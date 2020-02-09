Responding to Charles Adler’s attack on Conservative MP Arnold Viersen
Every so often, Canada’s progressives in the media remind us that despite their claims of being purveyors of compassion, they are in reality just small and hateful men incapable of understanding complex issues. A prime example of this is radio host Charles Adler, who had a minor meltdown this week over an exchange between Alberta MP Arnold Viersen and NDP MP Laurel Collins of BC.
After a speech about the horrors of sex trafficking and the responsibility of government to intervene on behalf of the victims by Viersen, Collins responded by asking Viersen “to consider listening to the voices of sex workers. Sex workers are saying that sex work is work.” She then went on to criticize Bill C-36, which criminalizes the purchasing of sex in order to target pimps and johns.
Viersen responded: “Mr. Speaker, I would respond to that by asking the honorable member across the way if it is an area of work that she has considered and if that is an appropriate—” here he was interrupted by indignant shouts—”I think this makes the point. I do not think any woman in this country ever chooses this as a job. This is something women are trafficked into and something we have to work hard to end in Canada. Prostitution in Canada is inherently dangerous, and we must work hard to ensure that all Canadians have a safe place to live in this country. We do not want to see our women and girls forced into prostitution.”
Opposition MPs erupted, demanding an apology (which Viersen gave), and the media picked up the story and ran with it. Twitter blew up. Ironically, the outrage precisely proved Viersen’s point: After all, if sex work is just work as Collins claimed, why would it be so offensive to ask someone if they’d ever considered it? If being a prostitute is much like being a florist, or a lawyer, or a construction worker, why should people be so angry at Viersen’s question? Anyone who thinks about it for longer than thirty seconds knows: It is because prostitution is not like other work. Even those who do know accept this position intellectually understand that instinctually.
Mr. Adler, unfortunately, is one of those folks who has not thought about this for longer than thirty seconds, and he leapt at the opportunity to do what he most loves to do: Sanctimoniously attack conservatives. Conservatives, he thundered on Twitter, “missed a moment. If I were Andrew Scheer, I would have booted Viersen from caucus. If I were Peter MacKay, I would have called on Scheer to do that. CPC had a golden opportunity to say to Canadians, ‘Trash is not welcome here. We are taking out the trash.’” In case you were wondering, yes—that is Charles Adler, the man who cannot stop bemoaning the political tone of Conservatives, the dehumanization of others, and the coarsening of our politics, calling the MP who has done an enormous amount of work to fight the sexual exploitation of women “trash.”
I will include the text of Viersen’s full speech on sex trafficking, which preceded his exchange, at the end of the article—but in the meantime, it is interesting to consider that the outrage at Viersen came primarily from ignorant name-callers like Adler leaping at the chance to score political points rather than from those who actually work to combat sex trafficking. Gioia Stover, for example, had this reaction:
In his speech, MP Viersen spoke so well against the violence that we are witnessing against women in the sex trade. He should be applauded for speaking on behalf of a woman who is now voiceless, because she is dead. It is unfortunate that things were allowed to become personal during the question period. It is unfortunate that the NDP MP felt offended over his question to her. I believe it was very respectful of MP Viersen to apologize so quickly, showing that no offense was intended. However, the fact that she did get offended, that her party felt they needed to protect her reputation, that her reputation even came in to question, implies that on some level, even those attempting to defend the sale of sex as a viable work choice in Canada must not actually believe it to be so. However, let us not lose focus on the real issues that MP Viersen raised. Exploitation and violence are inherent in prostitution. Women and girls are not commodities and cannot be treated as such. We cannot endorse a society that creates a class of women that are able to be purchased for sex by men who believe they have the right to objectify and harm those who are for sale.
The left-wing group Edmonton Women and Allies Against the Sex Industry responded on Facebook to the backlash, noting in part that: “The reaction alone to Viersen’s question is proof that no one else thinks ‘sex work is work,’ either.” Women Read Women tweeted a similar response: “If ‘sex work is work’ as she claimed, then why is it wrong for him to ask if she’s ever considered doing it herself? The disturbed reaction to his question shows it’s common knowledge that sex trafficking is violence against women.” (Although, admittedly, perhaps not common enough for Mr. Adler.)
And the list goes on. Another feminist group tweeted: “Either prostitution is ‘work like any other’ in which case there shouldn’t be a problem with [the question]. Or [Viersen] was making the point that prostitution is violence against women…and everyone in the room knows that really.” Rachel Moran, an anti-sex trafficking activist, responded even more emphatically: “No matter how many times I see it, it still sickens me to watch women promote prostitution as viable for *other* women, yet erupt with indignation when asked if it’d be suitable for themselves. You weren’t owed an apology, Laurel, and it’s you who owes an apology to all women.”
