Report reveals nepotism in Trudeau government hiring practices
The Department of Public Works released an internal report that claims there is cronyism in the hiring process. A number of unnamed employees have complained to an ombudsman over what they believe to be preferential hiring and sweetheart appointments for members of management’s family, bordering nepotism according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
Andre Latreille, the department’s mental health ombudsman wrote, “Many employees are afraid to speak openly about their situation in the workplace.” he added, “The confidential meetings helped them to explore potential situations.”
The number of managers that have been demoted for misconduct remains unknown but Latreille wrote in his 2019 Annual Report To The Deputy Minister, “Based on feedback from the ombudsman and on other information, senior management decided to terminate the acting assignments of employees in positions of authority because of conduct considered inappropriate by subordinates.”
Amongst the complaints listed are “favouritism, unfairness and lack of transparency in staffing” in department offices nationwide, he said: “Various employees across Canada expressed their frustration regarding staffing decisions that lacked transparency. Employees perceive favouritism in staffing, while others have even reported nepotism.”
“The favouritism and nepotism reported by some employees violate the principles of fairness and transparency in staffing and undermine trust in the organization,” said the report. Ombudsman Latreille also cited complaints of “psychological harassment” by supervisors including “denigration, shouting, badmouthing, gossip and offensive remarks.”
There weren’t any detailed examples included nor any names of managers who had provenly hired friends or relatives.
The Public Service Commission conducted a 2018 Staffing and Non-Partisanship Survey and found that 54 percent of federal employees said that the hiring in their office “depends on who you know.” The survey questioned 101,892 employees.
A total of 31 percent of people said that the people hired in their work units were incompetent while 16 percent strongly agreed that “people hired in my work unit can do the job.” There was only a small, 14 percent who strongly agreed that promotions were fair.
Greg Phillips, national president of the Canadian Association of Professional Employees said, “It if often unclear why a person has been screened out of a process.” In a 2018 testimony at the Commons government operations committee, he said, “It has resulted in a deep distrust of the process. Employees remain fearful to speak out or file a complaint.”
Christ Aylward, national president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada testified as well saying, “It comes down to who you know, and it’s not necessarily the best-qualified person getting those jobs. Our members see that. They see it in virtually every staffing position.”
“Managers don’t have to hire the most qualified candidate, only the candidate they think is best,” said Aylward: “This has created the potential for abuse, and certainly the perception of abuse.”
Desjardins buys out Le Capitale portfolio
Desjardins Group has announced that they are buying the portfolio of Le Capitale, moving 6376 mortgages transferred over to the company. The transaction will be in early February according to a recent press release.
“I’m proud of this acquisition, which solidifies Desjardins’s position as a leader in the residential mortgage market,” said Guy Cormier, President and CEO of Desjardins Group. “It’s a high-quality portfolio from La Capitale that fits perfectly with Desjardins’s expansion objectives, which include seeking out acquisitions to maximize synergies within our organization. We’ll continue to pursue attractive growth opportunities in our primary markets.”
Mortgage holders currently with Le Capitale will receive a letter after February 3 to make them aware of the transfer and welcome them aboard with Desjardins. The transfer requires no action on the part of the holder and their loans will be moved automatically with no change to the conditions of their financing.
Desjardins is opening a new support centre dedicated to the questions of their mortgage holders. The financial cooperative is committed to delivering excellent customer service and provides personalized support for new members.
Desjardins Group has assets of $312.5 billion, making them the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world and the leading group in Canada. It’s good for Canadian employment as well, rated one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers according to Mediacorp. Offering a full range of products and services, it has been highly ranked among the strongest banks in the world by The Banker Magazine.
Accenture has opened a new intelligent operations centre in St. Catharines, Canada
A new Accenture (NYSE: ACN) intelligent operations centre has opened in downtown St. Catharines today. Accenture already has two operations centres in Canada—one in Thorold, Ontario and Fredericton, New Brunswick. The new warehouse is 68,000 square-feet.
The global professional services company plans to add 100 more local jobs to St. Catharines by 2021. They specialize in intelligent sales, customer operations and IT support and are a Fortune Global 500 company.
The centre’s opening event took place today and the Mayor of St. Catharines, Walter Sendzik, did the honorary ribbon cutting.
Newswire reported Mayor Sendzik saying, “On behalf of the City of St. Catharines, I want to thank Accenture for this incredible investment in our city, which not only brings much needed jobs, but also plays an important role in bringing more people to our downtown.”
“The arrival of Accenture in downtown St. Catharines sends a powerful signal about the transformation that we have seen here in recent years, and we are proud of the fact that a Fortune 500 company with a global reach like Accenture’s has chosen our city for this intelligent operations centre,” he added.
Metrolinx and Endbridge, who have worked with Accenture, were some of the expected guest at the opening.
The director of customer care operations at Enbridge, Darren McIlwraith noted, “Through our partnership with Accenture, we’ve been able to transform how we serve our customers with cutting-edge solutions and leading support capabilities provided by our team in the Niagara region.”
Accenture was just named a member of Canada’s Top 100 Employers for the tenth year in a row. Some of the comforts the company offers to employees include, wellness rooms, a meditation/prayer room, cafés, green areas and a mother’s room. Their fitness/games room includes a pool table, air hockey, ping-pong, a yoga area and treadmills.
