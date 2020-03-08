REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem 

On March 4, a conservative student group in Ireland revealed they had completed a year-long project operating undercover as an antifa cell.
Antifascist Students Ireland revealed themselves to be a project of Irish conservative student news outlet The Burkean on their Twitter page,
The Burkean’s actions directed significant attention towards Ireland’s official Antifa organization, Antifascist Ireland, a group that has come under fire in the past for the history of its alleged founding member and leading figurehead, Pat Corcoran—a convicted pedophile.
Corcoran is a former civil servant who worked with the Irish Department of Arts, Heritage, and Gaeltacht. In 2009, he was found to be in possession of over 7,000 images and 21 videos featuring child sexual abuse and torture. He was handed the lenient sentence of 3.5 years suspended—meaning he never served a day in prison. The decision caused outrage amongst Irish commentary writers, one of whom used Corcoran’s case as an example of Ireland being a “pedophile’s paradise.”
Corcoran was fired from his government position, but around the same time of his sentencing, Corcoran joined left-wing grassroots publisher Indymedia where he worked undetected until 2013. Once the publisher discovered his disgusting history, he was immediately resigned. Indymedia issued a statement condemning Corcoran, and insisting they had no knowledge of his abusive past.
But Corcoran was not disinvited from all of his activist groups. Independent media and citizen reports out of Ireland allege that Corcoran has been seen engaging in public activism with left-wing groups as recently as November 2019.
But Ireland is not the only country whose main organized antifa group has had trouble with pedophilia in its ranks.
In February of 2020, seven Russian antifa members were sentenced to 6-18 years in prison for planning bombings intended to disrupt the 2018 Russian presidential elections.
Of the seven, one of the principal figures, Arman Sagynbaev, was revealed to have a disturbing history with women and girls.
Seven women came forward to recount details of their experiences with Sagynbaev, some of which have been translated to English. The women, some of whom were as young as 14 when they had their experiences with the antifa leader, were all horrifically sexually assaulted. They were used as domestic slaves, forced to shoplift, routinely beaten and threatened into performing degrading sexual acts, and one was even infected with Sagynbaev’s HIV.
Some of the abuses were so unconscionable, “leaving no room for doubt,” that Anarchist Black Cross—a network of activists supporting political prisoners—withdrew all assistance from Sagynbaev during his legal battle with the Russian state. They also removed him from their list of political prisoners.
Even the United States has had its own case comparable to those in Ireland and Russia.
In Portland, the epicentre of antifa activism, a leading activist has faced multiple arrests for the sexual abuse of minors.
Micah Isaiah Rhodes of Portland’s Resistance was arrested in 2014 and in 2015 for sexually abusing a minor girl and minor boy. During his trials, the county Sheriff revealed that Rhodes had an inappropriate history with minors dating to his youth. At 14, Rhodes was caught sexually abusing a 9 year old boy, and at 15, Rhodes was caught with three much younger boys.
Despite his history, Rhodes was spared all prison time as the judge claimed Rhodes was “trying to change.”
Violent anti-Semitic antifa activist avoids jail time, released for treatment
A Pacific Northwest-based antifa activist, Jamal Oscar Williams, with a history of violence and threatening behavior has been released for treatment rather than incarcerated after committing anti-Semitic attacks against a rabbi and a congregant, which classify as felony hate crimes in Seattle.
The Post Millennial was the only media outlet to cover the Williams anti-Semitic attacks in November. According to court documents, Williams “maliciously and intentionally” followed, threatened to kill and assaulted the Jewish men in multiple attacks in October because of their perceived religion.
According to court documents, Williams, 44, who has multiple felony convictions, has been ordered by King County Judge Karen Donohue to participate in the King County Community Center for Alternative Programs (CCAP).
According to their website “CCAP, formerly Day Reporting, holds offenders accountable to a weekly itinerary directed at involving the offender in a continuum of structured programs. The goal of CCAP is to assist offenders in changing those behaviors that have contributed to their being charged with a crime. CCAP provides on-site services as well as referrals to community-based services. Random drug tests are conducted to monitor for illegal drug use and consumption of alcohol. Offenders participating in CCAP receive an individual needs assessment and are scheduled for a variety of programs.”
Williams had previously been enrolled in Sound Mental Health Services, which offers integrated substance abuse and dual diagnosis treatment, with clients receiving individualized recovery programs. He was unenrolled from services previously because he was in custody.
As part of the court order, rather than being incarcerated, Williams is required to return to his apartment through Plymouth Housing. According to their mission statement: Plymouth follows the Housing First philosophy, operating on the principle that people cannot improve their lives until they have a safe, stable place to live.