And I could cite other examples of female activists who, knowing the value of Arnold Viersen’s work, promptly came to his defence (including Katarina McLeod, executive director of Rising Angels and a survivor of fifteen years in the so-called sex industry.) Some commentators defended him in editorials as well. I wonder what these women, who tirelessly work on behalf of those who are sexually exploited and trafficked, think of Mr. Adler’s brave stand in defence of their right to be prostitutes.
Arnold Viersen has been a consistent champion for those victimized by the sexual exploitation industries since his arrival in Parliament, and this so-called scandal was created entirely by grifters such as Mr. Adler, who ignore the testimonies of women who have actually experienced “sex work” in favor of attacking a man who does listen to them, all so Mr. Adler can get some cheap applause. Perhaps Mr. Adler should listen to women for a change. He might find that they have something to say.
***
Here is the text of MP Arnold Viersen’s speech on sex trafficking in the House of Commons on February 4:
It is with heavy hearts that we come here to speak today. At the beginning of January, Marylène Levesque was an innocent young woman alive in Canada. A few weeks later, on January 22, Marylène was brutally murdered by a convicted murderer out on parole.
To say that this should never have happened is a significant understatement. Marylène should be alive today. She should never have met with Eustachio Gallese. Her death is tragic and utterly senseless. It is one more example of the preventable violence that women and girls face across Canada by men who view them as nothing more than objects and commodities to be bought and sold. Canadians are outraged. They have every right to be. They want answers.
The public safety minister told the House that a full investigation would take place and would be conducted by the commissioner of the Correctional Service of Canada and the chair of the Parole Board of Canada. It is an investigation that will try to answer why this senseless murder took place, and how to prevent others.
We already know the Parole Board of Canada allowed a man with a history of domestic violence against women out on day parole. He had already brutally murdered his own wife in 2004. Prior to that, he committed violence against an earlier partner in 1997. However, despite his clear history of repeated violence, the Parole Board and Gallese’s parole officer made the shameful decision to sanction more violence by condoning and encouraging his perceived right to buy sex, thus signing the death warrant of Marylène. This is appalling. They should not have encouraged him to break the law.
In 2014, Parliament expressed grave concerns about the exploitation and violence inherent in prostitution through Bill C-36. Through this bill, the buying of sex was made illegal because of the harm and violence created by the demand for prostitution.
The goal of Parliament was to protect human dignity and the equality of all Canadians by discouraging prostitution, which has a disproportionate impact on women and children, particularly indigenous women and girls. The bill did not seek to reduce the harm of prostitution, but to eliminate prostitution altogether because of the violence and exploitation inherent in it.
Prostitution creates an environment of violence and inequality for women and girls, perpetuates sexual commodification and turns the most vulnerable in our society into objects to be bought and sold. That is why Bill C-36 sought to eliminate the demand by prohibiting the purchase of sex.
Countries around the world that have legalized prostitution have seen the violence against, and the murder of, those who work in prostitution. They have seen sex trafficking increase, especially among youth. This has happened in Germany, New Zealand and the Netherlands. The legitimization of prostitution normalizes attitudes of violence, misogyny and the objectification of women and girls.
Men do not have the right to buy sex, or to buy women and girls for pleasure. However, in this country, I dare say in this chamber, there are those who believe that prostitution should be legalized and that men should be entitled to buy sex and treat women and girls as commodities.
This line of thinking is heinous. It is evil, and a brazen attack on equality and the safety of all women and girls in Canada.
This insidious rationale was on full display in the Parole Board’s last written decision with respect to Gallese where it states:
“Although you are still single and you say you aren’t ready to enter into a serious relationship with a woman, you are able to efficiently evaluate your needs and expectations towards women. During the hearing, your parole officer underlined a strategy that was developed with the goal that would allow you to meet women in order to meet your sexual needs.”
In other words, while the Parole Board acknowledged that intimate relationships with some women were inappropriate as they would be unsafe, it explicitly acknowledged his sexual needs and affirmed his perceived right to buy sex from those trapped in prostitution. In their minds, the Parole Board members were protecting some women that they deemed more valuable, while sending a convicted murderer to prey upon those who were the most disadvantaged and vulnerable.
As this tragic case demonstrates, it perpetuates the idea that there should be a class of women who are able to be purchased for sex by men who believe they have to the right to objectify and harm those who are for sale. That is what we are talking about with this case today.
