Rubber chicken bandit on the lamb in Alberta 

Just when you thought that every possible use for a rubber chicken had been exhausted, another innovative citizen, once again, proves us all wrong. A Calgary man is wanted by RCMP in Airdrie, Alberta, after he robbed a donation box from a Tim Hortons at CrossIron Mills. The town is located just north of Calgary.
According to CTV News, investigators say a man entered the fast-food chain, located inside a local mall just before 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 11. The suspect walked up to the counter and placed a rubber chicken over a donation box to conceal it.
He then exited the mall with the donation box, nestled beneath the rubber chicken.
The suspect is described as:
- A Caucasian male
- Wearing a blue sweater or jacket and a black balaclava
- Holding a rubber chicken
Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
There is a good chance he may no longer be holding the rubber chicken.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Do Albertans deserve art?
After more than a century of perceived mistreatment at the hands of the federal government, a handful of Alberta MPs have decided that enough is enough. Michelle Rempel Garner, Blake Richards, Glen Motz, and Arnold Viersen have, with their publication of the Buffalo Declaration, drawn a line in the sand. Alberta has been stiffed for the last time.
The 13-page declaration describes the myriad ways in which the province has historically been mistreated in Confederation. It also proposes solutions—some concrete, and some more esoteric—that the federal government must adopt in order to right past wrongs.
Generally speaking, the nation’s pundits have agreed that the declaration is the same sort of knackered whining that has always come from loose-lipped Albertan conservatives. Generation after generation after generation, there seems to be a limitless cache of grievances to air and rabble to rouse. Assuredly, the rabble has been roused.
The National Post‘s Colby Cosh could do little more than mock the message put forth by the Conservative politicians—that struggling Albertans and their sensible neighbours ought to address the systemic inequities of Confederation.
“Is this the sort of language that you would expect to hear from a band of self-reliant classical-liberal pluralists who believe in equality of opportunity rather than redistributive egalitarianism? It savours more of post-war post-Marxism to me; Wexit with a sprinkling of Frantz Fanon, or Pamela Palmater,” wrote Cosh.
Jason Markusoff of Maclean’s chided the declaration as “wholly an Alberta-first distinct society document.”
Chris Turner painted the authors as the same breed of lamebrained ranchers who subscribe to the folk wisdom of the Stampede:
To the extent that the declaration occasionally wanders into adage and aphorism, as all documents branded as declarations tend to do, it will fail to persuade sceptical Buffalonians and oppositional Laurentians alike. Normally, the only way Western separatist movements gain traction is by pointing to tangible issues like transfer payments, provincial jurisdiction, underrepresentation in federal government, etc., etc.
But one of the specific proposals of the declaration that is often overlooked, despite being incredibly difficult to rebuke, is increased arts and cultural spending in Alberta. In the text of their declaration, the four MPs demand that the federal government “mandate equitable regional distribution of funding to arts and culture as part of federal spending programs.”
A look at the Canada Council for the Arts’ most recent funding overview reveals that current spending—as anyone familiar with Canada’s cultural sector intuitively knows—is far from equitable. In their 2018/2019 reporting year, the organization spent less per capita on Albertans than they did on the citizens of any other province or territory, not even a third of what was spent on Quebeckers.
Could this have anything to do with the Canada Council’s governance?
Is it possible that having Quebeckers in the roles of CEO, Director, Chair, and Vice Chair—every single senior position—has any impact on funding decisions? Perhaps. Or, as Cosh supposes, to ask such a question is merely to display the “unnatural argot of victimhood” that has come to infect so many Albertans. Whatever the case may be, it is disparities such as this that make the untold billions in transfer payments so difficult for Albertans to send off to Ottawa.
Would it be reasonable for Albertans to demand from their federal leaders some sort of minimum funding amount, or would doing so constitute a brash attack on national unity?
Many have been quick to mock the Buffalo Declaration and gaslight its signatories, but the fact remains that there are clear inequities in the way mother Canada treats her children. Some of these inequities are big, others are small. Some are squishy and a matter of interprovincial contention; others (like arts funding) can be ascertained quite clearly.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
New Alberta bill proposes fines of up to $25,000 for protestors
A new bill tabled by Jason Kenney and the UCP government proposes protestors that block rail lines and highways in Alberta face fines of up to $25,000, according to the Edmonton Journal.
With the introduction of Bill 1, the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act, police and prosecutors would have the ability to enforce more provincial penalties.
“Apparently those disincentives haven’t been strong enough for some people,” said Jason Kenney. “Albertans and Canadians respect our constitutionally protected freedoms of expression, of assembly, and to protest but blocking railways, roadways, and commuter trains and critical infrastructure is simply and plainly illegal.”
