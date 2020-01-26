Ryerson University ends 34 year relationship with student union amid more scandal
Ryerson University has terminated its 1986 Operating Agreement with the Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU), according to vice-provost of students Jen McMillen.
“Effective immediately, the university no longer recognizes the RSU as the official student government representing Ryerson students,” said McMillen in a statement posted to Ryerson Today on Friday. “The university has lost confidence in the RSU’s ability to represent students with good governance and to supply the services that students pay for.”
McMillen’s statement cited the improper use of RSU funds by members of the 2018-19 RSU executive that Ryerson learned about in January 2019 as a reason for cancelling the operating agreement. Former president Ram Ganesh was impeached pending an investigation into overspending on the student union’s credit card account. The credit card statement, which was addressed to Ganesh, included dubious large purchases at LCBO locations, a shisha lounge and restaurants.
The RSU filed a report with Toronto police about the credit card scandal on Tuesday, which could lead to criminal charges against Ganesh.
McMillen’s statement said that the credit card scandal meant the RSU breached its 1986 Operating Agreement with Ryerson. She said that Ryerson provided “ample time to rectify the situation, but the RSU has failed to do so.”
Her statement said Ryerson notified the RSU in January 2019 that they would be withholding fees they collect from students until the student union met the following conditions: conduct a forensic audit, share it with the university, and negotiate a new operating agreement.
Since February 2019, Ryerson has tried to negotiate a new agreement. The RSU has ceased responding to Ryerson’s efforts to reach common ground. Despite Ryerson’s best efforts to work with the RSU on a new operating agreement, the student union has failed to meet the conditions set out in January 2019.
McMillen’s statement said that Ryerson has become further concerned with the “recent public turnover” of the current executive within the RSU. Vice president of equity Naja Pereira, vice president of marketing Victoria Anderson-Gardner, and vice president of education Kwaku Agyemang have resigned within the last two months. Vice president of operations Augustine Onuh was impeached in December for missed hours and claims of harassment found by the board’s oversight committee.
A new student government may be formed, and Ryerson is encouraging students to begin giving this some consideration.
Ryerson is committed to ensuring that the services provided by the RSU such as health and dental benefits remain in place for students for the remainder of the academic year.
The RSU is a separate entity from Ryerson.
McMillen said that Ryerson is disappointed it had to terminate its operating agreement with the RSU.
“We want to reiterate that this decision was not made lightly,” she said. “The university wants to assure students that we remain committed to working in good faith with a student government that demonstrates a commitment to good governance and sound financial management.”
The RSU issued a statement shortly after condemning Ryerson for cancelling its operating agreement.
“The university’s attempted termination of the operational agreement, and added threat to support an entirely new student government, actively undermines the autonomy and democratic rights of students,” said the RSU’s statement. “The RSU does not accept this termination as valid under the agreement.”
The Canadian Federation of Students (CFS) said Ryerson’s interference with the RSU undermines the democratic rights of students and student organizations that represent them.
“Ultimately, all students’ unions are accountable to their members,” said the CFS. “University administrations cannot and should not insert themselves in the affairs of autonomous and democratically-governed students’ unions.”
Ryerson Students' Union president accused of another 'corruption' scandal
Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) vice president of education Kwaku Agyemang resigned after recently surviving a vote on impeachment.
Agyemang said in a statement posted to Facebook that president Vanessa Henry has silenced him with verbal threats.
“On many occasions, it was basically warning us against the implications of speaking to the media,” said Agyemang. “In regards to our NDA, using our NDA as a tool to silence us.”
His statement said that he is “walking away from internal corruption, discrimination, and harassment.”
“I resigned because of the toxic environment,” he said. “I fell in love with the opportunity the position gave me and the role it gave me to serve students and advocate for students on the academic level. However, it started to get really difficult when I started to have health issues with what was going on with the toxicity.”
Henry said that all accusations made against her are false.
“There has been no financial mismanagement,” said Henry. “In fact, I’ve worked alongside the financial controller and the executive to tighten up the financial policies. I’ve also led the hiring committees to ensure that executives are held accountable by having an executive director and financial controller in place.”
Notices of impeachment were served to Agyemang, vice president of equity Naja Pereira, and vice president of operations Augustine Onuh by student groups director James Fotak a few weeks ago. The notices stated that they broke RSU bylaw 4.3, which requires executives to work a full 40-hour workweek throughout their term.
Agyemang was not impeached. Pereira resigned before the Board of Directors could vote on her impeachment, citing the work environment in the RSU as “an unhealthy and damaging one.” Onuh was impeached for missed hours and claims of harassment found by the board’s oversight committee.
Henry was given a notice of impeachment by vice president of marketing Victoria Anderson-Gardner, but it was not tabled. Anderson-Gardner resigned before she could table the motion, claiming the RSU was a “toxic work environment.” Anderson-Gardner cited recent issues relating to a non-Indigenous student singing “Colors of the Wind” from Disney’s “Pocahontas” at an RSU event and a statement sent about the incident that not all executives agreed on as evidence of a toxic work environment.
Agyemang’s statement said that Henry has engaged in “anti-Indigenous, anti-black, and anti-LGBTQ+ leadership.”
He has accused Henry of being anti-Indigenous through the incident surrounding the non-Indigenous student singing “Colors of the Wind”. He also accused Henry of being anti-black for ridiculing him. He claimed that she was anti-LGBTQ+ by mistreating Anderson-Gardner, who identifies as two-spirited.