The order goes on to state that Williams is a graduate of the Fare Start program and plans to re-engage with Fare Start for employment support and to attend their job fairs. Fare Start “…transforms lives, disrupts poverty and nourishes communities through food, life skills and job training.”
As reported by Andy Ngo, “Rabbi Shmuel Levitin and Ephraim Block were operating a permitted religious booth for the Sukkot Jewish holiday in downtown Seattle on October 11 when Williams allegedly approached them and shouted: ‘Jews, Jews, Jews … give me your money!’ He then said he had a gun and was going to kill them. Both Levitin and Block have beards and payots, or sideburns, and were wearing yarmulkes. Levitin is a rabbi at the Chabad of Downtown Seattle.
“Three days later, Williams returned and made similar threats and demands for money. On October 15, Williams followed the men into the lobby of their apartment building. After making more demands for money, he allegedly hurled candy from the concierge’s desk at the men. Police later found and arrested Williams in a nearby area.
“In August 2018, Williams was arrested in Seattle during a counter-protest against right-wing group Patriot Prayer. Last November, he threatened this journalist with death outside Seattle City Hall at a counter-demonstration against a conservative group. On August 17 Williams was in Portland, Oregon, where he was recorded accosting people aggressively during an antifa protest-turned-riot against the Proud Boys. He was also part of a group of people who surrounded and threatened to hurt Julio Rosas, a reporter with the Washington Examiner. Williams was later arrested by Portland Police for disorderly conduct. He did not show up to his court hearing in September and there is a bench warrant for his arrest.
“In addition to Williams’s radical political activism with antifa, he has a long history of criminal and harassing behavior. In Washington State, he was convicted in 2015 for felony harassment and domestic violence. He has multiple other convictions for assault and domestic violence. He also has a long violent criminal record in Alaska, where he used to live.”
In September, Williams was seen embracing Vice Chair of Seattle’s 37th district Democrats and leader of the King County Young Democrats and antifa activist Chase Cross while energizing his masked antifa protestors approaching a police line.
Williams has been given every opportunity available through Seattle and King County services to get his life on track. Yet he has chosen to re-offend time and again. Williams is the poster child for a failed justice system in Seattle.
King County prosecutor Dan Satterberg came under fire for the “revolving door justice system” in that county. In Seattle, the largest city in King County, prolific offenders with dozens of convictions are often arrested only to be quickly returned to the streets. King County and neighboring Snohomish County became the first in the nation to stop charging people for possessing small amounts of drugs — heroin, meth and crack included — in virtually all cases in 2018.
Seattle offenders are frequently “diverted” to the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) program. LEAD claims to divert people who don’t belong in jail, to other programs to transition them back into society. This program has won multiple awards and been cited in expansion programs across the country such as New York’s controversial bail reform program.
The New York program allowed multiple offenders in a rash of anti-Semitic attacks in December to go free. Yet the LEAD program is one of the contributing factors of prolific offenders in Seattle.
The LEAD program itself has not produced any data since 2014 to illustrate the program’s success. Programs across the country also rely on the same irrelevant data set. Lisa Dugaard, the director of the LEAD program, continues to trot out the same statistics from 6 years ago as justification for continued funding of the program.
However, according to their own reports, the LEAD Program does not track participants. When asked about this, Dugaard claimed that they are legally barred from releasing any data about participants. While other cities continue to replicate the questionable program, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan proposed cutting the majority of the LEAD funding in 2019 as part of her 2020 budget, pending an investigation into the effectiveness of the program.
When a system is established which views all criminals equally as potential victims of the system itself, someone who has committed multiple hate crimes is bound to be treated the same as a teenager who is a first-time drug offender. This dangerous system is responsible for the release of hundreds of prolific offenders like Williams, compromising public safety.
Antifa podcast falsely accuses Andy Ngo of violence and terrorism
The self-professed “anarchist, anti-fascist autonomous anti-capitalist and anti-colonial” podcast, It’s Going Down, smeared The Post Millennial‘s editor at large Andy Ngo in their February 29 episode, titled “Who Let The Frogs Out.”
At 1:22:00 in the podcast, the hosts discuss Andy Ngo’s role at The Post Millennial, and the supposed dangers that he could cause, going so far as to call him a domestic terrorist who promotes “stochastic terrorism,”—a fairly rarely used term used to describe a form of “lone wolf” terrorism.
“He’s still able to do a tonne of damage at his Post Millennial job. What I’ve seen, the way people I’ve talked to be targeted by him, he’s been able to get away with being more violent, making more outrageous claims … I think say he doesn’t have all his liberal followers, well he still has a bunch more than he used to, and they’re still ready to do the bidding of his kind of stochastic terrorism.”