According to Newswire, Canada’s Accenture president, Jeffrey Russell said, “We’ve been in the Niagara Region since 2001 and are thrilled to expand our footprint in the heart of St. Catharines with new employment opportunities for the deep talent pool and a new service offering for our clients.”
He also noted, “In today’s competitive customer landscape, we help our clients reinvent themselves with intelligent operating models, using the newest technology solutions to deliver value by working side-by-side with them to reimagine their futures and solve their biggest challenges.”
Accenture has a new offering that is meant to work with other organizations so that they can grow in a sustainable manner.
Danielle Moffat is leading the offer for the company, she said, “Sustainable growth has never been more important to companies than it is today. Digital disruption and changing customer expectations have accelerated the need to reinvent sales and service.”
“With the customer lifecycle no longer linear, companies are expected to engage and meet customers in their channel of preference and provide relevant interactions that demonstrate an understanding of their needs. Now is the time for companies to mobilize to an integrated front office, capitalizing on data, digital levers and engagement channels to drive growth and customer loyalty.”
The company has about 5,000 people located in Canada along with 50 delivery locations around the world.
Taxpayers' ombudsman spends $2,853 of taxpayer money on Hawaii trip
The Taxpayers’ Ombudsman, whose government position is to look after the Canadian taxpayer, has refused to comment on a taxpayer-funded trip to Hawaii, which included a workshop by a yoga teacher, according to Blacklocks Reporter.
Records show that the Ombudsman Sherra Profit flew to Honolulu, Hawaii, for a two day conference with U.S. Ombudsman Association. In total, Profit spent $1,082 for her hotel room, and the total cost of the trip was $2,853—all on the tab of the Canadian taxpayer.
The director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation Aaron Wudrick told The Post Millennial that “attending a conference in Hawaii where there’s no clear value for taxpayers is a pretty bad use of taxpayer money.”
“These kinds of junkets always sound dubious, but the fact this one was undertaken by the ‘Taxpayer Ombudsman’–who should by definition be seized with the interests of taxpayers–is particularly bad.”
Profit was accompanied by four other delegates from the provincial ombudsman in Ontario and British Columbia who went to the conference in order to run technical workshops. The Ontario delegate, however, managed to not spend a single penny that belonged to the taxpayer.
Profit, on the other hand, did not run a workshop. As well as this, organizers could not provide minutes so to clarify whether she actually attended any meetings.
During Profit’s time at the conference, she was invited to attend an event that featured “a buffet and an indoor stage production of stories, songs and dances of Hawaii and the South Pacific.”
Profit, who is paid $144,000 a year by the taxpayer, has often been criticized for her failure to advocate for the taxpayer, whilst having her trotters in the troth. Her failure to support the taxpayer throughout the disclosure of the Revenue Agencies misconduct is a striking example.
David Christopherson, the Member of Parliament for Hamilton Centre in Ontario, declared that the Ombudsman’s position appeared to merely constitute the publishing of “very nice and glossy” pages “with lots of big pictures.”
Profit paid a pollster $68,948 to see how well-known the taxpayers’ ombudsman is known by Canadians. Only 20 percent of respondents knew of Profit’s office.
The Post Millennial reached out to the Taxpayers’ Ombudsman for comment, however, they did not respond in time of publishing.
Trudeau government gives $7 million to billion-dollar corporation: Report
Billion-dollar corporation Saputo Foods Ltd. was given $7 million from the Trudeau government under the Dairy Processing Investment Fund, according to a Access to Information request obtained by news outlet Blacklock’s Reporter.
This arrives after the Trudeau government installed the grant program to compensate the dairy industry for the renegotiation of NAFTA that opened a bit of the Canadian dairy market to the U.S. dairy industry.
Despite the subsidies originally aiming to alleviate the strains of small businesses, large corporations have received a substantial amount of money. Saputo, for example, received the $7 million grant despite the company posting $13.5 billion in revenues in 2018, which allowed the company to pay its shareholders $254.6 million in dividends.
The agricultural minister Marie-Claude Bibeau has previously praised the fund as helping out “family-run enterprise.” In reality, according to documents obtained by Blacklock’s Reporter, the big recipients have been major corporate operations: Nestle ($958,382); Chapman’s Ice Cream ($1.1 million); Quality Cheese Inc. ($1.3 million), Arla Foods Inc. ($1.4 million), La Fromagerie Coopérative St-Albert Inc. ($1.5 million), Silani Sweet Cheese Ltd. ($1.7 million), Skotidakis Goat Farm of Eugene ($1.7 million), Smucker Foods of Canada Corp.($1.9 million), COWS Inc. ($1.9 million), Bothwell Cheese Inc. ($1.9 million), La Trappe à Fromage ($3.1 million), Fromagerie Bergeron Inc. ($4 million), Amalgamated Dairies Ltd. ($4.4 million), MDI Holdings Corp. ($5 million), and Gay Lea Foods Co-operative Ltd. ($6.9 million).
As a result of this fund program, factories that produce cheese and ice cream can receive up to $10 million for new equipment or renovations.
“Our government will continue to invest in, protect and stand up for dairy producers across Canada,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously said in defence of the fund.
Many Canadians that live near the U.S. border make routine runs to America to buy significantly cheaper cheese, milk, butter, eggs and poultry–all protected industries that are described as cartels in Canada.
The dairy industry has dozens of registered lobbyists in Ottawa and at provincial legislatures, and spends tens of millions in advertising each year.