Kenney again suggested that Sunday’s withdrawal of the Teck Frontier mine was partly caused by protestors against the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern BC.
“If this carries on it will have devastating impacts on our economy here in Alberta and in the rest of the country. Albertans will not tolerate this kind of lawless mockery of our democratic principles and this attack on our nations and our province’s prosperity,” he said.
Bill 1 adds to the legislation introduced by the UCP in the fall which heightens maximum trespassing penalties.
If the Bill passes it would introduce larger fines as well as prison terms reaching up to six months. Bill 1 would also introduce fines that could be added on to initial fines each day that protests continue.
Some of the “essential infrastructure” that the bill would apply to includes oil and gas sites, water utilities and dams and telephone lines.
Justice minister Doug Schweitzer said, “Each day that (this) goes on, it would be a new offence, so the fines would compound over time … We want to send a clear signal that this will not be tolerated.”
Initial fines would begin at $1,000 and reach up to $25,000 by just the second day of a blockade. Corporations that aid or direct blockades could see fines as large as $200,000.
Schweitzer noted that the onsite police would have to power to decide whether or not the law would be applied to these protests.
The bill was criticized by NDP leader, Rachel Notley who said that the bill could potentially be used to shut down other types of protests that the government disagrees with such as teacher’s protests.
“Bill 1 should have been completely focused on jobs, and as we know when it comes to protesters that this premier claims to be concerned about, the law already prohibited that kind of work and the law already allowed for them to be arrested,” Notley said.
Schweitzer told the federal government to follow their lead and take a similar approach with their legislative action.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Trudeau blasted for empty office buildings in downtown Calgary and mine cancellation
Conservative leadership candidate Erin O’Toole has mocked Trudeau, saying that an empty building in Calgary should be renamed the “Trudeau Tower.”
On Sunday, Teck Resources announced it was withdrawing their oilsands mine application after years of political delay from a disinterested Trudeau government. Although Teck Resources diplomatically blamed “political turmoil,” it remains unclear whether the Liberal cabinet would have offered the final approval.
“Teck’s decision to withdraw the Frontier mine application is more devastating news for Albertans, Indigenous people and all Canadians,” said Conservative leadership frontrunner and former Harper minister Peter MacKay to the bad news for economic development.
Thanks, in large part, to the government’s pipeline inaction, the Albertan economy has suffered. In January, for instance, data revealed that Alberta’s economic activity was at its lowest since the 2015-16 recession. As well as this, the province lost more than 18,000 jobs in January, despite the rest of the country adding over 34,000.
“The fact that Teck Resources has publicly announced that it is pulling its application for a $20 billion Frontier oil sands project is further proof that Trudeau cannot or will not fight for Canada and Canadian jobs,” said Conservative MP and leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu, who used to work in the oil and gas industry for years.
As a result of all this, a deep discontent has grown amongst Albertans towards Ottawa—culminating in both a growing separatist movement (Wexit) and the new “Buffalo Declaration.”
Erin O’Toole has been vocal about the damage Trudeau has done to the province. After Teck Resources pulled their application for the oilsands mine in Alberta, O’Toole said “We’re watching our economy crumble as the government stands by.”
“Thousands of jobs, billions of dollars of investment and billions more of government revenue just disappeared because of Trudeau’s failure to uphold the rule of law. ”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Jason Kenney to table act that will prevent railway blockades in Alberta
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced his plan to table what will be “Bill Number One” of the next session of Alberta’s next legislation.
The bill, which Kenney called the Critical Infrastructure Defense Act, will create “new, and stiff critical penalties for anyone who riots on, or seeks to impair critical economic infrastructure in the province of Alberta.”
“We need national leadership to ensure that Canada is a country characterized by the rule of law, and we are pleased to see that action is finally being taken by police services to enforce court orders, but Alberta will do its part,” said Kenney, before announcing the bill.
Kenney’s statements came on the same day that Ontario Provincial Police moved in on blockaders on Mohawk territory after calls from the federal government to clear the railways of blockades and protestors.
Blockaders had stopped trains from running for the previous three weeks in support of anti-pipeline activists.
The announcement came during a lengthy address to media after the Alberta provincial court’s decision to strike down the Trudeau Liberals’ federal carbon tax—a fate opposite than that in Ontario and Saskatchewan.
Kenney went on to say that his government would “not back down” to hostility from the federal government, pressure from special interest groups, or regulatory uncertainty that could potentially inhibit investment in Alberta resource development.
Kenney also reached out to the federal government, requesting that Ottawa work together with Alberta in developing Alberta’s “rich” natural resources, “to generate that wealth in a responsible way.”
Social Media