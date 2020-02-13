Trending

Regina Police deal with 19 fentanyl-related overdoses
Canadian News

Quinn Patrick, 14 mins ago 1 min read  
Police in Regina are facing a litany of overdoses since recently. They were called out to 14 overdoses over this past weekend and have had an additional five cases since Monday afternoon, according to CTV News.

Regina Police services have confirmed that the overdoses are from fentanyl. Officers had to administer Naloxone to three people over the weekend and fortunately, so far, there have been no fatalities.

“Remember that purchasing drugs from a dealer and not the pharmacy can result in unknown quality control, unknown additives to the purchase, and more dangerous risks,” Regina police said in a news release.

Fentanyl is an increasing problem within Canada’s ongoing opioid crisis.

Tags #fentanyl #opioid #overdose #RCMP #Regina #Saskatchewan