The Liberal-appointed Parole Board members thought so little of those in prostitution that they were willing to knowingly put these women’s lives in grave danger, women like Marylène. How else can we explain their words and actions, other than that they believed buying sex should be legal and therefore condoned Gallese’s perceived right to sex as if it was legal? In their minds, Gallese’s perceived right to buy sex was more important than the law.
If Parole Board members had followed the law, they would not have granted Gallese’s parole for this purpose. If they had followed the law, they would have recognized the exploitation and violence inherent in prostitution instead of supporting Gallese’s sexual needs. However, the Parole Board’s attitudes toward women and prostitution reflect what we have seen from the Liberal government over the past few years: a clear pattern of always putting the rights of criminals ahead of the rights of victims and those at risk.
We know indigenous women and girls are the most represented victim group in sex trafficking and prostitution in Canada. They make up only 4% of Canada’s population, yet make up more than 50% of the victims in Canada.
Last year the government reduced some of the human trafficking offences to summary offences, which will significantly increase the likelihood that a human trafficking offence against indigenous women will proceed as a summary conviction offence, further denying them justice. The government also eliminated the consecutive sentences for human trafficking that were adopted under the previous government. The loss of consecutive sentencing leaves victims with a continued reluctance to come forward and report a crime due to their immense fear and the psychological control that traffickers have over their victims.
In the days following this horrific case of injustice, many survivors of sex trafficking and prostitution spoke out. They are outraged and want justice for Marylène and others. I want to share with this House a few of these voices.
Trisha Baptie of B.C., a survivor of sex trafficking, stated:
“In my 15 years of involvement in the sex industry, it was never the laws that beat and raped me and my friends, it was men. It was never the location me and my friends were in that was unsafe, but the man that we were in that location with that made it unsafe. Our laws must always focus on ending the demand for paid sex.”
Casandra Diamond, a survivor of sex trafficking in massage parlours in Toronto, said the following:
…commodifying a woman’s body is dangerous, always. It sends a message that buying someone is acceptable, enshrining the power imbalance where people from average to above-average socioeconomic status purchase other humans, mainly women and girls who have below-average socioeconomic status and power.
Timea Nagy, a survivor who was trafficked from Hungary to Canada and sold in legal strip clubs and massage parlours in the GTA, stated:
To think and promote sex work as “normal work” must come to an end. The Liberal government is completely blinded and refuses to hear our side of the story. How many more deaths will it take them to listen? 10? 20? 30?
I strongly condemn the Parole Board of Canada’s decision to allow a convicted murderer to buy sex and I hope the government will also condemn this decision.
I also call on this government to stop allowing prostitution to be legitimized.
Legitimizing prostitution and downplaying the seriousness of sex trafficking will lead to more violence against women and increased discrimination toward those most at risk in our country. Legitimizing prostitution creates two classes of people, those who can be commodified and sold and those who should not be.
There are some things in Canada that are just not for sale. For example, my vote is not for sale. Democracy is not for sale. People should never be for sale. Women and girls in Canada deserve better.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
John Baird considering Conservative leadership run: Report
Despite shrugging off suggestion that he should run, CPC stalwart and former Harper minister John Baird is reportedly considering a leadership bid, according to the National Post.
Baird, however, is still leaning against running for the party’s leadership, although he has yet to rule himself out. Speaking to the National Post, a source close to Baird said “It’s possible but it’s a long-shot.”
Much of Baird’s support comes from party members who are disgruntled by MacKay’s perceived “coronation.” Western Conservatives, in particular, feel alienated in this contest after Rona Ambrose chose not to run, and Pierre Poilievre—who was seen as a successor in the image of Harper—dropped out of the competition.
Baird is a deeply respected figure within the Conservative Party: he started campaigning for Conservative parties at the age of 16, has held ministerial office in both Queen’s Park and Ottawa, and served as the Minister of Foreign Affairs alongside other prominent cabinet positions in Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s government.
It is worth noting that Baird speaks French fluently, and despite hailing from Ontario, receives significant support from the large, western faction inside the Conservative Party.
Before Poilievre dropped out of the competition, Baird served as the Albertan’s campaign chair, which, instantly provided credibility to Poilievre’s campaign.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
WATCH: Exclusive interview with Tory leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu
This week, The Post Millennial had the opportunity to interview Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu, who is running for leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada. In a wide-ranging interview, Gladu pledged to review the CBC mandate, scrap Justin Trudeau’s $600 million media bailout, and said she “totally opposes” the Liberal’s gun ban.
Gladu was quick to condemn the mainstream media as “biased”—later pledging to scrap Justin Trudeau’s $600 million media bailout, which has proved to be a sore source of contention for Conservative members of Parliament.
