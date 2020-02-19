RCMP investigating truck driver who went through blockade in Manitoba
An investigation is underway by the RCMP after a truck driver decided not to stop as he came to a group of protestors. The truck allegedly hit one of the protestors who was blocking highway 75 on Monday, close to Morris, Manitoba according to Global News.
One lane was temporarily being blocked by the protestors on the highway and they were stopping semi-trailers and giving out information on treaty rights.
Footage shows a truck briefly coming to a stop and attempting to drive around the protestors blocking his way. More protesters then came from the side of the road and ran in front of the truck to stop it from passing. The driver made a turn back to the left to avoid hitting them.
A protester involved in the incident named Mike Hawkins claimed that he was injured in the incident.
“He decided just to run the blockade and try to run us over there because he was running straight for us and I stuck my hand out and my front arm, my hand caught the fender there and jarred my elbow and my shoulder there and that hurt,” said Hawkins.
The driver was later stopped by police who looked over his information before allowing him to carry on.
A Manitoba RCMP spokesperson noted that no information on potential charges will be released until after the investigation is complete.
The protest was part of the movement that has spread across the country involving many protesters who are against the construction of the $6.6 billion Coastal GasLink pipeline. The pipeline travels from the Dawson Creek area in BC to Kitimat, BC.
Agreements have been signed with all 20 elected First Nations councils along the route though some hereditary chiefs who claim the rights to the land are against the project.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
POLL: 75 percent of Canadians displeased with Trudeau government response to anti-pipeline protests
A recent poll has suggested that almost two out of three Canadians are against the Wet’suwet’en solidarity blockades that are impeding railways and traffic. The poll also suggests that about three of four Canadian respondents believe that the federal government should step up and address the issues affecting Indigenous people in Canada, according to an Ipsos poll commissioned by Global News.
Ipsos published a poll on Wednesday regarding the protests against the natural gas pipeline that is meant to be built in Northern British Columbia.
According to the survey, 61 percent of people don’t agree that the protesters involved in the blockades are carrying out legitimate or justified protests. The results show that 39 percent of respondents agree that they are justified and legitimate protests.
Darrell Bricker, the CEO of Ipsos Public Affairs said, “It’s the first poll that we’ve ever done on this issue. The first takeaway is that Canadians are not pleased to see ports and railways blocked.”
“In fact, they so don’t agree with it that almost half of Canadians—actually better than half, 53 percent—actually think the police should move in and do something about it.”
“What we also see in the polling is that… [75 per cent] of the people we interviewed are saying that something needs to be done about the plight of the Aboriginal community and that the government hasn’t performed particularly well on this,” said Bricker.
Coastal GasLink—the company attempting to build the pipeline—has signed agreements with all 20 First Nations elected councils on the pipeline route. There are however, some hereditary chiefs disagree with the action and oppose the $6.6-billion project all together.
As a result of the ongoing blockades, CN Rail has been forced to shut down its eastern Canada operations.
Prime Minister Trudeau had to cancel his out of country tour in order to return to Canada and deal with the ongoing tensions. The House of Commons held an emergency debate on Tuesday.
When asked if they believe that indigenous people have been properly consulted by the government, 56 percent of respondents said yes while 44 percent disagreed.
“They are trying to reconcile two things in their minds: one of them is a legitimate concern that Canadians have about the situation and the plight of Aboriginal people in this country—it’s quite clear that there’s a fairly deep feeling that something needs to be done on that… but on the other hand, even though they feel that this is an important thing that needs to be dealt with, they don’t feel that protesting by shutting down rail lines and shutting down ports is the correct response,” said Bricker.
Bricker added that there are differing views among Canada’s different regions but Alberta and BC are aligned on certain issues.
“This is one of the only issues I’ve seen in which British Columbia and Alberta actually align—when natural resources are concerned,” said Bricker, who added that the poll results show “younger Canadians are more aligned with the Aboriginal community.”
In Alberta, 69 percent of respondents support police intervention while in BC, 68 percent support it. Quebec has the highest opposition to police intervention with 38 per cent and Ontario comes after with 29 percent.
Bricker said that in his polling experience “the longer that things go on like this, the more the pressure builds on the government.”
“Public order is one of those things that is really regarded as a primary responsibility for the government and to the extent that… [the public] perceives that things are out of control, the worse it gets for the government.”
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Woman arrested for racist Facebook comments apologizes to Indigenous Canadians
A northern Manitoba woman who was arrested for Facebook comments made against Indigenous people is now asking for the public’s forgiveness.
Destine Spiller, of The Pas, Manitoba, wrote an apology at her mediation circle on Thursday in The Pas, reading the letter to First Nation leaders and elders. According to the Canadian Press, the group “held hands, cried and prayed together.”
“I uttered the statements out of anger and realized too late that these comments were hurtful,” said Spiller. “I have over and over wished I could take the statements back.”
