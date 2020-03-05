Railway blockaders temporarily stop traffic before peacefully dismantling
A railway blockade set up by Mohawk community protestors nearly a month ago was taken down peacefully Thursday.
The move was confirmed by the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake this afternoon according to Global News.
After leaving their original location the group stopped traffic on the highway for a brief time before finding a new location near Highway 138 close to the Mercier Bridge.
The council noted that dismantling the blockade will “undoubtedly help alleviate pressure and leave room for the Wet’suwet’en people to consider the proposal being brought forth by Canada and British Columbia.”
In a statement, Grand Chief Joseph Tokwiro said, “Even in 2020 it seems that it takes a crisis for governments to truly engage. We have been advocating for meaningful dialogue in the interest of peace and safety for all people.”
The blockade was initially put into place on Feb. 10 after the RCMP moved in to Wet’suwet’en territory.
The blockades caused disruptions to commuter and freight rails. Commuter trains travelling between south shore and Montreal on the Candiac line have been cancelled for over three weeks. Traffic was also stopped on the Canadian Pacific Railway.
Anti-pipeline blockade in Mohawk community still active after agreement reached
A railway blockade in a Mohawk community south of Montreal is still in place after an agreement on land rights was reached by government ministers and Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs according to Global News.
The blockade will reportedly stay in place in Kahnawake until details of the agreement are learned by the community. The agreement still needs to be approved by the Wet’suwet’en people.
The secretary of Kahnawake, Kenneth Deer noted that there will be a meeting taking place on Monday night and residents have been asked to join in the discussion.
“It is a big decision whether or not to dismantle a barricade,” said Deer on Sunday. “They want to make sure they have all the details of the deal before making this decision.”
The arrangement took three days of negotiations though the draft accord details weren’t disclosed.
Federal and British Columbia governments and the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs released a joint statement saying that an agreement concerning pipeline construction was not reached.
The $6.6 billion Coastal GasLink pipeline project has caused protests to spread throughout the country. Commuter and freight trains have been halted as a result of the anti-pipeline protests.
The blockade in the Mohawk community of Kahnawake has been present for over three weeks. It started on Feb. 10 and has blocked a train line that brings passengers to and from Montreal.
Mohawk activists noted that they will stay at the blockade for as long as it takes to fight for their rights and their land.
CN Rail train collides with Tyendinaga protestors' wooden blockade
On Wednesday, a Canadian National Railway train collided with wooden logs and pallets while travelling across tracks near a highway 49 overpass. The obstructions were placed there by a second protest group of Tyendinaga Mohawk demonstrators, according to the Ottawa Citizen.
The protestors could be seen carrying different debris to the tracks where a burning tire was placed on Monday. The OPP showed up to the scene to attempt to get the situation under control.
It is still unknown whether any of the protestors involved in the second camp were charged or taken into custody by police.
The Lennox and Addington OPP charged ten protestors from the first location with resisting arrest, disobeying a court order and mischief of over $5,000. A court date for March 24 has been set for the demonstrators who were charged.
An open letter was issued to Justin Trudeau by Amnesty International which was added to its website on Tuesday. According to the organization, they went to see the protestors shortly after their arrests on Monday.
In the letter, secretary general Alex Neve wrote “visited Tyendinaga today, in the aftermath of the Ontario Provincial Police’s enforcement action which has reportedly resulted in the arrest of 10 protesters.”
“It was notable to us that all community members we spoke with described a feeling of betrayal and broken trust, particularly given the dialogue that had begun with Minister Miller on February 15th, reiterated in his assurance to Tyendinaga leadership the following day, in his letter of February 16th, that he ‘welcome[s] the invitation to talk again in the near future to continue our open and respectful dialogue.’”
Neve told Prime Minister Trudeau, “we appreciated the restraint that your government demonstrated in the initial phases of the blockades” adding the “call for patience is particularly inappropriate with respect to the Wet’suwet’en people, who have waited for 23 years for their land rights to be recognized following the groundbreaking 1997 Supreme Court of Canada Delgamuukw decision; and for the Tyendinga Mohawks who have waited for over 170 years for the return of their lands taken as part of the Culbertson Tract.”
“While your government did initially show remarkable restraint, you have of course in the end given a nod to enforcement action, which is now being pursued by national, provincial and municipal police forces across the country. That enforcement will not bring resolution to the deep concerns that underlie these rights struggles and protests.”