The leadership vote itself will be taking place in Toronto on June 27. As a result of the sheer longevity of this campaign, Gladu—who considers herself the “dark horse” candidate—will have plenty of time to convince the Conservative members that she is a serious alternative to Peter MacKay and Erin O’Toole.
Gladu said she would review the CBC’s mandate: “Increasingly, with people being able to stream content, [Canadians] are choosing what they want to watch and we have to let them have their choice, and the CBC mandate should be reviewed.”
Gladu has been vocal about her plan to enlarge the Conservative Party base, believing it to be a necessary component of any general election victory. Gladu believes there were “issues with the leadership” under Andrew Scheer, which proved to be unsustainable for a party hoping to govern.
“Polices that we came out with [in the 2019 general election] did not resonate with Canadians, and we saw a lot of negativity on the climate change plan.”
“We know that Andrew Scheer struggled: he seemed uncomfortable to talk about abortion and the LGBTQ. Canadians are at a place where these things shouldn’t be what we’re focussing on. We have bigger problems in the country,” Gladu added.
Gladu is also a registered gun owner, which should help her in courting the significant contingent of the Conservative base who are fellow gun owners, many of them making up the over 140,000 upset Canadians who signed a record-breaking petition calling for the Liberals to give up on their ham-fisted gun ban.
“I’m totally opposed to [the Liberal gun ban],” said Gladu.
“The problem in Canada, is that 95 percent of gun crime is guns used illegally or illegal guns. Putting laws in place doesn’t work because criminals don’t obey the law. If you put a handgun law in place, the criminal won’t obey that.”
Before entering politics, Gladu worked as an engineer for Dow Chemical for over two decades. She was first elected in 2015 and served as a chair of the Standing Committee on Status of Women.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
BREAKING: Tory MP alleges a CPC leadership campaign is 'promising nominations' for support
Conservative MP Scott Reid alleged on Twitter that a Conservative leadership campaign is offering nominations in exchange for support.
Reid stated that “this tactic is highly divisive, and has no place in a leadership campaign that should be characterized by civility.”
The other implication is that this alleged shady dealing would result in retribution on Conservative MPs who didn’t support this leadership candidate if they win the leadership contest.
Top leadership candidates Peter MacKay, Erin O’Toole and Marilyn Gladu quickly disavowed the tactic.
MacKay spoke out on Twitter that his campaign never offered the quid pro quo and that they “absolutely disavow this practice.”
O’Toole said that this was “an absolute insult to the grassroots members and the principles of fairness and democracy.”
Marilyn Gladu thanked Reid for bringing this allegation to light. She went on to say that “it should not be used as a tactic to barter support!”
Reid did not immediately respond to request for comment from The Post Millennial.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
EXCLUSIVE: Gladu pledges to review 'biased' CBC's mandate, will scrap Trudeau's media bailout
Conservative Leadership candidate Marilyn Gladu has pledged to review the CBC’s mandate if she were to become prime minister, calling the public broadcaster’s coverage of the election biased.
“Increasingly, with people being able to stream content, [Canadians] are choosing what they want to watch and we have to let them have their choice, and the CBC mandate should be reviewed,” said Gladu in an interview with The Post Millennial.
Gladu’s pledge to review the CBC’s mandate comes after what the leadership candidate and many Conservatives believe was biased election coverage from the public broadcaster in favour of the Liberal Party of Canada.
“I do think that that is what I saw in the election when I watched the content that was being played. So I think if its taxpayer dollars, it should be non-partisan, objective reporting,” Gladu explained.
“I would conduct a review of their mandate because I believe that at this point the amount of money they’re receiving and the amount of advertising dollars they’re getting as well is making it uncompetitive for others in the industry.”
“We need a fair and competitive playing field and reviewing their mandate and setting those rules in place so that one can bring the freedom of the press to a fair playing field,” Gladu added.
When The Post Millennial asked Gladu whether she would also consider scrapping Justin Trudeau’s controversial media bailout she responded by saying, “Absolutely. This was totally inappropriate, especially in an election year. It gives, at least, the perception that the media is being influenced to kindly reflect the Liberal government—I believe they did.”
In 2019, the Liberal government vowed to spend nearly $600 million in subsidies to media outlets across Canada over five years. Speaking in defence of these subsidies, Finance Minister Bill Morneau stated that the subsidies would “protect the vital role that independent news media play in our democracy and in our communities.”
Conservative leadership candidates, however, have disagreed with Morneau’s defence of these subsidies. Erin O’Toole has also pledged to cancel the media bailout. “If I’m PM, I’ll cancel Trudeau’s media bailout,” said O’Toole on twitter.
Social Media