Spiller was one of two women arrested for comments made on the social media platform in 2018 that were considered threatening, and a possible incitement of hatred.
The racist comment came after a comment on a photo of her vandalized vehicle in Flin Flon, Manitoba. Spiller reportedly commented that there should be a “shoot an Indian day” to curb crime, stating that she was going to “kill some Indians when I get home.”
Spiller subsequently lost her job at a Flin Flon hair salon, as the comments were shared hundreds of times across Facebook.
The two women were not charged for their crimes, and instead, were given to the Restorative Justice Centre which set up mediation circles over a year’s time for Spiller and the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, a northern-Manitoban First Nations group.
Opaskwayak Cree Nation leader Christian Sinclair says he believes it’s the first time the circle has been used for a non-Indigenous person.
“We can deal with this business in a way that people come out of it feeling better about themselves, about justice being served in that context,” Sinclair said. “We are all learning and are all human beings at the end of this day and we have to live in this world together.”
The circles are used for more educational and rehabilitation rather than incarceration.
“(It was) through a First Nations lens as opposed to the European justice system that’s about punitive approaches,” he explained.
“It becomes an opportunity of doing justice in a new way where it truly is restorative. Nobody came out of there feeling punished or ashamed. It was about making everybody a better person going forward.”
Spiller now has a year to meet several conditions based on Cree laws, and will have to write a formal apology, as well as an essay on Indigenous issues.
“You can be assured that I have learned a very valuable life lesson and will remember it for the rest of my life,” said Spiller.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
BREAKING: Anti-pipeline protestors occupy Liberal MP's Toronto office
Anti-pipeline protestors have taken over the office of the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Carolyn Bennett in downtown Toronto. A large group of Climate Justice Toronto and Extinction Rebellion protestors have joined them.
On their way to Bennett’s office, they chanted “How do you spell racist? RCMP” “Racist Canadian Mounted Pricks” and “You can’t drink oil; leave it in the soil.”
After taking over Bennett’s office, protestors dined on pizza and taped makeshift posters in her window that read, “RCMP back down” and “Carolyn Bennett: Will you arrest Indigenous youth?”
Outside, the protestors chanted “shut it down” in support of those who made it inside. The protest leader declared, “The bravest thing we can do here today is say that Canada is an illegitimate, violent, colonialist state.”
The protests are a response to the raid of an anti-pipeline camp in Northern British Columbia that was fighting against the building of a pipeline on Wet’suwet’en territory. Despite the protests, the Wet’suwet’en Tribal Council and most hereditary chiefs support the pipeline project.
There may be a hitch in their plans, however. Protestors outside announced that the RCMP was not allowing food to be delivered to those occupying Bennett’s office.
Those inside made a demand for gluten-free food to be provided.
The protestors vowed to occupy Bennett’s office until the RCMP retreat from Wet’suwet’en territory.
As the evening wore on, the protestors settled in to keep the occupation going until Bennett would meet with them at 10 am on Tuesday morning.
Want to help us grow? Here's what you can do!
Missing Manitoban with alleged neo-Nazi ties, arrested by FBI
An Canadian army reservist who went missing was arrested in the United States. The Manitoba man allegedly has connections to a neo-Nazi group.
Patrik Mathews arrest was confirmed by the FBI. The 27 year old was arrested in Delaware and has been charged with possession of a gun and ammunition along with “being an alien” an FBI statement reported.
Global News reported that his associates, 33-year-old William Garfield Bilbrough IV and 19-year-old Brian Mark Lemley Jr. received charges of “transporting and harbouring aliens” as well as conspiracy to do so.
Firearms charges were also laid on Lemly who used to be a cavalry scout for the U.S. Army.
According to an affidavit, Mathews crossed the U.S. border on August 19, 2019 and the other two men came to pick him up on August 30.
The group that the men are allegedly a part of is called The Base. According to the FBI The Base is a “racially motivated violent extremist group.”
A Statement released by the FBI said, “According to the criminal complaint, within The Base’s encrypted chat rooms, members have discussed, among other things, recruitment, creating a white ethno-state, committing acts of violence against minority communities (including African-Americans and Jewish-Americans), the organization’s military-style training camps, and ways to make improvised explosive devices.”
The Winnipeg Free Press had been investigating Mathews and released information that he may be involved with The Base. He went missing shortly after the information was released.
According to Global News, Mathews was previously a part of the 38 Brigade Group in Winnipeg and reached the rank of master corporal. He was a combat engineer.
The RCMP let the public know that they have been informed of Mathews arrest.
An RCMP spokesperson said, “We work closely with our international partners and maintain strong relationships with law enforcement agencies around the world.”
“The RCMP does not comment on investigations being conducted by other countries and therefore we have no further comment.”
The men are scheduled to be in court this Thursday in Greenbelt, Md.
Social Media