Safeguards are needed for those seeking Medical Assistance in Dying 

You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

Proposed amendments to the Medical Assistance in Dying laws were brought to Parliament on February 27. If passed, they would remove the requirement of a ten-day reflection period before the request for death was acted upon, and change the requirement that there be two witnesses to testify to the consent of the patient who made the request. Euthanasia has been legal in Canada since the passing of Bill C-14 in 2016, but these new provisions would not protect those seeking death, but put them at further risk.

When Canada legalized euthanasia under the misleading moniker Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID), the Liberals argued that it represented a fine-tuned balance. The idea was that the legislation was aimed at facilitating access while also providing safeguards and protecting vulnerable people from being pressured into an unnatural, early death.

Annual rates of euthanasia went up by more than five times between 2016 and 2019, which indicates that the current safeguards are working. This follows similar trends in Belgium, where the further expansion of euthanasia eligibility has resulted in a drastic increases in rate of assisted suicide. As minimal as they are, existing Canadian safeguards play an important role in protecting vulnerable people.

Now, less than 5 years after the implementation of MAID, and in advance of a scheduled statutory review, the Trudeau government is already taking steps to remove safeguards. So much for the so-called balance the Liberals created. The new euthanasia bill eliminates two vital safeguards: the ten day reflection period before a person’s life is ended, and the requirement for two independent witnesses to confirm the consent for death.

These new provisions are not in response to any court decision, and it’s hard to fathom what benefit seekers of early death will gain in removing a reflection period or witnesses to confirm their choice.

The ten day reflection period was meant to acknowledge that a person who is suffering may go through periods of extreme agony or despair which make them think they want to end their life, but are not representative of their overall experience or wishes. Feelings change. A wish to die doesn’t always last

It is still possible to allow for individual autonomy while requiring that they have a period of reflection before acting upon a decision as irreversible as ending life. All of us who have accompanied people dealing with severe illnesses know the natural variations that can exist in a person’s response. An expressed desire to die may be a sustained and consistent intention, but it may also be a short-term cry for help – for better care, better management of pain, or more love and support from others.

I was trained in suicide prevention in preparation for taking on a leadership role in my university residence. We were taught to treat every expressed desire for death as a cry for help and to look for ways to address the cause of the person’s suffering. This legal change makes things murkier. The desire for death by certain people is now met with suicide facilitation instead of suicide prevention.

How should we decide which people should receive suicide facilitation and which people should receive suicide prevention? We should always tend toward the latter. Preventing suicide should be our first impulse.

The way to distinguish between a sustained desire for death and a short-term cry for help is to protect the existing reflection period. The removal of the reflection period will allow someone to ask for and receive euthanasia in the same day.

If someone’s pain management is off for a brief period of time, they could quickly be moved from the beginning to the end of the process, without any engagement of independent witnesses or family members.

Independent witnesses confirming consent can guard against the small number of “envelope-pushing” healthcare providers who can be over-represented in problematic cases. Safeguards that require the presence of independent witnesses might not be necessary in most cases, but the risk of lives being taken under improper circumstances in a minority of cases by a small number of activist euthanizers is real and dangerous.

The purpose of safeguards is to address exceptional cases. The reason we need law enforcement is not because most people are lawbreakers, but because some people are. The reason we have fire departments and expansive rules and protocols around fire prevention is not because most houses are on fire, but because some houses will catch fire.

Advocating for safeguards is not rooted in a mistrust of healthcare professionals in general, but rather in a recognition that abuse can happen in the case of euthanasia it is deadly. It’s hard to believe that the presence of a couple independent witnesses could be seen as a serious impediment for someone who is clear in their desire to be dead.

Dr. Ellen Wiebe euthanized Barry Hyman on June 29, 2018. She did so after entering the Jewish nursing home where he lived, closing his door, and without informing or consulting with nursing home staff. His primary caregivers had no idea what was happening. Dr. Wiebe snuck into Hyman’s nursing home and administered euthanasia, after which she asks the public, Hyman’s friends, family, and primary care doctors, to trust her own notes that this was his wish. This raises serious concerns about consent.

In the case of Hyman’s death, Wiebe failed to consider the traumatic effects on other residents.

“Imagine the implications for our staff and our residents and their families,” said the nursing home’s CEO following Hyman’s death. “We have a lot of Holocaust survivors. To have a doctor sneak in and kill someone without telling anyone. They’re going to feel like they’re at risk when you learn someone was sneaking in and killing someone.”

We need to preserve the waiting period as well as the witnesses confirming consent. It is wrong for the Trudeau government to be trying to remove the limited safeguards that protect Canadian’s from being euthanized either against their wishes, or their better judgement.