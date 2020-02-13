Regina Police deal with 19 fentanyl-related overdoses
Police in Regina are facing a litany of overdoses since recently. They were called out to 14 overdoses over this past weekend and have had an additional five cases since Monday afternoon, according to CTV News.
Regina Police services have confirmed that the overdoses are from fentanyl. Officers had to administer Naloxone to three people over the weekend and fortunately, so far, there have been no fatalities.
“Remember that purchasing drugs from a dealer and not the pharmacy can result in unknown quality control, unknown additives to the purchase, and more dangerous risks,” Regina police said in a news release.
Fentanyl is an increasing problem within Canada’s ongoing opioid crisis.
Ex-Greenpeace leader deplatformed from sustainability conference in Regina
A Greenpeace co-founder has been de-platformed from a sustainability conference in Regina according to Regina Leader-Post. The conference is called Reimagine Conference 2020: Roadmap to Sustainable Cities.
Patrick Moore was supposed to be a main speaker at the Energy and Sustainability Conference at the Queensbury Convention Centre this May.
On Friday, Mike O’Donnell announced, at City Hall, that Moore’s speech may take away from the conference. He noted that Moore’s speech was more about climate change and less about the main goal of the conference which is to discuss sustainable energy.
One of the main discussions of the conference is about how to make operations and faculties in the city completely renewable by 2050.
“We’re not hosting a climate change conference and so we feel that we need to refocus,” O’Donnell said.
O’Donnell mentioned that they originally contacted Moore asking him to talk about “a sustainable energy future.”
The Regina Leader-Post reported O’Donnell saying, “He has now announced in this last while that he wants to speak about a different topic. I’m not interested in that.”
Today, Moore tweeted, “Pleased to be getting some coverage exposing the City of Regina’s cowardice in de-platforming me. I did not intend to focus solely on climate change in my keynote, but no-one tells me what to say. I am independent and proud of it. I am sad for Canada.”
This week, Moore noted that his talk was called “Fake invisible catastrophes and threats of doom” and he wanted people to listen to the speech before judging it by its title.
O’Donnell said that the city will still be paying Moore for the event due to their contractual agreement. The agreement was to give Moore $10,000 and to cover expenses.
On Friday, O’Donnell said, “We have a contract. We’ll honour our contract.”
“We are just now speaking with the National Speakers Bureau and so we will obviously have some discussions with them but we will honour the contract.”
Moore responded to the announcement on Twitter saying, “I have been de-platformed, cancelled, and round-filed by the great City of Regina for daring to question the God-Given wisdom of the catastrophists. Actually, I don’t want to be part of such a stupid exercise. It’s impossible to make a city 100% renewable.”
WATCH: Police raid anti-pipeline camp and arrest protestors
RCMP raided an anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C. early Thursday morning. At least four people were arrested according to the protestors.
The land is traditional Wet’suwet’en territory and the protestors established the camp in order to protest the Coastal GasLink pipeline.
CBC reports: “Protesters said more than a dozen RCMP officers moved in past the police checkpoint on Morice Forest Service Road in the pitch dark well before dawn on Thursday.”
B.C., Gidimt’en clan spokesperson Molly Wickham said, “They’re clearing out 39-kilometre camp, which is the supply camp. We have word they started tearing down the tents … [We’re] frustrated and worried about people.”
A Facebook page associated with the camp left the following message: “Again—we are not protestors CBC News… we are Wet’suwet’en people, and guests of Wet’suwet’en, defending our land.”
The RCMP released a statement about enforcement of the Coastal GasLink court-ordered injunction that read: “The RCMP’s planning for potential enforcement has been ongoing to ensure the right resources were present, briefed, and trained to support a measured and scalable approach in keeping everyone safe. Given the remoteness of the area and the difficulty of predicting how many resources we will need to respond to any situation, it is necessary to have the right resources available and then scale them back based on a continuous assessment.”
Toronto-based activist group @TOforFuture has called on protestors to mobilize and demonstrate outside of Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland’s offices as a response to the raid.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Homes of seven Regina Co-op Refinery managers vandalized
Investigations are being conducted by the Regina Police Service regarding seven cases involving property damage.
Co-op refinery spokesperson, Brad DeLorey has confirmed that each of the seven homes are owned by Co-op Refinery managers.
“We will take all necessary actions to protect our people and their families,” said DeLorey.
CTV News has reported that the Regina Police Service believes the incidents are linked to a labour dispute at the company.
The vandalism comes just weeks after the president of Unifor, Jerry Dias, was arrested by Regina police on the picketing lines outside of the Co-op Refinery.
Police have said that they received reports of the incidents on Feb. 4 and 5 but added that they could have taken place as far back as Jan. 30.
The property damage took place at the addresses listed below:
- 3600 block Hazel Grove
- 1600 N. Fenwick Cres.
- 3800 E. Thames Rd.
- 1600 N. Violet Cres
- 4600 Sherlock Dr.
- 5500 Blake Cres.
- 0-99 block Wesley Rd.
If you have additional information you can contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
$10 million in cocaine and meth seized by Police in Alberta
Last month, Calgary police worked with the Drumheller RCMP to seize approximately $10 million worth of drugs including cocaine and methamphetamine from a drug trafficker according to CTV News.
In November of 2019, police were given a tip that a Calgary man was possibly involved in transporting drugs across the country. An investigation later took place involving the Gang Enforcement Team.
The suspect was pulled over close to Drumheller, Alberta before being pulled into custody on January 30.
When searching the vehicle, police found:
- 46.9 kg of cocaine with an estimated wholesale value of $2.4 million and about $4.69 million in street value
- 47.5 kg of crystal meth valued at an estimated $2.38 million—$4.75 million in street value
Calgary resident, Jacob Cody Neumann has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The 33-year-old is scheduled to make an appearance in court on February 7.
CPS Staff Sgt. Kyle Grant said, “Drug traffickers be warned—police agencies from across this country are working together to identify, locate and arrest those who traffic in illicit substances causing significant harm to our communities.”
“Drugs fuel violent crime and investigations such as this address both the drugs and the associated violence. We are committed to working with our policing partners to address enforcement, and with our community partners to support prevention and intervention initiatives for vulnerable Calgarians.”