Amnesty asked Prime Minister Trudeau to “ensure that land defenders are not criminalized and that people who have been arrested for defending the land and who have not engaged in acts of criminal violence are released unconditionally.”
He also requested that Trudeau “engage directly and personally in discussions with Indigenous chiefs, elected and hereditary, so as to demonstrate that you recognize that these are not simply matters of barricades and law enforcement, but are the very essence of a respectful and rights regarding nation-to-nation relationship.”
Canadian farmers losing $63 million a week due to ongoing rail blockades
Meat and grain supply chains are being held up by the rail blockades across Canada and storage capacity is becoming a big problem. Propane and feed transportation is also being disrupted, which paired with lost sales is costing producers millions.
According to the Financial Post, shipments of grain to Canadian ports are down by 1.2 million tonnes. The worst of the losses have occurred this month after blockades were started in opposition to the Coastal GasLink pipeline construction in northern BC.
Mark Hemmes, the president of Quorum Corp. noted that in the past month, grain deliveries to ships have dropped by around 560,000 tonnes as they are unable to reach their destination due to the barriers.
“At some point in time, we might make this up but it’ll be way into the summer before we do,” Hemmes said. “Everybody in this business right now, they’ve had their confidence shattered and the impact of that stretches well beyond our borders. We’re going to have to work hard to win back the confidence of our buyers.”
The Western Grain Elevator Association has estimated that demurrage costs, contract penalties and capacity losses have contributed to approximately $63 million per week.
In Vancouver and Prince Rupert alone, there are 52 ships waiting to be loaded. As some blockades were removed on Tuesday, some grain was able to be transported to the ports. According to Mary Robinson, the president of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture, the ships waiting at the ports charge fees for every day that they have to wait which adds even more pressure to the situation.
On Tuesday at an annual meeting for the association in Ottawa, Robinson said, “These extra costs will not be paid by ports or rail companies. They come directly out of farmers’ pockets at a cash-pressed time when we need to prepare and invest for the coming crop year.”
Hemmes noted that grain elevators located in western Canada are currently at 90 percent capacity.
“If the grain elevators run out of room and they can’t deliver it, the farmers can’t get paid,” he said. “That’s what’s so frustrating about this. There has to be a balance between empty and loaded cars moving through the country and that is not happening now.”
Gary Stordy, the director of government and corporate affairs for the Canadian pork council noted that pork producers are suffering as well. He said that with trucks being the only available mode of transportation, storage room is running low. He added that transporting pork with trucks costs approximately three times as much as by rail.
“The trucking companies are overwhelmed too, and it’s slowing everything,” said Stordy. “Everybody’s getting really concerned. This is getting more and more difficult.”
These issues have come about just as Beijing put an end to a suspension on Canadian meat that has lasted for four months. Demand is expected to increase for the market.
“All of this is happening at an unexpected additional cost for farmers and it’s starting to get serious,” noted Stordy.
Protest re-emerges on critical Ontario rail line after being dismantled by police
On Wednesday morning a protest started in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory while CN Rail was attempting to continue their service on one of the critical routes heading towards Eastern Canada, according to The Globe and Mail.
A train was stopped for a brief period of time close to Belleville, Ontario, when protestors started throwing snowballs towards the train cars. They also tried to start a fire on the track where tires had previously been burnt by protestors.
Bill Dickenson, an Ontario Provincial Police spokesman said, “It’s a little bit of a tense situation right now in terms of how CN goes in to check out the tracks. The big issue is CN’s trying to roll the trains but having tires burning on the tracks is definitely an issue.”
Three trains were able to pass as 20 police officers were situated at the tracks with more overlooking the situation from an overpass. Around 20 Mohawk protestors are still at the tracks on the south side, while police remain on the north side.
These were some of the first freight trains to pass through the area since a Tyendinaga Mohawk blockade was removed by police on Monday. Ten protestors were charged during the incident.
The arrests seemingly sparked more protests across the country, including some in the GTA.
The Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory blockades have done most of the damage to the economy by cutting off CN and Via Rail’s service in eastern Canada.
The Tyendinaga protest started on Feb. 6 to show support for the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who are against the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern BC.
CN had to temporarily stop their service to eastern Canada on Feb. 14, forcing the company to lay off approximately 450 employees.
Via Rail was forced to lay off close to 1,000 people as they use some of the same tracks as CN. The company’s trains are still suspended east of Toronto.
