know that we are afraid and act bravely in the face of those fears. One very real place where this approach can be made is in the face of addiction. There is perhaps nothing more difficult than kicking an addiction that has you in its teeth.
On addiction and physical dependence, Peterson can speak from experience. That he has this understanding makes his message that much stronger. How trite it is to hear from a teetotaller who has never touched a drop that we should give up the hard stuff. Where it has more power is coming from someone who has been there before us, whether they’ve beaten the addiction or not.
The calls for Peterson’s head on a spike came from the contemporary left, which is a movement that mirrors the heavy-handed vitriol that we used to see with the late 20th century right. This moralistic grandstanding on a foundation based entirely on narcissistic pleasure principles is eating itself. An ideology that purports to care for others only cares for those who adhere to the ideology. There is a growing intolerance for disagreement.
Peterson’s struggle to overcome benzodiazepines is so incredibly humanizing and real. It shows us that, in many ways, he is right. We are all capable of losing control, even those among us who are so great at guiding us how not to. Peterson’s all too human struggle can give the rest of us strength to know that we are not alone in ours. The identitarian, intolerant left could do well to face its demons, just as Peterson is facing his.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
EXCLUSIVE: Update on the health of Dr. Jordan B. Peterson
The last year has been extremely difficult for our family.
Dad was put on a low dose of a benzodiazepine a few years ago for anxiety following an extremely severe autoimmune reaction to food. He took the medication as prescribed. Last April when my mom was diagnosed with terminal cancer, the dose of the medication was increased. It became apparent that he was suffering from both a physical dependency and a paradoxical reaction to the medication. A paradoxical reaction means the drugs do the opposite of what they’re supposed to. These reactions are rare but are not unheard of.
For the last eight months, he’s been in unbearable discomfort from this drug, made worse when trying to remove it, because of the addition of withdrawal symptoms, stemming from physical dependence. He experienced terrible Akathisia, which is a condition where the person feels an incredible, endless, irresistible restlessness, bordering on panic, and an inability to sit still. The reaction made him suicidal.
After several failed treatment attempts in North American hospitals, including attempts at tapering and micro-tapering, we had to seek an emergency medical benzodiazepine detox, which we were only able to find in Russia. It was incredibly gruelling and was further complicated by severe pneumonia which we’ve been told he developed in one of the previous hospitals.
He’s had to spend four weeks in the ICU in terrible shape, but, with the help of some extremely competent and courageous doctors, he survived. The decision to bring him to Russia was made in extreme desperation when we couldn’t find any better option. The uncertainty around his recovery has been one of the most difficult and scary experiences we’ve ever had.
So: Finally Dad is on the mend, even though there’s a lot of physiological damage that he needs to recover from. He’s improving and is off of the horrible medication. His sense of humour is back. He’s smiling again for the first time in months, but he still has a long way to go to recover fully.
It appears that we are going to get through this by the skin of our teeth.
So let me make a couple of things clear:
- Neither our family nor the doctors here believe that this is a case of psychological addiction.
- Benzodiazepine physical dependence due to brain changes can occur in a matter of weeks. It can be made even worse by paradoxical reactions that are difficult to diagnose and can be extremely dangerous.
- We’ve been told and hope that Dad will recover fully but it will take time and he still has a ways to go.
- We are extremely lucky and grateful that he’s alive.
The next update will come from him directly. Thanks again for all the support.
Social Media