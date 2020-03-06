RCMP will not investigate railway derailments, report finds
The RCMP and Ontario Provincial Police will not investigate recent major accidents at Canadian Pacific and CN Railways, leaving federal railway police run by CP and CN to investigate themselves.
According to a CBC News investigation, some of the train derailments included crude oil train crashes, some of which took the lives of employees.
Families impacted by the crashes, who have lost loved ones, are calling the decision negligent and frustrating, calling out the “double standard” where police routinely clear blockades and inspect Canada railways, but do not investigate corporate railways, even in the event of a disaster.
“It makes me angry,” said Tara Jijian, the widow of a Regina man who was killed in a CP railyard.
“Because the blockades and protests affect the economy somewhat, everybody rushes to make sure that, you know, ‘We have to clear this off, this has to be dealt with,’ ” said Jijian.
“But when it’s a person that is killed on those same railway tracks, the police just absolutely refuse to get involved.”
The derailments can have large environmental impacts. Take, for example, the derailments in Saskatchewan and Ontario, where “millions of litres” of crude oil were leaked.
No police agencies investigated the event.
In December of 2019, 33 tanker cars crashed near Saskatoon, causing an explosion. CBC’s report found that the RCMP did not investigate the event.
A CP spokesperson said that the “RCMP has been involved and has jurisdiction.” The RCMP would throw that back on the CP, saying that they were “only there for traffic control and to assist if required with any type of evacuation.”
Another large crash only seven kilometres down the track caused a large explosion and forced the evacuation of Guernsey, SK.
The RCMP, again, did not investigate, despite the similar conditions surrounding the crash.
Train derailments have been happening frequently since December, including two in two days with a major derailment in Kingston.
That train derailment is again being monitored by CN. CN says the train belong to the company, and that crews are investigating with the city monitoring the situation.
The second wreck, one in Prince George, BC, is being investigated by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
BREAKING: Train derailment in central BC, school evacuated
A train derailment in British Columbia led to a local school being evacuated. The train derailment happened approximately 40 kilometres east of Prince George, at 10 a.m. PST. It is still unknown what the train is carrying.
“On our way to town, at the Giscome crossing where the school is, there is a train wreck of propane tank cars — crumbled tanks,” said Catherine Kendall, a nearby farmer, to CBC. “My concern was the kids.”
Parents have been notified to pick up their children from the school or to take their children to another school for the remainder of the day. This is the second train derailment in two days, and the twelfth since December.
Three of the derailments have taken place in British Columbia. The cause for the derailment is currently under investigation.
Derailments rampant
This is the second derailment in two days.
Yesterday, a train was derailed in Kingston, Ontario.
The incident took place Wednesday morning, west Kingston’s city core, close to Queen Mary Rd. and Armstrong Rd.
No injuries or cause was reported.
Other train derailments across the country have caused major headaches to companies moving cargo.
Two weeks ago, CN railway announced they were investigating after a train derailment in Sainte-Marie-Salome, Quebec.
That derailment happened just an hour north of Montreal, Quebec.
“Two cars derailed and there’s no danger for the public, no injuries, no fire and no dangerous goods are involved,” CN senior manager of public affairs Olivier Quenneville told CTV News.
A source reportedly told CTV News that they believe something was purposely put onto the tracks to derail the train. A CN spokesperson did not confirm whether or not that is true.
“The incident is still under investigation and we will not comment further,” said Quenneville.
A derailment in Fort Frances, Ontario, led to 30 carts leaking crude oil. That crash took place on February 18, 2020.
That derailment also led to no injuries. An investigation is still ongoing into the cause.
The OPP stated that there was no danger to the public’s safety, though evacuations did take place.
Social Media