Ryerson students pay the RSU $77.84 annually. Of this amount, $24.44 was a non-essential fee, and $53.40 was an essential fee when the Student Choice Initiative (SCI) was implemented by Ontario Premier Doug Ford. The Ontario Divisional Court struck down the SCI in November, meaning students cannot opt out of paying the fee to the union, despite the mismanagement of funds and some students not wanting to support it.
The RSU was involved with the political organization We the Students RU, which called for the SCI to be repealed.
A petition has been started to demand Henry be removed as president and for Ryerson University to restructure the RSU. The petition has received 1,001 signatures.
The petition says that Henry is not qualified to “lead the organization or manage a team.” It also states that “Students of Ryerson University have not received full financial transparency as promised” from Henry’s leadership.
The petition has received more signatures than the petition that demanded former president Ram Ganesh be removed for the union overspending by hundreds of thousands of dollars on the student union’s credit card account on things such as booze and parties.
Ryerson did not respond to a request for comment.
Agyemang said that the petition might help hold Henry accountable.
“I’m glad that Ryerson students have a platform to have their voices heard,” he said.
Can Canadian student unions be fixed?
The Ryerson Students’ Union (RSU) is going through a scandal, and it highlights how toxic Canadian student unions have become.
The scandal started when notices of impeachment were served to vice president equity Naja Pereira, vice president education Kwaku Agyemang, and vice president operations Augustine Onuh by student groups director James Fotak. The notices stated that they broke RSU bylaw 4.3, which requires executives to work a full 40-hour workweek throughout their term.
Pereira resigned before the Board of Directors could vote on her impeachment, citing the work environment in the RSU as “an unhealthy and damaging one.” Agyemang was not impeached. Onuh was impeached for missed hours and claims of harassment found by the board’s oversight committee.
President Vanessa Henry was given a notice of impeachment by vice president of marketing Victoria Anderson-Gardner, but it was not tabled. Anderson-Gardner resigned before she could table the motion, claiming the RSU was a “toxic work environment.” Anderson-Gardner cited recent issues relating to a non-Indigenous student singing “Colors of the Wind” from Disney’s Pocahontas at an RSU event and a statement sent about the incident that not all executives agreed on as evidence of a toxic work environment.
This is the second scandal for the RSU this year. Former president Ram Ganesh was impeached pending an investigation into overspending on the student union’s credit card account. The credit card statement, which was addressed to Ganesh, included questionable exorbitant purchases at LCBO locations, a shisha lounge and restaurants.
This is not exclusively a Ryerson problem, as there are student unions across Canada that have gone through similar scandals.
Former University of Toronto Students’ Union (UTSU) executive director Sandy Hudson allegedly engaged in civil fraud by paying herself a $247,726.40 severance package in 2015. The UTSU sued Hudson, and they settled out of court in 2017, with Hudson repaying some of the funds but not admitting to theft or fraud.
Former Student Federation of the University of Ottawa president Rizki Rachiq resigned amid fraud allegations in 2018. Rachiq was accused of spending student fees on a $950 pair of eyeglasses from Albert Optical, $609.37 at Louis Vuitton, $498.30 at J’aime Coiffure, a hair salon in Montreal, and $338.28 at Audi Lauzon.
The people involved with these student unions are failing to represent students. Nevertheless, it is possible to fix student unions if significant changes are made.
One way that student unions can improve is implementing more internal controls. The RSU credit card scandal was able to happen because that year’s executive team fired the general manager their first day in office. The RSU did not hire another general manager, which permitted them to use the student union credit card how they wanted, without any oversight.
Internal controls that could have prevented this incident include prohibiting the executive team from firing their general manager or allowing them to, but requiring universities to conduct audits of their student unions’ credit cards until one is hired. These internal controls would ensure that executives are not wasting students’ money.
Student unions can be fixed if they stop worshipping at the altar of political correctness. Most students see rampant political correctness as suffocating and lead to top priorities being irrelevant, petty problems.
Most students are not concerned about a non-Indigenous student singing “Colors of the Wind”. Average students would love it if student unions prioritized issues that mattered to them.
Student unions have to commit to reaching out to students. The 2019 RSU election saw the lowest voter turnout in five years. The 2019 UTSU election saw a 4.2 percent voter turnout among students.
Students might not be voting because they have become apathetic to student politics. Candidates in student politics elections have to listen to the issues students are facing, and they have to promise to assist them. Students might be incentivized to vote if they feel their leaders care about them and will address their issues.
Student politics across Canada right now is rife with abuse, but that can be changed. Student leaders have to remember that student unions should be serving students, not themselves.
Ryerson University reduces road-salt to make campus "#LessSalty"
Over the last year, Ryerson has been getting less salty.
According to a press release, the World Wildlife Federation Canada(WWF-Canada) and Environment and Climate Change Canada will be visiting the university to view the results of their road salt reduction pilot, which began last year.
Through collaboration with Ryerson Urban Water (RUW) and Ryerson Facilities Management and Development (FMD) with WWF-Canada, the groups worked to create safe public spaces which also reduced the negative impacts on the environment.
The pilot program has already lowered the amount of road salt used by 200 fewer 20kg bags of salt. This reduction will, in turn, benefit Canada’s waterways as the chloride in road salt remains toxic to freshwater species.
With results showing no compromise in pedestrian safety, the project will now be expanded to the rest of the campus.