In response to the clip, Ngo pointed out that these sorts of comments are used to justify violence against him and his family.
This appears to be true, as the podcast self-professes that they “do not advocate or promote violence or non-violence. Movements for liberation decide for themselves on what the best strategy is to get and stay free,” essentially giving a free pass to “stochastic terrorism” from their side of the aisle.
This is a cause for concern, clearly, for a few reasons: One, Ngo has been subjected to violent, unprovoked assaults on several occasions. This includes, most famously, being assaulted by Portland antifa during a rally that caused him to have a brain bleed.
This was met by anger from those who believe journalists should be able to report on the news, and with cheers from antifa sympathizing cable news outlets.
Those who supported Ngo via donation then had their names released in an attempt to dox them.
Secondly, Ngo has had his residence visited by suspected antifa goons, who all wore cut-out masks of his face to his and his mother’s property in order to intimidate him.
With his name being smeared, Ngo’s speaking events have been the centre of controversy, as well. Recently, Ngo had a speaking event at UBC cancelled due to safety concerns posed by antifa-linked groups, who threaten violent protests against speakers they object to on ideological grounds.
Ngo’s scheduled presentation, ironically titled “Understanding Antifa Violence,” was scheduled to take place on January 29 at UBC’s Robson Square in downtown Vancouver.
Convicted pedophile claims 'discrimination' after being fired from University of Manitoba
A convicted sex offender who was fired from the University of Manitoba has taken his former employer to the Manitoba Human Rights Commission [MBHRC], alleging his charter rights to be free from discrimination have been violated.
In a case titled “A.B v. The University of Manitoba,” the former employee claims he was unjustly discriminated against when he was fired from the university following the institution’s discovery of his criminal past.
While the exact details of “A.B’s” crimes are unknown, the MBHRC document revealed “A.B” was given a three year jail sentence, and a lifetime prohibition order restricting him from communication or contact with children under the age of 14.
“A.B’s” prohibition order included taking up employment or appearing in public places where children of that age could reasonably be expected to be present, and also a complete ban on using a computer to communicate with minors.
Despite what appears to be a disturbing criminal past, the MBHRC protected “A.B’s” identity, validating his appeal that revealing his identity would cause “damage to [my] dignity” and consequences for his emotional health, family, company, and friends.
Only five provinces in Canada currently allow employers to legally disqualify candidates on the basis of criminal histories. Manitoba is not one of them, and allows human rights complaints to be brought by employees who feel they have been discriminated against in the job market on the basis of their criminal records.
The University of Manitoba did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.
The revelations of this case at the MBHRC come just shortly after the University of Manitoba was rocked by another scandal involving child sex abuse. On January 20, a University of Manitoba faculty was sentenced to 18 months in prison for the possession of child pornography. Professor Trevor Pemberton worked as a researcher at the Children’s Hospital Research Institute of Manitoba and at the University of Manitoba as an assistant professor of biochemistry and medical genetics. He was arrested in 2018, and sentenced in January of 2020.
EXCLUSIVE: Antifa activist granted pass to CPAC, may be responsible for having Gavin McInnes removed
An antifa activist was given a pass to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington D.C., and is suspected of having a hand in kicking out Gavin McInnes.
The activist in question is named Jason Charter and was arrested by the police on July 6th of last year following an alleged violent confrontation.
Speaking to The Post Millennial, Charter did not deny that he is a member of antifa and confirmed that he had been arrested at an antifa protest: “I defended myself and others, nothing more and nothing less,” he asserted.
As well as this, Charter has been accused of having a role in kicking Censored TV founder and Vice Co-Founder Gavin McInnes out of the conference after a confrontation between the two.
When McInnes was interviewing the antifa-friendly activist reporter Jared Holt, Charter confronted McInnes, only to then disappear. Charter subsequently reappeared when McInnes was being removed from the conference grounds.
This was similarly corroborated by the news outlet Right Wing Watch, who wrote in an article about McInnes that “one attendee told Right Wing Watch they reported McInnes to security after McInnes threatened to assault them.”
Speaking to The Post Millennial, McInnes said “isn’t it incredible that CPAC is inviting antifa to their conference and then having antifa decide who can and can’t be there. We have reached a new level of cuck.”
“CPAC is regularly rejecting conservatives for being too edgy, yet antifa literally gets a free pass. This is a problem with America in a nutshell: not only do we not stand up for ourselves, but we all but seek out the groups who want to destroy us, and then invite them into our homes and say do your worst,” he added.
The conference, which is located in Washington D.C., has a wheelhouse of prominent speakers such as President Donald Trump, Nigel Farage, and Vice President Mike Pence.
McInnes originally applied for a press pass. He was denied by the conference.
